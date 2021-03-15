Kenedix Residential Next Investment : 【KDR】FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021(REIT)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest ¥million)
1. PERFORMANCE FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 (18TH FISCAL PERIOD)
(1) Business Results
(Percentages show period-on-period changes)
Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen)
Operating Income (Millions of Yen)
Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen)
Net Income (Millions of Yen)
The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021
8,382
(0.1%)
4,344
（-2.8%)
3,632
(-4.6%)
3,631
(-4.6%)
The 17th fiscal period endedJuly 31, 2020
8,374
(3.8%)
4,469
（4.9%)
3,808
(5.4%)
3,808
(5.4%)
Net Income per Unit
(Yen)
Return onUnitholders' Equity
Ordinary Income to Total Assets
Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues
The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021
3,817
2.9%
1.3%
43.3%
The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020
4,028
3.1%
1.4%
45.5%
(2) Distribution
Distribution perUnit (Excluding
Excess of Earnings )
(Yen)
Total Distributions (Excluding Excessof Earnings) (Millions of Yen)
Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit (Yen)
Total Distributions in Excess of
Earnings (Millions of Yen)
Payout Ratio
Distribution Ratioto Unitholders'
Equity
The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021
4,066
3,867
-
-
106.5%
3.0%
The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020
4,065
3,866
-
-
101.5%
3.1%
(Note 1)
Total Distributions for the 17th and 18th fiscal periods is not the same amount as Net Income because of adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and a part of Retained earnings brought forward.
(Note 2)
Due to issuance of new investment units in the 17th period, Payout Ratio for each fiscal period is calculated as follows. Payout Ratio = Total Distributions (Excluding Excess of Earnings) /Net income × 100
This is an English-language translation of the key financials in the original Japanese announcement on our Web site released on March 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of this English-language translation. The Japanese original shall prevail in the case of discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original.
Unitholders' Equity per Shareof Common Stock (Yen)
As ofJanuary 31, 2021
283,172
127,132
44.9%
133,646
As ofJuly 31, 2020
272,960
127,457
46.7%
133,988
(4) Cash Flow Position
Cash Flow from Operating
Activities (Millions of Yen)
Cash Flow from Investing
Activities (Millions of Yen)
Cash Flow from Financing
Activities (Millions of Yen)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
(Millions of Yen)
The 18th fiscal period ended January 31, 2021
5,336
-11,605
6,302
23,417
The 17th fiscal period ended July 31, 2020
5,565
-15,828
12,481
23,384
2. FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDING JULY 31,2021 (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
AND JANUARY 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
(Percentages show period-on-period changes)
Operating Revenues (Millions of Yen)
Operating Income (Millions of Yen))
Ordinary Income (Millions of Yen)
Net Income(Millions of Yen)
Distribution per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning
Distribution inExcess of Earningsper Unit
The 19th fiscal period endingJuly 31, 2021
9,129 (8.9%)
4,846 (11.6%)
4,128 (13.7%)
4,128 (13.7%)
4,100
-
The 20th fiscal period endingJanuary 31, 2022
8,966 (-1.8%)
4,734 (-2.3%)
4,023 (-2.6%)
4,022 (-2.6%)
4,101
-
(Reference) Estimated net income per unit (Estimated Net Income / Estimated weighted average number of units)
The 19th fiscal period ending July 31, 2021 ¥4,170 The 20th fiscal period ending January 31, 2022
¥4,039
Distributions per Unit Excluding Excess of Earning are not the same amount as estimated net income per unit for the 19th and 20th fiscal periods. Total distributions for the 19th fiscal period are calculated with the assumption adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and deducting gain on sale of real estate properties from the net income. Total distributions for the 20th fiscal period are calculated with the assumption adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments and amount including a part of retained earnings brought forward that were internally reserved through the previous fiscal period to the net income.
(Note) Distribution per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued and outstanding totaled 995,883 as of today.
3. OTHER
(1) Changes in Accounting Policies/Changes in Accounting Estimate/Retrospective Restatement
(a) Changes concerning accounting policy accompanying amendments to accounting standards: No
(b) Changes other than (a): No
(c) Changes in accounting estimate: No
(d) Retrospective restatement: No
(2) Number of Investment Unit Issued and Outstanding (including treasury units)
(a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury units) As of July 31, 2020: 951,258 units As of January 31, 2021: 951,258 units
(b) Number of treasury units at the end of the period
As of July 31, 2020: 0 units As of January 31, 2021: 0 units
[Provisional Translation Only]
English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
This is an English-language translation of the key financials in the original Japanese announcement on our Web site released on March 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of this English-language translation. The Japanese original shall prevail in the case of discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original.
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments
-20,000
-20,000
20,000
-
-
Dividends from surplus
-3,866,863
-3,866,863
-3,866,863
Net income
3,631,741
3,631,741
3,631,741
Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity
Total changes of items during the period
-
-
-20,000
-20,000
-215,121
-235,121
-235,121
Balance at the end of current period
*1108,550,294
13,187,100
1,920,000
1,920,000
3,997,276
19,104,376
127,654,670
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Deferred gains and losses on hedges
Total valuation and translation adjustments
Balance at the beginning of current period
-432,188
-432,188
127,457,603
Changes of items during the period
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments
-
Dividends from surplus
-3,866,863
Net income
3,631,741
Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity
-90,411
-90,411
-90,411
Total changes of items during the period
-90,411
-90,411
-325,533
Balance at the end of current period
-522,600
-522,600
127,132,070
(4) Distributions
17th Fiscal Period
(From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
18th Fiscal Period
(From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
I. Retained earnings at the end of period
II. Reversal of voluntary retained earnings Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments *1
III. Total distributions Distributions per unit
Ⅳ. Retained earnings brought forward to the next period
¥4,212,398,326
¥20,000,000
¥3,866,863,770 ¥4,065
¥3,997,276,406
¥20,000,000
¥3,867,815,028 ¥4,066
¥365,534,556
¥149,461,378
Method of calculating distribution amount
In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,866,863,770, which is the amount of ¥3,808,030,471 in net income and ¥38,833,299 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 17th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit.
In accordance with the policy described in Article 38-1 of its Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation determines that the amount of distribution shall exceed the amount equivalent to 90% of its distributable profit as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law, and shall not exceed its accounting profits as the maximum amount. Following this policy, the Investment Corporation has decided that it shall distribute ¥3,867,815,028, which is the amount of ¥3,631,741,850 in net income and ¥216,073,178 from retained earnings brought forward and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments, as the distribution of earnings. Procedures for the distribution of amounts exceeding distributable income are outlined in Article 38-2 of the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation. In the 18th fiscal period, the Investment Corporation has decided not to distribute cash in excess of distributable profit.
