Kenedix Residential Next Investment : 【KDR】FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021(REIT)

1. PERFORMANCE FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 (18TH FISCAL PERIOD) (1) Business Results (Percentages show period-on-period changes) Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen) Operating Income (Millions of Yen) Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen) Net Income (Millions of Yen) The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021 8,382 (0.1%) 4,344 （-2.8%) 3,632 (-4.6%) 3,631 (-4.6%) The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020 8,374 (3.8%) 4,469 （4.9%) 3,808 (5.4%) 3,808 (5.4%) Net Income per Unit (Yen) Return on Unitholders' Equity Ordinary Income to Total Assets Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021 3,817 2.9% 1.3% 43.3% The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020 4,028 3.1% 1.4% 45.5% (2) Distribution Distribution per Unit (Excluding Excess of Earnings ) (Yen) Total Distributions (Excluding Excess of Earnings) (Millions of Yen) Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit (Yen) Total Distributions in Excess of Earnings (Millions of Yen) Payout Ratio Distribution Ratio to Unitholders' Equity The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021 4,066 3,867 - - 106.5% 3.0% The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020 4,065 3,866 - - 101.5% 3.1% (Note 1) Total Distributions for the 17th and 18th fiscal periods is not the same amount as Net Income because of adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and a part of Retained earnings brought forward. (Note 2) Due to issuance of new investment units in the 17th period, Payout Ratio for each fiscal period is calculated as follows. Payout Ratio = Total Distributions (Excluding Excess of Earnings) /Net income × 100 FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDING JULY 31,2021 (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021) AND JANUARY 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) (Percentages show period-on-period changes) Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen) Operating Income (Millions of Yen)) Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen) Net Income (Millions of Yen) Distribution per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit The 19th fiscal period ending July 31, 2021 9,129 (8.9%) 4,846 (11.6%) 4,128 (13.7%) 4,128 (13.7%) 4,100 - The 20th fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 8,966 (-1.8%) 4,734 (-2.3%) 4,023 (-2.6%) 4,022 (-2.6%) 4,101 - (Reference) Estimated net income per unit (Estimated Net Income / Estimated weighted average number of units) The 19th fiscal period ending July 31, 2021 ¥4,170 The 20th fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 ¥4,039 Distributions per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning are not the same amount as estimated net income per unit for the 19th and 20th fiscal periods. (2) Number of Investment Unit Issued and Outstanding (including treasury units) (a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury units) As of July 31, 2020: 951,258 units As of January 31, 2021: 951,258 units (b) Number of treasury units at the end of the period As of July 31, 2020: 0 units As of January 31, 2021: 0 units

(2) Number of Investment Unit Issued and Outstanding (including treasury units) (a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury units) As of July 31, 2020: 951,258 units As of January 31, 2021: 951,258 units (b) Number of treasury units at the end of the period As of July 31, 2020: 0 units As of January 31, 2021: 0 units

Other lease business revenue *1 585,197

Gain on sale of real estate property *2 84,437 Total operating revenues Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business Asset management fees Asset custody fees Administrative service fees Directors' compensation Other operating expenses Total operating expenses Operating income Non-operating income Interest income Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends Interest on refund Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds Borrowing expenses Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs Amortization of investment unit issuance costs Total non-operating expenses Ordinary income Income before income taxes Income taxes Current Total income taxes Net income Retained earnings brought forward Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) 8,374,217 *1 7,834,662

*1 548,002 - 8,382,664 *1 3,005,600 604,986 645,144 13,908 14,600 46,472 48,792 8,100 8,100 225,746 260,792 3,904,813 4,469,404 *1 3,060,925 4,038,356 4,344,308 41 41 1,240 323 - 114 1,282 479 498,083 531,956 21,322 21,702 115,280 129,966 4,118 4,118 23,245 24,697 662,051 3,808,635 3,808,635 605 605 3,808,030 404,367 4,212,398 712,440 3,632,346 3,632,346 605 605 3,631,741 365,534 3,997,276 (3) Statements of Changes in Net Assets 17th Fiscal Period February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 （in thousands of yen） Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Surplus Total unitholders' equity Capital surplus Voluntary reserve Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) Total surplus Reserve for temporary difference adjustments Total voluntary reserve Balance at the beginning of current period 99,731,514 13,187,100 1,960,000 1,960,000 4,072,277 19,219,377 118,950,891 Changes of items during the period Issuance of new investment units 8,818,779 8,818,779 Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments -20,000 -20,000 20,000 - - Dividends from surplus -3,687,909 -3,687,909 -3,687,909 Net income 3,808,030 3,808,030 3,808,030 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items during the period 8,818,779 - -20,000 -20,000 140,121 120,121 8,938,900 Balance at the end of current period *1 108,550,294 13,187,100 1,940,000 1,940,000 4,212,398 19,339,498 127,889,792 Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Deferred gains and losses on hedges Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance at the beginning of current period -450,527 -450,527 118,500,363 Changes of items during the period Issuance of new investment units 8,818,779 Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments - Dividends from surplus -3,687,909 Net income 3,808,030 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity 18,339 18,339 18,339 Total changes of items during the period 18,339 18,339 8,957,239 Balance at the end of current period -432,188 -432,188 127,457,603 18th Fiscal PeriodAugust 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 （in thousands of yen） Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Surplus Total unitholders' equity Capital surplus Voluntary reserve Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) Total surplus Reserve for temporary difference adjustments Total voluntary reserve Balance at the beginning of current period 108,550,294 13,187,100 1,940,000 1,940,000 4,212,398 19,339,498 127,889,792 Changes of items during the period Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments -20,000 -20,000 20,000 - - Dividends from surplus -3,866,863 -3,866,863 -3,866,863 Net income 3,631,741 3,631,741 3,631,741 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items during the period - - -20,000 -20,000 -215,121 -235,121 -235,121 Balance at the end of current period *1 108,550,294 13,187,100 1,920,000 1,920,000 3,997,276 19,104,376 127,654,670 Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Deferred gains and losses on hedges Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance at the beginning of current period -432,188 -432,188 127,457,603 Changes of items during the period Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments - Dividends from surplus -3,866,863 Net income 3,631,741 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity -90,411 -90,411 -90,411 Total changes of items during the period -90,411 -90,411 -325,533 Balance at the end of current period -522,600 -522,600 127,132,070 (4) Distributions 17th Fiscal Period (From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) 18th Fiscal Period (From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) I. Retained earnings at the end of period

II. Reversal of voluntary retained earnings Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments *1

III. Total distributions Distributions per unit Ⅳ. Retained earnings brought forward to the next period ¥4,212,398,326 ¥20,000,000 ¥3,866,863,770 ¥4,065 ¥3,997,276,406 ¥20,000,000 ¥3,867,815,028 ¥4,066 ¥365,534,556 ¥149,461,378 Method of calculating distribution amount In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,866,863,770, which is the amount of ¥3,808,030,471 in net income and ¥38,833,299 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 17th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit. In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,867,815,028, which is the amount of ¥3,631,741,850 in net income and ¥216,073,178 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 18th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit. (5) Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of yen) 17th Fiscal Period 18th Fiscal Period February 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 January 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Income before income taxes 3,808,635 3,632,346 Depreciation and amortization 1,467,881 1,504,959 Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance expenses 4,118 4,118 Amortization of investment unit issuance costs 23,245 24,697 Interest income -41 -41 Interest expenses 519,406 553,658 Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable 5,580 -59,168 Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable -35,339 35,339 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses -6,031 5,095 Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable -112,093 127,276 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other 58,913 -14,235 Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes -43,015 25,117 Increase (decrease) in advances received 6,075 -32,451 Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses -69,007 -42,030 Decrease in net property, plant and equipment held in trust due to sale 451,169 - Other, net 12,738 120,676 Subtotal 6,092,236 5,885,358 Interest income received 41 41 Interest expenses paid -526,470 -548,623 Income taxes (paid) refund -604 -605 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,565,201 5,336,171 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment - -65,684 Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust -15,697,335 -11,717,031 Payments of lease and guarantee deposits -112 -171 Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust -134,722 -130,915 Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 207,190 174,807 Repayments of tenant lump sum deposits in trust -364,510 -235,705 Proceeds from tenant lump sum deposits in trust 160,709 368,895 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -15,828,780 -11,605,805 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 2,000,000 - Repayments of short-term loans payable -2,500,000 -800,000 Proceeds from long-term loans payable 13,900,000 15,070,000 Repayments of long-term loans payable -6,000,000 -4,100,000 Proceeds from issuance of investment units 8,768,907 - Dividends paid -3,687,172 -3,867,238 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12,481,735 6,302,761 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,218,156 33,127 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 21,165,911 23,384,067 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period *1 23,384,067 *1 23,417,194 (6) Notes to the Going Concern Not applicable

(7) Important Accounting Standards 1. Depreciation of fixed assets (1) Property, plant and equipment (includes trust assets) The straight-line method is applied. Useful lives of the assets ranging are as follows: Buildings: 2 to 69 years Structures: 3 to 65 years Machinery and equipment: 3 to 40 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 2 to 30 years

(2) Intangible assets(includes trust assets) The straight-line method is applied. Land leasehold: Fixed term land leaseholds is amortized over a contractual period under the straight-line method.

(3) Long-term prepaid expenses The straight-line method is applied. 2. Accounting policies for deferred assets (1) Unit issuance costs Unit issuance costs are amortized over a period of 3 years under the straight-line method.

(2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs Bond issuance costs are amortized by applying the straight-line method for the entire redemption period. 3. Accounting standards for revenues and expenses Property-related taxes including property taxes, city planning taxes and depreciable property taxes are imposed on properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally charged to operating expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to said period. Under Japanese tax regulations, the seller of the property is liable for these taxes on the property from the date of disposal to the end of the calendar year in which the property is disposed. The seller, however, is reimbursed by the purchaser for these accrued property-related tax liabilities. When the Investment Corporation purchases properties, it typically allocates the portion of the property-related taxes related to the period following the purchase date of each property through the end of the calendar year. The amounts of those allocated portions of the property-related taxes are capitalized as part of the acquisition costs of the related properties. Capitalized property-related taxes amounted to ¥4,538 thousand and ¥31,734 thousand as of January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively. 4. Accounting for hedges (1) Hedge accounting method The deferred hedge method is applied. However, the special treatment is applied for the interest-rateswap agreements that meet the criteria.

(2) Hedging instruments and risks hedged Hedge instruments The Investment Corporation enters into interest-rate swap transactions. Risks hedged Interest rates on debt.

(3) Hedging policy The Investment Corporation enters into derivative transactions based on its risk management policies with the objective of hedging risks in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation.

