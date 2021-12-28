Log in
Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name

12/28/2021
Translation of Japanese Original

December 28, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced today the change of master lessee ("ML") and property manager ("PM") of B-SiteAkihabara (T-57, "the property") which the Investment Corporation invests in and the name of the property. Details are as follows.

1. Change of ML and PL

  • Summary of the change

The ML and PM for the property will be changed on February 5, 2022.

Current ML and PM

New ML and PM

Kenedix Property Design, Inc.

Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd.

  • Reason for the change

The contract period of fixed-term lease agreements with rent guaranteed structure with the current ML and PM is going to expire and the Investment Corporation plans to switch to the master lease agreement with pass through structure for the purpose of further improving rental revenue. In terms of area consolidation and efficiency, etc., the Investment Corporation has selected the new ML and PM in consideration of the abundant property management record in the area where the property is located and the ability to perform sufficient work. While the current ML and PM operates the property as a serviced apartment, it will be converted into a regular apartment.

  • Profile of the New ML and PM

Trade Name

Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd.

Head Office Location

Capital Akasaka Building 6F 1-7-19 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Kenichiro Akama, Representative Director

Capital

JPY 50 million

Establishment

June 2008

Principal Business

Property management business

Relationship with the

Investment Corporation or Its

N/A

Asset Management Company

1

2. Change in property name

As described below, the name of the property will be changed on February 5, 2022. In accordance with converting the property into a regular apartment, the Investment Corporation aims to improve the awareness and competitiveness in rental market by rebranding the property as "KDX Residence".

Property No.

Current Property Name

New Propertu Name

T-57

B-Site Akihabara

KDX Residence Akihabara

3. Outlook

The impact of the change on the operation is minimal. Therefore, there is no change to the forecasts of financial results of the Investment Corporation.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.kdr-reit.com/english/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
