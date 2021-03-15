Kenedix Residential Next Investment : 【KDR】FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021(REIT)

Log in
Translation of Japanese Original

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021(REIT) ( August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

March 15, 2021

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the securities code number 3278.

(URLhttps://www.kdr-reit.com/en/)

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Masahiko Tajima, CEO and President

Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division, Residential REIT Department TEL+81-3-5157-6011

Planned submission of semiannual securities report: April 28, 2021

Planned start of distribution payments:

April 12, 2021

Preparing presentation material:

Yes

Hold a financial brief meeting:

No (Cancelled due to preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

Scheduled financial results presentation webcast (Japanese

version) . )

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest ¥million)

1. PERFORMANCE FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 (18TH FISCAL PERIOD)

(1) Business Results

(Percentages show period-on-period changes)

Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen)

Operating Income (Millions of Yen)

Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen)

Net Income (Millions of Yen)

The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021

8,382

(0.1%)

4,344

-2.8%)

3,632

(-4.6%)

3,631

(-4.6%)

The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020

8,374

(3.8%)

4,469

4.9%)

3,808

(5.4%)

3,808

(5.4%)

Net Income per Unit

(Yen)

Return on Unitholders' Equity

Ordinary Income to Total Assets

Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues

The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021

3,817

2.9%

1.3%

43.3%

The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020

4,028

3.1%

1.4%

45.5%

(2) Distribution

Distribution per Unit (Excluding

Excess of Earnings )

(Yen)

Total Distributions (Excluding Excess of Earnings) (Millions of Yen)

Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit (Yen)

Total Distributions in Excess of

Earnings (Millions of Yen)

Payout Ratio

Distribution Ratio to Unitholders'

Equity

The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021

4,066

3,867

-

-

106.5%

3.0%

The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020

4,065

3,866

-

-

101.5%

3.1%

(Note 1)

Total Distributions for the 17th and 18th fiscal periods is not the same amount as Net Income because of adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and a part of Retained earnings brought forward.

(Note 2)

Due to issuance of new investment units in the 17th period, Payout Ratio for each fiscal period is calculated as follows. Payout Ratio = Total Distributions (Excluding Excess of Earnings) /Net income × 100

This is an English-language translation of the key financials in the original Japanese announcement on our Web site released on March 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of this English-language translation. The Japanese original shall prevail in the case of discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original.

(3) Financial Position

Total Assets (Millions of Yen)

Unitholders' Equity (Millions of Yen)

Unitholders' Equity to Total

Assets

Unitholders' Equity per Share of Common Stock (Yen)

As of January 31, 2021

283,172

127,132

44.9%

133,646

As of July 31, 2020

272,960

127,457

46.7%

133,988

(4) Cash Flow Position

Cash Flow from Operating

Activities (Millions of Yen)

Cash Flow from Investing

Activities (Millions of Yen)

Cash Flow from Financing

Activities (Millions of Yen)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

(Millions of Yen)

The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021

5,336

-11,605

6,302

23,417

The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020

5,565

-15,828

12,481

23,384

2. FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDING JULY 31,2021 (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)

AND JANUARY 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

(Percentages show period-on-period changes)

Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen)

Operating Income (Millions of Yen))

Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen)

Net Income (Millions of Yen)

Distribution per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning

Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit

The 19th fiscal period ending July 31, 2021

9,129 (8.9%)

4,846 (11.6%)

4,128 (13.7%)

4,128 (13.7%)

4,100

-

The 20th fiscal period ending January 31, 2022

8,966 (-1.8%)

4,734 (-2.3%)

4,023 (-2.6%)

4,022 (-2.6%)

4,101

-

(Reference) Estimated net income per unit (Estimated Net Income / Estimated weighted average number of units)

The 19th fiscal period ending July 31, 2021 ¥4,170 The 20th fiscal period ending January 31, 2022

¥4,039

Distributions per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning are not the same amount as estimated net income per unit for the 19th and 20th fiscal periods. Total distributions for the 19th fiscal period are calculated with the assumption adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and deducting gain on sale of real estate properties from the net income. Total distributions for the 20th fiscal period are calculated with the assumption adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and amount including a part of retained earnings brought forward that were internally reserved through the previous fiscal period to the net income.

(Note) Distribution per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued and outstanding totaled 995,883 as of today.

3. OTHER

  • (1) Changes in Accounting Policies/Changes in Accounting Estimate/Retrospective Restatement

    • (a) Changes concerning accounting policy accompanying amendments to accounting standards: No

    • (b) Changes other than (a): No

    • (c) Changes in accounting estimate: No

    • (d) Retrospective restatement: No

  • (2) Number of Investment Unit Issued and Outstanding (including treasury units)

    • (a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury units) As of July 31, 2020: 951,258 units As of January 31, 2021: 951,258 units

    • (b) Number of treasury units at the end of the period

      As of July 31, 2020: 0 units As of January 31, 2021: 0 units

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

This is an English-language translation of the key financials in the original Japanese announcement on our Web site released on March 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of this English-language translation. The Japanese original shall prevail in the case of discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original.

1. Financial Statements

(1) Balance Sheets

(in thousands of yen)

17th Fiscal Period

18th Fiscal Period

(As of July 31, 2020)

(As of January 31, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,212,337

12,947,764

Cash and deposits in trust

10,171,729

10,469,429

Operating accounts receivable

31,793

90,961

Prepaid expenses

14,671

9,576

Consumption taxes receivable

35,339

-

Other

9,032

7,224

Total current assets

23,474,905

23,524,958

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

1,798,041

172,666

Buildings in trust

104,694,136

108,177,749

Accumulated depreciation

-13,024,172

-14,437,598

Buildings in trust, net

91,669,964

93,740,151

Structures in trust

1,127,421

1,175,676

Accumulated depreciation

-252,221

-285,575

Structures in trust, net

875,199

890,101

Machinery and equipment in trust

1,468,718

1,493,742

Accumulated depreciation

-386,760

-420,189

Machinery and equipment in trust, net

1,081,958

1,073,553

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

693,103

798,111

Accumulated depreciation

-99,834

-121,898

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

593,268

676,213

Land in trust

150,985,849

160,714,888

Total property, plant and equipment, net

247,004,281

257,267,575

Intangible assets

Leasehold right in trust

1,225,462

1,116,755

Other

4,010

3,234

Total intangible assets

1,229,473

1,119,989

Investments and other assets

Lease and guarantee deposits

89,210

89,381

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,014,382

1,056,412

Other

19,719

14,478

Total investments and other assets

1,123,311

1,160,272

Total noncurrent assets

249,357,066

259,547,837

Deferred assets

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

45,185

41,066

Investment unit issuance costs

83,246

58,549

Total deferred assets

128,431

99,616

Total assets

272,960,403

283,172,411

(in thousands of yen)Liabilities

Current liabilities

Operating accounts payable Short-term loans payable

Current portion of investment corporation bonds

Current portion of long-term loans payable Accounts payable-other

Accrued expenses

Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes

Advances received

Deposits received Other

Total current liabilities

Noncurrent liabilities

Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

Tenant lump sum deposits in trust

Asset retirement obligations

Other

Total noncurrent liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital Surplus

Capital surplus

Voluntary retained earnings

Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

Total voluntary retained earnings

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

Total unitholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

17th Fiscal Period (As of July 31, 2020)

626,063

2,800,000 2,000,000

- 1,000,000

10,850,000 15,200,000

353,107 364,045

38,676 49,658

605 605

10,812 35,929

1,179,888 82,406 1,704 15,943,264

18th Fiscal Period (As of January 31, 2021)

603,335

1,147,437 90,588 111,402 20,603,002

7,000,000 6,000,000

114,400,000 121,020,000

3,132,139 3,176,031

4,485,740 4,618,929

67,707 67,892

473,947 554,484

129,559,535 145,502,799

135,437,338 156,040,341

108,550,294 108,550,294

13,187,100 13,187,100

*2

1,940,000

1,940,000

4,212,398

19,339,498

127,889,792

-432,188 -432,188

*1

127,457,603 272,960,403

*2 1,920,000

1,920,000

3,997,276

19,104,376

127,654,670

-522,600 -522,600

*1

127,132,070 283,172,411

(2) Statements of Income and Retained Earnings

Operating revenues

Rent revenue-real estate

17th Fiscal Period

18th Fiscal Period

February 1, 2020 to

August 1, 2020 to

July 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

(in thousands of yen

  • *1 7,704,582

  • Other lease business revenue *1 585,197

  • Gain on sale of real estate property *2 84,437

Total operating revenues

Operating expenses

Expenses related to rent business

Asset management fees

Asset custody fees

Administrative service fees

Directors' compensation Other operating expenses

Total operating expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Interest income

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

Interest on refund

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds Borrowing expenses

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Income before income taxes

Income taxes

Current

Total income taxes

Net income

Retained earnings brought forward

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

8,374,217

  • *1 7,834,662

  • *1 548,002 -

8,382,664

*1

3,005,600

604,986 645,144

13,908 14,600

46,472 48,792

8,100 8,100

225,746 260,792

3,904,813 4,469,404

*1

3,060,925

4,038,356 4,344,308

41 41

1,240 323

- 114

1,282

479

498,083 531,956

21,322 21,702

115,280 129,966

4,118 4,118

23,245 24,697

662,051 3,808,635 3,808,635

605

605

3,808,030

404,367

4,212,398

712,440 3,632,346 3,632,346

605

605

3,631,741

365,534

3,997,276

(3) Statements of Changes in Net Assets

17th Fiscal Period February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

in thousands of yen

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

Surplus

Total unitholders' equity

Capital surplus

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

Total voluntary reserve

Balance at the beginning of current period

99,731,514

13,187,100

1,960,000

1,960,000

4,072,277

19,219,377

118,950,891

Changes of items during the period

Issuance of new investment units

8,818,779

8,818,779

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments

-20,000

-20,000

20,000

-

-

Dividends from surplus

-3,687,909

-3,687,909

-3,687,909

Net income

3,808,030

3,808,030

3,808,030

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

Total changes of items during the period

8,818,779

-

-20,000

-20,000

140,121

120,121

8,938,900

Balance at the end of current period

*1 108,550,294

13,187,100

1,940,000

1,940,000

4,212,398

19,339,498

127,889,792

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Deferred gains and losses on hedges

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance at the beginning of current period

-450,527

-450,527

118,500,363

Changes of items during the period

Issuance of new investment units

8,818,779

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments

-

Dividends from surplus

-3,687,909

Net income

3,808,030

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

18,339

18,339

18,339

Total changes of items during the period

18,339

18,339

8,957,239

Balance at the end of current period

-432,188

-432,188

127,457,603

18th Fiscal PeriodAugust 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

in thousands of yen

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

Surplus

Total unitholders' equity

Capital surplus

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

Total voluntary reserve

Balance at the beginning of current period

108,550,294

13,187,100

1,940,000

1,940,000

4,212,398

19,339,498

127,889,792

Changes of items during the period

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments

-20,000

-20,000

20,000

-

-

Dividends from surplus

-3,866,863

-3,866,863

-3,866,863

Net income

3,631,741

3,631,741

3,631,741

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

Total changes of items during the period

-

-

-20,000

-20,000

-215,121

-235,121

-235,121

Balance at the end of current period

*1 108,550,294

13,187,100

1,920,000

1,920,000

3,997,276

19,104,376

127,654,670

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Deferred gains and losses on hedges

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance at the beginning of current period

-432,188

-432,188

127,457,603

Changes of items during the period

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments

-

Dividends from surplus

-3,866,863

Net income

3,631,741

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

-90,411

-90,411

-90,411

Total changes of items during the period

-90,411

-90,411

-325,533

Balance at the end of current period

-522,600

-522,600

127,132,070

(4) Distributions

17th Fiscal Period

(From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

18th Fiscal Period

(From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

  • I. Retained earnings at the end of period

  • II. Reversal of voluntary retained earnings Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments *1

  • III. Total distributions Distributions per unit

. Retained earnings brought forward to the next period

¥4,212,398,326

¥20,000,000

¥3,866,863,770 ¥4,065

¥3,997,276,406

¥20,000,000

¥3,867,815,028 ¥4,066

¥365,534,556

¥149,461,378

Method of calculating distribution amount

In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,866,863,770, which is the amount of ¥3,808,030,471 in net income and ¥38,833,299 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 17th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit.

In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,867,815,028, which is the amount of ¥3,631,741,850 in net income and ¥216,073,178 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 18th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit.

