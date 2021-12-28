Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name

Translation of Japanese Original
December 28, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director
(Securities Code Number: 3278)
Asset Management Company
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,
Residential REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced today the change of master lessee ("ML") and property manager ("PM") of B-SiteAkihabara (T-57, "the property") which the Investment Corporation invests in and the name of the property. Details are as follows.
1. Change of ML and PL
The ML and PM for the property will be changed on February 5, 2022.
|
Current ML and PM
|
New ML and PM
|
Kenedix Property Design, Inc.
|
Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd.
|
|
The contract period of fixed-term lease agreements with rent guaranteed structure with the current ML and PM is going to expire and the Investment Corporation plans to switch to the master lease agreement with pass through structure for the purpose of further improving rental revenue. In terms of area consolidation and efficiency, etc., the Investment Corporation has selected the new ML and PM in consideration of the abundant property management record in the area where the property is located and the ability to perform sufficient work. While the current ML and PM operates the property as a serviced apartment, it will be converted into a regular apartment.
-
Profile of the New ML and PM
|
Trade Name
|
Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd.
|
|
Head Office Location
|
Capital Akasaka Building 6F 1-7-19 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Representative
|
Kenichiro Akama, Representative Director
|
|
Capital
|
JPY 50 million
|
|
Establishment
|
June 2008
|
|
Principal Business
|
Property management business
|
Relationship with the
|
|
Investment Corporation or Its
|
N/A
|
Asset Management Company
|
2. Change in property name
As described below, the name of the property will be changed on February 5, 2022. In accordance with converting the property into a regular apartment, the Investment Corporation aims to improve the awareness and competitiveness in rental market by rebranding the property as "KDX Residence".
|
Property No.
|
Current Property Name
|
New Propertu Name
|
T-57
|
B-Site Akihabara
|
KDX Residence AkihabaraⅡ
|
|
|
3. Outlook
The impact of the change on the operation is minimal. Therefore, there is no change to the forecasts of financial results of the Investment Corporation.
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.kdr-reit.com/english/
[Provisional Translation Only]
English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.
Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