(4) Method of evaluating the effectiveness of hedging As for the method of assessment of the effectiveness of the hedge in the period from the inception of the hedge to the time of judgment of its effectiveness, the cumulative changes in cash flow of the hedged items and hedging instruments are compared and a judgment is made based on changed amount, etc. However, an assessment of the effectiveness of hedging activities is omitted in the case of interest rate swaps that meet the requirements for special treatment. 5. The scope of cash and cash equivalents on statements of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, deposits placed with banks and short-term investments which are highly liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of purchase. 6. Other significant accounting policies utilized in the preparation of financial statements (1) Accounting method for trust beneficiary interests in real estate and other assets The assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses of financial assets held in the form of trust beneficiary interests in real estate and other assets are recorded in full in the Investment Corporation's balance sheets and statements of income. Important line items included in accounting for financial assets and liabilities in the Investment Corporation's balance sheet are as follows: 1. Cash and deposits in trust 2. Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, leasehold right in trust 3. Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust, tenant lump sum deposits in trust

(2) Accounting method for consumption tax Consumption taxes are separately recorded. Non-deductible consumption taxes applicable to the acquisition of assets are included in the cost of acquisition for each asset. (Accounting standards issued but not yet effective) ・ "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020) ・ "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 31, 2020) (1) Overview The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 (IASB) and Topic 606 (FASB)) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the implementation guidance. The basic policy of the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired. (2) Scheduled date of application The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

(3) Impact of applying the accounting standards The impact of applying "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation. ・ "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30 issued on July 4, 2019)

・ "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No. 31 issued on July 4, 2019)

・ "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Guidance No. 19 issued on March 31, 2020) (1) Overview The IASB and the FASB have established detailed guidance regarding fair value measurement (IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" (IASB) and Topic 820 "Fair Value Measurement" (FASB)). The ASBJ repeatedly considered the guidance regarding fair value of financial instruments and disclosure in order to improve the comparability with such international accounting standards, and issued "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement." (2) Scheduled date of application The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

(3) Impact of applying the accounting standards The impact of applying the "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation. ・"Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31 issued on March 31, 2020) (1) Overview Paragraph 125 of International Accounting Standard 1 (IAS 1), "Presentation of Financial Statements," (issued by the IASB in 2003) requires disclosure of information about the "assumptions the entity makes about the future, and other major sources of estimation uncertainty." In this regard, there has been a request that the major sources of estimation uncertainty should be disclosed in the notes to financial statements under Japanese GAAP to provide useful information to users of financial statements. In response to this request, the ASBJ developed and issued "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates." (2) Scheduled date of application The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021. ・"Accounting Standard for Accounting Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections" (ASBJ Statement No. 24 issued on March 31, 2020) (1) Overview The ASBJ's Standards Advisory Council recommended that the ASBJ consider enhancing disclosures for notes relating to "accounting policies and methods adopted in the cases where the relevant accounting standards were not clear." In response to such recommendations, the ASBJ issued the revised "Accounting Standard for Accounting Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections." (2) Scheduled date of application The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021. (8) Notes to the Financial Statements (Notes to the Balance Sheets) * 1. Minimum unitholders' equity pursuant to Article 67-4 of the Law Concerning Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations Law (in thousands of yen) As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 50,000 50,000 *2. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments 17th Fiscal Period (As of July 31, 2020) The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments. (in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal Gain on negative good will* 2,000,000 1,960,000 - 20,000 1,940,000 Appropriate for distribution * The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved. 18th Fiscal Period (As of January 31, 2021) The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments. (in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal Gain on negative good will* 2,000,000 1,940,000 - 20,000 1,920,000 Appropriate for distribution * The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved. 3. Commitment line contracts KDR has commitment line contracts with the banks with which it does business. As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Total amount of commitment line contracts 4,500,000 4,500,000 Balance of loans payable outstanding - - Remaining amount 4,500,000 4,500,000 (Notes to the Statements of Income and Retained Earnings) * 1. Breakdown of real estate rental business profit and loss A. Rental and other operating revenues: Rental revenues 7,315,802 7,464,641 Rental revenues from limited proprietary rights of land 43,750 22,118 Common area charges 345,030 347,902 Subtotal 7,704,582 7,834,662 Others: Parking space rental revenues 205,439 206,193 Miscellaneous 379,757 341,808 Subtotal 585,197 548,002 Total rental and other operating revenues 8,289,780 8,382,664 B. Property-related expenses: Property management fees and facility management fees 433,235 436,795 Utilities 89,588 92,202 Taxes 498,996 497,116 Repairs and maintenance 288,648 275,759 Insurance 12,101 15,119 Trust fees 55,499 57,030 Depreciation 1,467,105 1,504,182 Others 160,424 182,718 Total property-related expenses 3,005,600 3,060,925 C. Net operating income (A-B) 5,284,179 5,321,738 *2. Gain and Loss on sale of real estate property 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) (in thousands of yen) KDX Residence Izumi Chuo Revenue from sale of the investment property 540,000 Costs of the investment property 451,169 Other sales expenses 4,392 Gain on sale of real estate property 84,437 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable (in thousands of yen) From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (Notes to the Statements of Changes in Net Assets) * 1. Total number of authorized investment units and total number of investment units issued and outstanding are as follows: From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 Total number of authorized investment units 10,000,000 units 10,000,000 units Total number of investment units issued and outstanding 951,258 units 951,258 units (Notes to Distributions) 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) *1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period. At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 17th fiscal period distribution.

