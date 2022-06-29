Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

Translation of Japanese Original
June 29, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director
(Securities Code Number: 3278)
Asset Management Company
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,
Residential REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registration Statement
for Investment Corporation Bonds
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") today announced that it has
filed a shelf registration statement for the investment corporation bonds. The details are provided
as follows.
Overview of the Shelf Registration Statement
|
(1)
|
Planned Issue Amount
|
¥100,000,000,000
|
(2)
|
Type of Shelf Registration Statement
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
|
|
(excluding short-term investment corporation bonds)
|
(3)
|
Shelf Registration Submission Date
|
June 29, 2022
|
(4)
|
Planned Issuance Period
|
For two years from scheduled date of shelf registration's
|
|
|
becoming effective (July 7, 2022 to July 6, 2024)
|
(5)
|
Use of funds
|
Acquisition funds for specified assets (as defined in Article
|
|
|
2, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Law [Law No. 198
|
|
|
of 1951 and ensuing revisions]), repayment funds for
borrowings, repayment funds for investment corporation bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund funds for lease and guarantee deposits, funds to pay for repairs and maintenance, working capital, etc.
