Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Determination and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

The first payment is due at the end of October 2022, and on the last day of every three

For further details concerning the abovementioned debt financing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" announced on July 26, 2022.

（Note 1）The interest rate applicable period is from July 29, 2022 to January 31, 2024. （Note 2）The abovementioned debt financing is unsecured and unguaranteed.

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") today announced details regarding the interest rate and applicable period for the following debt financing. In addition, the Investment Corporation announced the execution of interest-rate swap agreement. Details are as follows.

months thereafter, with the last payment on the principal repayment day.

(If each payment day is a non-business day, then the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

(Note) By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rate for series 68-D is essentially fixed at 0.55000％.

3. Others

In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusyo) submitted on April 26, 2022.