18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) *1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period. At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 18th fiscal period distribution. (Notes to the Statements of Cash Flow) * 1. Reconciliation of balance sheet items to cash and cash equivalents at end of period in the cash flows statements (in thousands of yen) As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Cash and deposits 13,212,337 12,947,764 Cash and deposits in trust 10,171,729 10,469,429 Cash and cash equivalents 23,384,067 23,417,194 (Notes to the Lease Transactions) Operating lease transactions (Lessee) Unearned lease payments (in thousands of yen) As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Due in 1 year 12,000 12,000 Due after 1 year 539,000 533,000 Total 551,000 545,000 Operating lease transactions (Lessor) Unearned lease payments (in thousands of yen) As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Due in 1 year 3,639,213 3,475,193 Due after 1 year 20,383,265 15,461,675 Total 24,022,478 18,936,868 (Notes to the Financial Instruments) (A). Overview (1) Policy for financial instruments The Investment Corporation procures funds for asset acquisitions, repairs, payment of distributions, repayment of loans, etc. through loans from financial institutions, issuance of investment corporation bonds, issuance of investment units and other means. With regard to the procurement of interest-bearing debts, the Investment Corporation ensures that it can effectively combine stable long-term funds with flexible short-term funds. Management of surplus funds is undertaken through various bank deposits focusing on safety, liquidity and effectiveness. The Investment Corporation uses derivatives for the purpose of hedging its exposure to changes in interest rates and other risks and does not enter into derivative transactions for speculative or trading purposes. (2) Types of financial instruments and related risk Bank deposits are for managing the Investment Corporation's surplus funds and are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited. Borrowings and investment corporation bonds are made primarily for the purpose of procuring funds for the acquisition of real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate and have a repayment date of a maximum of 8 years and 11 months as of January 31, 2021, the end of the 18th fiscal period, are exposed to liquidity risk where alternative funds may not be procured by the repayment date. Also, borrowings with floating interest rates are exposed to interest rate fluctuation risk. Derivatives are used for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risk for a certain portion of the borrowings. (3) Risk management for financial instruments a. Credit risk While bank deposits are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited, such risk is monitored by deposits in non-interest bearing ordinary savings accounts or with financial institutions with credit ratings above a certain level. To manage this credit risk, the Investment Corporation regularly evaluates the results of operations and the financial condition of the issuer, etc. In utilizing derivatives, the Investment Corporation aims to mitigate counterparty risk such as by transacting with financial institutions with favorable ratings. b. Market risk While borrowings with floating rates are exposed to interest rate volatility risk, such risk is monitored by adjusting the rate of the balance of borrowings with floating rates against the total borrowings according to the financial environment, interest rate forecasts by continuous monitoring, etc. and by using derivatives, etc. A risk management policy is established with regard to the execution and management of derivatives and such transactions are conducted based on this policy. c. Liquidity risk Though borrowings are subject to liquidity risk, the Investment Corporation reduces such risk by spreading out payment due dates and by diversifying financial institutions. Liquidity risk is also managed by such means as regularly checking the balance of cash reserves. (4) Supplementary explanation of the estimated fair value of financial instruments The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price, if available. When there is no quoted market price available, fair value is reasonably estimated. Since various assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different fair value. (B). Estimated Fair Value of Financial Instruments The carrying value of financial instruments on the balance sheet and estimated fair value are shown in the following table. As of July 31, 2020 (in thousands of yen) Carrying amount Estimated fair value Difference (1) Cash and deposits 13,212,337 13,212,337 - (2) Cash and deposits in trust 10,171,729 10,171,729 - Total 23,384,067 23,384,067 - (1) Short-term loans payable 2,800,000 2,800,000 - (2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds - - - (3) Current portion of long-term loans payable 10,850,000 10,863,234 13,234 (4) Investment corporation bonds 7,000,000 6,963,600 -36,400 (5) Long-term loans payable 114,400,000 114,986,963 586,963 Total 135,050,000 135,613,797 563,797 Derivative transactions -432,188 -432,188 - * Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities. As of January 31, 2021 (in thousands of yen) Carrying amount Estimated fair value Difference (1) Cash and deposits 12,947,764 12,947,764 - (2) Cash and deposits in trust 10,469,429 10,469,429 - Total 23,417,194 23,417,194 - (1) Short-term loans payable 2,000,000 2,000,000 - (2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds 1,000,000 998,900 -1,100 (3) Current portion of long-term loans payable 15,200,000 15,215,486 15,486 (4) Investment corporation bonds 6,000,000 5,958,400 -41,600 (5) Long-term loans payable 121,020,000 121,463,368 443,368 Total 145,220,000 145,636,154 416,154 Derivative transactions -522,600 -522,600 - * Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities. Note 1: Methods to determine the estimated fair value of financial instruments and matters related to derivative transactions Assets (1) Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust Since these items are settled in a short period of time, their carrying amount approximates fair value. Liabilities (1) Short-term loans payable Since these items are settled in a short period of time with floating interest rates, their carrying amount approximates fair value. (2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds and (4) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of investment corporation bonds is based on market prices. (3) Current portion of long-term loans payable and (5) Long-term loans payable Among these items, the fair value of loans payable with fixed interest rates is calculated based on the present value, which is the total amount of principal and interest discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type. As for the fair value of loans payable with floating interest rates, it is based on the carrying amount since market interest rates are reflected in the short term and the fair value is believed to approximate the carrying amount as the credit standing of the Investment Corporation has not changed significantly since the loans were made. (However, the fair value of long-term loans payable subject to the special treatment for interest-rate swaps is based on the present value of the total of principal and interest, accounted for together with the applicable interest-rate swaps, discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type.) Derivative transactions Please refer to "Notes to the Derivative Transactions". Note 2: Redemption schedule for financial assets with maturities As of July 31, 2020 (in thousands of yen) Due in 1 year or less Due after 1 year through 2 years Due after 2 years through 3 years Due after 3 years through 4 years Due after 4 years through 5 years Due after 5 years Cash and deposits 13,212,337 - - - - - Cash and deposits in trust 10,171,729 - - - - - Total 23,384,067 - - - - - As of January 31, 2021 (in thousands of yen) Due in 1 year or less Due after 1 year through 2 years Due after 2 years through 3 years Due after 3 years through 4 years Due after 4 years through 5 years Due after 5 years Cash and deposits 12,947,764 - - - - - Cash and deposits in trust 10,469,429 - - - - - Total 23,417,194 - - - - - Note 3: Redemption schedule for loans payable and investment corporation bonds As of July 31, 2020 (in thousands of yen) Due in 1 year or less Due after 1 year through 2 years Due after 2 years through 3 years Due after 3 years through 4 years Due after 4 years through 5 years Due after 5 years Short-term loans payable 2,800,000 - - - - - Investment corporation bonds - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5,000,000 Long-term loans payable 10,850,000 19,650,000 13,350,000 14,850,000 13,550,000 53,000,000 Total 13,650,000 20,650,000 13,350,000 15,850,000 13,550,000 58,000,000 As of January 31, 2021 (in thousands of yen) Due in 1 year or less Due after 1 year through 2 years Due after 2 years through 3 years Due after 3 years through 4 years Due after 4 years through 5 years Due after 5 years Short-term loans payable 2,000,000 - - - - - Investment corporation bonds 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - - 5,000,000 Long-term loans payable 15,200,000 18,250,000 14,400,000 15,900,000 15,500,000 56,970,000 Total 18,200,000 18,250,000 15,400,000 15,900,000 15,500,000 61,970,000 (Notes to the Derivative Transactions) (1) Transactions not subject to hedge accounting As of July 31, 2020 and as of January 31, 2021: Not applicable (2) Transactions subject to hedge accounting As of July 31, 2020 Contract amount Hedge accounting method Type of derivative transactionsHedged itemsAccounting method, in principle Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable (in thousands of yen) Fair value Calculation method Maturing (in thousands of yen) for applicable fair value after 1 year Based on the amount 66,650,000 63,650,000 -432,188 provided by counterparty financial institutionsSpecial treatment of interest-rate swapsInterest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable 36,800,000 30,850,000 * -Total 103,450,000 94,500,000 -432,188 *Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable. As of January 31, 2021 Hedge accounting method Contract amount (in thousands of yen)Type of derivative transactionsHedged items Maturing after 1 yearFair value (in thousands of yen)Calculation method for applicable fair valueAccounting method, in principle Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable 79,320,000 76,320,000 Based on the amount -522,600 provided by counterparty financial institutions Special treatment of interest-rate swaps Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixed Long-term loans payable Total 112,520,000 -100,520,000 -522,600 *Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable. (Notes to the Related-Party Transactions) 1．Parent Company, major corporate unitholders and other 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable 2．Affiliated companies and other 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable 3．Fellow subsidiary companies and other 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable 4．Directors, major individual unitholders and other 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable (Notes to the Tax-Effect Accounting) The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities: (in thousands of yen)As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Deferred tax assets: Valuation difference on other assets acquired by merger Deferred gains or losses on hedges Asset retirement obligations Amortization of leasehold right in trust Other 678,375 661,652 142,170 168,964 21,300 21,359 1,266 1,808 Subtotal deferred tax assets Valuation allowance Total deferred tax assets Net deferred tax assets - 843,112 -843,112 - - The significant differences between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate:Statutory tax rate Deductible cash distributions Others Effective tax rate From February 1, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 to January 31, 2021 31.46% 31.46% -30.98% -31.04% -0.46% -0.40% 0.02% 0.02% (Notes to Asset Retirement Obligations) Asset retirement obligations reported on balance sheets 1. Summary of the asset retirement obligations 20 853,806 -853,806 - - KDR has recognized the original state restoration obligations assumed under the general fixed-term land leasehold agreement as the asset retirement obligations in connection with Arute Ishiyagawa on June 3, 2019. 2. Method of calculating asset retirement obligations Asset retirement obligations are calculated based on a discount rate of 0.54711% after the useful life has been estimated to be 47 years and one month based on the time period from the date of acquisition to the expiration of the agreement. 