(5) Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of yen)

17th Fiscal Period

18th Fiscal Period

February 1, 2020 to

August 1, 2020 to

July 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Income before income taxes

3,808,635

3,632,346

Depreciation and amortization

1,467,881

1,504,959

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance expenses

4,118

4,118

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

23,245

24,697

Interest income

-41

-41

Interest expenses

519,406

553,658

Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable

5,580

-59,168

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

-35,339

35,339

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

-6,031

5,095

Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable

-112,093

127,276

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other

58,913

-14,235

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

-43,015

25,117

Increase (decrease) in advances received

6,075

-32,451

Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses

-69,007

-42,030

Decrease in net property, plant and equipment held in trust due to sale

451,169

-

Other, net

12,738

120,676

Subtotal

6,092,236

5,885,358

Interest income received

41

41

Interest expenses paid

-526,470

-548,623

Income taxes (paid) refund

-604

-605

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,565,201

5,336,171

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

-65,684

Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust

-15,697,335

-11,717,031

Payments of lease and guarantee deposits

-112

-171

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

-134,722

-130,915

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

207,190

174,807

Repayments of tenant lump sum deposits in trust

-364,510

-235,705

Proceeds from tenant lump sum deposits in trust

160,709

368,895

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-15,828,780

-11,605,805

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

2,000,000

-

Repayments of short-term loans payable

-2,500,000

-800,000

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

13,900,000

15,070,000

Repayments of long-term loans payable

-6,000,000

-4,100,000

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

8,768,907

-

Dividends paid

-3,687,172

-3,867,238

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,481,735

6,302,761

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,218,156

33,127

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

21,165,911

23,384,067

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

*1

23,384,067

*1

23,417,194

  • (6) Notes to the Going Concern

    Not applicable

  • (7) Important Accounting Standards

1. Depreciation of fixed assets

  • (1) Property, plant and equipment (includes trust assets)

    The straight-line method is applied.

    Useful lives of the assets ranging are as follows:

    Buildings: 2 to 69 years

    Structures: 3 to 65 years

    Machinery and equipment: 3 to 40 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 2 to 30 years

  • (2) Intangible assets(includes trust assets)

    The straight-line method is applied.

    Land leasehold: Fixed term land leaseholds is amortized over a contractual period under the straight-line method.

  • (3) Long-term prepaid expenses

    The straight-line method is applied.

2. Accounting policies for deferred assets

  • (1) Unit issuance costs

    Unit issuance costs are amortized over a period of 3 years under the straight-line method.

  • (2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs

    Bond issuance costs are amortized by applying the straight-line method for the entire redemption period.

3. Accounting standards for revenues and expenses

Property-related taxes including property taxes, city planning taxes and depreciable property taxes are imposed on properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally charged to operating expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to said period. Under Japanese tax regulations, the seller of the property is liable for these taxes on the property from the date of disposal to the end of the calendar year in which the property is disposed. The seller, however, is reimbursed by the purchaser for these accrued property-related tax liabilities.

When the Investment Corporation purchases properties, it typically allocates the portion of the property-related taxes related to the period following the purchase date of each property through the end of the calendar year. The amounts of those allocated portions of the property-related taxes are capitalized as part of the acquisition costs of the related properties. Capitalized property-related taxes amounted to ¥4,538 thousand and ¥31,734 thousand as of January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively.

4. Accounting for hedges

  • (1) Hedge accounting method

    The deferred hedge method is applied. However, the special treatment is applied for the interest-rateswap agreements that meet the criteria.

  • (2) Hedging instruments and risks hedged

    Hedge instruments

    The Investment Corporation enters into interest-rate swap transactions. Risks hedged

    Interest rates on debt.

  • (3) Hedging policy

    The Investment Corporation enters into derivative transactions based on its risk management policies with the objective of hedging risks in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation.

  • (4) Method of evaluating the effectiveness of hedging

    As for the method of assessment of the effectiveness of the hedge in the period from the inception of the hedge to the time of judgment of its effectiveness, the cumulative changes in cash flow of the hedged items and hedging instruments are compared and a judgment is made based on changed amount, etc. However, an assessment of the effectiveness of hedging activities is omitted in the case of interest rate swaps that meet the requirements for special treatment.

5. The scope of cash and cash equivalents on statements of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, deposits placed with banks and short-term investments which are highly liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of purchase.

6. Other significant accounting policies utilized in the preparation of financial statements

  • (1) Accounting method for trust beneficiary interests in real estate and other assets

    The assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses of financial assets held in the form of trust beneficiary interests in real estate and other assets are recorded in full in the Investment Corporation's balance sheets and statements of income.

    Important line items included in accounting for financial assets and liabilities in the Investment Corporation's balance sheet are as follows:

    • 1. Cash and deposits in trust

    • 2. Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, leasehold right in trust

    • 3. Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust, tenant lump sum deposits in trust

  • (2) Accounting method for consumption tax

    Consumption taxes are separately recorded. Non-deductible consumption taxes applicable to the acquisition of assets are included in the cost of acquisition for each asset.

(Accounting standards issued but not yet effective)

"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020)

"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 31, 2020)

(1) Overview

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 (IASB) and Topic 606 (FASB)) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the implementation guidance.

The basic policy of the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with

IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired.

  • (2) Scheduled date of application

    The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

  • (3) Impact of applying the accounting standards

    The impact of applying "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation.

  • "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30 issued on July 4, 2019)

  • "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No. 31 issued on July 4, 2019)

  • "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Guidance No. 19 issued on March 31, 2020)

(1) Overview

The IASB and the FASB have established detailed guidance regarding fair value measurement (IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" (IASB) and Topic 820 "Fair Value

Measurement" (FASB)). The ASBJ repeatedly considered the guidance regarding fair value of financial instruments and disclosure in order to improve the comparability with such international accounting standards, and issued "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for

Fair Value Measurement."

  • (2) Scheduled date of application

    The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

  • (3) Impact of applying the accounting standards

    The impact of applying the "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation.

"Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31 issued on March 31, 2020)

(1) Overview

Paragraph 125 of International Accounting Standard 1 (IAS 1), "Presentation of Financial Statements," (issued by the IASB in 2003) requires disclosure of information about the "assumptions the entity makes about the future, and other major sources of estimation uncertainty." In this regard, there has been a request that the major sources of estimation uncertainty should be disclosed in the notes to financial statements under Japanese GAAP to provide useful information to users of financial statements. In response to this request, the ASBJ developed and issued "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates."

(2) Scheduled date of application

The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021.

"Accounting Standard for Accounting Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections" (ASBJ Statement No. 24 issued on March 31, 2020)

(1) Overview

The ASBJ's Standards Advisory Council recommended that the ASBJ consider enhancing disclosures for notes relating to "accounting policies and methods adopted in the cases where the relevant accounting standards were not clear." In response to such recommendations, the ASBJ issued the revised "Accounting Standard for Accounting

Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections."

(2) Scheduled date of application

The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021.

(8) Notes to the Financial Statements

(Notes to the Balance Sheets)

* 1. Minimum unitholders' equity pursuant to Article 67-4 of the Law Concerning Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations Law

(in thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

50,000

50,000

*2. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

17th Fiscal Period (As of July 31, 2020)

The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments.

(in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal

Gain on negative good will*

2,000,000

1,960,000

-

20,000

1,940,000

Appropriate for distribution

* The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of

the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved.

18th Fiscal Period (As of January 31, 2021)

The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments.

(in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal

Gain on negative good will*

2,000,000

1,940,000

-

20,000

1,920,000

Appropriate for distribution

* The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of

the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved.

3. Commitment line contracts

KDR has commitment line contracts with the banks with which it does business.

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Total amount of commitment line contracts

4,500,000

4,500,000

Balance of loans payable outstanding

-

-

Remaining amount

4,500,000

4,500,000

(Notes to the Statements of Income and Retained Earnings)

* 1. Breakdown of real estate rental business profit and loss

A. Rental and other operating revenues:

Rental revenues

7,315,802

7,464,641

Rental revenues from limited proprietary rights of land

43,750

22,118

Common area charges

345,030

347,902

Subtotal

7,704,582

7,834,662

Others:

Parking space rental revenues

205,439

206,193

Miscellaneous

379,757

341,808

Subtotal

585,197

548,002

Total rental and other operating revenues

8,289,780

8,382,664

B. Property-related expenses:

Property management fees and facility management fees

433,235

436,795

Utilities

89,588

92,202

Taxes

498,996

497,116

Repairs and maintenance

288,648

275,759

Insurance

12,101

15,119

Trust fees

55,499

57,030

Depreciation

1,467,105

1,504,182

Others

160,424

182,718

Total property-related expenses

3,005,600

3,060,925

C. Net operating income (A-B)

5,284,179

5,321,738

*2. Gain and Loss on sale of real estate property

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

(in thousands of yen)

KDX Residence Izumi Chuo

Revenue from sale of the investment property

540,000

Costs of the investment property

451,169

Other sales expenses

4,392

Gain on sale of real estate property

84,437

18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable

(in thousands of yen)

From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

(Notes to the Statements of Changes in Net Assets)

* 1. Total number of authorized investment units and total number of investment units issued and outstanding are as follows:

From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Total number of authorized investment units

10,000,000 units

10,000,000 units

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding

951,258 units

951,258 units

(Notes to Distributions)

  • 17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

    *1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

    The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period.

    At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 17th fiscal period distribution.

  • 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments

The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period.

At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 18th fiscal period distribution.

(Notes to the Statements of Cash Flow)

* 1. Reconciliation of balance sheet items to cash and cash equivalents at end of period in the cash flows statements

(in thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Cash and deposits

13,212,337

12,947,764

Cash and deposits in trust

10,171,729

10,469,429

Cash and cash equivalents

23,384,067

23,417,194

(Notes to the Lease Transactions)

Operating lease transactions (Lessee)

Unearned lease payments

(in thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Due in 1 year

12,000

12,000

Due after 1 year

539,000

533,000

Total

551,000

545,000

Operating lease transactions (Lessor)

Unearned lease payments

(in thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Due in 1 year

3,639,213

3,475,193

Due after 1 year

20,383,265

15,461,675

Total

24,022,478

18,936,868

(Notes to the Financial Instruments)

(A). Overview

(1) Policy for financial instruments

The Investment Corporation procures funds for asset acquisitions, repairs, payment of distributions, repayment of loans, etc. through loans from financial institutions, issuance of investment corporation bonds, issuance of investment units and other means. With regard to the procurement of interest-bearing debts, the Investment

Corporation ensures that it can effectively combine stable long-term funds with flexible short-term funds. Management of surplus funds is undertaken through various bank deposits focusing on safety, liquidity and effectiveness. The Investment Corporation uses derivatives for the purpose of hedging its exposure to changes in interest rates and other risks and does not enter into derivative transactions for speculative or trading purposes.

(2) Types of financial instruments and related risk

Bank deposits are for managing the Investment Corporation's surplus funds and are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited. Borrowings and investment corporation bonds are made primarily for the purpose of procuring funds for the acquisition of real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate and have a repayment date of a maximum of 8 years and 11 months as of January 31, 2021, the end of the 18th fiscal period, are exposed to liquidity risk where alternative funds may not be procured by the repayment date. Also, borrowings with floating interest rates are exposed to interest rate fluctuation risk.

Derivatives are used for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risk for a certain portion of the borrowings.

(3) Risk management for financial instruments a. Credit risk

While bank deposits are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited, such risk is monitored by deposits in non-interest bearing ordinary savings accounts or with financial institutions with credit ratings above a certain level. To manage this credit risk, the Investment Corporation regularly evaluates the results of operations and the financial condition of the issuer, etc. In utilizing derivatives, the Investment Corporation aims to mitigate counterparty risk such as by transacting with financial institutions with favorable ratings.

b. Market risk

While borrowings with floating rates are exposed to interest rate volatility risk, such risk is monitored by adjusting the rate of the balance of borrowings with floating rates against the total borrowings according to the financial environment, interest rate forecasts by continuous monitoring, etc. and by using derivatives, etc. A risk management policy is established with regard to the execution and management of derivatives and such transactions are conducted based on this policy.

c. Liquidity risk

Though borrowings are subject to liquidity risk, the Investment Corporation reduces such risk by spreading out payment due dates and by diversifying financial institutions.

Liquidity risk is also managed by such means as regularly checking the balance of cash reserves.

(4) Supplementary explanation of the estimated fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price, if available. When there is no quoted market price available, fair value is reasonably estimated.

Since various assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different fair value.

(B). Estimated Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The carrying value of financial instruments on the balance sheet and estimated fair value are shown in the following table.

As of July 31, 2020

(in thousands of yen)

Carrying amount

Estimated fair value

Difference

(1) Cash and deposits

13,212,337

13,212,337

-

(2) Cash and deposits in trust

10,171,729

10,171,729

-

Total

23,384,067

23,384,067

-

(1) Short-term loans payable

2,800,000

2,800,000

-

(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds

-

-

-

(3) Current portion of long-term loans payable

10,850,000

10,863,234

13,234

(4) Investment corporation bonds

7,000,000

6,963,600

-36,400

(5) Long-term loans payable

114,400,000

114,986,963

586,963

Total

135,050,000

135,613,797

563,797

Derivative transactions

-432,188

-432,188

-

* Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities.

As of January 31, 2021

(in thousands of yen)

Carrying amount

Estimated fair value

Difference

(1) Cash and deposits

12,947,764

12,947,764

-

(2) Cash and deposits in trust

10,469,429

10,469,429

-

Total

23,417,194

23,417,194

-

(1) Short-term loans payable

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds

1,000,000

998,900

-1,100

(3) Current portion of long-term loans payable

15,200,000

15,215,486

15,486

(4) Investment corporation bonds

6,000,000

5,958,400

-41,600

(5) Long-term loans payable

121,020,000

121,463,368

443,368

Total

145,220,000

145,636,154

416,154

Derivative transactions

-522,600

-522,600

-

* Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities.

