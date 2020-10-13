Log in
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)

10/13/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

October 14, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to issue investment corporation bonds (green bonds) as below, based on the comprehensive resolution concerning the issuance of investment corporation bonds passed at the board of directors' meeting held on November 22, 2019.

1. Outline of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)

(1)

Name

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Twelfth Series Unsecured Investment

Corporation Bonds (Ranking pari passu among specified investment

corporation bonds) (Green Bonds) ("the Investment Corporation Bonds")

(2)

Total issue amount

1,000 million yen

(3)

Form of bond certificate

Subject to the provisions of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate

Bonds and Shares, bond certificates will not be issued.

(4)

Issue price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(5)

Redemption price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(6)

Interest rate

0.610% per annum

(7)

Denomination price

100 million yen

(8)

Offering method

Public Offering

(9)

Subscription date

October 14, 2020 (Wednesday)

(10)

Payment date

October 20, 2020 (Tuesday)

(11)

Collateral and guarantee

Neither collateral nor guarantee is provided for the Investment Corporation

Bonds, and no asset has been particularly secured for the Investment

Corporation Bonds.

(12)

Redemption method and

The total amount of the principal of the Investment Corporation Bonds will be

date

redeemed on October 18, 2030 (Friday).

Redemption by purchase will be available any time on and after the following

days of the payment date except for the case separately provided by law or

specified in operational rules and other rules of book-entry transfer institution.

If the date of redemption of the Investment Corporation Bonds

("the Redemption Date") falls under a bank holiday, the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed as the Redemption Date.

1

  1. Interest payment date
  2. Bond credit rating
  3. Financial covenant
  4. Book-entrytransfer institution
  5. Fiscal agent, issuing agent and payment agent
  6. Underwriter

The first interest payment date will be April 20, 2021, and thereafter the April 20 and October 20 each year, and the Redemption Date will be the interest payment date. (If the interest payment date falls under a bank holiday, the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed as the interest payment date.) AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Negative pledge is set.

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

2. Purpose and Reason for the Issuance

The Investment Corporation has positioned sustainability improvement initiatives aimed at realizing a sustainable society as an important business management issue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, and decided to issue the Investment Corporation Bonds as green bonds from the thought that the issuance enables more committed efforts to improve sustainability and further contribution to development of the domestic green bond market by offering opportunities to the universe of investors who take active stance towards ESG investment.

The Investment Corporation Bonds are issued as green bonds according to "Green Bond Framework" (Note), which obtained the second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, a third-party evaluator ("the Framework").

Note: For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc." dated January 9, 2019.

3. Amount of Funds to be Raised, Use of Proceeds and Scheduled Timing of Expenditure

  1. Amount of funds to be raised (estimated net proceeds)
    989 million yen
  2. Specific use of proceeds and scheduled timing of expenditure
    The Investment Corporation plans to use the estimated net proceeds of 989 million yen, calculated by deducing the estimated cost of issuance of 11 million yen from the total issue amount of 1,000 million yen, for repayment of the borrowings (including the borrowings for refinancing of such borrowings) that were made for the purpose of allocation to the acquisition funds for KDX Musashi-Kosugi Building, which is one of eligible green assets (Note 1) ("the Repayment") (Note 2). Proceeds will be managed in cash or cash equivalents until they are allocated to the Repayment.

Note 1: "Eligible green assets" are green buildings set forth in "Eligibility Criteria 1" of Eligibility Criteria below, which are defined in the Framework:

Eligibility Criteria 1

New or existing investments in or spending for green buildings that have acquired within two years prior to the payment date of green bonds or the reporting date based on the Framework, or are expected to acquire, one of the following green building certifications:

  1. Three stars or more of DBJ Green Building Certification (Note 3)
  2. B+ or higher rank of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate (Note 4)
  3. 3 stars or more of BELS Certification (Note 5)

Eligibility Criteria 2

Spending for facilities refurbishment of owned properties for the purpose of achieving one of the following criteria within two years prior to the payment date of green bonds or after the payment date, or expected to be spent post issuance:

  1. At least 10% reduction in energy consumption
  2. At least 10% reduction in water consumption
  3. Other environmentally beneficial refurbishment achieving at least 10% reduction in consumption.

2

Note 2: The breakdown of the borrowings to be repaid by the Repayment is as follows:

Series

Lender

Balance

Principal repayment date *

(million yen)

172-A

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

3,000

February 28, 2021

  • If the principal repayment date falls under any date other than business days, the next business day shall be the principal repayment date. If such next business day is contained in the next month, the preceding business day shall be the principal repayment date.

Note 3: "DBJ Green Building Certification" is a five-star scale evaluation system launched by Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ"), giving certifications to properties with proper care to environment and society (Green Building), based on the comprehensive scoring model developed by DBJ.

Note 4: "Certification for CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate" is an evaluation system (from Rank C to Rank S) for rating the overall environmental performance of buildings on energy-conservation,resource-saving, recyclability and other aspects for reducing environmental burdens, as well as landscape preservation.

Note 5: "BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System) Certification" is a public certification system, the evaluation standards of which are provided by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, for rating energy-conservation performance of buildings on a five-point scale basis (the number of starts, 1-5) based on the primary energy consumption of architectural structures.

  1. Investors Who Declared Investment in the Investment Corporation Bonds
    Listed below are investors who declared investment in the Investment Corporation Bonds and agreed to disclose their names as of today (companies are listed in Japanese syllabary order).
    Uwajima Shinkin Bank
    THE ECHIZEN SHINKIN BANK
    TETSUDOKOSAIKAI FOUNDATION TOKUSHIMA SHINKIN BANK
    THE FUJI SHINKIN BANK
  2. Status of Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment (as of February 28, 2021)

(Millions

of yen)

Before issuance of the

After issuance of the

Classification

Investment Corporation

Investment Corporation

Difference

Bonds and the

Bonds and the

Repayment

Repayment (Note 1)

Short-term borrowings (Note 2)

13,500

12,500

-1,000

Long-term borrowings (Note 3)

178,250

178,250

0

Total borrowings

191,750

190,750

-1,000

Investment corporation bonds

10,000

11,000

+1,000

Total borrowings and investment corporation bonds

201,750

201,750

0

Note 1: Figures for "After issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment" are based on the assumption that the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment are implemented and that there are no other new debt financing, repayment of the existing borrowings, and issuance and redemption of investment corporation bonds by February 28, 2021, when the Repayment is planned to be completed. However, besides the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment, in the event of new borrowings, repayment of existing loans and issuance and redemption of investment corporation bonds, status of borrowings and investment corporation bonds as of February 28, 2021 may differ from the above.

Note 2: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date have surpassed one year because the principal repayment date after one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.

Note 3: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.

3

6. Other

For risks concerning the issuance, redemption and others of the Investment Corporation Bonds, there are no significant changes to "the Investment Risks" described in the 30th Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2020).

Reference

The Investment Corporation has submitted a Shelf Registration Supplements with regard to the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as of today.

*The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on October 14, 2020. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

4

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group