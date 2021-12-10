Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property and Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Sale of Property"

Translation of Japanese Original
December 10, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director
(Securities Code Number: 3278)
Asset Management Company
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,
Residential REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (Total of 1Residential Facility and 2 Healthcare Facilities)
and Notice of Partial Correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential
Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)"
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following properties, and the partial correction of "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.
The details are as follows.
1. Summary of the Acquired Assets
(in thousands of yen)
Property
|
Location
|
Acquisition Price
|
Property name
Type of Assets
number
prefecture)
|
|
T-102
KDX Residence Yokohama
Yokohama-shi,
Trust beneficiary interest
5,000,000
Momijizaka
Kanagawa
in real estate
H-27
Grapes Kawasaki Shimmachi
Kawasaki-shi,
Trust beneficiary interest
1,470,000
Kanagawa
in real estate
H-28
Grapes Fujimino
Fujimino-shi,
Trust beneficiary interest
1,520,000
Saitama
in real estate
(Note) "Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
Regarding the details of the acquired properties above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima)" announced on November 26, 2021.
2. Contents of the Correction
Correction:：The underlined portion in "3. Overview of the To-be Acquired Assets"
(T-102) KDX Residence Yokohama Momijizaka
[Before Correction]
Type of ownership
Proprietary ownership
Site area
1,526.08m2
Land
Use districts
Neighborhood commercial districts
Building coverage ratio
80%
Floor area ratio
300%
(omitted)
Appraiser
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.
(omitted)
[After Correction]
(omitted)
Type of ownership
Proprietary ownership
Site area
1,526.09m2
Land
Use districts
Neighborhood commercial districts
Building coverage ratio
80%
Floor area ratio
300%
(omitted)
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
(omitted)
(H-28) Grapes Fujimino
|
|
Type of ownership
Proprietary ownership
Site area
1.510.04 m2
Land
Use districts
Category 2 medium-to-high-rise exclusive residential districts
Building coverage area
70%
Floor area ratio
200%
(omitted)
Characteristics of the property
(High quality facility with various facilities)
The Property has a high grade of quality and consists of 86 rooms in total, 55rooms for 1 person (18.27to
25.26m2) and 14rooms for 2 persons (37.24to 59.51m2), and all of the rooms are private rooms with private space secured. The common space is fully equipped with such as a spacious dining hall and a lounge area and is designed to ensure the comfort of residents. With a full range of services, including staff on hand 365 days a year, end-of-life care, and business tie-ups with nearby medical institutions, adequate environment for safe and comfortable living is provided.
(omitted)
[After Correction]
Type of ownership
Proprietary ownership
Site area
1.510.04 m2
|
|
Building coverage area
60%
Floor area ratio
200%
Characteristics of the property
(High quality facility with various facilities)
The Property has a high grade of quality and consists of 86 rooms in total, 54rooms for 1 person (18.60to
28.22m2) and 32rooms for 2 persons (30.10to 50.69m2), and all of the rooms are private rooms with private space secured. The common space is fully equipped with such as a spacious dining hall and a lounge area and is designed to ensure the comfort of residents. With a full range of services, including staff on hand 365 days a year, end-of-life care, and business tie-ups with nearby medical institutions, adequate environment for safe and comfortable living is provided.
(omitted)
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/
[Provisional Translation Only]
English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.
Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.