Note 1: Methods to determine the estimated fair value of financial instruments and matters related to derivative transactions

Assets

(1) Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust

Since these items are settled in a short period of time, their carrying amount approximates fair value.

Liabilities

(1) Short-term loans payable

Since these items are settled in a short period of time with floating interest rates, their carrying amount approximates fair value.

(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds and (4) Investment corporation bonds

The fair value of investment corporation bonds is based on market prices.

(3) Current portion of long-term loans payable and (5) Long-term loans payable

Among these items, the fair value of loans payable with fixed interest rates is calculated based on the present value, which is the total amount of principal and interest discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type. As for the fair value of loans payable with floating interest rates, it is based on the carrying amount since market interest rates are reflected in the short term and the fair value is believed to approximate the carrying amount as the credit standing of the Investment Corporation has not changed significantly since the loans were made. (However, the fair value of long-term loans payable subject to the special treatment for interest-rate swaps is based on the present value of the total of principal and interest, accounted for together with the applicable interest-rate swaps, discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type.)

Derivative transactions

Please refer to "Notes to the Derivative Transactions".

Note 2: Redemption schedule for financial assets with maturities

As of July 31, 2020

(in thousands of yen)

Due in 1 year or less

Due after 1 year through 2 years

Due after 2 years through 3 years

Due after 3 years through 4 years

Due after 4 years through 5 years

Due after 5 years

Cash and deposits

13,212,337

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and deposits in trust

10,171,729

-

-

-

-

-

Total

23,384,067

-

-

-

-

-

As of January 31, 2021

(in thousands of yen)

Due in 1 year or less

Due after 1 year through 2 years

Due after 2 years through 3 years

Due after 3 years through 4 years

Due after 4 years through 5 years

Due after 5 years

Cash and deposits

12,947,764

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and deposits in trust

10,469,429

-

-

-

-

-

Total

23,417,194

-

-

-

-

-

Note 3: Redemption schedule for loans payable and investment corporation bonds

As of July 31, 2020

(in thousands of yen)

Due in 1 year or less

Due after 1 year through 2 years

Due after 2 years through 3 years

Due after 3 years through 4 years

Due after 4 years through 5 years

Due after 5 years

Short-term loans payable

2,800,000

-

-

-

-

-

Investment corporation bonds

-

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

-

5,000,000

Long-term loans payable

10,850,000

19,650,000

13,350,000

14,850,000

13,550,000

53,000,000

Total

13,650,000

20,650,000

13,350,000

15,850,000

13,550,000

58,000,000

As of January 31, 2021

(in thousands of yen)

Due in 1 year or less

Due after 1 year through 2 years

Due after 2 years through 3 years

Due after 3 years through 4 years

Due after 4 years through 5 years

Due after 5 years

Short-term loans payable

2,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

Investment corporation bonds

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

-

-

5,000,000

Long-term loans payable

15,200,000

18,250,000

14,400,000

15,900,000

15,500,000

56,970,000

Total

18,200,000

18,250,000

15,400,000

15,900,000

15,500,000

61,970,000

(Notes to the Derivative Transactions)

(1) Transactions not subject to hedge accounting

As of July 31, 2020 and as of January 31, 2021: Not applicable

(2) Transactions subject to hedge accounting

As of July 31, 2020

Contract amount

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative transactionsHedged itemsAccounting method, in principle

Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable

(in thousands of yen)

Fair value

Calculation method

Maturing

(in thousands of yen)

for applicable fair value

after 1 year

Based on the amount

66,650,000

63,650,000

-432,188 provided by counterparty financial institutionsSpecial treatment of interest-rate swapsInterest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable

36,800,000

30,850,000

*

-Total

103,450,000

94,500,000

-432,188

*Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable.

As of January 31, 2021

Hedge accounting method

Contract amount (in thousands of yen)Type of derivative transactionsHedged items

Maturing after 1 yearFair value (in thousands of yen)Calculation method for applicable fair valueAccounting method, in principle

Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable

79,320,000

76,320,000

Based on the amount -522,600 provided by counterparty financial institutions

Special treatment of interest-rate swaps

Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixed

Long-term loans payable

Total

112,520,000

-100,520,000

-522,600

*Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable.

(Notes to the Related-Party Transactions)

1Parent Company, major corporate unitholders and other

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable

2Affiliated companies and other

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable

3Fellow subsidiary companies and other

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable

4Directors, major individual unitholders and other

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable

(Notes to the Tax-Effect Accounting)

The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities:

(in thousands of yen)As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Deferred tax assets:

Valuation difference on other assets acquired by merger Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Asset retirement obligations Amortization of leasehold right in trust Other

678,375 661,652

142,170 168,964

21,300 21,359

1,266 1,808

Subtotal deferred tax assets Valuation allowance

Total deferred tax assets Net deferred tax assets

- 843,112 -843,112 - -

The significant differences between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate:Statutory tax rate

Deductible cash distributions Others

Effective tax rate

From February 1, 2020

From August 1, 2020

to July 31, 2020

to January 31, 2021

31.46%

31.46%

-30.98%

-31.04%

-0.46%

-0.40%

0.02%

0.02%

(Notes to Asset Retirement Obligations)

Asset retirement obligations reported on balance sheets

1. Summary of the asset retirement obligations

20 853,806 -853,806 - -

KDR has recognized the original state restoration obligations assumed under the general fixed-term land leasehold agreement as the asset retirement obligations in connection with Arute Ishiyagawa on June 3, 2019.

2. Method of calculating asset retirement obligations

Asset retirement obligations are calculated based on a discount rate of 0.54711% after the useful life has been estimated to be 47 years and one month based on the time period from the date of acquisition to the expiration of the agreement.

3. Changes in the amount of applicable asset retirement obligations consisted of the following

Balance at the beginning of period Accretion adjustment

Balance at the end of periodFrom February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

67,522 184 67,707

(in thousands of yen)

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

67,707 185 67,892

(Notes to the Investment and Rental Properties)

The Investment Corporation owns real estate for rental purposes in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area and other regional areas for the purpose of generating rental revenues.

The book value and fair value concerning the above real estate for rental purposes are as follows.

(in thousands of yen)

From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Book value

Balance at the beginning of period

Changes during the period Balance at the end of period

234,307,773

248,229,744

13,921,970

10,154,586

248,229,744

258,384,330

Fair value at the end of period

295,688,000

312,166,000

Note 1: Book value excludes accumulated depreciation from acquisition costs.

Note 2: Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the 17th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate

trust beneficiary interests in 8 properties totaling ¥15,324,167 thousand, and the principal decrease was the sales of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 1 property totaling ¥451,169 thousand and depreciation of ¥1,466,920 thousand and during the 18th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 6 properties totaling ¥10,750,264 thousand and additional acquisition of real estate and real estate trust beneficiary interest in 2 properties amounting to ¥430,265 thousand, and the principal decrease was depreciation of ¥1,503,997 thousand.

Note 3: The fair value at the end of the period is the appraisal value determined by outside appraisers. In addition, the fair value at the end of 18th fiscal period of KDX

Residence Sendagaya, which was sold on February 5, 2021, is based on the sales price (¥1,110,000 thousand) under the trust beneficiary interest sales contracts entered on January 26, 2021.

Income and loss for real estate rental business in the fiscal periods ended July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021 for real estate for rental purposes is listed in "Notes to the

Statements of Income and Retained Earnings".

(Notes to the Segment Information)

Segment information for the periods from February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 and from August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 is as follows:

(A) Segment information

Disclosure is omitted because the real estate leasing business is the Investment Corporation's sole business and it has no reportable segment subject to disclosure.

(B) Related information

(1) Information about each product and service

Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers for a single product/service category account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.

(2) Information about each geographic area

(a) Net sales

Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers in Japan account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.

(b) Property, plant and equipment

Disclosure is omitted because the amount of property, plant and equipment located in Japan accounts for over 90% of the amount of property, plant and equipment on the balance sheet.

(3) Information about each major customer

Disclosure is omitted because net sales to a single external customer account for less than 10% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.

(Notes to Per Unit Information)

From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Net asset value per unit

¥133,988

¥133,646

Net income per unit

¥4,028

¥3,817

Note 1: Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the day-weighted average number of investment units outstanding during the period. Net income per unit after adjusting for residual units is not included because there were no residual investment units.

Note 2: The basis for calculating net income per unit is as follows:

From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020

From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Net income (in thousands of yen)

3,808,030

3,631,741

Net income not available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen)

-

-

Net income available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen)

3,808,030

3,631,741

Weighted average number of units during the period (units)

945,242

951,258

(Notes to Important Subsequent Events)

17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

Not applicable

18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Issuance of New Investment Units

On February 15, 2021 and February 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation resolved to issue new investment units as the funds for acquiring specified assets and other use. Payments for the issuance of new investment units through public offering and third-party allotment have been completed on February 25, 2021 and March 9, 2021, respectively.

As a result of the issuance of new investment units, the Investment Corporation had total unitholders' capital of ¥116,322,630,253 with 995,883 investment units outstanding as of March 9, 2021

.

(Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering) Issuance of new investment units : 42,500 units

Issue price (Offer price) : ¥179,985 per unit

Aggregate issue price (Total offer price) : ¥7,649,362,500 Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit

Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥7,402,225,000

Payment date : February 25, 2021

(Issuance of New Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment)

Issuance of new investment units : 2,125 units

Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit

Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥370,111,250

Payment date : March 9, 2021

Allottee : SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

t0001

As of January 31, 2021

Property No.

T-1

T-3

T-4

T-5

T-6

T-7

T-9

T-10

T-11

T-12

T-13

T-15

T-16

Property Name

KDX Daikanyama

Residence

KDX Odemma

Residence

KDX Iwamoto-cho Residence

KDX Bunkyo

Sengoku Residence

KDX Azumabashi

Residence

KDX Shimura Sakaue Residence

Cosmo Heim Motosumiyoshi

KDX Musashi

Nakahara Residence

KDX Chiba Chuo

Residence

KDX Kawaguchi

Saiwai-cho Residence

KDX Residence

Shirokane

KDX Residence

Shirokane II

KDX Residence Minami-aoyama

Acquisition Date

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

April 26, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

4,700 1.8%

1,775 0.7%

822 0.3%

1,488 0.6%

650 0.3%

2,830 1.1%

2,087 0.8%

637 0.2%

1,480 0.6%

1,150 0.4%

3,000 1.2%

2,800 1.1%

2,230 0.9%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

4,744

1,681

772

1,443

601

2,605

2,161

634

1,274

1,173

3,068

2,846

2,262

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

6,800 2.2%

2,410 0.8%

1,090 0.3%

1,950 0.6%

973 0.3%

3,690 1.2%

2,390 0.8%

778 0.2%

1,830 0.6%

1,530 0.5%

3,810 1.2%

3,790 1.2%

2,580 0.8%

Number of leasable residential units

86

54

36

77

41

85

180

35

106

61

50

85

20

Leasable floor area

()

5,338.99

2,353.23

1,131.24

2,054.10

1,054.83

6,117.48

4,538.04

2,123.46

3,546.91

2,491.66

3,617.32

2,889.66

1,680.79

Leased floor area

()

4,782.41

2,225.59

1,077.40

1,930.95

1,007.35

6,052.85

4,390.37

2,123.46

3,379.31

2,406.67

3,483.35

2,835.76

1,571.60

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

89.6%

99.0%

97.0%

98.7%

100.0%

100.0%

98.2%

94.6%

98.2%

98.2%

96.4%

100.0%

96.1%

100.0%

95.2%

98.0%

100.0%

98.0%

100.0%

100.0%

98.0%

94.0%

97.8%

97.5%

100.0%

100.0%

97.6%

100.0%

95.5%

100.0%

97.7%

95.5%

95.5%

90.7%

100.0%

98.9%

98.9%

97.8%

98.6%

98.8%

95.1%

100.0%

96.7%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.2%

94.3%

100.0%

94.3%

94.3%

95.3%

99.3%

96.9%

98.1%

97.7%

93.4%

95.5%

96.6%

96.5%

98.3%

96.6%

95.3%

96.6%

98.3%

96.3%

98.6%

100.0%

98.7%

96.6%

97.6%

98.8%

98.1%

97.8%

97.0%

95.4%

100.0%

98.9%

98.8%

93.5%

93.5%

89.1%

100.0%

100.0%

95.8%

70.8%

98.9% 100.0% 96.5%

96.2% 96.2% 94.5%

90.9% 100.0% 96.4%

100.0% 100.0% 93.4%

95.4% 97.7% 97.7%

96.6% 92.9% 97.5%

97.2% 97.2% 94.3%

95.1% 87.9% 97.2%

95.9% 95.2% 97.1%

97.2% 100.0% 97.5%

95.8% 97.8% 97.8%

95.8% 100.0% 97.7%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

156,113 142,553 13,559

57,015 53,799 3,215

26,327 24,947 1,380

52,228 47,419 4,808

25,796 24,512 1,284

106,535 96,184 10,350

58,114 54,883 3,231

27,638 24,416 3,221

62,646 58,541 4,105

49,436 45,908 3,528

109,486 92,494 16,991

93,656 86,520 7,135

61,653 60,505 1,147

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

28,304

9,503

9,171

3,367

4,146

172

1,944

11,339

4,447

2,898

463

1,930

90

1,508

6,326

2,298

1,254

287

1,409

40

1,036

9,007

3,407

2,518

604

1,252

75

1,149

5,237

2,171

1,227

223

905

31

678

17,366

6,687

5,523

1,350

2,260

209

1,334

8,377

2,344

1,356

3,078

1,313

63

221

6,061

2,344

1,613

382

1,143

67

509

12,618

3,734

3,737

706

2,483

107

1,847

10,106

2,988

2,761

640

2,239

90

1,386

32,316

7,569

8,460

11,927

2,054

127

2,176

15,669

6,033

4,894

1,382

1,385

93

1,880

10,886

3,734

3,728

1,548

1,072

62

739

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

127,808

45,675

20,000

43,220

20,559

89,169

49,737

21,577

50,028

39,330

77,169

77,986

50,766

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

17,603

11,017

5,287

6,600

5,024

21,838

2,911

2,826

17,499

8,160

9,038

7,445

3,701

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

110,205

34,658

14,713

36,619

15,535

67,330

46,826

18,751

32,529

31,170

68,131

70,540

47,064

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

3,160

2,261

141

11,871

319

959

1,957

2,891

1,836

2,870

4,439

11,116

122

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

124,648

43,414

19,859

31,348

20,240

88,209

47,779

18,686

48,192

36,459

72,730

66,870

50,644

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

18.1%

19.9%

24.0%

17.2%

20.3%

16.3%

14.4%

21.9%

20.1%

20.4%

29.5%

16.7%

17.7%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

18,342

5,796

2,509

5,036

2,454

11,046

8,984

3,226

7,476

5,526

16,921

9,788

7,457

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

T-9 Additional Acquisition of building with leasehold interest of 337 million yen on November 2, 2020

t0017

Property No.

