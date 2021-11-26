Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Props(Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities)and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima) 11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation of Japanese Original November 26, 2021 To All Concerned Parties REIT Issuer: Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director (Securities Code Number: 3278) Asset Management Company Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning, Residential REIT Department TEL:+81-3-5157-6011 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties (Total of 2 Residential Facilities and 2 Healthcare Facilities) and Sale of Property (KDX Residence Tobu Nerima) Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (the "Asset Management Company"), the asset management company for the Investment Corporation, has decided to acquire and sell the following properties (respectively the "Acquisition" and the "Sale", and collectively the "Transaction"). The details are provided as follows. 1. Overview of the Transaction Overview of the Acquisition ① To-be acquired assets: As follows: Each to-be acquired asset shall hereafter be referred to as the "Property" or collectively, the "4 Properties." < List of To-be Acquired Assets > Property Property Name Type of Assets Acquisition Price (4) number T-101 Hulic Residence Tsudanuma (1) Trust beneficiary 1,150,000 interest in real estate (3) T-102 KDX Residence Yokohama Momijizaka (2) Trust beneficiary 5,000,000 interest in real estate Residential subtotal 6,150,000 H-27 Grapes Kawasaki Shimmachi Trust beneficiary 1,470,000 interest in real estate H-28 Grapes Fujimino Trust beneficiary 1,520,000 interest in real estate Healthcare subtotal 2,990,000 Total 9,140,000 ② Date of contract: November 26, 2021 ③ Scheduled date of acquisition: November 30, 2021 T-101 Hulic Residence Tsudanuma December 10, 2021 T-102 KDX Residence Yokohama Momijizaka H-27 Grapes Kawasaki Shimmachi H-28 Grapes Fujimino ④ Seller: Please refer to 5. "Seller and Buyer's Profile" 1 ⑤ Funds for acquisition: Debt financing (5) and cash on hand ⑥ Settlement method: Payment in full on the date of acquisition (Note1) The Investment Corporation plans to change the name of the asset to be acquired to "KDX Residence Tsudanuma" on April 1, 2022. (Note2) The Investment Corporation plans to change the name of the asset to be acquired in conjunction with the Acquisition, and consent has not been obtained from the seller to disclose the name of the assets to be acquired as of today, Accordingly, the name after the change is provided. The same shall apply hereafter. (Note3) The Invest Corporation has agreed with the seller that the seller will entrust the asset to be acquired to Mizuho Trust Banking Co., Ltd. as a trustee until the time of acquisition and that the Investment Corporation will receive the trust beneficiary interest. The same shall apply hereafter. (Note4) "Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, settlement of property tax and city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the to-be acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The same shall apply hereafter. (Note5) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" disclosed as of today for the detail of debt financing for the acquisition of "Hulic Residence Tsudanuma" As new borrowing related to the acquisition of the other properties is under consideration today, and details of new borrowing will be announced by the time of acquisition. Overview of the Sale (T-44) KDX Residence Tobu Nerima (1) Type of the To-be sold Asset Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (2) Property Name KDX Residence Tobu Nerima (3) Sale Price (1) ¥ 580,000 thousand (4) Book Value (2) ¥ 379,685 thousand (5) Difference between Anticipated Sale Price and ¥ 200,314 thousand Assumed Book Value (6) Buyer Please refer to "5. Seller and Buyer's Profile" (7) Date of Contract November 26, 2021 (8) Scheduled Date of Sale December 16, 2021 (9) Sales Method Sale of the trust beneficiary interest in real estate (10) Settlement Method Payment received in full on the date of sale (11) Use of Funds The Investment Corporation plans to keep the proceeds on hand and appropriate it for the future acquisition of properties, repayment of borrowings and others. (Note1) "Sale Price" is the sale amount of the trust beneficiary interest indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the to-be sold asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. (Note2) "Book Value" is assumed value as of December 16, 2021 and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. 