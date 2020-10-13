Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)

("the Redemption Date") falls under a bank holiday, the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed as the Redemption Date.

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to issue investment corporation bonds (green bonds) as below, based on the comprehensive resolution concerning the issuance of investment corporation bonds passed at the board of directors' meeting held on November 22, 2019.

Spending for facilities refurbishment of owned properties for the purpose of achieving one of the following criteria within two years prior to the payment date of green bonds or after the payment date, or expected to be spent post issuance:

New or existing investments in or spending for green buildings that have acquired within two years prior to the payment date of green bonds or the reporting date based on the Framework, or are expected to acquire, one of the following green building certifications:

Note 1: "Eligible green assets" are green buildings set forth in "Eligibility Criteria 1" of Eligibility Criteria below, which are defined in the Framework:

3. Amount of Funds to be Raised, Use of Proceeds and Scheduled Timing of Expenditure

Note: For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc." dated January 9, 2019.

The Investment Corporation Bonds are issued as green bonds according to "Green Bond Framework" (Note), which obtained the second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, a third-party evaluator ("the Framework").

The Investment Corporation has positioned sustainability improvement initiatives aimed at realizing a sustainable society as an important business management issue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, and decided to issue the Investment Corporation Bonds as green bonds from the thought that the issuance enables more committed efforts to improve sustainability and further contribution to development of the domestic green bond market by offering opportunities to the universe of investors who take active stance towards ESG investment.

The first interest payment date will be April 20, 2021, and thereafter the April 20 and October 20 each year, and the Redemption Date will be the interest payment date. (If the interest payment date falls under a bank holiday, the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed as the interest payment date.) AA－ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Note 2: The breakdown of the borrowings to be repaid by the Repayment is as follows:

Series Lender Balance Principal repayment date * (million yen) 172-A Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,000 February 28, 2021

If the principal repayment date falls under any date other than business days, the next business day shall be the principal repayment date. If such next business day is contained in the next month, the preceding business day shall be the principal repayment date.

Note 3: "DBJ Green Building Certification" is a five-star scale evaluation system launched by Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ"), giving certifications to properties with proper care to environment and society (Green Building), based on the comprehensive scoring model developed by DBJ.

Note 4: "Certification for CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate" is an evaluation system (from Rank C to Rank S) for rating the overall environmental performance of buildings on energy-conservation,resource-saving, recyclability and other aspects for reducing environmental burdens, as well as landscape preservation.

Note 5: "BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System) Certification" is a public certification system, the evaluation standards of which are provided by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, for rating energy-conservation performance of buildings on a five-point scale basis (the number of starts, 1-5) based on the primary energy consumption of architectural structures.

Investors Who Declared Investment in the Investment Corporation Bonds

Listed below are investors who declared investment in the Investment Corporation Bonds and agreed to disclose their names as of today (companies are listed in Japanese syllabary order).

・ Uwajima Shinkin Bank

・ THE ECHIZEN SHINKIN BANK

・ TETSUDOKOSAIKAI FOUNDATION ・ TOKUSHIMA SHINKIN BANK

・ THE FUJI SHINKIN BANK Status of Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment (as of February 28, 2021)

(Millions of yen) Before issuance of the After issuance of the Classification Investment Corporation Investment Corporation Difference Bonds and the Bonds and the Repayment Repayment (Note 1) Short-term borrowings (Note 2) 13,500 12,500 -1,000 Long-term borrowings (Note 3) 178,250 178,250 0 Total borrowings 191,750 190,750 -1,000 Investment corporation bonds 10,000 11,000 +1,000 Total borrowings and investment corporation bonds 201,750 201,750 0

Note 1: Figures for "After issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment" are based on the assumption that the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment are implemented and that there are no other new debt financing, repayment of the existing borrowings, and issuance and redemption of investment corporation bonds by February 28, 2021, when the Repayment is planned to be completed. However, besides the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds and the Repayment, in the event of new borrowings, repayment of existing loans and issuance and redemption of investment corporation bonds, status of borrowings and investment corporation bonds as of February 28, 2021 may differ from the above.

Note 2: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date have surpassed one year because the principal repayment date after one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.

Note 3: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.

3