T-17

T-18

T-19

T-20

T-21

T-22

T-23

T-24

T-25

T-26

T-27

T-28

T-29

Property Name

KDX Residence Minami-azabu

KDX Residence

Shiba Koen

KDX Residence

Azabu East

KDX Residence

Takanawa

KDX Residence

Nishihara

KDX Residence Daikanyama II

KDX Residence

Sendagaya

KDX Residence

Nihombashi

Suitengu

KDX Residence

Nihombashi Hakozaki

KDX Residence Higashi-shinjuku

KDX Residence

Yotsuya

KDX Residence Nishi-shinjuku

KDX Residence

Kagurazaka

Acquisition Date

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

2,080 0.8%

1,781 0.7%

1,560 0.6%

770 0.3%

1,450 0.6%

730 0.3%

650 0.3%

3,240 1.2%

1,147 0.4%

3,270 1.3%

2,260 0.9%

1,000 0.4%

720 0.3%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

2,127

1,794

1,575

789

1,489

771

632

3,174

1,144

3,213

2,297

1,020

704

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

2,860 0.9%

2,510 0.8%

2,150 0.7%

1,110 0.4%

1,990 0.6%

1,040 0.3%

870 0.3%

4,210 1.3%

1,470 0.5%

4,350 1.4%

3,080 1.0%

1,470 0.5%

1,010 0.3%

Number of leasable residential units

62

64

76

27

39

17

16

79

60

179

42

54

34

Leasable floor area

()

2,785.42

2,507.52

1,849.00

1,034.27

2,310.08

985.10

748.96

5,534.86

1,537.38

4,358.43

3,101.16

1,345.92

890.93

Leased floor area

()

2,740.81

2,219.11

1,743.94

1,034.27

2,176.38

940.30

748.96

5,534.86

1,380.22

4,227.54

2,915.72

1,296.46

839.39

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

98.4%

98.5%

95.1%

95.9%

97.4%

96.7%

98.0%

88.5%

90.3%

97.4%

95.9%

96.6%

98.3%

97.5%

94.3%

92.0%

100.0%

97.7%

100.0%

97.7%

98.9%

100.0%

87.4%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

95.6%

97.4%

94.2%

97.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.6%

100.0%

95.5%

100.0%

93.6%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

93.8%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

89.8%

95.2%

98.7%

97.3%

100.0%

100.0%

98.7%

97.0%

97.5%

100.0%

98.4%

97.9%

95.0%

96.8%

94.0%

97.8%

97.8%

98.1%

96.9%

100.0%

100.0%

96.3%

96.3%

100.0%

96.2%

95.1%

91.5%

98.0%

94.2%

100.0%

100.0%

94.4%

100.0%

100.0%

97.2%

92.7% 100.0% 98.6%

98.4% 98.4% 93.4%

100.0% 97.7% 98.9%

100.0% 100.0% 92.5%

91.3% 100.0% 95.9%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

98.7% 95.5% 97.3%

100.0% 100.0% 97.5%

98.1% 100.0% 95.9%

96.6% 96.4% 100.0%

97.2% 97.2% 100.0%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

74,029 69,911 4,117

64,553 59,915 4,638

54,232 50,388 3,843

26,520 23,338 3,182

51,401 46,894 4,507

25,319 19,831 5,487

24,115 19,889 4,225

104,461 100,097 4,363

39,050 35,989 3,061

110,805 102,526 8,279

78,822 72,094 6,727

35,602 32,545 3,056

24,780 23,134 1,645

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

13,157

5,614

3,946

454

1,686

114

1,340

11,951

4,815

3,037

490

2,198

108

1,301

13,183

4,320

2,639

532

2,640

59

2,991

7,464

3,027

1,495

288

944

27

1,681

10,369

3,874

3,130

666

2,060

111

525

8,668

2,256

1,975

187

3,060

42

1,146

5,689

2,439

1,158

293

977

16

804

12,873

1,465

5,062

913

4,257

182

991

8,190

3,116

1,750

474

1,607

59

1,182

21,568

6,949

5,552

1,419

4,593

206

2,846

15,290

6,571

5,010

861

1,711

137

996

9,033

3,319

1,780

287

2,718

73

853

4,363

1,721

1,027

173

837

48

554

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

60,871

52,601

41,048

19,055

41,032

16,650

18,425

91,588

30,860

89,237

63,531

26,569

20,417

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

7,843

6,301

4,286

3,161

6,763

1,420

2,868

18,543

7,083

11,901

7,690

4,182

3,399

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

53,028

46,300

36,761

15,893

34,269

15,230

15,557

73,044

23,776

77,336

55,841

22,386

17,017

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

8,716

1,953

347

1,399

3,088

12,940

1,813

6,262

922

6,812

15,794

30,315

2,607

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

52,155

50,648

40,701

17,656

37,943

3,709

16,612

85,325

29,937

82,424

47,737

3,745

17,809

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

17.8%

18.5%

24.3%

28.1%

20.2%

34.2%

23.6%

12.3%

21.0%

19.5%

19.4%

25.4%

17.6%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

7,893

6,073

5,278

2,990

6,260

3,950

2,317

10,124

3,500

11,104

10,021

3,560

2,054

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

t0030

Property No.

T-30

T-31

T-32

T-33

T-34

T-35

T-36

T-37

T-38

T-39

T-40

T-41

T-42

Property Name

KDX Residence Futako Tamagawa

KDX Residence Komazawa Koen

KDX Residence

Mishuku

KDX Residence

Yoga

KDX Residence

Shimouma

Raffine Minami-magome

KDX Residence Yukigaya Otsuka

KDX Residence Denen Chofu

KDX Residence

Tamagawa

KDX Residence Monzennakacho

KDX Residence

Okachimachi

KDX Residence Moto-asakusa

KDX Residence Itabashi Honcho

Acquisition Date

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

1,250 0.5%

920 0.4%

760 0.3%

700 0.3%

600 0.2%

1,250 0.5%

1,050 0.4%

1,000 0.4%

776 0.3%

773 0.3%

850 0.3%

800 0.3%

620 0.2%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

1,272

896

747

688

593

1,238

1,054

1,062

723

785

861

808

587

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,560 0.5%

1,200 0.4%

1,020 0.3%

947 0.3%

814 0.3%

1,480 0.5%

1,400 0.4%

1,300 0.4%

996 0.3%

1,050 0.3%

1,130 0.4%

1,060 0.3%

818 0.3%

Number of leasable residential units

38

32

39

38

29

56

72

36

52

49

51

44

46

Leasable floor area

()

2,339.62

1,020.18

1,103.82

1,012.80

829.05

2,408.56

1,526.98

2,359.44

1,170.40

1,171.41

1,329.79

1,314.91

1,127.58

Leased floor area

()

2,339.62

997.81

1,052.49

987.48

829.05

2,408.56

1,444.30

2,293.90

1,129.20

1,053.95

1,329.79

1,248.69

1,127.58

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

100.0%

97.3%

97.0%

100.0%

94.7%

100.0%

100.0%

97.8%

95.6%

97.8%

96.8%

100.0%

97.8%

95.5%

95.3%

100.0%

97.7%

100.0%

90.5%

100.0%

97.7%

97.5%

100.0%

97.5%

100.0%

97.5%

100.0%

90.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

94.6%

98.7%

97.3%

95.9%

98.7%

97.3%

98.7%

97.2%

100.0%

97.2%

100.0%

97.2%

91.7%

100.0%

96.5%

96.5%

100.0%

98.3%

98.2%

94.5%

98.1%

90.0%

98.1%

98.1%

100.0%

100.0%

97.5%

95.9%

100.0%

98.2%

96.4%

100.0%

98.1%

100.0%

100.0%

95.0%

94.9%

97.4%

100.0%

95.9%

98.4%

95.9%

100.0%

96.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

96.1%

97.6% 94.7% 97.1%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 94.1% 96.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

96.8% 93.7% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 98.7% 95.7%

100.0% 94.4% 91.7%

98.1% 98.3% 96.5%

100.0% 100.0% 93.7%

100.0% 98.0% 98.2%

98.5% 92.4% 97.4%

98.1% 96.1% 94.0%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

43,134 38,876 4,258

28,531 26,309 2,222

26,025 24,563 1,462

24,520 21,856 2,664

21,282 20,264 1,018

41,292 41,292 -

39,250 37,524 1,726

38,293 36,491 1,801

28,153 26,615 1,538

27,800 26,185 1,614

30,315 29,900 415

30,015 28,382 1,632

23,687 22,826 860

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

9,006

3,447

2,148

354

2,499

62

493

5,536

2,225

1,252

317

939

51

750

7,468

2,346

1,433

203

2,301

31

1,151

3,710

1,334

1,300

437

127

46

463

5,501

2,003

799

205

1,402

20

1,070

3,799

526

2,113 -

614

85

460

8,446

2,818

1,935

234

1,823

80

1,554

6,734

2,642

1,938

439

1,228

71

414

6,136

2,318

1,501

342

999

30

943

5,758

2,205

1,291

289

1,303

45

622

4,680

1,996

1,704

268

198

51

461

5,555

2,545

1,525

296

675

59

454

5,665

1,946

1,233

297

1,342

51

792

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

34,128

22,995

18,557

20,810

15,781

37,492

30,804

31,559

22,017

22,041

25,634

24,459

18,021

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

4,969

4,805

3,198

2,672

2,308

3,527

5,919

4,653

5,959

4,401

4,163

4,836

4,246

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

29,158

18,190

15,358

18,138

13,472

33,965

24,885

26,906

16,058

17,640

21,471

19,622

13,774

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

4,300

459

1,993

219

496

5,659

-

2,331

135

3,969

319

6,140

119

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

29,827

22,535

16,563

20,591

15,284

31,833

30,804

29,228

21,881

18,071

25,315

18,319

17,902

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

20.9%

19.4%

28.7%

15.1%

25.9%

9.2%

21.5%

17.6%

21.8%

20.7%

15.4%

18.5%

23.9%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

4,297

2,505

2,866

2,601

1,599

4,226

3,871

3,876

3,003

2,524

3,408

3,050

2,467

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

t0043

Property No.

