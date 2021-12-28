Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name

Translation of Japanese Original

December 28, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property Manager and Property Name

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced today the change of master lessee ("ML") and property manager ("PM") of B-SiteAkihabara (T-57, "the property") which the Investment Corporation invests in and the name of the property. Details are as follows.

1. Change of ML and PL

Summary of the change

The ML and PM for the property will be changed on February 5, 2022.

Current ML and PM New ML and PM Kenedix Property Design, Inc. Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd.

Reason for the change

The contract period of fixed-term lease agreements with rent guaranteed structure with the current ML and PM is going to expire and the Investment Corporation plans to switch to the master lease agreement with pass through structure for the purpose of further improving rental revenue. In terms of area consolidation and efficiency, etc., the Investment Corporation has selected the new ML and PM in consideration of the abundant property management record in the area where the property is located and the ability to perform sufficient work. While the current ML and PM operates the property as a serviced apartment, it will be converted into a regular apartment.

Profile of the New ML and PM

Trade Name Taisei Housy Property Co. , Ltd. Head Office Location Capital Akasaka Building 6F 1-7-19 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Representative Kenichiro Akama, Representative Director Capital JPY 50 million Establishment June 2008 Principal Business Property management business Relationship with the Investment Corporation or Its N/A Asset Management Company

1