2. Reason for the Transaction The Investment Corporation invests in new property in accordance with the scope and policy of asset management as set forth in its Articles of Incorporation to obtain stable earnings through the growth and diversification of its portfolio and improves quality of the portfolio through asset replacements. The global pandemic of COVID-19, which has continued since last year, has been affecting lifestyle and work styles and the introduction of telework and satellite offices in many companies resulted in a change in preferences for residential areas and residential unit types. Due to the decrease in commuting frequency, the movement of relocating from the city center to the suburbs with convenience of transportation and superior living environment has seen and housing demand, which has tended to be concentrated in the city center, is now dispersing across diverse areas near city centers. Based on these changes in the housing lease market, the Investment Corporation will consider acquiring new assets located in areas with superior convenience of transportation and living environment in the suburbs of central Tokyo in addition to the city center. On the other hand, the impact of COVID-19 on the operating environment of healthcare facilities has been relatively minor due to steady actual demand, and efforts by each operator to prevent the spread of infection have resulted in stable facility operations in general. In acquiring healthcare facilities, the Investment Corporation will 2 diversify the areas with a focus on the three major metropolitan areas, and also consider acquiring properties operated by operators with a stable financial structure and superior management capacity, while keeping in mind the diversification of operators. In addition, when replacing owned properties, not only properties in the regional areas, but also properties in the Tokyo metropolitan area are subject to considering sale after assessing the profitability of individual assets. The Investment Corporation will also consider selling properties in areas where the leasing market is relatively weak, properties in which the building age is older and repair costs are expected to increase, and properties where profitability is expected to decline in the future due to demographics and other factors. The Transaction will be the acquisition of new property and the sale of owned property in accordance with these policies. Of the properties to be acquired, (T-101) Hulic Residence Tsudanuma is a single type of rental housing located nearby Tsudanuma Station on the JR Sobu Line, and the decision to acquire the Property was made based on the expectation of stable rental demand from students attending universities in the area and single persons who value convenience of transportation. (T-102) KDX Residence Yokohama Momijizaka is a newly built rental housing for families located within walking distance of Sakuragicho Station on the JR Keihin Tohoku / Negishi Line, and is a valuable property with a large scale. The decision to acquire the Property was made based on the judgment that it is located in a high-status land that combines proximity to the city center and comfort of living, and that stable rental demand can be expected due to its good accessibility and convenience of living. On the other hand, the Investment Corporation believes that the two healthcare facilities are located in the Tokyo metropolitan area and operated by major operators with an extensive track record and will contribute to diversifying the portfolio of the Investment Corporation's healthcare facilities and improving earnings stability. In addition, in the decision of acquiring the 4 Properties, characteristics of each property stated in 3. "Overview of the To-be Acquired Assets" were evaluated. "KDX Residence Tobu Nerima", which is planned to be sold, is a rental apartment building located within a 6-minute walk of Tobu Nerima Station on the Tobu Tojo Line. Due to the changes in the abovementioned market environment caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been delayed recovery of the occupancy rates of the single-type properties, which are located in the central part of Tokyo in the portfolio of the Investment Corporation and there has been a downward trend in rents at some of the properties. Although the occupancy rate of the property to be sold has been relatively steady so far, there are examples of competing properties in the vicinity that have begun to lower asking rents in order to secure occupancy rates. Therefore, the Investment Corporation believes there is limited room for further improvement in profitability of the property. In addition, about 15 years have passed since the property was built, and capital expenditures and repair costs are expected to increase in the future. