Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name

February 1, 2021
Notice Concerning Change of Property Name
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation announced to change the name of the following properties. Details are provided as follows.
1. Property Name and Effective Date
|
|
Property
|
|
|
New Property Name
|
|
|
Current Property Name
|
|
|
Effective Date
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-126
|
|
KDX Tosabori Building
|
|
Tosabori Prime
|
|
February 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-128
|
|
KDX Shinbashi Ekimae Building
|
|
Shinbashi M-SQUARE Bright
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for Changing Property Name
The decision to change each property name was based on efforts to more closely identify the building as the property owned and managed by the Kenedix (KDX) Group, and to maintain and enhance our competitive advantage by raising awareness within the leasing market.