(5) Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of yen)
17th Fiscal Period
18th Fiscal Period
February 1, 2020 to
August 1, 2020 to
July 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Income before income taxes
3,808,635
3,632,346
Depreciation and amortization
1,467,881
1,504,959
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance expenses
4,118
4,118
Amortization of investment unit issuance costs
23,245
24,697
Interest income
-41
-41
Interest expenses
519,406
553,658
Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable
5,580
-59,168
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable
-35,339
35,339
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
-6,031
5,095
Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable
-112,093
127,276
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other
58,913
-14,235
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
-43,015
25,117
Increase (decrease) in advances received
6,075
-32,451
Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses
-69,007
-42,030
Decrease in net property, plant and equipment held in trust due to sale
451,169
-
Other, net
12,738
120,676
Subtotal
6,092,236
5,885,358
Interest income received
41
41
Interest expenses paid
-526,470
-548,623
Income taxes (paid) refund
-604
-605
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,565,201
5,336,171
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-
-65,684
Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust
-15,697,335
-11,717,031
Payments of lease and guarantee deposits
-112
-171
Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
-134,722
-130,915
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
207,190
174,807
Repayments of tenant lump sum deposits in trust
-364,510
-235,705
Proceeds from tenant lump sum deposits in trust
160,709
368,895
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
-15,828,780
-11,605,805
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
2,000,000
-
Repayments of short-term loans payable
-2,500,000
-800,000
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
13,900,000
15,070,000
Repayments of long-term loans payable
-6,000,000
-4,100,000
Proceeds from issuance of investment units
8,768,907
-
Dividends paid
-3,687,172
-3,867,238
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
12,481,735
6,302,761
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,218,156
33,127
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
21,165,911
23,384,067
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
*1
23,384,067
*1
23,417,194
(6) Notes to the Going Concern
Not applicable
(7) Important Accounting Standards
1. Depreciation of fixed assets
(1) Property, plant and equipment (includes trust assets)
The straight-line method is applied.
Useful lives of the assets ranging are as follows:
Buildings: 2 to 69 years
Structures: 3 to 65 years
Machinery and equipment: 3 to 40 yearsTools, furniture and fixtures: 2 to 30 years
(2) Intangible assets(includes trust assets)
The straight-line method is applied.
Land leasehold: Fixed term land leaseholds is amortized over a contractual period under the straight-line method.
(3) Long-term prepaid expenses
The straight-line method is applied.
2. Accounting policies for deferred assets
(1) Unit issuance costs
Unit issuance costs are amortized over a period of 3 years under the straight-line method.
(2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs
Bond issuance costs are amortized by applying the straight-line method for the entire redemption period.
3. Accounting standards for revenues and expenses
Property-related taxes including property taxes, city planning taxes and depreciable property taxes are imposed on properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally charged to operating expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to said period. Under Japanese tax regulations, the seller of the property is liable for these taxes on the property from the date of disposal to the end of the calendar year in which the property is disposed. The seller, however, is reimbursed by the purchaser for these accrued property-related tax liabilities.
When the Investment Corporation purchases properties, it typically allocates the portion of the property-related taxes related to the period following the purchase date of each property through the end of the calendar year. The amounts of those allocated portions of the property-related taxes are capitalized as part of the acquisition costs of the related properties. Capitalized property-related taxes amounted to ¥4,538 thousand and ¥31,734 thousand as of January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively.
4. Accounting for hedges
(1) Hedge accounting method
The deferred hedge method is applied. However, the special treatment is applied for the interest-rateswap agreements that meet the criteria.
(2) Hedging instruments and risks hedged
Hedge instruments
The Investment Corporation enters into interest-rate swap transactions. Risks hedged
Interest rates on debt.
(3) Hedging policy
The Investment Corporation enters into derivative transactions based on its risk management policies with the objective of hedging risks in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation.
(4) Method of evaluating the effectiveness of hedging
As for the method of assessment of the effectiveness of the hedge in the period from the inception of the hedge to the time of judgment of its effectiveness, the cumulative changes in cash flow of the hedged items and hedging instruments are compared and a judgment is made based on changed amount, etc. However, an assessment of the effectiveness of hedging activities is omitted in the case of interest rate swaps that meet the requirements for special treatment.
5. The scope of cash and cash equivalents on statements of cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, deposits placed with banks and short-term investments which are highly liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of purchase.
6. Other significant accounting policies utilized in the preparation of financial statements
(1) Accounting method for trust beneficiary interests in real estate and other assets
The assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses of financial assets held in the form of trust beneficiary interests in realestate and other assets are recorded in full in the Investment Corporation's balance sheets andstatements of income.
Important line items included in accounting for financial assets and liabilities in the Investment Corporation's balancesheet are as follows:
1. Cash and deposits in trust
2. Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, leasehold right in trust
3. Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust, tenant lump sum deposits in trust
(2) Accounting method for consumption tax
Consumption taxes are separately recorded. Non-deductible consumption taxes applicable to the acquisition of assets are included in the cost of acquisition for each asset.
(Accounting standards issued but not yet effective)
・"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020)
・"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 31, 2020)
(1) Overview
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 (IASB) and Topic 606 (FASB)) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the implementation guidance.
The basic policy of the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with
IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired.
(2) Scheduled date of application
The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.
(3) Impact of applying the accounting standards
The impact of applying "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation.
・"Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30 issued on July 4, 2019)
・"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No. 31 issued on July 4, 2019)
・"Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Guidance No. 19 issued on March 31, 2020)
(1) Overview
The IASB and the FASB have established detailed guidance regarding fair value measurement (IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" (IASB) and Topic 820 "Fair Value
Measurement" (FASB)). The ASBJ repeatedly considered the guidance regarding fair value of financial instruments and disclosure in order to improve the comparability with such international accounting standards, and issued "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for
Fair Value Measurement."
(2) Scheduled date of application
The accounting standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.
(3) Impact of applying the accounting standards
The impact of applying the "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and its guidance on The financial statements is currently under evaluation.
・"Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31 issued on March 31, 2020)
(1) Overview
Paragraph 125 of International Accounting Standard 1 (IAS 1), "Presentation of Financial Statements," (issued by the IASB in 2003) requires disclosure of information about the "assumptions the entity makes about the future, and other major sources of estimation uncertainty." In this regard, there has been a request that the major sources of estimation uncertainty should be disclosed in the notes to financial statements under Japanese GAAP to provide useful information to users of financial statements. In response to this request, the ASBJ developed and issued "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates."
(2) Scheduled date of application
The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021.