T-43

T-44

T-45

T-46

T-47

T-48

T-49

T-50

T-51

T-52

T-53

T-54

T-55

Property Name

KDX Residence

Azusawa

KDX Residence Tobu Nerima

KDX Residence

Yokohama

Kannai

KDX Residence Miyamaedaira

KDX Residence

Machida

KDX Residence

Kinshicho

KDX Residence

Nihombashi Hamacho

KDX Residence

Nihombashi Ningyocho

KDX Residence

Jiyugaoka

KDX Residence

Togoshi

KDX Residence

Shinagawa

Seaside

KDX Residence

Ojima

KDX Residence

Oyama

Acquisition Date

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

March 28, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

August 7, 2014

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

550 0.2%

420 0.2%

800 0.3%

999 0.4%

1,800 0.7%

1,350 0.5%

996 0.4%

530 0.2%

1,268 0.5%

3,745 1.4%

2,593 1.0%

1,857 0.7%

2,679 1.0%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

543

385

760

999

1,671

1,323

1,037

554

1,320

3,706

2,545

1,802

2,592

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

681 0.2%

552 0.2%

1,030 0.3%

1,180 0.4%

2,210 0.7%

1,770 0.6%

1,390 0.4%

710 0.2%

1,650 0.5%

4,980 1.6%

3,370 1.1%

2,580 0.8%

3,430 1.1%

Number of leasable residential units

39

37

72

40

52

33

28

27

48

144

127

117

145

Leasable floor area

()

989.82

931.82

1,602.16

2,448.27

3,832.53

2,024.81

1,756.27

877.14

1,637.00

4,591.76

3,314.75

2,372.67

4,009.07

Leased floor area

()

968.70

908.49

1,470.00

2,336.70

3,757.36

1,970.95

1,756.27

837.09

1,579.23

4,359.70

2,964.82

2,109.24

3,877.64

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

97.9%

100.0%

100.0%

96.8%

100.0%

96.8%

100.0%

97.5%

97.8%

93.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

91.8%

92.5%

98.6%

97.5%

98.8%

94.2%

97.0%

95.4%

100.0%

97.8%

95.5%

100.0%

94.7%

97.5%

98.0%

86.8%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.3%

100.0%

96.8%

93.7%

100.0%

96.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

95.4%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

96.5%

96.3%

93.4%

100.0%

93.6%

92.8%

97.7%

94.9%

96.3%

100.0%

98.0%

99.3%

100.0%

96.7%

89.4%

93.3%

99.1%

98.3%

97.1%

99.1%

97.1%

88.9%

93.2%

99.1%

97.4%

95.7%

95.7%

100.0%

96.7%

97.9%

97.6%

97.0%

92.0%

98.1%

95.3%

100.0% 97.9% 90.2%

96.6% 94.4% 94.9%

93.1% 88.0% 90.8%

100.0% 89.8% 95.1%

95.8% 100.0% 87.0%

100.0% 96.9% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

96.8% 96.8% 95.4%

97.9% 98.6% 95.1%

98.9% 95.5% 95.9%

98.6% 100.0% 97.5%

96.6% 97.4% 99.1%

94.4% 93.2% 95.3%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

20,093 18,962 1,131

17,524 16,848 675

32,966 29,979 2,986

37,487 34,447 3,039

63,508 55,418 8,090

45,708 38,475 7,233

35,780 33,919 1,861

19,968 19,025 942

39,534 36,598 2,936

122,355 113,918 8,436

79,828 75,826 4,002

64,818 59,998 4,819

92,205 84,443 7,762

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

5,460

2,268

1,208

167

1,240

51

524

5,146

1,917

1,093

184

821

26

1,102

12,166

3,797

1,660

625

4,492

74

1,516

6,919

2,820

2,083

376

1,164

71

404

14,719

5,627

3,539

636

2,574

69

2,271

8,631

2,721

2,277

427

2,115

87

1,002

6,070

2,096

1,597

256

1,116

44

958

4,416

1,695

1,008

249

836

35

590

10,108

2,856

1,944

331

3,292

64

1,618

21,405

6,808

5,601

737

4,096

149

4,010

19,630

5,095

4,725

822

4,558

114

4,313

13,851

4,422

2,708

535

4,501

116

1,567

17,088

4,668

4,789

686

4,314

197

2,431

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

14,633

12,377

20,799

30,567

48,789

37,076

29,709

15,551

29,426

100,950

60,198

50,966

75,117

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

3,424

3,799

6,104

5,231

15,197

7,107

4,719

2,251

4,416

17,742

12,986

11,183

16,721

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

11,208

8,578

14,695

25,335

33,592

29,968

24,989

13,299

25,010

83,207

47,211

39,783

58,395

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

589

465

908

1,090

2,314

2,137

4,831

124

9,345

3,922

3,604

407

324

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

14,043

11,912

19,891

29,476

46,475

34,938

24,877

15,426

20,081

97,027

56,594

50,559

74,792

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

27.2%

29.4%

36.9%

18.5%

23.2%

18.9%

17.0%

22.1%

25.6%

17.5%

24.6%

21.4%

18.5%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

2,417

2,186

3,320

4,166

7,080

4,555

3,195

2,017

3,888

11,203

9,450

5,416

9,580

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

t0056

Property No.

T-56

T-57

T-58

T-59

T-60

T-61

T-62

T-63

T-64

T-65

T-66

T-67

T-68

Property Name

KDX Residence

Hanzomon

B-Site Akihabara

KDX Residence Kagurazaka Dori

KDX Residence

Sendagi

KDX Residence

Seijo

KDX Residence

Akihabara

KDX Residence

Iriya

KDX Residence

Tachikawa

KDX Residence

Tsurumi

KDX Residence Morishita Chitose

KDX Residence

Akasaka

KDX Residence

Kanda

KDX Residence

Ebisu

Acquisition Date

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

June 1, 2015

September 30, 2015

September 30, 2015

October 30, 2015

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

4,832 1.9%

850 0.3%

1,360 0.5%

2,200 0.8%

1,400 0.5%

1,250 0.5%

1,062 0.4%

3,026 1.2%

1,050 0.4%

1,100 0.4%

1,150 0.4%

700 0.3%

2,845 1.1%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

4,930

859

1,369

2,333

1,411

1,233

1,047

2,935

1,154

1,091

1,179

711

2,906

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

6,010 1.9%

1,070 0.3%

2,150 0.7%

2,530 0.8%

1,640 0.5%

1,640 0.5%

1,450 0.5%

3,750 1.2%

1,540 0.5%

1,390 0.4%

1,940 0.6%

1,200 0.4%

4,630 1.5%

Number of leasable residential units

85

52

70

40

38

32

57

174

59

65

28

30

65

Leasable floor area

()

4,854.23

1,254.50

1,809.84

3,159.89

2,198.56

1,929.61

1,899.29

4,314.87

3,499.84

1,614.28

1,180.71

1,031.09

2,659.66

Leased floor area

()

4,746.87

1,254.50

1,673.41

3,159.89

2,079.44

1,754.30

1,795.06

3,943.12

3,499.84

1,593.17

1,180.71

979.37

2,403.87

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

97.8%

98.6%

98.4%

98.3%

98.8%

97.3%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

92.5%

93.7%

98.6%

98.6%

100.0%

95.8%

100.0%

100.0%

98.2%

96.1%

95.1%

97.8%

100.0%

100.0%

94.6%

96.8%

100.0%

95.5%

100.0%

93.2%

97.5%

90.9%

96.9%

100.0%

91.0%

95.2%

90.9%

97.0%

94.5%

95.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

98.6%

91.4%

93.0%

92.5%

99.4%

94.3%

95.4%

92.6%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

98.4%

98.4%

98.4%

100.0%

98.7%

100.0%

96.8%

98.1%

96.2%

98.7%

97.4%

100.0%

85.9%

100.0%

100.0%

96.4%

100.0%

96.6%

95.0%

100.0%

94.9%

100.0%

96.9%

100.0%

100.0%

90.4%

91.4%

95.7%

97.3%

99.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.2% 97.0% 97.7%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 95.0% 99.0%

97.5% 93.8% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 85.8%

100.0% 95.7% 97.1%

98.8% 94.9% 92.1%

100.0% 98.5% 96.8%

96.8% 98.7% 98.7%

96.4% 100.0% 93.1%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

92.1% 97.1% 97.3%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

135,728 123,293 12,435

26,640 26,640 -

50,279 48,505 1,773

66,279 61,420 4,858

42,233 37,445 4,788

43,065 38,911 4,154

39,442 36,894 2,547

96,172 86,665 9,506

55,265 48,591 6,673

39,192 37,460 1,731

34,655 32,684 1,970

29,738 27,954 1,783

88,232 83,759 4,473

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

19,208

6,525

7,122

1,035

1,988

147

2,388

2,991 -

1,676 -

915

39

360

9,640

2,559

2,424

479

2,056

59

2,061

10,569

3,372

3,055

2,396

723

98

922

8,691

2,645

2,835

395

1,745

62

1,007

7,644

2,788

2,110

345

1,201

53

1,145

8,622

2,993

1,960

351

2,040

53

1,221

17,105

6,460

4,091

679

3,463

136

2,274

9,627

3,386

2,542

579

2,017

88

1,012

6,707

2,280

1,935

313

817

45

1,315

9,900

2,879

2,038

257

1,712

39

2,971

5,227

1,990

1,583

375

393

34

849

15,671

4,390

3,167

821

2,971

89

4,232

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

116,520

23,648

40,638

55,709

33,541

35,421

30,819

79,066

45,637

32,485

24,755

24,510

72,560

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

15,187

2,673

3,721

8,920

4,729

6,667

6,243

21,354

6,494

5,756

4,203

3,686

11,275

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

101,332

20,975

36,917

46,789

28,812

28,754

24,576

57,712

39,143

26,728

20,551

20,824

61,285

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

5,569

722

370

-

1,955

2,452

2,092

257

8,737

-

397

222

1,058

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

110,951

22,926

40,268

55,709

31,586

32,969

28,727

78,809

36,899

32,485

24,357

24,287

71,502

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

14.2%

11.2%

19.2%

15.9%

20.6%

17.7%

21.9%

17.8%

17.4%

17.1%

28.6%

17.6%

17.8%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

14,245

3,352

4,849

6,111

5,671

4,221

3,921

8,123

5,085

3,870

4,077

3,166

6,334

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

t0069

Property No.

T-69

T-70

T-71

T-72

T-73

T-74

T-75

T-76

T-77

T-78

T-79

T-80

T-81

Property Name

KDX Residence Nishi-magome

KDX Residence

Nishi-azabu

KDX Residence Azabu Sendaizaka

KDX Residence

Waseda Tsurumaki

KDX Residence Bunkyo Yushima

KDX Residence Kamishakujii

KDX Residence

Shin-otsuka

KDX Residence

Sakurajosui

KDX Residence

Ryogoku

KDX Residence

Toyosu

KDX Residence

Asagaya

KDX Residence

Hiyoshi

KDX Residence Kamikitazawa

Acquisition Date

August 30, 2016

August 1, 2016

August 1, 2016

August 1, 2016

August 1, 2016

August 1, 2016

November 1, 2016

November 1, 2016

November 1, 2016

August 22, 2017

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

February 1, 2019

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

1,130 0.4%

1,224 0.5%

792 0.3%

561 0.2%

695 0.3%

648 0.2%

764 0.3%

894 0.3%

842 0.3%

7,500 2.9%

1,930 0.7%

2,635 1.0%

1,360 0.5%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

1,155

1,234

799

557

693

649

765

894

841

7,650

1,961

2,685

1,397

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,340 0.4%

1,820 0.6%

1,190 0.4%

897 0.3%

1,000 0.3%

859 0.3%

1,120 0.4%

1,230 0.4%

1,260 0.4%

7,820 2.5%

2,280 0.7%

2,750 0.9%

1,450 0.5%

Number of leasable residential units

47

33

30

39

38

47

40

43

36

242

44

92

39

Leasable floor area

()

1,297.27

1,357.88

878.50

808.54

939.89

1,032.18

872.00

1,227.16

1,190.53

6,811.38

1,996.08

6,131.93

1,971.07

Leased floor area

()

1,206.24

1,168.28

766.72

808.54

939.89

965.47

872.00

1,083.71

1,088.37

6,811.38

1,996.08

6,072.83

1,920.34

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

93.0% 96.9% 96.1% 98.1%

86.0%

91.7%

96.9%

94.3%

100.0%

96.9%

87.3%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

96.2%

100.0%

95.2%

100.0%

97.6%

100.0%

97.6%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.8%

93.5%

100.0%

100.0%

97.7%

97.8%

97.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

88.3%

93.8%

100.0%

95.9%

93.0%

100.0%

91.4%

93.6%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0% 98.2% 97.7%

99.0% 97.9% 96.6%

97.4% 92.3% 97.4%

97.8%

97.2%

92.3%

89.1%

100.0%

93.6%

-

100.0%

100.0%

-

-

-

96.1% 91.1% 36.2% -

97.3% 96.9% 100.0% -

100.0% 94.0% 100.0% -

100.0% 92.4% 100.0% -

100.0% 97.8% 100.0% -

93.8% 95.7% 97.8% -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% -

85.5% 100.0% 100.0% -

93.4% 97.9% 87.2% -

100.0% - - -

- - - -

- - - -

- - - -

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

31,716 30,571 1,144

39,028 34,892 4,135

26,586 25,107 1,479

22,275 21,188 1,087

24,741 23,962 778

23,789 21,781 2,007

22,608 22,248 360

27,298 26,155 1,142

29,498 27,471 2,026

180,967 177,418 3,548

50,927 47,623 3,304

80,037 73,759 6,278

37,485 34,022 3,462

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

5,019

2,300

1,629

150

272

37

629

10,084

2,705

2,595

527

1,647

44

2,563

6,658

2,609

1,654

329

960

28

1,075

5,659

2,198

999

223

1,150

26

1,062

4,570

1,468

1,202

337

595

29

937

6,064

2,026

1,640

330

1,207

31

827

1,779

240

1,237 -

15

25

260

7,208

2,784

1,477

290

1,647

37

970

5,626

2,616

1,229

299

607

35

838

15,999

3,365

10,038

1,177

169

225

1,023

8,720

3,017

1,989

401

1,985

55

1,272

11,995

3,885

4,540

787

1,777

154

850

7,360

2,679

1,946

356

1,054

52

1,272

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

26,696

28,943

19,927

16,616

20,170

17,725

20,828

20,089

23,871

164,967

42,206

68,041

30,125

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

4,885

4,411

2,929

2,981

3,172

4,070

3,433

4,116

4,392

28,302

4,334

10,590

2,806

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

21,810

24,532

16,998

13,634

16,997

13,654

17,395

15,973

19,479

136,664

37,872

57,451

27,318

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

-

2,575

801

-

120

1,592

-

-

-

-

2,389

4,814

479

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

26,696

26,368

19,125

16,616

20,050

16,132

20,828

20,089

23,871

164,967

39,817

63,226

29,645

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

15.8%

25.8%

25.0%

25.4%

18.5%

25.5%

7.9%

26.4%

19.1%

8.8%

17.1%

15.0%

19.6%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

3,258

5,191

3,309

1,998

2,404

3,282

2,474

2,955

2,458

18,751

3,978

9,081

3,892

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property No.

