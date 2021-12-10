Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3278   JP3047480003

KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3278)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property and Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Sale of Property"

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation of Japanese Original

December 10, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (Total of 1Residential Facility and 2 Healthcare Facilities)

and Notice of Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential

Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)"

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following properties, and the partial correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.

The details are as follows.

1. Summary of the Acquired Assets

(in thousands of yen)

Property

Location

Acquisition Price

Property name

(city or ward,

Type of Assets

number

(Note)

prefecture)

T-102

KDX Residence Yokohama

Yokohama-shi,

Trust beneficiary interest

5,000,000

Momijizaka

Kanagawa

in real estate

H-27

Grapes Kawasaki Shimmachi

Kawasaki-shi,

Trust beneficiary interest

1,470,000

Kanagawa

in real estate

H-28

Grapes Fujimino

Fujimino-shi,

Trust beneficiary interest

1,520,000

Saitama

in real estate

(Note) "Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Regarding the details of the acquired properties above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.

2. Contents of the Correction

Correction:The underlined portion in "3. Overview of the To-be Acquired Assets"

(T-102) KDX Residence Yokohama Momijizaka

[Before Correction]

(omitted)

Type of ownership

Proprietary ownership

Site area

1,526.08m2

Land

Use districts

Neighborhood commercial districts

Building coverage ratio

80%

Floor area ratio

300%

(omitted)

Appraiser

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.

(omitted)

[After Correction]

(omitted)

Type of ownership

Proprietary ownership

Site area

1,526.09m2

Land

Use districts

Neighborhood commercial districts

Building coverage ratio

80%

Floor area ratio

300%

(omitted)

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

(omitted)

(H-28) Grapes Fujimino

[Before Correction]

(omitted)

Type of ownership

Proprietary ownership

Site area

1.510.04 m2

Land

Use districts

Category 2 medium-to-high-rise exclusive residential districts

Building coverage area

70%

Floor area ratio

200%

(omitted)

Characteristics of the property

(omitted)

(High quality facility with various facilities)

The Property has a high grade of quality and consists of 86 rooms in total, 55rooms for 1 person (18.27to

25.26m2) and 14rooms for 2 persons (37.24to 59.51m2), and all of the rooms are private rooms with private space secured. The common space is fully equipped with such as a spacious dining hall and a lounge area and is designed to ensure the comfort of residents. With a full range of services, including staff on hand 365 days a year, end-of-life care, and business tie-ups with nearby medical institutions, adequate environment for safe and comfortable living is provided.

(omitted)

[After Correction]

(omitted)

Type of ownership

Proprietary ownership

Site area

1.510.04 m2

Land

Use districts

Category 2 medium-to-high-rise exclusive residential districts

Building coverage area

60%

Floor area ratio

200%

(omitted)

Characteristics of the property

(omitted)

(High quality facility with various facilities)

The Property has a high grade of quality and consists of 86 rooms in total, 54rooms for 1 person (18.60to

28.22m2) and 32rooms for 2 persons (30.10to 50.69m2), and all of the rooms are private rooms with private space secured. The common space is fully equipped with such as a spacious dining hall and a lounge area and is designed to ensure the comfort of residents. With a full range of services, including staff on hand 365 days a year, end-of-life care, and business tie-ups with nearby medical institutions, adequate environment for safe and comfortable living is provided.

(omitted)

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:32aKENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property..
PU
12/08KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Deter..
PU
12/07KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of In..
PU
12/03KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Buildin..
PU
11/29Kenedix Residential Plans $81 Million Asset Purchases, $5 Million Sale in Japan; Secure..
MT
11/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Props(Total of 2 Re..
PU
11/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
11/26Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financ..
CI
10/22KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : (Change) Notice of partial amendment of "Notice Conc..
PU
10/22Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 432 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 8 229 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 219 B 1 932 M 1 932 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 220 200,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Yamamoto Executive Director
Susumu Yamamoto Investor Relations Contact
Osamu Chiba Supervisory Officer
Satoshi Ogawa Supervisory Officer
Soichiro Iwao Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.09%1 932
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.51.17%34 244
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL46.14%32 848
INVITATION HOMES INC.43.84%25 828
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.72.20%25 119
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.32.02%24 471