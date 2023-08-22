Translation of Japanese Original

August 22, 2023

To All Concerned Parties:

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hiroaki Momoi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Hikaru Teramoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Tomoya Shigaki

Head of Strategic Planning,

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Resolutions at the Twelfth General Meeting of Unitholders

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the following resolutions were made at its Twelfth General Meeting of Unitholders held today.

The absorption-type merger ("the Merger"), with an effective date of November 1, 2023, by and among the Investment Corporation, Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("KDR") and Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR"), whereby the Investment Corporation will be the surviving corporation and KDR and KRR will be the dissolving corporations, as described in the press release "Notice Concerning Execution of the Merger Agreement by and among Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation and Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation" dated June 13, 2023 by the Investment Corporation, KDR and KRR, was subject to conditions precedent requiring proposals related to the Merger as well as proposals necessary to execute related matters to be approved at the General Meeting of Unitholders of each of the Investment Corporation, KDR and KRR.

Moreover, the proposals were approved at the Twelfth General Meeting of Unitholders of the Investment Corporation held today and at the Eighth General Meeting of Unitholders of KDR and the Fifth General Meeting of Unitholders of KRR held on August 21, 2023, respectively.

Matters Resolved

Agenda 1 : Approval of the Merger Agreement

This agenda item was approved as drafted.

Agenda 2 : Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

This agenda item was approved as drafted.

Agenda 3 : Election of One (1) Executive Director

The agenda item was approved as drafted, and Hiroaki Momoi will be appointed as Executive Director as of the effective date of the Merger subject to the Merger taking effect.

Agenda 4 : Election of One (1) Alternate Executive Director

The agenda item was approved as drafted, and Moyuru Watanabe will be appointed as Alternate Executive Director as of the effective date of the Merger subject to the Merger taking effect.

Agenda 5 : Election of Four (4) Supervisory Directors

The agenda item was approved as drafted, and Akiko Tokuma, Osamu Utsunomiya, Akiko Yamanaka and Satoru Yamanaka will be appointed as Supervisory Directors as of the effective date of the Merger subject to the Merger taking effect.

1