T-82

T-83

T-84

T-85

T-86

T-87

T-88

T-89

T-90

T-91

T-92

T-93

T-94

Property Name

KDX Residence

Kaminoge

KDX Residence Higashi-Asakusa

KDX Residence Nishi-Funabashi

KDX Residence

Hatagaya

KDX Residence

Asagaya

KDX Residence Gakugeidaigaku

KDX Residence Kamata-minami

KDX Residence

Kichijoji

KDX Residence

Mitaka

KDX Residence

Nakanobu

KDX Residence

Ichikawa

KDX Residence

Hatchobori

KDX Residence

Nakaitabashi

Acquisition Date

February 1, 2019

February 21, 2019

September 17, 2019

February 27, 2020

October 29, 2019

February 27, 2020

March 2, 2020

March 13, 2020

June 30, 2020

August 3, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

1,111 0.4%

687 0.3%

975 0.4%

2,500 1.0%

939 0.4%

750 0.3%

1,918 0.7%

621 0.2%

2,530 1.0%

830 0.3%

840 0.3%

3,000 1.2%

1,736 0.7%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

1,133

703

1,015

2,635

974

769

1,975

657

2,696

850

882

3,231

1,856

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,290 0.4%

767 0.2%

1,050 0.3%

2,730 0.9%

1,000 0.3%

828 0.3%

2,150 0.7%

650 0.2%

2,870 0.9%

901 0.3%

908 0.3%

3,530 1.1%

1,850 0.6%

Number of leasable residential units

34

36

57

87

32

23

80

21

51

32

47

46

78

Leasable floor area

()

1,224.87

1,013.40

1,277.78

2,659.50

957.67

820.01

2,203.87

665.39

2,631.45

845.78

1,015.39

2,821.15

1,972.49

Leased floor area

()

1,224.87

1,013.40

1,277.78

2,544.75

867.85

646.04

2,203.87

581.55

1,936.51

804.95

972.45

1,106.39

127.42

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

100.0% 100.0% 97.5%

100.0% 100.0%

95.7% 98.3%

90.6% 97.0%

78.8% 91.4%

100.0% 98.2%

87.4% 50.6%

73.6% 23.8%

95.2% -

95.8% -

39.2% -

6.5% -

100.0%

-

90.5%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100.0% - - - - - -

96.2% - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

182days

130days

124days

124days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

26,224 26,130 94

20,343 19,526 816

28,169 27,666 502

61,657 58,111 3,545

22,719 21,472 1,247

15,699 14,906 793

50,422 49,834 587

12,075 11,567 508

42,101 36,768 5,333

19,782 18,382 1,399

15,623 14,571 1,051

8,582 5,280 3,301

1,185 731 453

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

3,822

1,459

1,556

150

229

33

392

4,186

2,011

1,183

335

210

28

416

5,011

1,672

1,639

241

644

34

779

7,104

3,218 -

862

1,876

79

1,067

3,183

1,125

1,004

76

499

23

454

2,895

1,100 -

169

1,276

21

327

4,144

3,143 -

204

44

64

687

2,893

1,451 -

131 -

18

1,291

10,193

4,434 -

635

30

76

5,016

5,077

1,902

8

194

1,485

25

1,459

3,397

1,343

8

151

1,084

18

791

8,282

2,794

12

491 -

62

4,922

3,954

1,613

8

303

88

40

1,901

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

22,401

16,157

23,157

54,552

19,535

12,803

46,277

9,181

31,908

14,704

12,226

299

2,769

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

2,721

2,454

4,715

6,456

2,353

1,908

6,509

2,211

8,434

2,136

2,218

8,185

5,121

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

19,680

13,702

18,441

48,096

17,182

10,895

39,768

6,970

23,473

12,568

10,007

7,885

7,890

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

-

414

-

547

289

289

-

-

206

325

292

5,376

412

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

22,401

15,742

23,157

54,005

19,246

12,514

46,277

9,181

31,701

14,378

11,933

5,076

3,181

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

14.6%

20.6%

17.8%

11.5%

14.0%

18.4%

8.2%

24.0%

24.2%

25.7%

21.7%

96.5%

333.6%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

3,113

2,367

3,279

6,023

2,008

1,906

3,907

874

2,653

2,156

2,246

3,231

1,430

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property No.

T-95

T-96

R-2

R-3

R-4

R-5

R-7

R-8

R-9

R-10

R-11

R-13

R-16

Property Name

KDX Residence

Shonandai

KDX Residence Ikebukuro West

KDX Jozenji Dori

Residence

KDX Izumi Residence

KDX Chihaya

Residence

KDX Sakaisuji

Hommachi Residence

KDX Takarazuka

Residence

KDX Shimizu

Residence

KDX Residence

Odori Koen

KDX Residence Kikusui Yojo

KDX Residence Toyohira Koen

KDX Residence

Ichiban-cho

KDX Residence Higashi-sakura I

Acquisition Date

November 2, 2020

January 29, 2021

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

May 1, 2012

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

1,500 0.6%

2,237 0.9%

1,015 0.4%

1,120 0.4%

1,080 0.4%

2,910 1.1%

1,510 0.6%

1,680 0.6%

765 0.3%

830 0.3%

445 0.2%

530 0.2%

2,350 0.9%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

1,572

2,340

906

1,026

970

2,657

1,309

1,518

758

844

452

488

2,205

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,610 0.5%

2,450 0.8%

1,340 0.4%

1,460 0.5%

1,460 0.5%

3,600 1.2%

2,000 0.6%

2,100 0.7%

1,020 0.3%

1,060 0.3%

595 0.2%

722 0.2%

2,610 0.8%

Number of leasable residential units

104

89

92

40

92

160

80

148

78

84

65

45

187

Leasable floor area

()

2,723.20

2,274.70

3,330.15

2,798.20

2,936.40

6,385.70

4,631.16

6,255.16

2,762.76

3,413.06

2,253.81

1,818.09

6,221.83

Leased floor area

()

2,563.12

2,274.70

3,194.79

2,658.29

2,789.72

5,830.68

4,631.16

5,996.74

2,549.10

3,342.76

2,114.69

1,703.41

5,689.11

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

94.1% -

100.0% -

95.9%

94.9%

98.2%

87.2%

97.0%

97.0%

93.0%

95.0%

95.2%

100.0%

100.0%

90.0%

92.1%

94.8%

95.0%

94.5%

92.9%

93.7%

96.2%

95.1%

96.2%

91.3%

98.0%

97.4%

96.0%

94.4%

98.5%

97.0%

100.0%

98.6%

94.3%

94.3%

100.0%

96.4%

100.0%

95.9%

97.6%

98.7%

93.4%

96.2%

96.7%

95.9%

92.3%

97.4%

93.6%

93.5%

89.7%

100.0%

97.4%

97.9%

80.7%

96.0%

97.9%

89.8%

90.3%

94.4%

93.8%

90.7%

90.7%

93.8%

94.0%

95.2%

89.1%

93.7%

93.7%

98.0%

88.1%

85.2%

92.4%

97.3%

91.4%

89.3%

96.3%

96.3%

87.7%

90.4%

93.0%

- - - - -

- - - - -

- - -

- - -

95.0% 93.4% 95.7%

97.4% 97.6% 97.4%

91.8% 99.2% 94.8%

95.0% 94.4% 88.6%

99.3% 97.1% 91.4%

91.5% 96.6% 97.6%

96.1% 98.7% 96.1%

92.8% 100.0% 100.0%

95.4% 96.9% 98.4%

95.4% 91.6% 97.3%

94.6% 90.4% 93.1%

Operating periods

91days

3days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

22,120 20,721 1,398

- - -

50,030 45,695 4,335

42,456 35,997 6,459

46,465 41,901 4,564

106,217 96,980 9,236

60,408 55,012 5,395

74,403 66,567 7,835

33,649 30,876 2,772

34,143 30,299 3,844

22,948 20,524 2,424

26,620 24,341 2,279

87,853 80,413 7,439

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

3,456

2,234

8

367

400

36

409

76

40

8 - -

1

26

10,752

2,649

3,248

594

1,848

111

2,298

8,039

2,971

2,398

244

1,478

95

851

11,180

3,518

2,996

625

2,072

108

1,857

25,911

5,727

7,782

1,388

5,120

257

5,634

11,546

2,732

3,848

620

2,454

106

1,785

17,444

3,702

5,407

664

6,273

211

1,185

8,083

2,326

2,686

440

697

97

1,834

18,388

3,787

3,287

780

6,185

188

4,158

6,821

1,904

2,167

574

447

76

1,652

7,222

1,585

1,857

315

1,478

73

1,911

31,792

8,326

5,986

877

7,137

436

9,027

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

18,663

76

39,278

34,416

35,285

80,306

48,861

56,958

25,565

15,755

16,126

19,398

56,061

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

3,685

1,312

10,452

9,293

10,119

24,256

16,666

14,274

8,579

8,326

4,865

5,107

18,053

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

14,978

1,389

28,825

25,123

25,165

56,049

32,195

42,684

16,986

7,428

11,261

14,291

38,008

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

359

-

132

391

3,141

5,292

2,132

434

281

78,638

-

-

4,455

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

18,303

76

39,145

34,025

32,144

75,013

46,729

56,524

25,283

62,883

16,126

19,398

51,605

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

15.6%

-

21.5%

18.9%

24.1%

24.4%

19.1%

23.4%

24.0%

53.9%

29.7%

27.1%

36.2%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

4,839

1,923

6,497

4,796

5,993

15,567

7,700

10,819

5,373

6,575

4,335

3,715

11,974

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

r0017

Property No.

R-17

R-18

R-19

R-20

R-21

R-22

R-24

R-25

R-26

R-27

R-28

R-29

R-30

Property Name

KDX Residence Higashi-sakura II

KDX Residence

Jingumae

KDX Residence

Nishi-oji

KDX Residence

Saiin

KDX Residence

Namba

KDX Residence Namba-minami

KDX Residence

Ibaraki III

KDX Residence Toyonaka-minami

KDX Residence

Moriguchi

KDX Residence

Sannomiya

Ashiya Royal

Homes

KDX Residence

Funairi Saiwai-cho

KDX Residence Tenjin-higashi II

Acquisition Date

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

900 0.3%

840 0.3%

813 0.3%

440 0.2%

1,410 0.5%

1,350 0.5%

1,275 0.5%

740 0.3%

551 0.2%

1,080 0.4%

1,360 0.5%

588 0.2%

680 0.3%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

845

781

762

408

1,337

1,252

1,274

661

501

1,055

1,472

538

632

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,070 0.3%

1,040 0.3%

940 0.3%

513 0.2%

1,710 0.5%

1,630 0.5%

1,439 0.5%

902 0.3%

689 0.2%

1,240 0.4%

1,980 0.6%

729 0.2%

921 0.3%

Number of leasable residential units

66

95

76

49

118

131

61

70

28

86

21

64

63

Leasable floor area

()

2,655.31

2,724.19

2,353.55

1,094.81

3,387.30

3,813.31

4,701.87

2,024.50

1,942.78

2,292.72

3,999.01

1,889.53

2,602.53

Leased floor area

()

