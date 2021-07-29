Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

July 29, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3278)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning

Division, Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding the execution of interest rate swap agreement. Details are as follows.

1. Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreement

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for series 56 with floating interest rate. For further details concerning the abovementioned debt financing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" announced on July 27, 2021. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Series 56① Series 56② Series 56③ Counterparty Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Notional Amount ¥ 800 million ¥ 500 million ¥ 500 million Fixed interest 0.05800% Interest Rate for payment Rate Floating interest Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month) Rate for receipt Commencement Date August 2, 2021 Termination Date February 28, 2027 The first payment is due at the end of August 2021, and on the last day of every three months thereafter, Payment Date with the last payment on the principal repayment day. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

(Note) By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rate for series 56①②③ are essentially fixed at 0.35800% .

2. Others

In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Yuka shoken houkokusyo) submitted on April 28, 2021.