・"Accounting Standard for Accounting Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections" (ASBJ Statement No. 24 issued on March 31, 2020)
(1) Overview
The ASBJ's Standards Advisory Council recommended that the ASBJ consider enhancing disclosures for notes relating to "accounting policies and methods adopted in the cases where the relevant accounting standards were not clear." In response to such recommendations, the ASBJ issued the revised "Accounting Standard for Accounting
Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections."
(2) Scheduled date of application
The accounting standard will be applied from the end of the fiscal period ending July 31, 2021.
(8) Notes to the Financial Statements
(Notes to the Balance Sheets)
* 1. Minimum unitholders'equity pursuant to Article 67-4 of the Law Concerning Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations Law
(in thousands of yen)
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
50,000
50,000
*2. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments
17th Fiscal Period (As of July 31, 2020)
The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments.
(in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal
Gain on negative good will*
2,000,000
1,960,000
-
20,000
1,940,000
Appropriate for distribution
* The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of
the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved.
18th Fiscal Period (As of January 31, 2021)
The following summarizes reserve for temporary difference adjustments.
(in thousands of yen)Initial amountBalance at the beginning of the periodReserve during the periodReversal during the periodBalance at the end of the periodReason for reserve and reversal
Gain on negative good will*
2,000,000
1,940,000
-
20,000
1,920,000
Appropriate for distribution
* The Investment Corporation has reserved a part of gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period as reserve for temporary difference adjustments. At least 1% of
the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period starting from the next fiscal period after the period, in which the initial amount was reserved.
3. Commitment line contracts
KDR has commitment line contracts with the banks with which it does business.
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Total amount of commitment line contracts
4,500,000
4,500,000
Balance of loans payable outstanding
-
-
Remaining amount
4,500,000
4,500,000
(Notes to the Statements of Income and Retained Earnings)
* 1. Breakdown of real estate rental business profit and loss
A. Rental and other operating revenues:
Rental revenues
7,315,802
7,464,641
Rental revenues from limited proprietary rights of land
43,750
22,118
Common area charges
345,030
347,902
Subtotal
7,704,582
7,834,662
Others:
Parking space rental revenues
205,439
206,193
Miscellaneous
379,757
341,808
Subtotal
585,197
548,002
Total rental and other operating revenues
8,289,780
8,382,664
B. Property-related expenses:
Property management fees and facility management fees
433,235
436,795
Utilities
89,588
92,202
Taxes
498,996
497,116
Repairs and maintenance
288,648
275,759
Insurance
12,101
15,119
Trust fees
55,499
57,030
Depreciation
1,467,105
1,504,182
Others
160,424
182,718
Total property-related expenses
3,005,600
3,060,925
C. Net operating income (A-B)
5,284,179
5,321,738
*2. Gain and Loss on sale of real estate property
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
(in thousands of yen)
KDX Residence Izumi Chuo
Revenue from sale of the investment property
540,000
Costs of the investment property
451,169
Other sales expenses
4,392
Gain on sale of real estate property
84,437
18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable
(in thousands of yen)
From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
(Notes to the Statements of Changes in Net Assets)
* 1.Total number of authorized investment units and total number of investment units issued and outstandingare as follows:
From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
Total number of authorized investment units
10,000,000 units
10,000,000 units
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
951,258 units
951,258 units
(Notes to Distributions)
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments
The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period.
At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 17th fiscal period distribution.
18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustments
The Investment Corporation has reserved ¥2,000,000,000 as reserve for temporary difference adjustments from gain on negative goodwill in the 13th fiscal period.
At least 1% of the initial amount in equal installments over 50 years (100 fiscal periods) will be reversed every fiscal period applied to distribution starting from the 14th fiscal period distribution. It has been decided that ¥20,000,000 shall be reversed and applied to distribution in the 18th fiscal period distribution.
(Notes to the Statements of Cash Flow)
* 1. Reconciliation of balance sheet items to cash and cash equivalents at end of period in the cash flows statements
(in thousands of yen)
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Cash and deposits
13,212,337
12,947,764
Cash and deposits in trust
10,171,729
10,469,429
Cash and cash equivalents
23,384,067
23,417,194
(Notes to the Lease Transactions)
Operating lease transactions (Lessee)
Unearned lease payments
(in thousands of yen)
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Due in 1 year
12,000
12,000
Due after 1 year
539,000
533,000
Total
551,000
545,000
Operating lease transactions (Lessor)
Unearned lease payments
(in thousands of yen)
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Due in 1 year
3,639,213
3,475,193
Due after 1 year
20,383,265
15,461,675
Total
24,022,478
18,936,868
(Notes to the Financial Instruments)
(A). Overview
(1) Policy for financial instruments
The Investment Corporation procures funds for asset acquisitions, repairs, payment of distributions, repayment of loans, etc. through loans from financial institutions, issuance of investment corporation bonds, issuance of investment units and other means. With regard to the procurement of interest-bearing debts, the Investment
Corporation ensures that it can effectively combine stable long-term funds with flexible short-term funds. Management of surplus funds is undertaken through various bank deposits focusing on safety, liquidity and effectiveness. The Investment Corporation uses derivatives for the purpose of hedging its exposure to changes in interest rates and other risks and does not enter into derivative transactions for speculative or trading purposes.
(2) Types of financial instruments and related risk
Bank deposits are for managing the Investment Corporation's surplus funds and are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited. Borrowings and investment corporation bonds are made primarily for the purpose of procuring funds for the acquisition of real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate and have a repayment date of a maximum of 8 years and 11 months as of January 31, 2021, the end of the 18th fiscal period, are exposed to liquidity risk where alternative funds may not be procured by the repayment date. Also, borrowings with floating interest rates are exposed to interest rate fluctuation risk.
Derivatives are used for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risk for a certain portion of the borrowings.
(3) Risk management for financial instrumentsa.Credit risk
While bank deposits are exposed to credit risk such as the bankruptcy of financial institutions at which funds are deposited, such risk is monitored by deposits in non-interest bearing ordinary savings accounts or with financial institutions with credit ratings above a certain level. To manage this credit risk, the Investment Corporation regularly evaluates the results of operations and the financial condition of the issuer, etc. In utilizing derivatives, the Investment Corporation aims to mitigate counterparty risk such as by transacting with financial institutions with favorable ratings.
b.Market risk
While borrowings with floating rates are exposed to interest rate volatility risk, such risk is monitored by adjusting the rate of the balance of borrowings with floating rates against the total borrowings according to the financial environment, interest rate forecasts by continuous monitoring, etc. and by using derivatives, etc. A risk management policy is established with regard to the execution and management of derivatives and such transactions are conducted based on this policy.
c.Liquidity risk
Though borrowings are subject to liquidity risk, the Investment Corporation reduces such risk by spreading out payment due dates and by diversifying financial institutions.