2,655.31

2,577.49

2,280.69

1,071.52

3,284.83

3,534.09

4,625.13

1,991.82

1,875.45

2,179.03

3,323.68

1,830.25

2,519.91

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

100.0%

92.5%

97.0%

94.0%

92.5%

89.5%

95.5%

94.6%

96.7%

94.0%

96.0%

92.3%

96.9%

91.4%

96.9%

98.0%

100.0%

97.8%

99.1%

100.0%

97.0%

97.9%

94.2%

100.0%

95.7%

96.0%

96.1%

98.0%

97.0%

95.5%

98.5%

97.7%

96.2%

95.5%

97.0%

92.7%

97.8%

96.6%

97.3%

97.4%

97.3%

96.9%

98.4%

100.0%

98.4%

98.4%

98.4%

100.0%

96.7%

98.4%

95.5%

97.0%

95.6%

100.0%

95.8%

95.6%

96.5%

100.0%

100.0%

96.9%

100.0%

96.5%

100.0%

95.0%

96.1%

98.9%

97.8%

98.9%

98.3%

100.0%

83.1%

85.9%

91.9%

87.6%

86.9%

100.0%

100.0%

96.9%

98.5%

93.7%

90.6%

100.0%

98.4%

98.4%

96.8%

90.5%

95.2%

98.4%

100.0%

95.2%

95.2%

95.5% 95.5% 91.0%

96.0% 92.0% 97.8%

95.9% 96.8% 97.8%

100.0% 94.1% 96.2%

100.0% 97.7% 96.2%

97.4% 95.6% 95.7%

100.0% 93.5% 95.1%

95.7% 95.8% 98.7%

96.1% 96.1% 96.2%

96.7% 96.7% 92.2%

95.0% 100.0% 95.7%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

98.4% 100.0% 93.7%

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

37,925 35,476 2,448

39,834 36,915 2,919

33,677 31,887 1,790

18,466 16,665 1,801

56,239 52,654 3,585

55,765 54,138 1,627

54,238 49,617 4,621

29,971 28,447 1,523

24,540 21,369 3,171

38,463 35,993 2,470

62,300 53,110 9,190

28,163 24,804 3,358

32,239 28,022 4,216

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

10,796

3,589

2,648

362

1,394

103

2,698

10,587

3,011

2,556

364

3,724

96

834

6,184

1,736

2,176

1,016

592

92

570

5,003

1,236

970

733

979

49

1,034

10,523

2,644

3,192

1,087

1,678

80

1,840

10,523

2,764

3,214

565

2,402

92

1,483

10,784

2,284

4,606

1,130

2,060

126

576

6,320

1,605

1,781

376

903

85

1,567

6,454

1,544

1,630

1,004

1,233

61

978

11,080

2,463

2,562

417

2,886

118

2,632

17,612

6,145

4,802

1,137

4,675

118

731

6,372

1,643

1,787

412

1,773

67

688

9,551

2,160

1,938

441

3,315

80

1,614

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

27,128

29,246

27,493

13,463

45,715

45,241

43,454

23,650

18,086

27,382

44,688

21,791

22,688

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

7,093

7,482

6,386

3,861

10,145

11,911

6,280

8,318

5,476

8,164

4,784

5,392

6,319

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

20,034

21,764

21,107

9,601

35,569

33,329

37,174

15,332

12,609

19,217

39,903

16,398

16,368

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

717

1,200

604

-

2,233

4,435

2,256

1,163

-

117

12,963

108

1,639

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

26,411

28,046

26,889

13,463

43,481

40,806

41,197

22,487

18,086

27,265

31,724

21,682

21,048

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

28.5%

26.6%

18.4%

27.1%

18.7%

18.9%

19.9%

21.1%

26.3%

28.8%

28.3%

22.6%

29.6%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

5,296

5,114

4,353

1,940

6,385

6,429

9,215

3,563

3,263

5,125

9,606

3,574

3,876

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

r0032

Property No.

R-32

R-33

R-35

R-36

R-37

R-38

R-39

R-40

R-41

R-42

R-43

R-44

R-45

Property Name

KDX Residence

Nishi Koen

KDX Residence Hirao Josui-machi

Leopalace Flat

Shin-sakae

KDX Residence Konan Yamate

KDX Residence Hommachibashi

KDX Residence Minami-kusatsu

KDX Residence Ohori Harbor View Tower

KDX Residence Minami-sanjo

Serenite Kita-kyuhoji

Serenite Nishinomiya Hommachi

KDX Residence

Nishijin

Serenite Kobe Motomachi

KDX Residence Shukugawa Hills

Acquisition Date

August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013

November 28, 2014

November 14, 2014

December 18, 2014

February 5, 2015

February 5, 2015

September 30, 2015

October 27, 2015

December 1, 2016

August 1, 2017

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

763 0.3%

760 0.3%

3,500 1.3%

973 0.4%

3,201 1.2%

1,974 0.8%

4,606 1.8%

915 0.4%

1,290 0.5%

617 0.2%

1,600 0.6%

2,390 0.9%

6,884 2.7%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

713

728

3,399

956

3,106

1,943

4,430

888

1,247

628

1,733

2,448

7,265

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

907 0.3%

951 0.3%

4,580 1.5%

1,140 0.4%

3,680 1.2%

2,450 0.8%

5,170 1.7%

1,770 0.6%

1,710 0.5%

754 0.2%

1,750 0.6%

2,620 0.8%

7,330 2.3%

Number of leasable residential units

36

24

274

55

134

170

212

114

85

51

128

138

239

Leasable floor area

()

2,522.16

2,098.68

11,589.95

1,923.22

6,511.88

5,735.96

11,855.63

5,269.39

2,277.14

1,351.68

4,472.72

3,787.85

17,575.39

Leased floor area

()

2,381.10

2,000.67

11,589.95

1,893.35

6,240.51

5,477.24

10,201.72

4,999.71

2,159.61

1,326.37

4,254.44

3,752.40

17,217.34

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

94.4%

91.8%

86.8%

91.3%

94.9%

94.9%

91.2%

95.3%

91.3%

91.7%

92.4%

96.2%

100.0%

95.7%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

98.4%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

98.4%

97.4%

95.9%

95.8%

97.6%

97.0%

96.5%

96.4%

98.9%

97.7%

95.5%

96.0%

100.0%

100.0%

99.0%

100.0%

95.1%

86.0%

83.8%

78.7%

76.8%

91.6%

90.5%

91.6%

94.9%

95.0%

96.2%

100.0%

95.2%

92.3%

95.4%

94.8%

99.0%

100.0%

100.0%

94.2%

98.7%

96.4%

98.1%

98.1%

100.0%

100.0%

98.1%

88.7%

95.1% 94.1% 90.5% 96.8%

99.1% 94.9% 95.1%

98.0% 94.6% 92.5%

97.2%

93.9%

96.6% 89.5%

98.6% -

93.3% -

98.1%

88.6%

-

-

91.1% 82.3% 94.5%

91.6% 87.7% 92.4%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

95.2% 92.2% 98.4%

97.7% 96.3% 94.4%

95.0% 98.4% 94.7%

93.0% 90.9% 93.5%

98.4% 98.3% 95.3%

97.5% 97.4% 96.9%

98.1% 100.0% -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

31,283 27,090 4,193

28,556 25,317 3,239

121,557 119,525 2,031

33,103 32,629 474

105,348 97,772 7,575

100,480 85,148 15,332

174,407 138,964 35,442

53,809 47,923 5,886

41,928 39,746 2,182

23,625 21,404 2,221

58,646 48,249 10,396

75,376 69,483 5,893

213,987 182,129 31,858

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

9,098

2,058

2,275

552

2,813

71

1,327

6,780

1,960

2,085

431

746

77

1,478

13,828

3,646

9,279 -

65

293

543

5,932

1,641

2,003

215

845

53

1,172

29,510

4,166

8,415

1,543

10,306

205

4,873

27,449

5,429

5,701

3,374

7,560

172

5,210

42,581

11,293

13,385

1,830

9,979

357

5,734

14,397

3,864

5,220

573

1,834

154

2,749

9,947

2,564

2,873

451

1,581

62

2,414

5,692

1,420

1,662

350

760

42

1,456

15,405

2,569

3,659

2,513

4,066

113

2,483

15,346

3,131

5,592

278

1,679

111

4,554

47,331

12,577

17,627

1,849

8,542

551

6,182

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

22,185

21,776

107,728

27,171

75,837

73,031

131,826

39,412

31,981

17,933

43,240

60,029

166,656

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

6,449

4,858

33,336

4,967

22,242

18,620

42,751

11,284

10,156

4,758

7,823

14,601

32,208

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

15,735

16,918

74,392

22,204

53,594

54,410

89,075

28,128

21,824

13,175

35,417

45,428

134,447

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

1,521

2,138

1,825

542

8,641

-

2,553

1,768

-

-

1,616

-

10,354

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

20,663

19,638

105,903

26,629

67,195

73,031

129,272

37,644

31,981

17,933

41,624

60,029

156,301

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

29.1%

23.7%

11.4%

17.9%

28.0%

27.3%

24.4%

26.8%

23.7%

24.1%

26.3%

20.4%

22.1%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

4,550

4,171

18,558

4,007

16,831

11,403

26,771

10,440

5,746

3,325

7,321

11,184

35,256

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property No.

R-46

H-1

H-2

H-3

H-4

H-5

H-6

H-7

H-8

H-9

H-10

H-11

H-12

Property Name

KDX Residence Sendai Station

East

Irise Kamata

/Yuseien

Nichii Home

Nakano Minamidai

Joy Stage Hachioji

Yuimaru Hijirigaoka

Nichii Home Tama Plaza

Ten

Irise Nishioka

Izarie Eniwa

Building

Sawayaka Sakura

Nibankan

Activa Biwa

Sompo Care LAVIERE Kobe

Tarumi

Rehabili-home Granda Mondo

Yakujin

Acquisition Date

February 27, 2020

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

1,340 0.5%

1,120 0.4%

1,780 0.7%

3,690 1.4%

1,120 0.4%

2,940 1.1%

2,630 1.0%

858 0.3%

1,660 0.6%

989 0.4%

6,560 2.5%

2,110 0.8%

1,253 0.5%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

1,410

1,060

1,761

3,749

1,068

2,809

2,576

807

1,553

922

6,283

2,049

1,198

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

1,420 0.5%

1,120 0.4%

1,770 0.6%

3,760 1.2%

1,120 0.4%

2,980 1.0%

2,660 0.9%

858 0.3%

1,740 0.6%

992 0.3%

6,570 2.1%

2,110 0.7%

1,260 0.4%

Number of leasable residential units

88

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Leasable floor area

()

2,254.34

2,086.40

3,339.00

13,812.27

4,385.53

8,208.65

6,473.60

3,140.27

5,343.33

3,628.51

39,649.84

4,493.35

3,287.80

Leased floor area

()

2,023.85

2,086.40

3,339.00

13,812.27

4,385.53

8,208.65

6,473.60

3,140.27

5,343.33

3,628.51

39,649.84

4,493.35

3,162.93

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

89.8% 98.9% -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

96.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

- - - - - - -

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

39,915 37,334 2,581

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

5,092

1,752 -

437

1,401

55

1,445

5,354

360

1,590 -

39

43

3,320

4,358

480

3,348 - -

70

460

9,926

600

8,336 -

250

279

461

4,793

384

3,786 -

78

85

459

9,861

600

5,690 -

2,925

186

459

8,403

840

6,142 -

800

160

461

4,645

420

2,658 -

1,040

66

460

12,817

3,585

4,004

1,331

3,211

221

464

3,419

510

2,386 - -

64

459

34,776

3,167

26,422 -

4,049

677

460

4,895

840

3,252 -

256

88

459

10,705

360

2,265 -

531

69

7,480

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

34,823

27,945

44,841

109,490

30,259

79,109

83,833

22,354

52,116

29,376

221,963

52,854

32,101

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

7,839

11,760

4,421

30,878

9,078

31,285

29,109

9,189

18,263

12,364

62,379

11,888

9,993

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

26,983

16,185

40,419

78,612

21,180

47,823

54,723

13,165

33,853

17,012

159,583

40,965

22,107

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

-

1,185

415

15,533

271

39,234

1,240

-

-

1,031

13,180

6,650

177

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

34,823

26,760

44,425

93,957

29,987

39,874

82,593

22,354

52,116

28,345

208,782

46,203

31,923

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

12.8%

16.1%

8.9%

8.3%

13.7%

11.1%

9.1%

17.2%

19.7%

10.4%

13.5%

8.5%

25.0%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

6,249

3,180

6,696

16,674

7,572

11,381

12,289

5,319

8,011

4,776

52,847

6,508

4,530

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: We have not obtained consent from the tenant(s) to release this information.

H-12 Additional Acquisition of a part of land with leasehold interest of 63 million yen on November 2, 2020

h0013

Property No.

H-13

H-14

H-15

H-16

H-17

H-18

H-19

H-20

H-21

H-22

H-23

H-24

A-1

Property Name

Excellent Nishinomiya

Gran Hills Ogawarako

Excellent Kitano

Anesis Teradacho

Rococo-riha

Orage Suma

Canadian Hill

Anesis Hyogo

Plaisant Grand Ota tamagawa

Tsukui Sun-shine

Machida

Serabi Ebisu

Arute Ishiyagawa

HOTEL

LiVEMAX Tokyo-Otsuka-

Ekimae

Acquisition Date

March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

July 6, 2018

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018

September 28, 2018

March 1, 2019

June 3, 2019

June 3, 2019

March 2, 2020

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

971 0.4%

1,380 0.5%

737 0.3%

3,490 1.3%

2,100 0.8%

2,810 1.1%

1,830 0.7%

1,420 0.5%

3,057 1.2%

6,934 2.7%

1,690 0.7%

1,061 0.4%

2,390 0.9%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

918

1,277

751

3,465

2,046

2,758

1,822

1,391

3,211

7,073

1,713

1,141

2,454

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

975 0.3%

1,380 0.4%

780 0.3%

3,630 1.2%

2,170 0.7%

2,810 0.9%

1,860 0.6%

1,440 0.5%

3,190 1.0%

7,090 2.3%

1,700 0.5%

1,380 0.4%

2,380 0.8%

Number of leasable residential units

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Leasable floor area

()

2,685.48

4,180.28

1,339.58

7,856.64

3,860.29

5,995.74

3,731.26

4,415.16

3,175.15

15,553.33

1,557.73

3,444.81

1,660.21

Leased floor area

()

2,685.48

4,180.28

1,339.58

7,856.64

3,860.29

5,995.74

3,731.26

4,415.16

3,175.15

15,553.33

1,557.73

3,444.81

1,660.21

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -

100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - -

Operating periods

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

184days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Note

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

3,193

360

1,871 -

446

56

459

4,397

930

2,272 -

655

80

460

2,233

360

1,384 - -

29

459

9,124

637

7,871 - -

157

459

6,132

510

5,081 - -

80

460

7,700

519

6,595 - -

126

459

6,520

512

5,465 - -

83

459

6,637

516

5,569 - -

93

459

5,302

600

4,171 - -

71

460

13,452

900

11,754 - -

338

460

3,111

600

2,012 - -

38

460

9,802

692

2,576 - -

72

6,461

1,194 887 - - - 47 259

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

24,766

52,705

18,416

96,723

57,293

79,030

48,572

39,195

65,737

159,265

35,814

41,197

56,181

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

9,586

18,097

4,209

31,985

16,598

23,868

7,921

10,478

9,932

38,260

2,919

20,014

6,020

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

15,179

34,608

14,207

64,737

40,695

55,161

40,650

28,717

55,805

121,004

32,894

21,183

50,161

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

482

2,022

-

790

-

1,476

-

2,483

-

-

321

-

-

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

24,283

50,683

18,416

95,933

57,293

77,553

48,572

36,711

65,737

159,265

35,493

41,197

56,181

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

11.4%

7.7%

10.8%

8.6%

9.7%

8.9%

11.8%

14.5%

7.5%

7.8%

8.0%

19.2%

2.1%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

3,743

4,547

2,772

15,744

10,163

13,194

10,932

11,138

8,342

23,508

4,025

5,152

8,260

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property No.

