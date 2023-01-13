Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Introduction of Effectively Renewable Energy (ARK Mori Building)

Notice Concerning Introduction of Effectively Renewable Energy (ARK Mori Building)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced as follows, that it had switched to the electricity derived from effectively renewable energy at an owned property below ("the Initiative").

The total number of properties that introduced the electricity etc. derived from effectively renewable energy reaches 22 among the Investment Corporation's properties through the Initiative.

1. Overview of the Initiative

Switching to the electricity derived from effectively renewable energy (certified as Non-Fossil Fuel Energy with Tracking Information) has been completed at the office building owned by the Investment Corporation. As a result, GHG emission from electricity use at the introduced property after the date of application is expected to be virtually zero.

No. Introduced Property A-115 ARK Mori Building

2. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.

For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/sustainability/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