Liquidity risk is also managed by such means as regularly checking the balance of cash reserves.
(4) Supplementary explanation of the estimated fair value of financial instruments
The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price, if available. When there is no quoted market price available, fair value is reasonably estimated.
Since various assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different fair value.
(B). Estimated Fair Value of Financial Instruments
The carrying value of financial instruments on the balance sheet and estimated fair value are shown in the following table.
As of July 31, 2020
(in thousands of yen)
Carrying amount
Estimated fair value
Difference
(1) Cash and deposits
13,212,337
13,212,337
-
(2) Cash and deposits in trust
10,171,729
10,171,729
-
Total
23,384,067
23,384,067
-
(1) Short-term loans payable
2,800,000
2,800,000
-
(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds
-
-
-
(3) Current portion of long-term loans payable
10,850,000
10,863,234
13,234
(4) Investment corporation bonds
7,000,000
6,963,600
-36,400
(5) Long-term loans payable
114,400,000
114,986,963
586,963
Total
135,050,000
135,613,797
563,797
Derivative transactions
-432,188
-432,188
-
* Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities.
As of January 31, 2021
(in thousands of yen)
Carrying amount
Estimated fair value
Difference
(1) Cash and deposits
12,947,764
12,947,764
-
(2) Cash and deposits in trust
10,469,429
10,469,429
-
Total
23,417,194
23,417,194
-
(1) Short-term loans payable
2,000,000
2,000,000
-
(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds
1,000,000
998,900
-1,100
(3) Current portion of long-term loans payable
15,200,000
15,215,486
15,486
(4) Investment corporation bonds
6,000,000
5,958,400
-41,600
(5) Long-term loans payable
121,020,000
121,463,368
443,368
Total
145,220,000
145,636,154
416,154
Derivative transactions
-522,600
-522,600
-
* Figures indicate net amount of derivative assets/liabilities derived from derivative transactions, with minus representing net liabilities.
Note 1: Methods to determine the estimated fair value of financial instruments and matters related to derivative transactions
Assets
(1) Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust
Since these items are settled in a short period of time, their carrying amount approximates fair value.
Liabilities
(1) Short-term loans payable
Since these items are settled in a short period of time with floating interest rates, their carrying amount approximates fair value.
(2) Current portion of investment corporation bonds and (4) Investment corporation bonds
The fair value of investment corporation bonds is based on market prices.
(3)Current portion of long-term loans payableand (5) Long-term loans payable
Among these items, the fair value of loans payable with fixed interest rates is calculated based on the present value, which is the total amount of principal and interest discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type. As for the fair value of loans payable with floating interest rates, it is based on the carrying amount since market interest rates are reflected in the short term and the fair value is believed to approximate the carrying amount as the credit standing of the Investment Corporation has not changed significantly since the loans were made. (However, the fair value of long-term loans payable subject to the special treatment for interest-rate swaps is based on the present value of the total of principal and interest, accounted for together with the applicable interest-rate swaps, discounted by the estimated interest rate to be applied in the event that the Investment Corporation conducts new borrowings of the same type.)
Derivative transactions
Please refer to "Notes to the Derivative Transactions".
Note 2: Redemption schedule for financial assets with maturities
As of July 31, 2020
(in thousands of yen)
Due in 1 year or less
Due after 1 year through 2 years
Due after 2 years through 3 years
Due after 3 years through 4 years
Due after 4 years through 5 years
Due after 5 years
Cash and deposits
13,212,337
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and deposits in trust
10,171,729
-
-
-
-
-
Total
23,384,067
-
-
-
-
-
As of January 31, 2021
(in thousands of yen)
Due in 1 year or less
Due after 1 year through 2 years
Due after 2 years through 3 years
Due after 3 years through 4 years
Due after 4 years through 5 years
Due after 5 years
Cash and deposits
12,947,764
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and deposits in trust
10,469,429
-
-
-
-
-
Total
23,417,194
-
-
-
-
-
Note 3: Redemption schedule for loans payable and investment corporation bonds
As of July 31, 2020
(in thousands of yen)
Due in 1 year or less
Due after 1 year through 2 years
Due after 2 years through 3 years
Due after 3 years through 4 years
Due after 4 years through 5 years
Due after 5 years
Short-term loans payable
2,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
Investment corporation bonds
-
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
-
5,000,000
Long-term loans payable
10,850,000
19,650,000
13,350,000
14,850,000
13,550,000
53,000,000
Total
13,650,000
20,650,000
13,350,000
15,850,000
13,550,000
58,000,000
As of January 31, 2021
(in thousands of yen)
Due in 1 year or less
Due after 1 year through 2 years
Due after 2 years through 3 years
Due after 3 years through 4 years
Due after 4 years through 5 years
Due after 5 years
Short-term loans payable
2,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
Investment corporation bonds
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
-
-
5,000,000
Long-term loans payable
15,200,000
18,250,000
14,400,000
15,900,000
15,500,000
56,970,000
Total
18,200,000
18,250,000
15,400,000
15,900,000
15,500,000
61,970,000
(Notes to the Derivative Transactions)
(1) Transactions not subject to hedge accounting
As of July 31, 2020 and as of January 31, 2021: Not applicable
(2) Transactions subject to hedge accounting
As of July 31, 2020
Contract amount
Hedge accounting method
Type of derivative transactionsHedged itemsAccounting method, in principle
Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable
(in thousands of yen)
Fair value
Calculation method
Maturing
(in thousands of yen)
for applicable fair value
after 1 year
Based on the amount
66,650,000
63,650,000
-432,188 provided by counterparty financial institutionsSpecial treatment of interest-rate swapsInterest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable
36,800,000
30,850,000
*
-Total
103,450,000
94,500,000
-432,188
*Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable.
As of January 31, 2021
Hedge accounting method
Contract amount (in thousands of yen)Type of derivative transactionsHedged items
Maturing after 1 yearFair value (in thousands of yen)Calculation method for applicable fair valueAccounting method, in principle
Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixedLong-term loans payable
79,320,000
76,320,000
Based on the amount -522,600 provided by counterparty financial institutions
Special treatment of interest-rate swaps
Interest rate swap transaction: Receive/floating and pay/fixed
Long-term loans payable
Total
112,520,000
-100,520,000
-522,600
*Interest rate swaps for which the special treatment is applied are accounted for together with the underlying hedged item. As a result, their fair value is included in the fair value of the hedged long-term loans payable.