3. Changes in the amount of applicable asset retirement obligations consisted of the following Balance at the beginning of period Accretion adjustment Balance at the end of periodFrom February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 67,522 184 67,707 (in thousands of yen) From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 67,707 185 67,892 (Notes to the Investment and Rental Properties) The Investment Corporation owns real estate for rental purposes in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area and other regional areas for the purpose of generating rental revenues. The book value and fair value concerning the above real estate for rental purposes are as follows. (in thousands of yen) From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 Book value Balance at the beginning of period Changes during the period Balance at the end of period 234,307,773 248,229,744 13,921,970 10,154,586 248,229,744 258,384,330 Fair value at the end of period 295,688,000 312,166,000 Note 1: Book value excludes accumulated depreciation from acquisition costs. Note 2: Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the 17th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 8 properties totaling ¥15,324,167 thousand, and the principal decrease was the sales of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 1 property totaling ¥451,169 thousand and depreciation of ¥1,466,920 thousand and during the 18th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 6 properties totaling ¥10,750,264 thousand and additional acquisition of real estate and real estate trust beneficiary interest in 2 properties amounting to ¥430,265 thousand, and the principal decrease was depreciation of ¥1,503,997 thousand. Note 3: The fair value at the end of the period is the appraisal value determined by outside appraisers. In addition, the fair value at the end of 18th fiscal period of KDX Residence Sendagaya, which was sold on February 5, 2021, is based on the sales price (¥1,110,000 thousand) under the trust beneficiary interest sales contracts entered on January 26, 2021. Income and loss for real estate rental business in the fiscal periods ended July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021 for real estate for rental purposes is listed in "Notes to the Statements of Income and Retained Earnings". (Notes to the Segment Information) Segment information for the periods from February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 and from August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 is as follows: (A) Segment information Disclosure is omitted because the real estate leasing business is the Investment Corporation's sole business and it has no reportable segment subject to disclosure. (B) Related information (1) Information about each product and service Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers for a single product/service category account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings. (2) Information about each geographic area (a) Net sales Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers in Japan account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings. (b) Property, plant and equipment Disclosure is omitted because the amount of property, plant and equipment located in Japan accounts for over 90% of the amount of property, plant and equipment on the balance sheet. (3) Information about each major customer Disclosure is omitted because net sales to a single external customer account for less than 10% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings. (Notes to Per Unit Information) From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 Net asset value per unit ¥133,988 ¥133,646 Net income per unit ¥4,028 ¥3,817 Note 1: Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the day-weighted average number of investment units outstanding during the period. Net income per unit after adjusting for residual units is not included because there were no residual investment units. Note 2: The basis for calculating net income per unit is as follows: From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 Net income (in thousands of yen) 3,808,030 3,631,741 Net income not available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen) - - Net income available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen) 3,808,030 3,631,741 Weighted average number of units during the period (units) 945,242 951,258 (Notes to Important Subsequent Events) 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) Not applicable 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) Issuance of New Investment Units On February 15, 2021 and February 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation resolved to issue new investment units as the funds for acquiring specified assets and other use. Payments for the issuance of new investment units through public offering and third-party allotment have been completed on February 25, 2021 and March 9, 2021, respectively. As a result of the issuance of new investment units, the Investment Corporation had total unitholders' capital of ¥116,322,630,253 with 995,883 investment units outstanding as of March 9, 2021 . (Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering) Issuance of new investment units : 42,500 units Issue price (Offer price) : ¥179,985 per unit Aggregate issue price (Total offer price) : ¥7,649,362,500 Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥7,402,225,000 Payment date : February 25, 2021 (Issuance of New Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment) Issuance of new investment units : 2,125 units Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥370,111,250 Payment date : March 9, 2021 Allottee : SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. t0001 ※As of January 31, 2021 Property No. T-1 T-3 T-4 T-5 T-6 T-7 T-9 T-10 T-11 T-12 T-13 T-15 T-16 Property Name KDX Daikanyama Residence KDX Odemma Residence KDX Iwamoto-cho Residence KDX Bunkyo Sengoku Residence KDX Azumabashi Residence KDX Shimura Sakaue Residence Cosmo Heim Motosumiyoshi KDX Musashi Nakahara Residence KDX Chiba Chuo Residence KDX Kawaguchi Saiwai-cho Residence KDX Residence ShirokaneⅠ KDX Residence Shirokane II KDX Residence Minami-aoyama Acquisition Date May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 April 26, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 4,700 1.8% 1,775 0.7% 822 0.3% 1,488 0.6% 650 0.3% 2,830 1.1% 2,087 0.8% 637 0.2% 1,480 0.6% 1,150 0.4% 3,000 1.2% 2,800 1.1% 2,230 0.9% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 4,744 1,681 772 1,443 601 2,605 2,161 634 1,274 1,173 3,068 2,846 2,262 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 6,800 2.2% 2,410 0.8% 1,090 0.3% 1,950 0.6% 973 0.3% 3,690 1.2% 2,390 0.8% 778 0.2% 1,830 0.6% 1,530 0.5% 3,810 1.2% 3,790 1.2% 2,580 0.8% Number of leasable residential units 86 54 36 77 41 85 180 35 106 61 50 85 20 Leasable floor area (㎡) 5,338.99 2,353.23 1,131.24 2,054.10 1,054.83 6,117.48 4,538.04 2,123.46 3,546.91 2,491.66 3,617.32 2,889.66 1,680.79 Leased floor area (㎡) 4,782.41 2,225.59 1,077.40 1,930.95 1,007.35 6,052.85 4,390.37 2,123.46 3,379.31 2,406.67 3,483.35 2,835.76 1,571.60 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 89.6% 99.0% 97.0% 98.7% 100.0% 100.0% 98.2% 94.6% 98.2% 98.2% 96.4% 100.0% 96.1% 100.0% 95.2% 98.0% 100.0% 98.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.0% 94.0% 97.8% 97.5% 100.0% 100.0% 97.6% 100.0% 95.5% 100.0% 97.7% 95.5% 95.5% 90.7% 100.0% 98.9% 98.9% 97.8% 98.6% 98.8% 95.1% 100.0% 96.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.2% 94.3% 100.0% 94.3% 94.3% 95.3% 99.3% 96.9% 98.1% 97.7% 93.4% 95.5% 96.6% 96.5% 98.3% 96.6% 95.3% 96.6% 98.3% 96.3% 98.6% 100.0% 98.7% 96.6% 97.6% 98.8% 98.1% 97.8% 97.0% 95.4% 100.0% 98.9% 98.8% 93.5% 93.5% 89.1% 100.0% 100.0% 95.8% 70.8% 98.9% 100.0% 96.5% 96.2% 96.2% 94.5% 90.9% 100.0% 96.4% 100.0% 100.0% 93.4% 95.4% 97.7% 97.7% 96.6% 92.9% 97.5% 97.2% 97.2% 94.3% 95.1% 87.9% 97.2% 95.9% 95.2% 97.1% 97.2% 100.0% 97.5% 95.8% 97.8% 97.8% 95.8% 100.0% 97.7% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 156,113 142,553 13,559 57,015 53,799 3,215 26,327 24,947 1,380 52,228 47,419 4,808 25,796 24,512 1,284 106,535 96,184 10,350 58,114 54,883 3,231 27,638 24,416 3,221 62,646 58,541 4,105 49,436 45,908 3,528 109,486 92,494 16,991 93,656 86,520 7,135 61,653 60,505 1,147 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 28,304 9,503 9,171 3,367 4,146 172 1,944 11,339 4,447 2,898 463 1,930 90 1,508 6,326 2,298 1,254 287 1,409 40 1,036 9,007 3,407 2,518 604 1,252 75 1,149 5,237 2,171 1,227 223 905 31 678 17,366 6,687 5,523 1,350 2,260 209 1,334 8,377 2,344 1,356 3,078 1,313 63 221 6,061 2,344 1,613 382 1,143 67 509 12,618 3,734 3,737 706 2,483 107 1,847 10,106 2,988 2,761 640 2,239 90 1,386 32,316 7,569 8,460 11,927 2,054 127 2,176 15,669 6,033 4,894 1,382 1,385 93 1,880 10,886 3,734 3,728 1,548 1,072 62 739 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 127,808 45,675 20,000 43,220 20,559 89,169 49,737 21,577 50,028 39,330 77,169 77,986 50,766 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 17,603 11,017 5,287 6,600 5,024 21,838 2,911 2,826 17,499 8,160 9,038 7,445 3,701 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 110,205 34,658 14,713 36,619 15,535 67,330 46,826 18,751 32,529 31,170 68,131 70,540 47,064 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 3,160 2,261 141 11,871 319 959 1,957 2,891 1,836 2,870 4,439 11,116 122 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 124,648 43,414 19,859 31,348 20,240 88,209 47,779 18,686 48,192 36,459 72,730 66,870 50,644 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 18.1% 19.9% 24.0% 17.2% 20.3% 16.3% 14.4% 21.9% 20.1% 20.4% 29.5% 16.7% 17.7% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 18,342 5,796 2,509 5,036 2,454 11,046 8,984 3,226 7,476 5,526 16,921 9,788 7,457 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - T-9 Additional Acquisition of building with leasehold interest of 337 million yen on November 2, 2020 t0017 Property No. T-17 T-18 T-19 T-20 T-21 T-22 T-23 T-24 T-25 T-26 T-27 T-28 T-29 Property Name KDX Residence Minami-azabu KDX Residence Shiba Koen KDX Residence Azabu East KDX Residence Takanawa KDX Residence Nishihara KDX Residence Daikanyama II KDX Residence Sendagaya KDX Residence Nihombashi Suitengu KDX Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki KDX Residence Higashi-shinjuku KDX Residence Yotsuya KDX Residence Nishi-shinjuku KDX Residence Kagurazaka Acquisition Date August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 2,080 0.8% 1,781 0.7% 1,560 0.6% 770 0.3% 1,450 0.6% 730 0.3% 650 0.3% 3,240 1.2% 1,147 0.4% 3,270 1.3% 2,260 0.9% 1,000 0.4% 720 0.3% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 2,127 1,794 1,575 789 1,489 771 632 3,174 1,144 3,213 2,297 1,020 704 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 2,860 0.9% 2,510 0.8% 2,150 0.7% 1,110 0.4% 1,990 0.6% 1,040 0.3% 870 0.3% 4,210 1.3% 1,470 0.5% 4,350 1.4% 3,080 1.0% 1,470 0.5% 1,010 0.3% Number of leasable residential units 62 64 76 27 39 17 16 79 60 179 42 54 34 Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,785.42 2,507.52 1,849.00 1,034.27 2,310.08 985.10 748.96 5,534.86 1,537.38 4,358.43 3,101.16 1,345.92 890.93 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,740.81 2,219.11 1,743.94 1,034.27 2,176.38 940.30 748.96 5,534.86 1,380.22 4,227.54 2,915.72 1,296.46 839.39 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 98.4% 98.5% 95.1% 95.9% 97.4% 96.7% 98.0% 88.5% 90.3% 97.4% 95.9% 96.6% 98.3% 97.5% 94.3% 92.0% 100.0% 97.7% 100.0% 97.7% 98.9% 100.0% 87.4% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 95.6% 97.4% 94.2% 97.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.6% 100.0% 95.5% 100.0% 93.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 93.8% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 89.8% 95.2% 98.7% 97.3% 100.0% 100.0% 98.7% 97.0% 97.5% 100.0% 98.4% 97.9% 95.0% 96.8% 94.0% 97.8% 97.8% 98.1% 96.9% 100.0% 100.0% 96.3% 96.3% 100.0% 96.2% 95.1% 91.5% 98.0% 94.2% 100.0% 100.0% 94.4% 100.0% 100.0% 97.2% 92.7% 100.0% 98.6% 98.4% 98.4% 93.4% 100.0% 97.7% 98.9% 100.0% 100.0% 92.5% 91.3% 100.0% 95.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.7% 95.5% 97.3% 100.0% 100.0% 97.5% 98.1% 100.0% 95.9% 96.6% 96.4% 100.0% 97.2% 97.2% 100.0% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 74,029 69,911 4,117 64,553 59,915 4,638 54,232 50,388 3,843 26,520 23,338 3,182 51,401 46,894 4,507 25,319 19,831 5,487 24,115 19,889 4,225 104,461 100,097 4,363 39,050 35,989 3,061 110,805 102,526 8,279 78,822 72,094 6,727 35,602 32,545 3,056 24,780 23,134 1,645 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 13,157 5,614 3,946 454 1,686 114 1,340 11,951 4,815 3,037 490 2,198 108 1,301 13,183 4,320 2,639 532 2,640 59 2,991 7,464 3,027 1,495 288 944 27 1,681 10,369 3,874 3,130 666 2,060 111 525 8,668 2,256 1,975 187 3,060 42 1,146 5,689 2,439 1,158 293 977 16 804 12,873 1,465 5,062 913 4,257 182 991 8,190 3,116 1,750 474 1,607 59 1,182 21,568 6,949 5,552 1,419 4,593 206 2,846 15,290 6,571 5,010 861 1,711 137 996 9,033 3,319 1,780 287 2,718 73 853 4,363 1,721 1,027 173 837 48 554 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 60,871 52,601 41,048 19,055 41,032 16,650 18,425 91,588 30,860 89,237 63,531 26,569 20,417 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 7,843 6,301 4,286 3,161 6,763 1,420 2,868 18,543 7,083 11,901 7,690 4,182 3,399 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 53,028 46,300 36,761 15,893 34,269 15,230 15,557 73,044 23,776 77,336 55,841 22,386 17,017 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 8,716 1,953 347 1,399 3,088 12,940 1,813 6,262 922 6,812 15,794 30,315 2,607 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 52,155 50,648 40,701 17,656 37,943 3,709 16,612 85,325 29,937 82,424 47,737 △3,745 17,809 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 17.8% 18.5% 24.3% 28.1% 20.2% 34.2% 23.6% 12.3% 21.0% 19.5% 19.4% 25.4% 17.6% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 7,893 6,073 5,278 2,990 6,260 3,950 2,317 10,124 3,500 11,104 10,021 3,560 2,054 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - t0030 Property No. T-30 T-31 T-32 T-33 T-34 T-35 T-36 T-37 T-38 T-39 T-40 T-41 T-42 Property Name KDX Residence Futako Tamagawa KDX Residence Komazawa Koen KDX Residence Mishuku KDX Residence Yoga KDX Residence Shimouma Raffine Minami-magome KDX Residence Yukigaya Otsuka KDX Residence Denen Chofu KDX Residence Tamagawa KDX Residence Monzennakacho KDX Residence Okachimachi KDX Residence Moto-asakusa KDX Residence Itabashi Honcho Acquisition Date August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 1,250 0.5% 920 0.4% 760 0.3% 700 0.3% 600 0.2% 1,250 0.5% 1,050 0.4% 1,000 0.4% 776 0.3% 773 0.3% 850 0.3% 800 0.3% 620 0.2% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 1,272 896 747 688 593 1,238 1,054 1,062 723 785 861 808 587 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,560 0.5% 1,200 0.4% 1,020 0.3% 947 0.3% 814 0.3% 1,480 0.5% 1,400 0.4% 1,300 0.4% 996 0.3% 1,050 0.3% 1,130 0.4% 1,060 0.3% 818 0.3% Number of leasable residential units 38 32 39 38 29 56 72 36 52 49 51 44 46 Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,339.62 1,020.18 1,103.82 1,012.80 829.05 2,408.56 1,526.98 2,359.44 1,170.40 1,171.41 1,329.79 1,314.91 1,127.58 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,339.62 997.81 1,052.49 987.48 829.05 2,408.56 1,444.30 2,293.90 1,129.20 1,053.95 1,329.79 1,248.69 1,127.58 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 100.0% 97.3% 97.0% 100.0% 94.7% 100.0% 100.0% 97.8% 95.6% 97.8% 96.8% 100.0% 97.8% 95.5% 95.3% 100.0% 97.7% 100.0% 90.5% 100.0% 97.7% 97.5% 100.0% 97.5% 100.0% 97.5% 100.0% 90.