A-2

Total of 157 Properties

Property Name

HOTEL

LiVEMAX Yokohamaeki-

Nishiguchi

Acquisition Date

March 2, 2020

Acquisition price

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total portfolio

2,570 1.0%

259,449 100.0%

Net book value

( In millions of yen )

2,643

258,384

Appraisal value at the end of period

( In millions of yen )

Percentage of total appraisal value

2,610 0.8%

311,926 100.0%

Number of leasable residential units

-

9,285

Leasable floor area

()

1,997.18

516,871.89

Leased floor area

()

1,997.18

497,057.12

Occupancy ratio (Note1)

As of January 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020

As of January 31, 2020

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2019

As of July 31, 2018

As of January 31, 2018

As of July 31, 2017

As of January 31, 2017

As of July 31, 2016

100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - -

96.2%

96.8%

97.6%

97.5%

97.7%

97.6%

97.0%

96.9%

96.2%

95.9%

Operating periods

184days

181days

Rental and other operating revenues ( In thousands of yen )

Rental revenues

Other operating revenues

Note

8,382,664 7,834,662 548,002

Property-related expenses

( In thousands of yen )

Property management fees

Taxes

Utilities

Repairs and maintenance

Insurance

Trust fees and other expenses

1,532 856 - - - 57 619

1,556,743

436,795

497,116

92,202

275,759

15,119

239,748

NOI（＝① -②）

( In thousands of yen )

63,149

6,825,921

Depreciation

( In thousands of yen )

7,447

1,504,182

Rental operating income （＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )

55,701

5,321,738

Capital expenditures

( In thousands of yen )

-

478,053

NCF （＝③-⑥）

( In thousands of yen )

63,149

6,347,867

Expense ratio （＝②／①）

2.4%

18.6%

Property tax for the year 2020

( In thousands of yen )

9,897

1,054,634

Assets pledged as collateral

-

-

* TotalCost-weighted average operating period

(Reference) Borrowings

Borrowings as of January 31, 2021 are as follows:

(in thousands of yen)

Lender

Balance at the beginning of period

Increase during the period

Decrease during the period

Balance at the end of period

Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)

Payment due date

(Note 3)

Use

Remarks

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

800,000

-

800,000

-

0.414%

January 31, 2021

(Note 4)

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.414%

February 28, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.414%

February 28, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.364%

July 31, 2021

Sub Total

2,800,000

-

800,000

2,000,000

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

-

1.109%

January 31, 2021

(Note 4)

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,000,000

-

2,000,000

-

0.804%

November 30, 2020

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

300,000

-

300,000

-

0.678%

August 31, 2020

MUFG Bank, Ltd

300,000

-

300,000

-

0.624%

October 27, 2020

MUFG Bank, Ltd

500,000

-

500,000

-

0.422%

August 31, 2020

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.221%

July 31, 2021

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,350,000

-

-

1,350,000

1.183%

March 31, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.409%

July 31, 2021

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.409%

July 31, 2021

MUFG Bank, Ltd

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.409%

July 31, 2021

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.409%

July 31, 2021

MUFG Bank, Ltd

900,000

-

-

900,000

0.439%

July 31, 2021

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.439%

July 31, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)

1,100,000

-

-

1,100,000

0.916%

August 7, 2021

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6)

1,100,000

-

-

1,100,000

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)

600,000

-

-

600,000

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)

350,000

-

-

350,000

Resona Bank, Limited (Note 6)

300,000

-

-

300,000

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 6)

300,000

-

-

300,000

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) (Note 6)

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.996%

August 7, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)

600,000

-

-

600,000

0.945%

August 31, 2021

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6)

600,000

-

-

600,000

0.945%

August 31, 2021

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.945%

August 31, 2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)

1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

0.875%

January 31, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

-

800,000

-

800,000

0.428%

January 31, 2022

Sub Total

18,500,000

800,000

4,100,000

15,200,000

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

1.267%

April 30, 2022

(Note 4)

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

1.267%

April 30, 2022

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.267%

April 30, 2022

Resona Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.267%

April 30, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

400,000

-

-

400,000

1.254%

August 7, 2023

MUFG Bank, Ltd

400,000

-

-

400,000

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

300,000

-

-

300,000

Resona Bank, Limited

200,000

-

-

200,000

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

200,000

-

-

200,000

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

150,000

-

-

150,000

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

1.320%

August 7, 2023

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

950,000

-

-

950,000

1.083%

November 30, 2022

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

1.105%

January 31, 2024

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

0.875%

April 30, 2022

Resona Bank, Limited

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.987%

April 30, 2023

MUFG Bank, Ltd

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

1.100%

April 30, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.265%

April 30, 2025

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,100,000

-

-

1,100,000

1.115%

July 29, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,100,000

-

-

1,100,000

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

300,000

-

-

300,000

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

Resona Bank, Limited

1,100,000

-

-

1,100,000

0.923%

August 31, 2022

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

700,000

-

-

700,000

0.923%

August 31, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

950,000

-

-

950,000

1.047%

August 31, 2023

Short-Term Loan payable

ClassificationCurrent Portion of Long-Term Loans PayableLong-Term Loans Payable

Lender

Balance at the beginning of period

Increase during the period

Decrease during the period

Balance at the end of period

Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)

Payment due date

(Note 3)

Use

Remarks

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,700,000

-

-

1,700,000

1.169%

August 31, 2024

(Note 4)

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

950,000

-

-

950,000

1.169%

August 31, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

1.345%

August 31, 2025

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.193%

August 31, 2024

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.156%

April 27, 2025

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.819%

April 28, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,500,000

-

-

2,500,000

0.903%

April 30, 2026

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.660%

July 31, 2025

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.816%

August 31, 2026

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.713%

August 31, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.797%

August 31, 2025

Resona Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.797%

August 31, 2025

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

0.670%

August 31, 2025

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.751%

August 31, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

3,000,000

-

-

3,000,000

0.906%

August 31, 2026

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.773%

October 31, 2025

Resona Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.900%

August 22, 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.900%

August 22, 2027

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.900%

August 22, 2027

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)

1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

0.928%

August 22, 2027

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.928%

August 22, 2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.928%

August 22, 2027

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.928%

August 22, 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.501%

February 28, 2023

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.501%

February 28, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.582%

February 29, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.582%

February 29, 2024

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.582%

February 29, 2024

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.624%

August 31, 2024

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.661%

August 31, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.665%

February 28, 2025

Resona Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.749%

February 28, 2026

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.749%

February 28, 2026

Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.900%

January 30, 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.799%

February 2, 2026

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,400,000

-

-

1,400,000

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

900,000

-

-

900,000

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

500,000

-

-

500,000

Nippon Life Insurance Company

500,000

-

-

500,000

Resona Bank, Limited

400,000

-

-

400,000

Shinsei Bank, Limited

400,000

-

-

400,000

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

400,000

-

-

400,000

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

400,000

-

-

400,000

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

300,000

-

-

300,000

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

300,000

-

-

300,000

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.509%

August 31, 2022

MUFG Bank, Ltd

400,000

-

-

400,000

0.509%

August 31, 2022

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

1,600,000

-

-

1,600,000

0.498%

August 31, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

0.592%

August 31, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.592%

August 31, 2023

MUFG Bank, Ltd

800,000

-

-

800,000

0.592%

August 31, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,050,000

-

-

1,050,000

0.914%

February 28, 2027

Resona Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.914%

February 28, 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.914%

February 28, 2027

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.914%

February 28, 2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

250,000

-

-

250,000

0.914%

February 28, 2027

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

1,400,000

-

-

1,400,000

0.884%

February 28, 2027

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

800,000

-

-

800,000

0.825%

February 28, 2027

Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5)

700,000

-

-

700,000

0.920%

September 30, 2026

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

1.031%

September 30, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

800,000

-

-

800,000

1.031%

September 30, 2028

Long-Term Loans Payable

Classification

Lender

Balance at the beginning of period

Increase during the period

Decrease during the period

Balance at the end of period

Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)

Payment due date

(Note 3)

Use

Remarks

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

1.031%

September 30, 2028

(Note 4)

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

400,000

-

-

400,000

0.363%

November 30, 2024

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

0.330%

May 31, 2025

Shinsei Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.484%

November 30, 2025

Shinsei Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.272%

January 31, 2023

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

800,000

-

-

800,000

0.299%

July 31, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.572%

August 31, 2026

MUFG Bank, Ltd

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.325%

April 30, 2023

Resona Bank, Limited

450,000

-

-

450,000

0.336%

April 30, 2024

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,500,000

-

-

1,500,000

0.600%

November 30, 2026

Shinsei Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.329%

July 31, 2023

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

300,000

-

-

300,000

0.329%

July 31, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

300,000

-

-

300,000

0.329%

July 31, 2023

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

200,000

-

-

200,000

0.329%

July 31, 2023

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.259%

February 29, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.259%

February 29, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.464%

February 28, 2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.414%

February 28, 2027

Resona Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.414%

February 28, 2027

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.414%

February 28, 2027

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

400,000

-

-

400,000

0.414%

February 28, 2027

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

400,000

-

-

400,000

0.450%

February 28, 2027

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

200,000

-

-

200,000

0.531%

February 29, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

600,000

-

-

600,000

0.300%

February 29, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.646%

June 30, 2028

Shinsei Bank, Limited

800,000

-

-

800,000

0.646%

June 30, 2028

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.616%

June 30, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,750,000

-

-

1,750,000

0.691%

July 31, 2028

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,750,000

-

-

1,750,000

0.641%

July 31, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.641%

July 31, 2028

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.641%

July 31, 2028

Resona Bank, Limited

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.641%

July 31, 2028

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

500,000

-

-

500,000

0.641%

July 31, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,000,000

-

-

1,000,000

0.686%

July 31, 2028

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

-

800,000

-

800,000

0.637%

July 31, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd

-

500,000

-

500,000

0.640%

August 31, 2028

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

-

300,000

-

300,000

0.690%

August 31, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

-

840,000

-

840,000

0.648%

September 30, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

-

900,000

-

900,000

0.658%

September 30, 2028

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

-

800,000

-

800,000

0.658%

September 30, 2028

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

-

1,330,000

-

1,330,000

0.658%

September 30, 2028

Resona Bank, Limited

-

500,000

-

500,000

0.558%

September 30, 2028

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

-

400,000

-

400,000

0.608%

September 30, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)

-

800,000

-

800,000

0.550%

September 30, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd

-

300,000

-

300,000

0.637%

October 31, 2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

-

500,000

-

500,000

0.478%

April 30, 2025

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

-

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

0.585%

October 31, 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

-

2,000,000

-

2,000,000

0.617%

November 30, 2027

MUFG Bank, Ltd

-

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

0.599%

January 31, 2028

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

-

1,200,000

-

1,200,000

0.409%

January 31, 2025

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

-

1,100,000

-

1,100,000

0.359%

January 31, 2025

Sub Total

106,750,000

14,270,000

-

121,020,000

Total

128,050,000

15,070,000

4,900,000

138,220,000

Long-Term Loans Payable

Classification

Note 1:

All debts except for the following Note 5 are borrowing at a floating rate.

Note 2:

Average interest rates are the weighted average during the period and figures are rounded to the nearest third decimal place. Also, with regard to borrowings for which interest rate swap

transactions were implemented in order to hedge the interest rate volatility risk, the weighted average interest rates taking into consideration the effects of the interest rate swaps are indicated.

Note 3:

All the repayment methods of debt financing are lump-sum repayments on the due date.

Note 4:

All debts were used as the funds for acquiring real estate properties or trust beneficiary interest in real estate (additional expenses are included) and repayment of debts.

Note 5:

Borrowings at a fixed rate.

Note 6:

Borrowings listed in the current portion of long-term payable were listed in long-term payable in the previous fiscal period.