(Notes to the Related-Party Transactions)
1．Parent Company, major corporate unitholders and other
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable
2．Affiliated companies and other
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable
3．Fellow subsidiary companies and other
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable
4．Directors, major individual unitholders and other
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and 18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021): Not applicable
(Notes to the Tax-Effect Accounting)
The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities:
(in thousands of yen)As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Deferred tax assets:
Valuation difference on other assets acquired by merger Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Asset retirement obligations Amortization of leasehold right in trust Other
678,375 661,652
142,170 168,964
21,300 21,359
1,266 1,808
Subtotal deferred tax assets Valuation allowance
Total deferred tax assets Net deferred tax assets
- 843,112 -843,112 - -
The significant differences between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate:Statutory tax rate
Deductible cash distributions Others
Effective tax rate
From February 1, 2020
From August 1, 2020
to July 31, 2020
to January 31, 2021
31.46%
31.46%
-30.98%
-31.04%
-0.46%
-0.40%
0.02%
0.02%
(Notes to Asset Retirement Obligations)
Asset retirement obligations reported on balance sheets
1. Summary of the asset retirement obligations
20 853,806 -853,806 - -
KDR has recognized the original state restoration obligations assumed under the general fixed-term land leasehold agreement as the asset retirement obligations in connection with Arute Ishiyagawa on June 3, 2019.
2. Method of calculating asset retirement obligations
Asset retirement obligations are calculated based on a discount rate of 0.54711% after the useful life has been estimated to be 47 years and one month based on the time period from the date of acquisition to the expiration of the agreement.
3. Changes in the amount of applicable asset retirement obligations consisted of the following
Balance at the beginning of period Accretion adjustment
Balance at the end of periodFrom February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
67,522 184 67,707
(in thousands of yen)
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
67,707 185 67,892
(Notes to the Investment and Rental Properties)
The Investment Corporation owns real estate for rental purposes in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area and other regional areas for the purpose of generating rental revenues.
The book value and fair value concerning the above real estate for rental purposes are as follows.
(in thousands of yen)
From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
Book value
Balance at the beginning of period
Changes during the period Balance at the end of period
234,307,773
248,229,744
13,921,970
10,154,586
248,229,744
258,384,330
Fair value at the end of period
295,688,000
312,166,000
Note 1: Book value excludes accumulated depreciation from acquisition costs.
Note 2: Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the 17th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate
trust beneficiary interests in 8 properties totaling ¥15,324,167 thousand, and the principal decrease was the sales of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 1 property totaling ¥451,169 thousand and depreciation of ¥1,466,920 thousand and during the 18th fiscal period, the principal increase was the acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary interests in 6 properties totaling ¥10,750,264 thousand and additional acquisition of real estate and real estate trust beneficiary interest in 2 properties amounting to ¥430,265 thousand, and the principal decrease was depreciation of ¥1,503,997 thousand.
Note 3: The fair value at the end of the period is the appraisal value determined by outside appraisers. In addition, the fair value at the end of 18th fiscal period of KDX
Residence Sendagaya, which was sold on February 5, 2021, is based on the sales price (¥1,110,000 thousand) under the trust beneficiary interest sales contracts entered on January 26, 2021.
Income and loss for real estate rental business in the fiscal periods ended July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021 for real estate for rental purposes is listed in "Notes to the
Statements of Income and Retained Earnings".
(Notes to the Segment Information)
Segment information for the periods from February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 and from August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 is as follows:
(A) Segment information
Disclosure is omitted because the real estate leasing business is the Investment Corporation's sole business and it has no reportable segment subject to disclosure.
(B) Related information
(1) Information about each product and service
Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers for a single product/service category account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.
(2) Information about each geographic area
(a) Net sales
Disclosure is omitted because net sales to external customers in Japan account for over 90% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.
(b) Property, plant and equipment
Disclosure is omitted because the amount of property, plant and equipment located in Japan accounts for over 90% of the amount of property, plant and equipment on the balance sheet.
(3) Information about each major customer
Disclosure is omitted because net sales to a single external customer account for less than 10% of the operating revenue on the statement of income and retained earnings.
(Notes to Per Unit Information)
From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
Net asset value per unit
¥133,988
¥133,646
Net income per unit
¥4,028
¥3,817
Note 1: Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the day-weighted average number of investment units outstanding during the period. Net income per unit after adjusting for residual units is not included because there were no residual investment units.
Note 2: The basis for calculating net income per unit is as follows:
From February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
Net income (in thousands of yen)
3,808,030
3,631,741
Net income not available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen)
-
-
Net income available to ordinary unitholders (in thousands of yen)
3,808,030
3,631,741
Weighted average number of units during the period (units)
945,242
951,258
(Notes to Important Subsequent Events)
17th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
Not applicable
18th Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
Issuance of New Investment Units
On February 15, 2021 and February 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation resolved to issue new investment units as the funds for acquiring specified assets and other use. Payments for the issuance of new investment units through public offering and third-party allotment have been completed on February 25, 2021 and March 9, 2021, respectively.
As a result of the issuance of new investment units, the Investment Corporation had total unitholders' capitalof ¥116,322,630,253 with 995,883 investment units outstanding as of March 9, 2021
.
(Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering) Issuance of new investment units : 42,500 units
Issue price (Offer price) : ¥179,985 per unit
Aggregate issue price (Total offer price) : ¥7,649,362,500 Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit
Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥7,402,225,000
Payment date : February 25, 2021
(Issuance of New Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment)
Issuance of new investment units : 2,125 units
Issue amount (Paid-in value) : ¥174,170 per unit
Total issue amount (Aggregate paid-in value) : ¥370,111,250
Payment date : March 9, 2021
Allottee : SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
t0001
※As of January 31, 2021
Property No.
