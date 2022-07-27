Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3278   JP3047480003

KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3278)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
223600.00 JPY   +0.13%
02:52aKENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Determination and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
PU
07/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement
PU
07/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Determination and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation of Japanese Original

July 27, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Determination and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") today announced details regarding the interest rate and applicable period for the following debt financing. In addition, the Investment Corporation announced the execution of interest-rate swap agreement. Details are as follows.

1. Borrowing Interest Rate

Series

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Principal

(million)

Date

repayment Date

68-B

MUFG

900

0.22500%Note 1

July 29, 2022

January 31, 2024

Bank, Ltd.

(Fixed rate)

Note 1The interest rate applicable period is from July 29, 2022 to January 31, 2024. Note 2The abovementioned debt financing is unsecured and unguaranteed.

For further details concerning the abovementioned debt financing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" announced on July 26, 2022.

2. Interest Rate Swap Agreements

  1. Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
    For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for series 68-D with floating interest rate. For further details concerning the abovementioned debt financing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" announced on July 26, 2022.
  2. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Series 68-D

Counterparty

Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.

Notional Amount

¥ 1,100 million

Fixed interest

0.25000%

Interest

Rate for payment

Rate

Floating interest

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)

Rate for receipt

Commencement Date

July 29, 2022

Termination Date

July 31, 2027

Payment Date

The first payment is due at the end of October 2022, and on the last day of every three

1

months thereafter, with the last payment on the principal repayment day.

(If each payment day is a non-business day, then the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

(Note) By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rate for series 68-D is essentially fixed at 0.55000.

3. Others

In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusyo) submitted on April 26, 2022.

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:52aKENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Deter..
PU
07/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agree..
PU
07/26KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of In..
PU
07/01KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Regarding the General Outline of the Unithold..
PU
06/29KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registrati..
PU
06/20Kenedix Residential to Acquire Senior Home in Tokyo for $6 Million
MT
06/20KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Succession of Status Associated wi..
PU
06/17KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Tsukui Su..
PU
06/17Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Acquires Property
CI
06/17Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation agreed to acquire Tsukui Sun-shine Adac..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 8 678 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 234 B 1 709 M 1 709 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 223 300,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Yamamoto Executive Director
Susumu Yamamoto Investor Relations Contact
Osamu Chiba Supervisory Officer
Satoshi Ogawa Supervisory Officer
Soichiro Iwao Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.45%1 709
UDR INC.-23.22%14 994 174 874
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.74%27 660
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-21.79%27 587
INVITATION HOMES INC.-19.25%22 344
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-24.49%20 050