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 94.6% 98.7% 97.3% 95.9% 98.7% 97.3% 98.7% 97.2% 100.0% 97.2% 100.0% 97.2% 91.7% 100.0% 96.5% 96.5% 100.0% 98.3% 98.2% 94.5% 98.1% 90.0% 98.1% 98.1% 100.0% 100.0% 97.5% 95.9% 100.0% 98.2% 96.4% 100.0% 98.1% 100.0% 100.0% 95.0% 94.9% 97.4% 100.0% 95.9% 98.4% 95.9% 100.0% 96.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.1% 97.6% 94.7% 97.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 94.1% 96.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.8% 93.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.7% 95.7% 100.0% 94.4% 91.7% 98.1% 98.3% 96.5% 100.0% 100.0% 93.7% 100.0% 98.0% 98.2% 98.5% 92.4% 97.4% 98.1% 96.1% 94.0% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 43,134 38,876 4,258 28,531 26,309 2,222 26,025 24,563 1,462 24,520 21,856 2,664 21,282 20,264 1,018 41,292 41,292 - 39,250 37,524 1,726 38,293 36,491 1,801 28,153 26,615 1,538 27,800 26,185 1,614 30,315 29,900 415 30,015 28,382 1,632 23,687 22,826 860 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 9,006 3,447 2,148 354 2,499 62 493 5,536 2,225 1,252 317 939 51 750 7,468 2,346 1,433 203 2,301 31 1,151 3,710 1,334 1,300 437 127 46 463 5,501 2,003 799 205 1,402 20 1,070 3,799 526 2,113 - 614 85 460 8,446 2,818 1,935 234 1,823 80 1,554 6,734 2,642 1,938 439 1,228 71 414 6,136 2,318 1,501 342 999 30 943 5,758 2,205 1,291 289 1,303 45 622 4,680 1,996 1,704 268 198 51 461 5,555 2,545 1,525 296 675 59 454 5,665 1,946 1,233 297 1,342 51 792 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 34,128 22,995 18,557 20,810 15,781 37,492 30,804 31,559 22,017 22,041 25,634 24,459 18,021 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 4,969 4,805 3,198 2,672 2,308 3,527 5,919 4,653 5,959 4,401 4,163 4,836 4,246 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 29,158 18,190 15,358 18,138 13,472 33,965 24,885 26,906 16,058 17,640 21,471 19,622 13,774 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 4,300 459 1,993 219 496 5,659 - 2,331 135 3,969 319 6,140 119 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 29,827 22,535 16,563 20,591 15,284 31,833 30,804 29,228 21,881 18,071 25,315 18,319 17,902 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 20.9% 19.4% 28.7% 15.1% 25.9% 9.2% 21.5% 17.6% 21.8% 20.7% 15.4% 18.5% 23.9% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 4,297 2,505 2,866 2,601 1,599 4,226 3,871 3,876 3,003 2,524 3,408 3,050 2,467 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - t0043 Property No. T-43 T-44 T-45 T-46 T-47 T-48 T-49 T-50 T-51 T-52 T-53 T-54 T-55 Property Name KDX Residence Azusawa KDX Residence Tobu Nerima KDX Residence Yokohama Kannai KDX Residence Miyamaedaira KDX Residence Machida KDX Residence Kinshicho KDX Residence Nihombashi Hamacho KDX Residence Nihombashi Ningyocho KDX Residence Jiyugaoka KDX Residence Togoshi KDX Residence Shinagawa Seaside KDX Residence Ojima KDX Residence Oyama Acquisition Date August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 March 28, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 August 7, 2014 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 550 0.2% 420 0.2% 800 0.3% 999 0.4% 1,800 0.7% 1,350 0.5% 996 0.4% 530 0.2% 1,268 0.5% 3,745 1.4% 2,593 1.0% 1,857 0.7% 2,679 1.0% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 543 385 760 999 1,671 1,323 1,037 554 1,320 3,706 2,545 1,802 2,592 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 681 0.2% 552 0.2% 1,030 0.3% 1,180 0.4% 2,210 0.7% 1,770 0.6% 1,390 0.4% 710 0.2% 1,650 0.5% 4,980 1.6% 3,370 1.1% 2,580 0.8% 3,430 1.1% Number of leasable residential units 39 37 72 40 52 33 28 27 48 144 127 117 145 Leasable floor area (㎡) 989.82 931.82 1,602.16 2,448.27 3,832.53 2,024.81 1,756.27 877.14 1,637.00 4,591.76 3,314.75 2,372.67 4,009.07 Leased floor area (㎡) 968.70 908.49 1,470.00 2,336.70 3,757.36 1,970.95 1,756.27 837.09 1,579.23 4,359.70 2,964.82 2,109.24 3,877.64 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 97.9% 100.0% 100.0% 96.8% 100.0% 96.8% 100.0% 97.5% 97.8% 93.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 91.8% 92.5% 98.6% 97.5% 98.8% 94.2% 97.0% 95.4% 100.0% 97.8% 95.5% 100.0% 94.7% 97.5% 98.0% 86.8% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.3% 100.0% 96.8% 93.7% 100.0% 96.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 95.4% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.5% 96.3% 93.4% 100.0% 93.6% 92.8% 97.7% 94.9% 96.3% 100.0% 98.0% 99.3% 100.0% 96.7% 89.4% 93.3% 99.1% 98.3% 97.1% 99.1% 97.1% 88.9% 93.2% 99.1% 97.4% 95.7% 95.7% 100.0% 96.7% 97.9% 97.6% 97.0% 92.0% 98.1% 95.3% 100.0% 97.9% 90.2% 96.6% 94.4% 94.9% 93.1% 88.0% 90.8% 100.0% 89.8% 95.1% 95.8% 100.0% 87.0% 100.0% 96.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.8% 96.8% 95.4% 97.9% 98.6% 95.1% 98.9% 95.5% 95.9% 98.6% 100.0% 97.5% 96.6% 97.4% 99.1% 94.4% 93.2% 95.3% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 20,093 18,962 1,131 17,524 16,848 675 32,966 29,979 2,986 37,487 34,447 3,039 63,508 55,418 8,090 45,708 38,475 7,233 35,780 33,919 1,861 19,968 19,025 942 39,534 36,598 2,936 122,355 113,918 8,436 79,828 75,826 4,002 64,818 59,998 4,819 92,205 84,443 7,762 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 5,460 2,268 1,208 167 1,240 51 524 5,146 1,917 1,093 184 821 26 1,102 12,166 3,797 1,660 625 4,492 74 1,516 6,919 2,820 2,083 376 1,164 71 404 14,719 5,627 3,539 636 2,574 69 2,271 8,631 2,721 2,277 427 2,115 87 1,002 6,070 2,096 1,597 256 1,116 44 958 4,416 1,695 1,008 249 836 35 590 10,108 2,856 1,944 331 3,292 64 1,618 21,405 6,808 5,601 737 4,096 149 4,010 19,630 5,095 4,725 822 4,558 114 4,313 13,851 4,422 2,708 535 4,501 116 1,567 17,088 4,668 4,789 686 4,314 197 2,431 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 14,633 12,377 20,799 30,567 48,789 37,076 29,709 15,551 29,426 100,950 60,198 50,966 75,117 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 3,424 3,799 6,104 5,231 15,197 7,107 4,719 2,251 4,416 17,742 12,986 11,183 16,721 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 11,208 8,578 14,695 25,335 33,592 29,968 24,989 13,299 25,010 83,207 47,211 39,783 58,395 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 589 465 908 1,090 2,314 2,137 4,831 124 9,345 3,922 3,604 407 324 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 14,043 11,912 19,891 29,476 46,475 34,938 24,877 15,426 20,081 97,027 56,594 50,559 74,792 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 27.2% 29.4% 36.9% 18.5% 23.2% 18.9% 17.0% 22.1% 25.6% 17.5% 24.6% 21.4% 18.5% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 2,417 2,186 3,320 4,166 7,080 4,555 3,195 2,017 3,888 11,203 9,450 5,416 9,580 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - t0056 Property No. T-56 T-57 T-58 T-59 T-60 T-61 T-62 T-63 T-64 T-65 T-66 T-67 T-68 Property Name KDX Residence Hanzomon B-Site Akihabara KDX Residence Kagurazaka Dori KDX Residence Sendagi KDX Residence Seijo KDX Residence Akihabara KDX Residence Iriya KDX Residence Tachikawa KDX Residence Tsurumi KDX Residence Morishita Chitose KDX Residence Akasaka KDX Residence Kanda KDX Residence Ebisu Acquisition Date February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 June 1, 2015 September 30, 2015 September 30, 2015 October 30, 2015 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 4,832 1.9% 850 0.3% 1,360 0.5% 2,200 0.8% 1,400 0.5% 1,250 0.5% 1,062 0.4% 3,026 1.2% 1,050 0.4% 1,100 0.4% 1,150 0.4% 700 0.3% 2,845 1.1% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 4,930 859 1,369 2,333 1,411 1,233 1,047 2,935 1,154 1,091 1,179 711 2,906 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 6,010 1.9% 1,070 0.3% 2,150 0.7% 2,530 0.8% 1,640 0.5% 1,640 0.5% 1,450 0.5% 3,750 1.2% 1,540 0.5% 1,390 0.4% 1,940 0.6% 1,200 0.4% 4,630 1.5% Number of leasable residential units 85 52 70 40 38 32 57 174 59 65 28 30 65 Leasable floor area (㎡) 4,854.23 1,254.50 1,809.84 3,159.89 2,198.56 1,929.61 1,899.29 4,314.87 3,499.84 1,614.28 1,180.71 1,031.09 2,659.66 Leased floor area (㎡) 4,746.87 1,254.50 1,673.41 3,159.89 2,079.44 1,754.30 1,795.06 3,943.12 3,499.84 1,593.17 1,180.71 979.37 2,403.87 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 97.8% 98.6% 98.4% 98.3% 98.8% 97.3% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 92.5% 93.7% 98.6% 98.6% 100.0% 95.8% 100.0% 100.0% 98.2% 96.1% 95.1% 97.8% 100.0% 100.0% 94.6% 96.8% 100.0% 95.5% 100.0% 93.2% 97.5% 90.9% 96.9% 100.0% 91.0% 95.2% 90.9% 97.0% 94.5% 95.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.6% 91.4% 93.0% 92.5% 99.4% 94.3% 95.4% 92.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.4% 98.4% 98.4% 100.0% 98.7% 100.0% 96.8% 98.1% 96.2% 98.7% 97.4% 100.0% 85.9% 100.0% 100.0% 96.4% 100.0% 96.6% 95.0% 100.0% 94.9% 100.0% 96.9% 100.0% 100.0% 90.4% 91.4% 95.7% 97.3% 99.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.2% 97.0% 97.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 95.0% 99.0% 97.5% 93.8% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 85.8% 100.0% 95.7% 97.1% 98.8% 94.9% 92.1% 100.0% 98.5% 96.8% 96.8% 98.7% 98.7% 96.4% 100.0% 93.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 92.1% 97.1% 97.3% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 135,728 123,293 12,435 26,640 26,640 - 50,279 48,505 1,773 66,279 61,420 4,858 42,233 37,445 4,788 43,065 38,911 4,154 39,442 36,894 2,547 96,172 86,665 9,506 55,265 48,591 6,673 39,192 37,460 1,731 34,655 32,684 1,970 29,738 27,954 1,783 88,232 83,759 4,473 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 19,208 6,525 7,122 1,035 1,988 147 2,388 2,991 - 1,676 - 915 39 360 9,640 2,559 2,424 479 2,056 59 2,061 10,569 3,372 3,055 2,396 723 98 922 8,691 2,645 2,835 395 1,745 62 1,007 7,644 2,788 2,110 345 1,201 53 1,145 8,622 2,993 1,960 351 2,040 53 1,221 17,105 6,460 4,091 679 3,463 136 2,274 9,627 3,386 2,542 579 2,017 88 1,012 6,707 2,280 1,935 313 817 45 1,315 9,900 2,879 2,038 257 1,712 39 2,971 5,227 1,990 1,583 375 393 34 849 15,671 4,390 3,167 821 2,971 89 4,232 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 116,520 23,648 40,638 55,709 33,541 35,421 30,819 79,066 45,637 32,485 24,755 24,510 72,560 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 15,187 2,673 3,721 8,920 4,729 6,667 6,243 21,354 6,494 5,756 4,203 3,686 11,275 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 101,332 20,975 36,917 46,789 28,812 28,754 24,576 57,712 39,143 26,728 20,551 20,824 61,285 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 5,569 722 370 - 1,955 2,452 2,092 257 8,737 - 397 222 1,058 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 110,951 22,926 40,268 55,709 31,586 32,969 28,727 78,809 36,899 32,485 24,357 24,287 71,502 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 14.2% 11.2% 19.2% 15.9% 20.6% 17.7% 21.9% 17.8% 17.4% 17.1% 28.6% 17.6% 17.8% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 14,245 3,352 4,849 6,111 5,671 4,221 3,921 8,123 5,085 3,870 4,077 3,166 6,334 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - t0069 Property No. T-69 T-70 T-71 T-72 T-73 T-74 T-75 T-76 T-77 T-78 T-79 T-80 T-81 Property Name KDX Residence Nishi-magome KDX Residence Nishi-azabu KDX Residence Azabu Sendaizaka KDX Residence Waseda Tsurumaki KDX Residence Bunkyo Yushima KDX Residence Kamishakujii KDX Residence Shin-otsuka KDX Residence Sakurajosui KDX Residence Ryogoku KDX Residence Toyosu KDX Residence Asagaya KDX Residence Hiyoshi KDX Residence Kamikitazawa Acquisition Date August 30, 2016 August 1, 2016 August 1, 2016 August 1, 2016 August 1, 2016 August 1, 2016 November 1, 2016 November 1, 2016 November 1, 2016 August 22, 2017 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 February 1, 2019 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 1,130 0.4% 1,224 0.5% 792 0.3% 561 0.2% 695 0.3% 648 0.2% 764 0.3% 894 0.3% 842 0.3% 7,500 2.9% 1,930 0.7% 2,635 1.0% 1,360 0.5% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 1,155 1,234 799 557 693 649 765 894 841 7,650 1,961 2,685 1,397 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,340 0.4% 1,820 0.6% 1,190 0.4% 897 0.3% 1,000 0.3% 859 0.3% 1,120 0.4% 1,230 0.4% 1,260 0.4% 7,820 2.5% 2,280 0.7% 2,750 0.9% 1,450 0.5% Number of leasable residential units 47 33 30 39 38 47 40 43 36 242 44 92 39 Leasable floor area (㎡) 1,297.27 1,357.88 878.50 808.54 939.89 1,032.18 872.00 1,227.16 1,190.53 6,811.38 1,996.08 6,131.93 1,971.07 Leased floor area (㎡) 1,206.24 1,168.28 766.72 808.54 939.89 965.47 872.00 1,083.71 1,088.37 6,811.38 1,996.08 6,072.83 1,920.34 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 93.0% 96.9% 96.1% 98.1% 86.0% 91.7% 96.9% 94.3% 100.0% 96.9% 87.3% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.2% 100.0% 95.2% 100.0% 97.6% 100.0% 97.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.8% 93.5% 100.0% 100.0% 97.7% 97.8% 97.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 88.3% 93.8% 100.0% 95.9% 93.0% 100.0% 91.4% 93.