T-1
T-3
T-4
T-5
T-6
T-7
T-9
T-10
T-11
T-12
T-13
T-15
T-16
Property Name
KDX Daikanyama
Residence
KDX Odemma
Residence
KDX Iwamoto-cho Residence
KDX Bunkyo
Sengoku Residence
KDX Azumabashi
Residence
KDX Shimura Sakaue Residence
Cosmo Heim Motosumiyoshi
KDX Musashi
Nakahara Residence
KDX Chiba Chuo
Residence
KDX Kawaguchi
Saiwai-cho Residence
KDX Residence
ShirokaneⅠ
KDX Residence
Shirokane II
KDX Residence Minami-aoyama
Acquisition Date
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
April 26, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
4,700 1.8%
1,775 0.7%
822 0.3%
1,488 0.6%
650 0.3%
2,830 1.1%
2,087 0.8%
637 0.2%
1,480 0.6%
1,150 0.4%
3,000 1.2%
2,800 1.1%
2,230 0.9%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
4,744
1,681
772
1,443
601
2,605
2,161
634
1,274
1,173
3,068
2,846
2,262
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
6,800 2.2%
2,410 0.8%
1,090 0.3%
1,950 0.6%
973 0.3%
3,690 1.2%
2,390 0.8%
778 0.2%
1,830 0.6%
1,530 0.5%
3,810 1.2%
3,790 1.2%
2,580 0.8%
Number of leasable residential units
86
54
36
77
41
85
180
35
106
61
50
85
20
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
5,338.99
2,353.23
1,131.24
2,054.10
1,054.83
6,117.48
4,538.04
2,123.46
3,546.91
2,491.66
3,617.32
2,889.66
1,680.79
Leased floor area
(㎡)
4,782.41
2,225.59
1,077.40
1,930.95
1,007.35
6,052.85
4,390.37
2,123.46
3,379.31
2,406.67
3,483.35
2,835.76
1,571.60
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
89.6%
99.0%
97.0%
98.7%
100.0%
100.0%
98.2%
94.6%
98.2%
98.2%
96.4%
100.0%
96.1%
100.0%
95.2%
98.0%
100.0%
98.0%
100.0%
100.0%
98.0%
94.0%
97.8%
97.5%
100.0%
100.0%
97.6%
100.0%
95.5%
100.0%
97.7%
95.5%
95.5%
90.7%
100.0%
98.9%
98.9%
97.8%
98.6%
98.8%
95.1%
100.0%
96.7%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
97.2%
94.3%
100.0%
94.3%
94.3%
95.3%
99.3%
96.9%
98.1%
97.7%
93.4%
95.5%
96.6%
96.5%
98.3%
96.6%
95.3%
96.6%
98.3%
96.3%
98.6%
100.0%
98.7%
96.6%
97.6%
98.8%
98.1%
97.8%
97.0%
95.4%
100.0%
98.9%
98.8%
93.5%
93.5%
89.1%
100.0%
100.0%
95.8%
70.8%
98.9% 100.0% 96.5%
96.2% 96.2% 94.5%
90.9% 100.0% 96.4%
100.0% 100.0% 93.4%
95.4% 97.7% 97.7%
96.6% 92.9% 97.5%
97.2% 97.2% 94.3%
95.1% 87.9% 97.2%
95.9% 95.2% 97.1%
97.2% 100.0% 97.5%
95.8% 97.8% 97.8%
95.8% 100.0% 97.7%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
156,113 142,553 13,559
57,015 53,799 3,215
26,327 24,947 1,380
52,228 47,419 4,808
25,796 24,512 1,284
106,535 96,184 10,350
58,114 54,883 3,231
27,638 24,416 3,221
62,646 58,541 4,105
49,436 45,908 3,528
109,486 92,494 16,991
93,656 86,520 7,135
61,653 60,505 1,147
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
28,304
9,503
9,171
3,367
4,146
172
1,944
11,339
4,447
2,898
463
1,930
90
1,508
6,326
2,298
1,254
287
1,409
40
1,036
9,007
3,407
2,518
604
1,252
75
1,149
5,237
2,171
1,227
223
905
31
678
17,366
6,687
5,523
1,350
2,260
209
1,334
8,377
2,344
1,356
3,078
1,313
63
221
6,061
2,344
1,613
382
1,143
67
509
12,618
3,734
3,737
706
2,483
107
1,847
10,106
2,988
2,761
640
2,239
90
1,386
32,316
7,569
8,460
11,927
2,054
127
2,176
15,669
6,033
4,894
1,382
1,385
93
1,880
10,886
3,734
3,728
1,548
1,072
62
739
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
127,808
45,675
20,000
43,220
20,559
89,169
49,737
21,577
50,028
39,330
77,169
77,986
50,766
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
17,603
11,017
5,287
6,600
5,024
21,838
2,911
2,826
17,499
8,160
9,038
7,445
3,701
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
110,205
34,658
14,713
36,619
15,535
67,330
46,826
18,751
32,529
31,170
68,131
70,540
47,064
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
3,160
2,261
141
11,871
319
959
1,957
2,891
1,836
2,870
4,439
11,116
122
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
124,648
43,414
19,859
31,348
20,240
88,209
47,779
18,686
48,192
36,459
72,730
66,870
50,644
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
18.1%
19.9%
24.0%
17.2%
20.3%
16.3%
14.4%
21.9%
20.1%
20.4%
29.5%
16.7%
17.7%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
18,342
5,796
2,509
5,036
2,454
11,046
8,984
3,226
7,476
5,526
16,921
9,788
7,457
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T-9 Additional Acquisition of building with leasehold interest of 337 million yen on November 2, 2020
t0017
Property No.
T-17
T-18
T-19
T-20
T-21
T-22
T-23
T-24
T-25
T-26
T-27
T-28
T-29
Property Name
KDX Residence Minami-azabu
KDX Residence
Shiba Koen
KDX Residence
Azabu East
KDX Residence
Takanawa
KDX Residence
Nishihara
KDX Residence Daikanyama II
KDX Residence
Sendagaya
KDX Residence
Nihombashi
Suitengu
KDX Residence
Nihombashi Hakozaki
KDX Residence Higashi-shinjuku
KDX Residence
Yotsuya
KDX Residence Nishi-shinjuku
KDX Residence
Kagurazaka
Acquisition Date
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
2,080 0.8%
1,781 0.7%
1,560 0.6%
770 0.3%
1,450 0.6%
730 0.3%
650 0.3%
3,240 1.2%
1,147 0.4%
3,270 1.3%
2,260 0.9%
1,000 0.4%
720 0.3%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
2,127
1,794
1,575
789
1,489
771
632
3,174
1,144
3,213
2,297
1,020
704
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
2,860 0.9%
2,510 0.8%
2,150 0.7%
1,110 0.4%
1,990 0.6%
1,040 0.3%
870 0.3%
4,210 1.3%
1,470 0.5%
4,350 1.4%
3,080 1.0%
1,470 0.5%
1,010 0.3%
Number of leasable residential units
62
64
76
27
39
17
16
79
60
179
42
54
34
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,785.42
2,507.52
1,849.00
1,034.27
2,310.08
985.10
748.96
5,534.86
1,537.38
4,358.43
3,101.16
1,345.92
890.93
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,740.81
2,219.11
1,743.94
1,034.27
2,176.38
940.30
748.96
5,534.86
1,380.22
4,227.54
2,915.72
1,296.46
839.39
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
98.4%
98.5%
95.1%
95.9%
97.4%
96.7%
98.0%
88.5%
90.3%
97.4%
95.9%
96.6%
98.3%
97.5%
94.3%
92.0%
100.0%
97.7%
100.0%
97.7%
98.9%
100.0%
87.4%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
95.6%
97.4%
94.2%
97.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
97.6%
100.0%
95.5%
100.0%
93.6%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
93.8%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
89.8%
95.2%
98.7%
97.3%
100.0%
100.0%
98.7%
97.0%
97.5%
100.0%
98.4%
97.9%
95.0%
96.8%
94.0%
97.8%
97.8%
98.1%
96.9%
100.0%
100.0%
96.3%
96.3%
100.0%
96.2%
95.1%
91.5%
98.0%
