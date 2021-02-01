Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name

Translation of Japanese Original

February 1, 2021

Notice Concerning Change of Property Name

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation announced to change the name of the following properties. Details are provided as follows.

1. Property Name and Effective Date

Property New Property Name Current Property Name Effective Date No. A-126 KDX Tosabori Building Tosabori Prime February 1, 2021 A-128 KDX Shinbashi Ekimae Building Shinbashi M-SQUARE Bright

2. Reason for Changing Property Name

The decision to change each property name was based on efforts to more closely identify the building as the property owned and managed by the Kenedix (KDX) Group, and to maintain and enhance our competitive advantage by raising awareness within the leasing market.

