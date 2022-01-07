Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3278   JP3047480003

KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3278)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Upgrade of Credit Rating from A+ to AA-

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation of Japanese Original

January 7, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative:

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:

Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:

+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Upgrade of Credit Rating from A+ to AA-

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it received an announcement from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") that the credit rating of the Investment Corporation was upgraded as follows.

Details of the Credit Rating

Credit Rating Agency

Type of Credit Rating

Before the Change

After the Change

Long-Term Issuer Rating

A+

AA-

(Outlook)

(Positive)

(Stable)

JCR

Rating on Bonds

A+

AA-

For details concerning the reasons for the change of credit rating outlook, please refer to JCR's website.

The Investment Corporation continues to conduct management operations of its property portfolio from a medium- to long-term perspective, with the aim of securing steady growth and stable profits, and with due consideration to maintaining a balance between financial strategy and the flexibility and mobility of its capital procurement.

(Reference)

JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

* website of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1

Disclaimer

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:08aKENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Upgrade of Credit Rating from A+ t..
PU
2021Kenedix Residential to Alter Master Lessee, Manager and Name of Apartment Building
MT
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Master Lessee, Property ..
PU
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice of Settlement in Conciliation Regarding the R..
PU
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certificatio..
PU
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property..
PU
2021Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Completes Acquisition Settlement of Pro..
CI
2021Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation acquired KDX Residence Yokohama Momijiz..
CI
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate Deter..
PU
2021KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of In..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 432 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 8 229 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 217 B 1 871 M 1 868 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 217 500,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Yamamoto Executive Director
Susumu Yamamoto Investor Relations Contact
Osamu Chiba Supervisory Officer
Satoshi Ogawa Supervisory Officer
Soichiro Iwao Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.16%1 871
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.26%35 038
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.24%33 924
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.51%26 192
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.71%25 701
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.76%24 278