94.2%
100.0%
100.0%
94.4%
100.0%
100.0%
97.2%
92.7% 100.0% 98.6%
98.4% 98.4% 93.4%
100.0% 97.7% 98.9%
100.0% 100.0% 92.5%
91.3% 100.0% 95.9%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
98.7% 95.5% 97.3%
100.0% 100.0% 97.5%
98.1% 100.0% 95.9%
96.6% 96.4% 100.0%
97.2% 97.2% 100.0%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
74,029 69,911 4,117
64,553 59,915 4,638
54,232 50,388 3,843
26,520 23,338 3,182
51,401 46,894 4,507
25,319 19,831 5,487
24,115 19,889 4,225
104,461 100,097 4,363
39,050 35,989 3,061
110,805 102,526 8,279
78,822 72,094 6,727
35,602 32,545 3,056
24,780 23,134 1,645
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
13,157
5,614
3,946
454
1,686
114
1,340
11,951
4,815
3,037
490
2,198
108
1,301
13,183
4,320
2,639
532
2,640
59
2,991
7,464
3,027
1,495
288
944
27
1,681
10,369
3,874
3,130
666
2,060
111
525
8,668
2,256
1,975
187
3,060
42
1,146
5,689
2,439
1,158
293
977
16
804
12,873
1,465
5,062
913
4,257
182
991
8,190
3,116
1,750
474
1,607
59
1,182
21,568
6,949
5,552
1,419
4,593
206
2,846
15,290
6,571
5,010
861
1,711
137
996
9,033
3,319
1,780
287
2,718
73
853
4,363
1,721
1,027
173
837
48
554
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
60,871
52,601
41,048
19,055
41,032
16,650
18,425
91,588
30,860
89,237
63,531
26,569
20,417
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
7,843
6,301
4,286
3,161
6,763
1,420
2,868
18,543
7,083
11,901
7,690
4,182
3,399
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
53,028
46,300
36,761
15,893
34,269
15,230
15,557
73,044
23,776
77,336
55,841
22,386
17,017
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
8,716
1,953
347
1,399
3,088
12,940
1,813
6,262
922
6,812
15,794
30,315
2,607
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
52,155
50,648
40,701
17,656
37,943
3,709
16,612
85,325
29,937
82,424
47,737
△3,745
17,809
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
17.8%
18.5%
24.3%
28.1%
20.2%
34.2%
23.6%
12.3%
21.0%
19.5%
19.4%
25.4%
17.6%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
7,893
6,073
5,278
2,990
6,260
3,950
2,317
10,124
3,500
11,104
10,021
3,560
2,054
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
t0030
Property No.
T-30
T-31
T-32
T-33
T-34
T-35
T-36
T-37
T-38
T-39
T-40
T-41
T-42
Property Name
KDX Residence Futako Tamagawa
KDX Residence Komazawa Koen
KDX Residence
Mishuku
KDX Residence
Yoga
KDX Residence
Shimouma
Raffine Minami-magome
KDX Residence Yukigaya Otsuka
KDX Residence Denen Chofu
KDX Residence
Tamagawa
KDX Residence Monzennakacho
KDX Residence
Okachimachi
KDX Residence Moto-asakusa
KDX Residence Itabashi Honcho
Acquisition Date
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
1,250 0.5%
920 0.4%
760 0.3%
700 0.3%
600 0.2%
1,250 0.5%
1,050 0.4%
1,000 0.4%
776 0.3%
773 0.3%
850 0.3%
800 0.3%
620 0.2%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
1,272
896
747
688
593
1,238
1,054
1,062
723
785
861
808
587
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,560 0.5%
1,200 0.4%
1,020 0.3%
947 0.3%
814 0.3%
1,480 0.5%
1,400 0.4%
1,300 0.4%
996 0.3%
1,050 0.3%
1,130 0.4%
1,060 0.3%
818 0.3%
Number of leasable residential units
38
32
39
38
29
56
72
36
52
49
51
44
46
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,339.62
1,020.18
1,103.82
1,012.80
829.05
2,408.56
1,526.98
2,359.44
1,170.40
1,171.41
1,329.79
1,314.91
1,127.58
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,339.62
997.81
1,052.49
987.48
829.05
2,408.56
1,444.30
2,293.90
1,129.20
1,053.95
1,329.79
1,248.69
1,127.58
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
100.0%
97.3%
97.0%
100.0%
94.7%
100.0%
100.0%
97.8%
95.6%
97.8%
96.8%
100.0%
97.8%
95.5%
95.3%
100.0%
97.7%
100.0%
90.5%
100.0%
97.7%
97.5%
100.0%
97.5%
100.0%
97.5%
100.0%
90.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
94.6%
98.7%
97.3%
95.9%
98.7%
97.3%
98.7%
97.2%
100.0%
97.2%
100.0%
97.2%
91.7%
100.0%
96.5%
96.5%
100.0%
98.3%
98.2%
94.5%
98.1%
90.0%
98.1%
98.1%
100.0%
100.0%
97.5%
95.9%
100.0%
98.2%
96.4%
100.0%
98.1%
100.0%
100.0%
95.0%
94.9%
97.4%
100.0%
95.9%
98.4%
95.9%
100.0%
96.1%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
96.1%
97.6% 94.7% 97.1%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 94.1% 96.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
96.8% 93.7% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 98.7% 95.7%
100.0% 94.4% 91.7%
98.1% 98.3% 96.5%
100.0% 100.0% 93.7%
100.0% 98.0% 98.2%
98.5% 92.4% 97.4%
98.1% 96.1% 94.0%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
43,134 38,876 4,258
28,531 26,309 2,222
26,025 24,563 1,462
24,520 21,856 2,664
21,282 20,264 1,018
41,292 41,292 -
39,250 37,524 1,726
38,293 36,491 1,801
28,153 26,615 1,538
27,800 26,185 1,614
30,315 29,900 415
30,015 28,382 1,632
23,687 22,826 860
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
9,006
3,447
2,148
354
2,499
62
493
5,536
2,225
1,252
317
939
51
750
7,468
2,346
1,433
203
2,301
31
1,151
3,710
1,334
1,300
437
127
46
463
5,501
2,003
799
205
1,402
20
1,070
3,799
526
2,113 -
614
85
460
8,446
2,818
1,935
234
1,823
80
1,554
6,734
2,642
1,938
439
1,228
71
414
6,136
2,318
1,501
342
999
30
943
5,758
2,205
1,291
289
1,303
45
622
4,680
1,996
1,704
268
198
51
461
5,555
2,545
1,525
296
675
59
454
5,665
1,946
1,233
297
1,342
51
792
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
34,128
22,995
18,557
20,810
15,781
37,492
30,804
31,559
22,017
22,041
25,634
24,459
18,021
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
4,969
4,805
3,198
2,672
2,308
3,527
5,919
4,653
5,959
4,401
4,163
4,836
4,246
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
29,158
18,190
15,358
18,138
13,472
33,965
24,885
26,906
16,058
17,640
21,471
19,622
13,774
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
4,300
459
1,993
219
496
5,659
-
2,331
135
3,969
319
6,140
119
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
29,827
22,535
16,563
20,591
15,284
31,833
30,804
29,228
21,881
18,071
25,315
18,319
17,902
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
20.9%
19.4%
28.7%
15.1%
25.9%
9.2%
21.5%
17.6%
21.8%
20.7%
15.4%
18.5%
23.9%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
4,297
2,505
2,866
2,601
1,599
4,226
3,871
3,876
3,003
2,524
3,408
3,050
2,467
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
t0043
Property No.
