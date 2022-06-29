Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

Translation of Japanese Original

June 29, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsu Kawashima, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Strategic Planning,

Residential REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registration Statement

for Investment Corporation Bonds

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") today announced that it has

filed a shelf registration statement for the investment corporation bonds. The details are provided

as follows.

Overview of the Shelf Registration Statement

(1) Planned Issue Amount ¥100,000,000,000 (2) Type of Shelf Registration Statement Investment corporation bonds (excluding short-term investment corporation bonds) (3) Shelf Registration Submission Date June 29, 2022 (4) Planned Issuance Period For two years from scheduled date of shelf registration's becoming effective (July 7, 2022 to July 6, 2024) (5) Use of funds Acquisition funds for specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Law [Law No. 198 of 1951 and ensuing revisions]), repayment funds for

borrowings, repayment funds for investment corporation bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund funds for lease and guarantee deposits, funds to pay for repairs and maintenance, working capital, etc.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1