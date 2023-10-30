Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation(TSE:3278) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Fund mainly invests in residential properties, healthcare facilities, including medical facilities, or accommodation facilities in Tokyo metropolitan area and the center of large cities. Its property portfolio includes KDX Daikanyama Residence, KDX Sakaisuji Honmachi Residence, KDX Shimura Sakaue Residence, KDX Odenma Residence, Cosmoheim Motosumiyoshi (Land), KDX Shimizu Residence, KDX Takarazuka Residence, KDX Bunkyo Sengoku Residence, KDX Chiba Central residence, KDX residence Shirokane I. The asset manager is Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management Inc.

Sector Residential REITs