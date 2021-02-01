Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name

Log in
KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
02/01/2021 | 01:36am EST
Translation of Japanese Original

February 1, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Change of Property Name

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation announced to change the name of the following properties. Details are provided as follows.

1. Property Name and Effective Date

Property

New Property Name

Current Property Name

Effective Date

No.

A-126

KDX Tosabori Building

Tosabori Prime

February 1, 2021

A-128

KDX Shinbashi Ekimae Building

Shinbashi M-SQUARE Bright

2. Reason for Changing Property Name

The decision to change each property name was based on efforts to more closely identify the building as the property owned and managed by the Kenedix (KDX) Group, and to maintain and enhance our competitive advantage by raising awareness within the leasing market.

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on February 1, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
