Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property and Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Sale of Property"

December 10, 2021

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (Total of 1Residential Facility and 2 Healthcare Facilities)

and Notice of Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential

Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)"

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following properties, and the partial correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.

The details are as follows.

1. Summary of the Acquired Assets

(in thousands of yen) Property Location Acquisition Price Property name (city or ward, Type of Assets number (Note) prefecture) T-102 KDX Residence Yokohama Yokohama-shi, Trust beneficiary interest 5,000,000 Momijizaka Kanagawa in real estate H-27 Grapes Kawasaki Shimmachi Kawasaki-shi, Trust beneficiary interest 1,470,000 Kanagawa in real estate H-28 Grapes Fujimino Fujimino-shi, Trust beneficiary interest 1,520,000 Saitama in real estate

(Note) "Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Regarding the details of the acquired properties above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.