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.2% 97.7% 99.0% 97.9% 96.6% 97.4% 92.3% 97.4% 97.8% 97.2% 92.3% 89.1% 100.0% 93.6% - 100.0% 100.0% - - - 96.1% 91.1% 36.2% - 97.3% 96.9% 100.0% - 100.0% 94.0% 100.0% - 100.0% 92.4% 100.0% - 100.0% 97.8% 100.0% - 93.8% 95.7% 97.8% - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - 85.5% 100.0% 100.0% - 93.4% 97.9% 87.2% - 100.0% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 31,716 30,571 1,144 39,028 34,892 4,135 26,586 25,107 1,479 22,275 21,188 1,087 24,741 23,962 778 23,789 21,781 2,007 22,608 22,248 360 27,298 26,155 1,142 29,498 27,471 2,026 180,967 177,418 3,548 50,927 47,623 3,304 80,037 73,759 6,278 37,485 34,022 3,462 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 5,019 2,300 1,629 150 272 37 629 10,084 2,705 2,595 527 1,647 44 2,563 6,658 2,609 1,654 329 960 28 1,075 5,659 2,198 999 223 1,150 26 1,062 4,570 1,468 1,202 337 595 29 937 6,064 2,026 1,640 330 1,207 31 827 1,779 240 1,237 - 15 25 260 7,208 2,784 1,477 290 1,647 37 970 5,626 2,616 1,229 299 607 35 838 15,999 3,365 10,038 1,177 169 225 1,023 8,720 3,017 1,989 401 1,985 55 1,272 11,995 3,885 4,540 787 1,777 154 850 7,360 2,679 1,946 356 1,054 52 1,272 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 26,696 28,943 19,927 16,616 20,170 17,725 20,828 20,089 23,871 164,967 42,206 68,041 30,125 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 4,885 4,411 2,929 2,981 3,172 4,070 3,433 4,116 4,392 28,302 4,334 10,590 2,806 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 21,810 24,532 16,998 13,634 16,997 13,654 17,395 15,973 19,479 136,664 37,872 57,451 27,318 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) - 2,575 801 - 120 1,592 - - - - 2,389 4,814 479 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 26,696 26,368 19,125 16,616 20,050 16,132 20,828 20,089 23,871 164,967 39,817 63,226 29,645 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 15.8% 25.8% 25.0% 25.4% 18.5% 25.5% 7.9% 26.4% 19.1% 8.8% 17.1% 15.0% 19.6% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 3,258 5,191 3,309 1,998 2,404 3,282 2,474 2,955 2,458 18,751 3,978 9,081 3,892 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - Property No. T-82 T-83 T-84 T-85 T-86 T-87 T-88 T-89 T-90 T-91 T-92 T-93 T-94 Property Name KDX Residence Kaminoge KDX Residence Higashi-Asakusa KDX Residence Nishi-Funabashi KDX Residence Hatagaya KDX Residence Asagaya Ⅱ KDX Residence Gakugeidaigaku KDX Residence Kamata-minami KDX Residence Kichijoji KDX Residence Mitaka KDX Residence Nakanobu KDX Residence Ichikawa KDX Residence Hatchobori KDX Residence Nakaitabashi Acquisition Date February 1, 2019 February 21, 2019 September 17, 2019 February 27, 2020 October 29, 2019 February 27, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 13, 2020 June 30, 2020 August 3, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 1,111 0.4% 687 0.3% 975 0.4% 2,500 1.0% 939 0.4% 750 0.3% 1,918 0.7% 621 0.2% 2,530 1.0% 830 0.3% 840 0.3% 3,000 1.2% 1,736 0.7% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 1,133 703 1,015 2,635 974 769 1,975 657 2,696 850 882 3,231 1,856 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,290 0.4% 767 0.2% 1,050 0.3% 2,730 0.9% 1,000 0.3% 828 0.3% 2,150 0.7% 650 0.2% 2,870 0.9% 901 0.3% 908 0.3% 3,530 1.1% 1,850 0.6% Number of leasable residential units 34 36 57 87 32 23 80 21 51 32 47 46 78 Leasable floor area (㎡) 1,224.87 1,013.40 1,277.78 2,659.50 957.67 820.01 2,203.87 665.39 2,631.45 845.78 1,015.39 2,821.15 1,972.49 Leased floor area (㎡) 1,224.87 1,013.40 1,277.78 2,544.75 867.85 646.04 2,203.87 581.55 1,936.51 804.95 972.45 1,106.39 127.42 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.5% 100.0% 100.0% 95.7% 98.3% 90.6% 97.0% 78.8% 91.4% 100.0% 98.2% 87.4% 50.6% 73.6% 23.8% 95.2% - 95.8% - 39.2% - 6.5% - 100.0% - 90.5% - - - - - - - - 100.0% - - - - - - 96.2% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 182days 130days 124days 124days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 26,224 26,130 94 20,343 19,526 816 28,169 27,666 502 61,657 58,111 3,545 22,719 21,472 1,247 15,699 14,906 793 50,422 49,834 587 12,075 11,567 508 42,101 36,768 5,333 19,782 18,382 1,399 15,623 14,571 1,051 8,582 5,280 3,301 1,185 731 453 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 3,822 1,459 1,556 150 229 33 392 4,186 2,011 1,183 335 210 28 416 5,011 1,672 1,639 241 644 34 779 7,104 3,218 - 862 1,876 79 1,067 3,183 1,125 1,004 76 499 23 454 2,895 1,100 - 169 1,276 21 327 4,144 3,143 - 204 44 64 687 2,893 1,451 - 131 - 18 1,291 10,193 4,434 - 635 30 76 5,016 5,077 1,902 8 194 1,485 25 1,459 3,397 1,343 8 151 1,084 18 791 8,282 2,794 12 491 - 62 4,922 3,954 1,613 8 303 88 40 1,901 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 22,401 16,157 23,157 54,552 19,535 12,803 46,277 9,181 31,908 14,704 12,226 299 △2,769 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 2,721 2,454 4,715 6,456 2,353 1,908 6,509 2,211 8,434 2,136 2,218 8,185 5,121 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 19,680 13,702 18,441 48,096 17,182 10,895 39,768 6,970 23,473 12,568 10,007 △7,885 △7,890 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) - 414 - 547 289 289 - - 206 325 292 5,376 412 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 22,401 15,742 23,157 54,005 19,246 12,514 46,277 9,181 31,701 14,378 11,933 △5,076 △3,181 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 14.6% 20.6% 17.8% 11.5% 14.0% 18.4% 8.2% 24.0% 24.2% 25.7% 21.7% 96.5% 333.6% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 3,113 2,367 3,279 6,023 2,008 1,906 3,907 874 2,653 2,156 2,246 3,231 1,430 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - Property No. T-95 T-96 R-2 R-3 R-4 R-5 R-7 R-8 R-9 R-10 R-11 R-13 R-16 Property Name KDX Residence Shonandai KDX Residence Ikebukuro West KDX Jozenji Dori Residence KDX Izumi Residence KDX Chihaya Residence KDX Sakaisuji Hommachi Residence KDX Takarazuka Residence KDX Shimizu Residence KDX Residence Odori Koen KDX Residence Kikusui Yojo KDX Residence Toyohira Koen KDX Residence Ichiban-cho KDX Residence Higashi-sakura I Acquisition Date November 2, 2020 January 29, 2021 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 May 1, 2012 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 1,500 0.6% 2,237 0.9% 1,015 0.4% 1,120 0.4% 1,080 0.4% 2,910 1.1% 1,510 0.6% 1,680 0.6% 765 0.3% 830 0.3% 445 0.2% 530 0.2% 2,350 0.9% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 1,572 2,340 906 1,026 970 2,657 1,309 1,518 758 844 452 488 2,205 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,610 0.5% 2,450 0.8% 1,340 0.4% 1,460 0.5% 1,460 0.5% 3,600 1.2% 2,000 0.6% 2,100 0.7% 1,020 0.3% 1,060 0.3% 595 0.2% 722 0.2% 2,610 0.8% Number of leasable residential units 104 89 92 40 92 160 80 148 78 84 65 45 187 Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,723.20 2,274.70 3,330.15 2,798.20 2,936.40 6,385.70 4,631.16 6,255.16 2,762.76 3,413.06 2,253.81 1,818.09 6,221.83 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,563.12 2,274.70 3,194.79 2,658.29 2,789.72 5,830.68 4,631.16 5,996.74 2,549.10 3,342.76 2,114.69 1,703.41 5,689.11 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 94.1% - 100.0% - 95.9% 94.9% 98.2% 87.2% 97.0% 97.0% 93.0% 95.0% 95.2% 100.0% 100.0% 90.0% 92.1% 94.8% 95.0% 94.5% 92.9% 93.7% 96.2% 95.1% 96.2% 91.3% 98.0% 97.4% 96.0% 94.4% 98.5% 97.0% 100.0% 98.6% 94.3% 94.3% 100.0% 96.4% 100.0% 95.9% 97.6% 98.7% 93.4% 96.2% 96.7% 95.9% 92.3% 97.4% 93.6% 93.5% 89.7% 100.0% 97.4% 97.9% 80.7% 96.0% 97.9% 89.8% 90.3% 94.4% 93.8% 90.7% 90.7% 93.8% 94.0% 95.2% 89.1% 93.7% 93.7% 98.0% 88.1% 85.2% 92.4% 97.3% 91.4% 89.3% 96.3% 96.3% 87.7% 90.4% 93.0% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 95.0% 93.4% 95.7% 97.4% 97.6% 97.4% 91.8% 99.2% 94.8% 95.0% 94.4% 88.6% 99.3% 97.1% 91.4% 91.5% 96.6% 97.6% 96.1% 98.7% 96.1% 92.8% 100.0% 100.0% 95.4% 96.9% 98.4% 95.4% 91.6% 97.3% 94.6% 90.4% 93.1% Operating periods 91days 3days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 22,120 20,721 1,398 - - - 50,030 45,695 4,335 42,456 35,997 6,459 46,465 41,901 4,564 106,217 96,980 9,236 60,408 55,012 5,395 74,403 66,567 7,835 33,649 30,876 2,772 34,143 30,299 3,844 22,948 20,524 2,424 26,620 24,341 2,279 87,853 80,413 7,439 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 3,456 2,234 8 367 400 36 409 76 40 8 - - 1 26 10,752 2,649 3,248 594 1,848 111 2,298 8,039 2,971 2,398 244 1,478 95 851 11,180 3,518 2,996 625 2,072 108 1,857 25,911 5,727 7,782 1,388 5,120 257 5,634 11,546 2,732 3,848 620 2,454 106 1,785 17,444 3,702 5,407 664 6,273 211 1,185 8,083 2,326 2,686 440 697 97 1,834 18,388 3,787 3,287 780 6,185 188 4,158 6,821 1,904 2,167 574 447 76 1,652 7,222 1,585 1,857 315 1,478 73 1,911 31,792 8,326 5,986 877 7,137 436 9,027 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 18,663 △76 39,278 34,416 35,285 80,306 48,861 56,958 25,565 15,755 16,126 19,398 56,061 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 3,685 1,312 10,452 9,293 10,119 24,256 16,666 14,274 8,579 8,326 4,865 5,107 18,053 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 14,978 △1,389 28,825 25,123 25,165 56,049 32,195 42,684 16,986 7,428 11,261 14,291 38,008 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 359 - 132 391 3,141 5,292 2,132 434 281 78,638 - - 4,455 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 18,303 △76 39,145 34,025 32,144 75,013 46,729 56,524 25,283 △62,883 16,126 19,398 51,605 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 15.6% - 21.5% 18.9% 24.1% 24.4% 19.1% 23.4% 24.0% 53.9% 29.7% 27.1% 36.2% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 4,839 1,923 6,497 4,796 5,993 15,567 7,700 10,819 5,373 6,575 4,335 3,715 11,974 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - r0017 Property No. R-17 R-18 R-19 R-20 R-21 R-22 R-24 R-25 R-26 R-27 R-28 R-29 R-30 Property Name KDX Residence Higashi-sakura II KDX Residence Jingumae KDX Residence Nishi-oji KDX Residence Saiin KDX Residence Namba KDX Residence Namba-minami KDX Residence Ibaraki I･II KDX Residence Toyonaka-minami KDX Residence Moriguchi KDX Residence Sannomiya Ashiya Royal Homes KDX Residence Funairi Saiwai-cho KDX Residence Tenjin-higashi II Acquisition Date August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 900 0.3% 840 0.3% 813 0.3% 440 0.2% 1,410 0.5% 1,350 0.5% 1,275 0.5% 740 0.3% 551 0.2% 1,080 0.4% 1,360 0.5% 588 0.2% 680 0.3% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 845 781 762 408 1,337 1,252 1,274 661 501 1,055 1,472 538 632 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,070 0.3% 1,040 0.3% 940 0.3% 513 0.2% 1,710 0.5% 1,630 0.5% 1,439 0.5% 902 0.3% 689 0.2% 1,240 0.4% 1,980 0.6% 729 0.2% 921 0.3% Number of leasable residential units 66 95 76 49 118 131 61 70 28 86 21 64 63 Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,655.31 2,724.19 2,353.55 1,094.81 3,387.30 3,813.31 4,701.87 2,024.50 1,942.78 2,292.72 3,999.01 1,889.53 2,602.53 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,655.31 2,577.49 2,280.69 1,071.52 3,284.83 3,534.09 4,625.13 1,991.82 1,875.45 2,179.03 3,323.68 1,830.25 2,519.91 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 100.0% 92.5% 97.0% 94.0% 92.5% 89.5% 95.5% 94.6% 96.7% 94.0% 96.0% 92.3% 96.9% 91.4% 96.9% 98.0% 100.0% 97.8% 99.1% 100.0% 97.0% 97.9% 94.2% 100.0% 95.7% 96.0% 96.1% 98.0% 97.0% 95.5% 98.5% 97.7% 96.2% 95.5% 97.0% 92.7% 97.8% 96.6% 97.3% 97.4% 97.3% 96.9% 98.4% 100.0% 98.4% 98.4% 98.4% 100.0% 96.7% 98.4% 95.5% 97.0% 95.6% 100.0% 95.8% 95.6% 96.5% 100.0% 100.0% 96.9% 100.0% 96.5% 100.0% 95.0% 96.1% 98.9% 97.8% 98.9% 98.3% 100.0% 83.1% 85.9% 91.9% 87.6% 86.9% 100.0% 100.0% 96.9% 98.5% 93.7% 90.6% 100.0% 98.4% 98.4% 96.8% 90.5% 95.2% 98.4% 100.0% 95.2% 95.2% 95.5% 95.5% 91.0% 96.0% 92.0% 97.8% 95.9% 96.8% 97.8% 100.0% 94.1% 96.2% 100.0% 97.7% 96.2% 97.4% 95.6% 95.7% 100.0% 93.5% 95.1% 95.7% 95.8% 98.7% 96.1% 96.1% 96.2% 96.7% 96.7% 92.2% 95.0% 100.0% 95.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.4% 100.0% 93.7% Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 37,925 35,476 2,448 39,834 36,915 2,919 33,677 31,887 1,790 18,466 16,665 1,801 56,239 52,654 3,585 55,765 54,138 1,627 54,238 49,617 4,621 29,971 28,447 1,523 24,540 21,369 3,171 38,463 35,993 2,470 62,300 53,110 9,190 28,163 24,804 3,358 32,239 28,022 4,216 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 10,796 3,589 2,648 362 1,394 103 2,698 10,587 3,011 2,556 364 3,724 96 834 6,184 1,736 2,176 1,016 592 92 570 5,003 1,236 970 733 979 49 1,034 10,523 2,644 3,192 1,087 1,678 80 1,840 10,523 2,764 3,214 565 2,402 92 1,483 10,784 2,284 4,606 1,130 2,060 126 576 6,320 1,605 1,781 376 903 85 1,567 6,454 1,544 1,630 1,004 1,233 61 978 11,080 2,463 2,562 417 2,886 118 2,632 17,612 6,145 4,802 1,137 4,675 118 731 6,372 1,643 1,787 412 1,773 67 688 9,551 2,160 1,938 441 3,315 80 1,614 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 27,128 29,246 27,493 13,463 45,715 45,241 43,454 23,650 18,086 27,382 44,688 21,791 22,688 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 7,093 7,482 6,386 3,861 10,145 11,911 6,280 8,318 5,476 8,164 4,784 5,392 6,319 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 20,034 21,764 21,107 9,601 35,569 33,329 37,174 15,332 12,609 19,217 39,903 16,398 16,368 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 717 1,200 604 - 2,233 4,435 2,256 1,163 - 117 12,963 108 1,639 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 26,411 28,046 26,889 13,463 43,481 40,806 41,197 22,487 18,086 27,265 31,724 21,682 21,048 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 28.5% 26.6% 18.4% 27.1% 18.7% 18.9% 19.9% 21.1% 26.3% 28.8% 28.3% 22.6% 29.6% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 5,296 5,114 4,353 1,940 6,385 6,429 9,215 3,563 3,263 5,125 9,606 3,574 3,876 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - r0032 Property No. R-32 R-33 R-35 R-36 R-37 R-38 R-39 R-40 R-41 R-42 R-43 R-44 R-45 Property Name KDX Residence Nishi Koen KDX Residence Hirao Josui-machi Leopalace Flat Shin-sakae KDX Residence Konan Yamate KDX Residence Hommachibashi KDX Residence Minami-kusatsu KDX Residence Ohori Harbor View Tower KDX Residence Minami-sanjo Serenite Kita-kyuhoji Serenite Nishinomiya Hommachi KDX Residence Nishijin Serenite Kobe Motomachi KDX Residence Shukugawa Hills Acquisition Date August 7, 2013 August 7, 2013 November 28, 2014 November 14, 2014 December 18, 2014 February 5, 2015 February 5, 2015 September 30, 2015 October 27, 2015 December 1, 2016 August 1, 2017 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 763 0.3% 760 0.3% 3,500 1.3% 973 0.4% 3,201 1.2% 1,974 0.8% 4,606 1.8% 915 0.4% 1,290 0.5% 617 0.2% 1,600 0.6% 2,390 0.9% 6,884 2.7% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 713 728 3,399 956 3,106 1,943 4,430 888 1,247 628 1,733 2,448 7,265 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 907 0.3% 951 0.3% 4,580 1.5% 1,140 0.4% 3,680 1.2% 2,450 0.8% 5,170 1.7% 1,770 0.6% 1,710 0.5% 754 0.2% 1,750 0.6% 2,620 0.8% 7,330 2.3% Number of leasable residential units 36 24 274 55 134 170 212 114 85 51 128 138 239 Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,522.16 2,098.68 11,589.95 1,923.22 6,511.88 5,735.96 11,855.63 5,269.39 2,277.14 1,351.68 4,472.72 3,787.85 17,575.39 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,381.10 2,000.67 11,589.95 1,893.35 6,240.51 5,477.24 10,201.72 4,999.71 2,159.61 1,326.37 4,254.44 3,752.40 17,217.34 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 94.4% 91.8% 86.8% 91.3% 94.9% 94.9% 91.2% 95.3% 91.3% 91.7% 92.4% 96.2% 100.0% 95.