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation determined the sale of the property at this time was the best way to realize unrealized gains and decided on the Sale. 3. Overview of the To-be Acquired Asset (T-101) Hulic Residence Tsudanuma Property name Hulic Residence Tsudanuma Type of asset Trust beneficiary interest in real estate Trustee Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Trust term November 30, 2021 through November 30, 2031 Location (Address) (1) 4-13-35,Maebara-nishi,Funabashi-shi, Chiba Type of ownership Proprietary ownership Land Site area 2,241.04 m2 (i) Use districts Category 1 medium-to-high-rise exclusive residential districts Building coverage ratio (2) 60% 3 Floor area ratio (2) 200% Type of ownership Proprietary ownership Total floor area 2,742.28 m2 Construction completion March 2012 B u i l d i n g Usage Apartment building Type (3) Studio Structure / Number of Reinforced concrete structure with flat roof / stories five-story building Leasable number of units 99 units Architect TAISEI U-LEC corporation, the offices of registered Constructor TAISEI U-LEC corporation Building permit agency General Incorporated Foundation, Jyutaku Kinyu Fukyu Probable maximum loss 6.87% (ii) Appraisal value ¥ 1,320,000 thousand(iii) Appraiser DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD. Details of tenant (as of October 31, 2021) Total number of tenants (4) 1 Total rental income (5) Not disclosed according to tenant's intention Security and guarantee Not disclosed according to tenant's intention (6) Total leased units (7) 99 units Total leased area (8) 2,477.01 m2 (v) Total leasable area (9) 2,477.01 m2 Occupancy ratio (10) 100.0% Existence of security None Property management company (11) Taisei Housy Property Co., Ltd. Master lease company (12) Taisei Housy Property Co., Ltd. Type of master lease (13) Pass through structure Master lease term November 30, 2021 through November 29, 2022 Other special considerations None The name "Tsudanuma" is said to have originated in 1889, when the five villages of Yatsu, Kukuda, Saginuma, Fujisaki, and Okubo-Shinden in the northwestern part of Chiba Prefecture merged, taking the three characters "Tsu" from Yatsu, "Da" from Kukuda, and "Numa" from Saginuma to form the village name. Since around 1977, the redevelopment of the north exit of Tsudanuma Station with large-scale commercial facilities has made it one of the largest shopping towns along the line. Gradually, the development of universities and commercial facilities spread to the south area of the station, and around 2013, a large-scale redevelopment project of about 35 hectares has created the town called "Kanade no Mori", and the C h a r a c t e r i s t i c s o f t h e p r o p e r t y area has developed into a town that combines "business" and "residence". The Property is a studio type property consisting of 98 units of 1K and 1 unit of 2DK, located about a 15-minute walk from Tsudanuma Station on the JR Sobu Line. From Tsudanuma Station, it is only about 30 minutes to Tokyo Station and about 40 minutes to Shinagawa Station without changing trains, and the location can be said to have excellent transportation to the city center. In addition, there are plenty of convenient facilities around Tsudanuma Station, including several large-scale commercial facilities such as "Aeon Mall Tsudanuma", "Ito Yokado Tsudanuma" in the north of the station, and "Morisia Tsudanuma", "Kanade no Mori Forte" in the south of the station, financial institutions, and restaurants, and several university campuses are located nearby. From the 4 above points, stable rental demand is expected from students attending these universities and single people working in the city center who are seeking for convenience. (Note ⅰ) The trust asset consists of (i) the Property's building site of 2,241.04 m2 and (ii) 54% of the co-ownership of the frontal road of 753 m2 leading to the Property's building site, which is co-owned with the seller of the Property (Note ⅱ) The figure described in the earthquake PML valuation report (level 2) prepared for each to-be-acquired asset created by Sompo Risk Management Inc. in October 2021. (Note ⅲ) Appraisal date is October 1, 2021. (Note ⅳ) The tenant details are based on the lease agreement (fixed rent) under which the seller of the Property leases in bulk to a domestic business company, but a cancellation agreement with an ending date of March 31, 2022 has been concluded between the seller of the Property and the business company. After the acquisition of the Property, a building lease agreement for 98 studio type units is scheduled to be concluded with a subsidiary of NATIONAL STUDENTS INFORMATION CENTER CO., LTD. which is an operator of student housing, with a commencement date of April 1, 2022. The assumed occupancy rate as of April 1, 2022 is 98.0%, based on the assumption that the building lease contract takes effect. (Note ⅴ) In addition to the rental room, a common room of 49.55 m2 is also leased to the domestic business company that is a current tenant. （Note 1）"Location" is the indication of the residential address. In case there is no indication of the residential address, it is the building address under the lot address or the building location indicated in the registration items certificate (the lot number among such if there are multiple lot addresses). The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 2）"Building coverage ratio" and "Floor area ratio" are the designated building-to-land ratio and designated floor-area ratio provided in the city plan. