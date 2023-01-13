Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8972   JP3046270009

KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-13 am EST
308500.00 JPY   -1.44%
01:50aKenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Introduction of Effectively Renewable Energy (ARK Mori Building)
PU
01/04Kenedix Office Powers Another Building Using Effectively Renewable Energy
MT
2022Kenedix Office Investment : Summary of IR Presentation Material for the Fiscal Period Ended October 31, 2022
PU
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Introduction of Effectively Renewable Energy (ARK Mori Building)

01/13/2023 | 01:50am EST
Translation of Japanese Original

To All Concerned Parties

January 13, 2023

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hiroaki Momoi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Hikaru Teramoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Tomoya Shigaki

Head of Strategic Planning,

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Introduction of Effectively Renewable Energy (ARK Mori Building)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced as follows, that it had switched to the electricity derived from effectively renewable energy at an owned property below ("the Initiative").

The total number of properties that introduced the electricity etc. derived from effectively renewable energy reaches 22 among the Investment Corporation's properties through the Initiative.

1. Overview of the Initiative

Switching to the electricity derived from effectively renewable energy (certified as Non-Fossil Fuel Energy with Tracking Information) has been completed at the office building owned by the Investment Corporation. As a result, GHG emission from electricity use at the introduced property after the date of application is expected to be virtually zero.

No.

Introduced Property

A-115

ARK Mori Building

2. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.

For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/sustainability/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on January 13, 2023. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