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.4% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 98.4% 97.4% 95.9% 95.8% 97.6% 97.0% 96.5% 96.4% 98.9% 97.7% 95.5% 96.0% 100.0% 100.0% 99.0% 100.0% 95.1% 86.0% 83.8% 78.7% 76.8% 91.6% 90.5% 91.6% 94.9% 95.0% 96.2% 100.0% 95.2% 92.3% 95.4% 94.8% 99.0% 100.0% 100.0% 94.2% 98.7% 96.4% 98.1% 98.1% 100.0% 100.0% 98.1% 88.7% 95.1% 94.1% 90.5% 96.8% 99.1% 94.9% 95.1% 98.0% 94.6% 92.5% 97.2% 93.9% 96.6% 89.5% 98.6% - 93.3% - 98.1% 88.6% - - 91.1% 82.3% 94.5% 91.6% 87.7% 92.4% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 95.2% 92.2% 98.4% 97.7% 96.3% 94.4% 95.0% 98.4% 94.7% 93.0% 90.9% 93.5% 98.4% 98.3% 95.3% 97.5% 97.4% 96.9% 98.1% 100.0% - - - - - - - - - - Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 31,283 27,090 4,193 28,556 25,317 3,239 121,557 119,525 2,031 33,103 32,629 474 105,348 97,772 7,575 100,480 85,148 15,332 174,407 138,964 35,442 53,809 47,923 5,886 41,928 39,746 2,182 23,625 21,404 2,221 58,646 48,249 10,396 75,376 69,483 5,893 213,987 182,129 31,858 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 9,098 2,058 2,275 552 2,813 71 1,327 6,780 1,960 2,085 431 746 77 1,478 13,828 3,646 9,279 - 65 293 543 5,932 1,641 2,003 215 845 53 1,172 29,510 4,166 8,415 1,543 10,306 205 4,873 27,449 5,429 5,701 3,374 7,560 172 5,210 42,581 11,293 13,385 1,830 9,979 357 5,734 14,397 3,864 5,220 573 1,834 154 2,749 9,947 2,564 2,873 451 1,581 62 2,414 5,692 1,420 1,662 350 760 42 1,456 15,405 2,569 3,659 2,513 4,066 113 2,483 15,346 3,131 5,592 278 1,679 111 4,554 47,331 12,577 17,627 1,849 8,542 551 6,182 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 22,185 21,776 107,728 27,171 75,837 73,031 131,826 39,412 31,981 17,933 43,240 60,029 166,656 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 6,449 4,858 33,336 4,967 22,242 18,620 42,751 11,284 10,156 4,758 7,823 14,601 32,208 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 15,735 16,918 74,392 22,204 53,594 54,410 89,075 28,128 21,824 13,175 35,417 45,428 134,447 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 1,521 2,138 1,825 542 8,641 - 2,553 1,768 - - 1,616 - 10,354 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 20,663 19,638 105,903 26,629 67,195 73,031 129,272 37,644 31,981 17,933 41,624 60,029 156,301 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 29.1% 23.7% 11.4% 17.9% 28.0% 27.3% 24.4% 26.8% 23.7% 24.1% 26.3% 20.4% 22.1% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 4,550 4,171 18,558 4,007 16,831 11,403 26,771 10,440 5,746 3,325 7,321 11,184 35,256 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - Property No. R-46 H-1 H-2 H-3 H-4 H-5 H-6 H-7 H-8 H-9 H-10 H-11 H-12 Property Name KDX Residence Sendai Station East Irise Kamata /Yuseien Nichii Home Nakano Minamidai Joy Stage Hachioji Yuimaru Hijirigaoka Nichii Home Tama Plaza Ten Irise Nishioka Izarie Eniwa Building Sawayaka Sakura Nibankan Activa Biwa Sompo Care LAVIERE Kobe Tarumi Rehabili-home Granda Mondo Yakujin Acquisition Date February 27, 2020 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 1,340 0.5% 1,120 0.4% 1,780 0.7% 3,690 1.4% 1,120 0.4% 2,940 1.1% 2,630 1.0% 858 0.3% 1,660 0.6% 989 0.4% 6,560 2.5% 2,110 0.8% 1,253 0.5% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 1,410 1,060 1,761 3,749 1,068 2,809 2,576 807 1,553 922 6,283 2,049 1,198 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 1,420 0.5% 1,120 0.4% 1,770 0.6% 3,760 1.2% 1,120 0.4% 2,980 1.0% 2,660 0.9% 858 0.3% 1,740 0.6% 992 0.3% 6,570 2.1% 2,110 0.7% 1,260 0.4% Number of leasable residential units 88 - - - - - - - - - - - - Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,254.34 2,086.40 3,339.00 13,812.27 4,385.53 8,208.65 6,473.60 3,140.27 5,343.33 3,628.51 39,649.84 4,493.35 3,287.80 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,023.85 2,086.40 3,339.00 13,812.27 4,385.53 8,208.65 6,473.60 3,140.27 5,343.33 3,628.51 39,649.84 4,493.35 3,162.93 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 89.8% 98.9% - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 96.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - - - - - Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues 39,915 37,334 2,581 （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 5,092 1,752 - 437 1,401 55 1,445 5,354 360 1,590 - 39 43 3,320 4,358 480 3,348 - - 70 460 9,926 600 8,336 - 250 279 461 4,793 384 3,786 - 78 85 459 9,861 600 5,690 - 2,925 186 459 8,403 840 6,142 - 800 160 461 4,645 420 2,658 - 1,040 66 460 12,817 3,585 4,004 1,331 3,211 221 464 3,419 510 2,386 - - 64 459 34,776 3,167 26,422 - 4,049 677 460 4,895 840 3,252 - 256 88 459 10,705 360 2,265 - 531 69 7,480 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 34,823 27,945 44,841 109,490 30,259 79,109 83,833 22,354 52,116 29,376 221,963 52,854 32,101 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 7,839 11,760 4,421 30,878 9,078 31,285 29,109 9,189 18,263 12,364 62,379 11,888 9,993 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 26,983 16,185 40,419 78,612 21,180 47,823 54,723 13,165 33,853 17,012 159,583 40,965 22,107 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) - 1,185 415 15,533 271 39,234 1,240 - - 1,031 13,180 6,650 177 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 34,823 26,760 44,425 93,957 29,987 39,874 82,593 22,354 52,116 28,345 208,782 46,203 31,923 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 12.8% 16.1% 8.9% 8.3% 13.7% 11.1% 9.1% 17.2% 19.7% 10.4% 13.5% 8.5% 25.0% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 6,249 3,180 6,696 16,674 7,572 11,381 12,289 5,319 8,011 4,776 52,847 6,508 4,530 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: We have not obtained consent from the tenant(s) to release this information. H-12 Additional Acquisition of a part of land with leasehold interest of 63 million yen on November 2, 2020 h0013 Property No. H-13 H-14 H-15 H-16 H-17 H-18 H-19 H-20 H-21 H-22 H-23 H-24 A-1 Property Name Excellent Nishinomiya Gran Hills Ogawarako Excellent Kitano Anesis Teradacho Rococo-riha Orage Suma Canadian Hill Anesis Hyogo Plaisant Grand Ota tamagawa Tsukui Sun-shine Machida Serabi Ebisu Arute Ishiyagawa HOTEL LiVEMAX Tokyo-Otsuka- Ekimae Acquisition Date March 1, 2018 March 1, 2018 July 6, 2018 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 August 2, 2018 September 28, 2018 March 1, 2019 June 3, 2019 June 3, 2019 March 2, 2020 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 971 0.4% 1,380 0.5% 737 0.3% 3,490 1.3% 2,100 0.8% 2,810 1.1% 1,830 0.7% 1,420 0.5% 3,057 1.2% 6,934 2.7% 1,690 0.7% 1,061 0.4% 2,390 0.9% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 918 1,277 751 3,465 2,046 2,758 1,822 1,391 3,211 7,073 1,713 1,141 2,454 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 975 0.3% 1,380 0.4% 780 0.3% 3,630 1.2% 2,170 0.7% 2,810 0.9% 1,860 0.6% 1,440 0.5% 3,190 1.0% 7,090 2.3% 1,700 0.5% 1,380 0.4% 2,380 0.8% Number of leasable residential units - - - - - - - - - - - - - Leasable floor area (㎡) 2,685.48 4,180.28 1,339.58 7,856.64 3,860.29 5,995.74 3,731.26 4,415.16 3,175.15 15,553.33 1,557.73 3,444.81 1,660.21 Leased floor area (㎡) 2,685.48 4,180.28 1,339.58 7,856.64 3,860.29 5,995.74 3,731.26 4,415.16 3,175.15 15,553.33 1,557.73 3,444.81 1,660.21 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - - Operating periods 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days 184days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） （Note） ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 3,193 360 1,871 - 446 56 459 4,397 930 2,272 - 655 80 460 2,233 360 1,384 - - 29 459 9,124 637 7,871 - - 157 459 6,132 510 5,081 - - 80 460 7,700 519 6,595 - - 126 459 6,520 512 5,465 - - 83 459 6,637 516 5,569 - - 93 459 5,302 600 4,171 - - 71 460 13,452 900 11,754 - - 338 460 3,111 600 2,012 - - 38 460 9,802 692 2,576 - - 72 6,461 1,194 887 - - - 47 259 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 24,766 52,705 18,416 96,723 57,293 79,030 48,572 39,195 65,737 159,265 35,814 41,197 56,181 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 9,586 18,097 4,209 31,985 16,598 23,868 7,921 10,478 9,932 38,260 2,919 20,014 6,020 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 15,179 34,608 14,207 64,737 40,695 55,161 40,650 28,717 55,805 121,004 32,894 21,183 50,161 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) 482 2,022 - 790 - 1,476 - 2,483 - - 321 - - ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 24,283 50,683 18,416 95,933 57,293 77,553 48,572 36,711 65,737 159,265 35,493 41,197 56,181 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 11.4% 7.7% 10.8% 8.6% 9.7% 8.9% 11.8% 14.5% 7.5% 7.8% 8.0% 19.2% 2.1% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 3,743 4,547 2,772 15,744 10,163 13,194 10,932 11,138 8,342 23,508 4,025 5,152 8,260 Assets pledged as collateral - - - - - - - - - - - - - Property No. A-2 Total of 157 Properties Property Name HOTEL LiVEMAX Yokohamaeki- Nishiguchi Acquisition Date March 2, 2020 Acquisition price ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total portfolio 2,570 1.0% 259,449 100.0% Net book value ( In millions of yen ) 2,643 258,384 Appraisal value at the end of period ( In millions of yen ) Percentage of total appraisal value 2,610 0.8% 311,926 100.0% Number of leasable residential units - 9,285 Leasable floor area (㎡) 1,997.18 516,871.89 Leased floor area (㎡) 1,997.18 497,057.12 Occupancy ratio (Note1) As of January 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 As of July 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 As of July 31, 2018 As of January 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2017 As of January 31, 2017 As of July 31, 2016 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - - 96.2% 96.8% 97.6% 97.5% 97.7% 97.6% 97.0% 96.9% 96.2% 95.9% Operating periods 184days 181days ① Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen ) Rental revenues Other operating revenues （Note） 8,382,664 7,834,662 548,002 ②Property-related expenses ( In thousands of yen ) Property management fees Taxes Utilities Repairs and maintenance Insurance Trust fees and other expenses 1,532 856 - - - 57 619 1,556,743 436,795 497,116 92,202 275,759 15,119 239,748 ③NOI（＝① -②） ( In thousands of yen ) 63,149 6,825,921 ④Depreciation ( In thousands of yen ) 7,447 1,504,182 ⑤Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen ) 55,701 5,321,738 ⑥Capital expenditures ( In thousands of yen ) - 478,053 ⑦NCF （＝③-⑥） ( In thousands of yen ) 63,149 6,347,867 Expense ratio （＝②／①） 2.4% 18.6% Property tax for the year 2020 ( In thousands of yen ) 9,897 1,054,634 Assets pledged as collateral - - * Total：Cost-weighted average operating period (Reference) Borrowings Borrowings as of January 31, 2021 are as follows: (in thousands of yen) Lender Balance at the beginning of period Increase during the period Decrease during the period Balance at the end of period Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2) Payment due date (Note 3) Use Remarks Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 800,000 - 800,000 - 0.414% January 31, 2021 (Note 4) Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.414% February 28, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 500,000 - - 500,000 0.414% February 28, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 500,000 - - 500,000 0.364% July 31, 2021 Sub Total 2,800,000 - 800,000 2,000,000 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1.109% January 31, 2021 (Note 4) Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 - 0.804% November 30, 2020 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 300,000 - 300,000 - 0.678% August 31, 2020 MUFG Bank, Ltd 300,000 - 300,000 - 0.624% October 27, 2020 MUFG Bank, Ltd 500,000 - 500,000 - 0.422% August 31, 2020 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.221% July 31, 2021 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,350,000 - - 1,350,000 1.183% March 31, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.409% July 31, 2021 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.409% July 31, 2021 MUFG Bank, Ltd 500,000 - - 500,000 0.409% July 31, 2021 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.409% July 31, 2021 MUFG Bank, Ltd 900,000 - - 900,000 0.439% July 31, 2021 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.439% July 31, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6) 1,100,000 - - 1,100,000 0.916% August 7, 2021 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6) 1,100,000 - - 1,100,000 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 6) 600,000 - - 600,000 Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6) 350,000 - - 350,000 Resona Bank, Limited (Note 6) 300,000 - - 300,000 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 6) 300,000 - - 300,000 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) (Note 6) 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.996% August 7, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6) 600,000 - - 600,000 0.945% August 31, 2021 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6) 600,000 - - 600,000 0.945% August 31, 2021 Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.945% August 31, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6) 1,200,000 - - 1,200,000 0.875% January 31, 2022 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation - 800,000 - 800,000 0.428% January 31, 2022 Sub Total 18,500,000 800,000 4,100,000 15,200,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 1.267% April 30, 2022 (Note 4) Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 1.267% April 30, 2022 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.267% April 30, 2022 Resona Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.267% April 30, 2022 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 400,000 - - 400,000 1.254% August 7, 2023 MUFG Bank, Ltd 400,000 - - 400,000 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 300,000 - - 300,000 Resona Bank, Limited 200,000 - - 200,000 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 200,000 - - 200,000 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 150,000 - - 150,000 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 1.320% August 7, 2023 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 950,000 - - 950,000 1.083% November 30, 2022 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,200,000 - - 1,200,000 1.105% January 31, 2024 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 0.875% April 30, 2022 Resona Bank, Limited 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.987% April 30, 2023 MUFG Bank, Ltd 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 1.100% April 30, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.265% April 30, 2025 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,100,000 - - 1,100,000 1.115% July 29, 2022 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,100,000 - - 1,100,000 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 300,000 - - 300,000 Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 Resona Bank, Limited 1,100,000 - - 1,100,000 0.923% August 31, 2022 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 700,000 - - 700,000 0.923% August 31, 2022 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 950,000 - - 950,000 1.047% August 31, 2023 Short-Term Loan payable ClassificationCurrent Portion of Long-Term Loans PayableLong-Term Loans Payable Lender Balance at the beginning of period Increase during the period Decrease during the period Balance at the end of period Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2) Payment due date (Note 3) Use Remarks MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,700,000 - - 1,700,000 1.169% August 31, 2024 (Note 4) Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 950,000 - - 950,000 1.169% August 31, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 1.345% August 31, 2025 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.193% August 31, 2024 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.156% April 27, 2025 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.819% April 28, 2025 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,500,000 - - 2,500,000 0.903% April 30, 2026 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.660% July 31, 2025 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5) 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.816% August 31, 2026 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.713% August 31, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.797% August 31, 2025 Resona Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.797% August 31, 2025 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 0.670% August 31, 2025 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.751% August 31, 2025 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,000,000 - - 3,000,000 0.906% August 31, 2026 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.773% October 31, 2025 Resona Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.900% August 22, 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.900% August 22, 2027 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.900% August 22, 2027 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5) 1,200,000 - - 1,200,000 0.928% August 22, 2027 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.928% August 22, 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.928% August 22, 2027 The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.928% August 22, 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.501% February 28, 2023 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.501% February 28, 2023 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.582% February 29, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.582% February 29, 2024 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.582% February 29, 2024 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.624% August 31, 2024 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.661% August 31, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.665% February 28, 2025 Resona Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.749% February 28, 2026 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.749% February 28, 2026 Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.900% January 30, 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.799% February 2, 2026 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,400,000 - - 1,400,000 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 900,000 - - 900,000 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 500,000 - - 500,000 Nippon Life Insurance Company 500,000 - - 500,000 Resona Bank, Limited 400,000 - - 400,000 Shinsei Bank, Limited 400,000 - - 400,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 400,000 - - 400,000 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 400,000 - - 400,000 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 300,000 - - 300,000 The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 300,000 - - 300,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.509% August 31, 2022 MUFG Bank, Ltd 400,000 - - 400,000 0.509% August 31, 2022 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 1,600,000 - - 1,600,000 0.498% August 31, 2022 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,200,000 - - 1,200,000 0.592% August 31, 2023 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.592% August 31, 2023 MUFG Bank, Ltd 800,000 - - 800,000 0.592% August 31, 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,050,000 - - 1,050,000 0.914% February 28, 2027 Resona Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.914% February 28, 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.914% February 28, 2027 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.914% February 28, 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 250,000 - - 250,000 0.914% February 28, 2027 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 1,400,000 - - 1,400,000 0.884% February 28, 2027 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) 800,000 - - 800,000 0.825% February 28, 2027 Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5) 700,000 - - 700,000 0.920% September 30, 2026 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 1.031% September 30, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 800,000 - - 800,000 1.031% September 30, 2028 Long-Term Loans Payable Classification Lender Balance at the beginning of period Increase during the period Decrease during the period Balance at the end of period Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2) Payment due date (Note 3) Use Remarks Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 1.031% September 30, 2028 (Note 4) Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 400,000 - - 400,000 0.363% November 30, 2024 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5) 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 0.330% May 31, 2025 Shinsei Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.484% November 30, 2025 Shinsei Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.272% January 31, 2023 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 800,000 - - 800,000 0.299% July 31, 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.572% August 31, 2026 MUFG Bank, Ltd 500,000 - - 500,000 0.325% April 30, 2023 Resona Bank, Limited 450,000 - - 450,000 0.336% April 30, 2024 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 0.600% November 30, 2026 Shinsei Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.329% July 31, 2023 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 300,000 - - 300,000 0.329% July 31, 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 300,000 - - 300,000 0.329% July 31, 2023 The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 200,000 - - 200,000 0.329% July 31, 2023 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.259% February 29, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.259% February 29, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 500,000 - - 500,000 0.464% February 28, 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.414% February 28, 2027 Resona Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.414% February 28, 2027 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.414% February 28, 2027 The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 400,000 - - 400,000 0.414% February 28, 2027 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) 400,000 - - 400,000 0.450% February 28, 2027 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 200,000 - - 200,000 0.531% February 29, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) 600,000 - - 600,000 0.300% February 29, 2024 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.646% June 30, 2028 Shinsei Bank, Limited 800,000 - - 800,000 0.646% June 30, 2028 Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) 500,000 - - 500,000 0.616% June 30, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,750,000 - - 1,750,000 0.691% July 31, 2028 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,750,000 - - 1,750,000 0.641% July 31, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.641% July 31, 2028 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.641% July 31, 2028 Resona Bank, Limited 500,000 - - 500,000 0.641% July 31, 2028 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 500,000 - - 500,000 0.641% July 31, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 0.686% July 31, 2028 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. - 800,000 - 800,000 0.637% July 31, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd - 500,000 - 500,000 0.640% August 31, 2028 Aozora Bank, Ltd. - 300,000 - 300,000 0.690% August 31, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation - 840,000 - 840,000 0.648% September 30, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation - 900,000 - 900,000 0.658% September 30, 2028 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - 800,000 - 800,000 0.658% September 30, 2028 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - 1,330,000 - 1,330,000 0.658% September 30, 2028 Resona Bank, Limited - 500,000 - 500,000 0.558% September 30, 2028 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. - 400,000 - 400,000 0.608% September 30, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5) - 800,000 - 800,000 0.550% September 30, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd - 300,000 - 300,000 0.637% October 31, 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - 500,000 - 500,000 0.478% April 30, 2025 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 0.585% October 31, 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation - 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 0.617% November 30, 2027 MUFG Bank, Ltd - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 0.599% January 31, 2028 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - 1,200,000 - 1,200,000 0.409% January 31, 2025 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. - 1,100,000 - 1,100,000 0.359% January 31, 2025 Sub Total 106,750,000 14,270,000 - 121,020,000 Total 128,050,000 15,070,000 4,900,000 138,220,000 Long-Term Loans Payable Classification Note 1: All debts except for the following Note 5 are borrowing at a floating rate. Note 2: Average interest rates are the weighted average during the period and figures are rounded to the nearest third decimal place. Also, with regard to borrowings for which interest rate swap transactions were implemented in order to hedge the interest rate volatility risk, the weighted average interest rates taking into consideration the effects of the interest rate swaps are indicated. Note 3: All the repayment methods of debt financing are lump-sum repayments on the due date. Note 4: All debts were used as the funds for acquiring real estate properties or trust beneficiary interest in real estate (additional expenses are included) and repayment of debts. Note 5: Borrowings at a fixed rate. Note 6: Borrowings listed in the current portion of long-term payable were listed in long-term payable in the previous fiscal period. Attachments Original document