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 3）"Type" is the classification of the principal residential unit of the building, the studio type, the small family type or family type as described below. The same shall apply hereafter. Studio type Small family type Family type (housing mainly for single (housing mainly for married- (housing mainly for family households) couple households and family households of 3 persons or more) households with an infant) The exclusively owned area per The exclusively owned area per The exclusively owned area per residential unit contains at least 18m2, residential unit contains at least 30m2, residential unit contains at least 60m2 but less than 30m2 and at least 20 but less than 60m2 and at least 15 per unit and at least 5 rentable units rentable units per property. rentable units per property. per property. （Note 4）"Total number of tenants" indicates the total number of tenants after the date of acquisition of the property by the Investment Corporation for the To-be acquired asset. In the case that a master lease contract has been or is scheduled to be concluded with a master lease company, "Total number of tenants" is indicated as "1." The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 5）"Total Rent Income" is the sum of the monthly rent according to the lease agreements actually executed with the end tenants (the sum of rent and common area maintenance charges of the residents etc., provided, however, that in case the adjunct facilities fee such as car parking space usage fees are included in the lease agreements, it includes such fees) in the case that the master lease type is pass-through and is the monthly rent according to the lease agreements with rent insurance executed with master lease company (the sum of rent and common area maintenance charges of the residents etc., provided, however, that in case the adjunct facilities fee such as car parking space usage fees are included in the lease agreements, it includes such fees) in the case that the master lease type is rent insurance. Furthermore, the figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 6）"Security and Guarantee Deposit" is the sum of the security and guarantee deposits, etc. of each end tenant based on the lease agreement executed with each end tenant. However, in case there is a part for which returning is unnecessary due to special provision of deduction of security deposits, etc. in each lease agreement, it is the amount after the amount is deduced. In addition, the balance of the security and guarantee deposit, etc. based on the lease agreement with rent insurance executed with a master lease company is displayed in the case that the master lease type is rent insurance. However, it is the sum of pass-through security and guarantee deposits, etc. and rent insurance security and guarantee deposits, etc. in case agreement with a different master lease type has been executed. Furthermore, the figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 7）"Total Leased Units" is the number of leased residential units, where the lease agreements are actually executed with end tenants. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 8）"Total Leased Area" is the leased floor area described in the lease agreements which are actually executed with end tenants. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 9）"Total Leasable Area" is the floor area described in the lease agreements that is leasable at the to-be acquired asset (in case the to-be acquired asset contains more than one building, the sum of the leasable floor area of such buildings). The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 10）"Occupancy Ratio" is the ratio of the "Total Leased Areas" (based on the lease agreements) to the "Total Leasable Area" of the to-be acquired asset rounded to the first decimal place. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 11）"Property Management Company" is the property management company scheduled to execute the property management agreement for the to-be acquired asset. （Note 12）"Master Lease Company" is the master lease company scheduled to execute the master lease agreement for the property. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION 02:30a KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Props(Total of 2 Re.. PU 02:20a KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing PU 10/22 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : (Change) Notice of partial amendment of "Notice Conc.. PU 10/22 Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Announces Board Changes CI 10/06 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Alliance Agreement wi.. PU 09/14 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Internal Rules of Asset .. PU 09/14 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Financial report for the fiscal period ended july 31.. PU 09/14 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Changes to Articles of Incorporati.. PU 09/14 Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Provides Distribution Guidance for the .. CI 09/14 Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Provides Distribution Guidance for the .. CI