T-43
T-44
T-45
T-46
T-47
T-48
T-49
T-50
T-51
T-52
T-53
T-54
T-55
Property Name
KDX Residence
Azusawa
KDX Residence Tobu Nerima
KDX Residence
Yokohama
Kannai
KDX Residence Miyamaedaira
KDX Residence
Machida
KDX Residence
Kinshicho
KDX Residence
Nihombashi Hamacho
KDX Residence
Nihombashi Ningyocho
KDX Residence
Jiyugaoka
KDX Residence
Togoshi
KDX Residence
Shinagawa
Seaside
KDX Residence
Ojima
KDX Residence
Oyama
Acquisition Date
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
March 28, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
August 7, 2014
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
550 0.2%
420 0.2%
800 0.3%
999 0.4%
1,800 0.7%
1,350 0.5%
996 0.4%
530 0.2%
1,268 0.5%
3,745 1.4%
2,593 1.0%
1,857 0.7%
2,679 1.0%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
543
385
760
999
1,671
1,323
1,037
554
1,320
3,706
2,545
1,802
2,592
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
681 0.2%
552 0.2%
1,030 0.3%
1,180 0.4%
2,210 0.7%
1,770 0.6%
1,390 0.4%
710 0.2%
1,650 0.5%
4,980 1.6%
3,370 1.1%
2,580 0.8%
3,430 1.1%
Number of leasable residential units
39
37
72
40
52
33
28
27
48
144
127
117
145
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
989.82
931.82
1,602.16
2,448.27
3,832.53
2,024.81
1,756.27
877.14
1,637.00
4,591.76
3,314.75
2,372.67
4,009.07
Leased floor area
(㎡)
968.70
908.49
1,470.00
2,336.70
3,757.36
1,970.95
1,756.27
837.09
1,579.23
4,359.70
2,964.82
2,109.24
3,877.64
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
97.9%
100.0%
100.0%
96.8%
100.0%
96.8%
100.0%
97.5%
97.8%
93.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
91.8%
92.5%
98.6%
97.5%
98.8%
94.2%
97.0%
95.4%
100.0%
97.8%
95.5%
100.0%
94.7%
97.5%
98.0%
86.8%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
97.3%
100.0%
96.8%
93.7%
100.0%
96.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
95.4%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
96.5%
96.3%
93.4%
100.0%
93.6%
92.8%
97.7%
94.9%
96.3%
100.0%
98.0%
99.3%
100.0%
96.7%
89.4%
93.3%
99.1%
98.3%
97.1%
99.1%
97.1%
88.9%
93.2%
99.1%
97.4%
95.7%
95.7%
100.0%
96.7%
97.9%
97.6%
97.0%
92.0%
98.1%
95.3%
100.0% 97.9% 90.2%
96.6% 94.4% 94.9%
93.1% 88.0% 90.8%
100.0% 89.8% 95.1%
95.8% 100.0% 87.0%
100.0% 96.9% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
96.8% 96.8% 95.4%
97.9% 98.6% 95.1%
98.9% 95.5% 95.9%
98.6% 100.0% 97.5%
96.6% 97.4% 99.1%
94.4% 93.2% 95.3%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
20,093 18,962 1,131
17,524 16,848 675
32,966 29,979 2,986
37,487 34,447 3,039
63,508 55,418 8,090
45,708 38,475 7,233
35,780 33,919 1,861
19,968 19,025 942
39,534 36,598 2,936
122,355 113,918 8,436
79,828 75,826 4,002
64,818 59,998 4,819
92,205 84,443 7,762
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
5,460
2,268
1,208
167
1,240
51
524
5,146
1,917
1,093
184
821
26
1,102
12,166
3,797
1,660
625
4,492
74
1,516
6,919
2,820
2,083
376
1,164
71
404
14,719
5,627
3,539
636
2,574
69
2,271
8,631
2,721
2,277
427
2,115
87
1,002
6,070
2,096
1,597
256
1,116
44
958
4,416
1,695
1,008
249
836
35
590
10,108
2,856
1,944
331
3,292
64
1,618
21,405
6,808
5,601
737
4,096
149
4,010
19,630
5,095
4,725
822
4,558
114
4,313
13,851
4,422
2,708
535
4,501
116
1,567
17,088
4,668
4,789
686
4,314
197
2,431
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
14,633
12,377
20,799
30,567
48,789
37,076
29,709
15,551
29,426
100,950
60,198
50,966
75,117
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
3,424
3,799
6,104
5,231
15,197
7,107
4,719
2,251
4,416
17,742
12,986
11,183
16,721
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
11,208
8,578
14,695
25,335
33,592
29,968
24,989
13,299
25,010
83,207
47,211
39,783
58,395
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
589
465
908
1,090
2,314
2,137
4,831
124
9,345
3,922
3,604
407
324
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
14,043
11,912
19,891
29,476
46,475
34,938
24,877
15,426
20,081
97,027
56,594
50,559
74,792
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
27.2%
29.4%
36.9%
18.5%
23.2%
18.9%
17.0%
22.1%
25.6%
17.5%
24.6%
21.4%
18.5%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
2,417
2,186
3,320
4,166
7,080
4,555
3,195
2,017
3,888
11,203
9,450
5,416
9,580
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
t0056
Property No.
T-56
T-57
T-58
T-59
T-60
T-61
T-62
T-63
T-64
T-65
T-66
T-67
T-68
Property Name
KDX Residence
Hanzomon
B-Site Akihabara
KDX Residence Kagurazaka Dori
KDX Residence
Sendagi
KDX Residence
Seijo
KDX Residence
Akihabara
KDX Residence
Iriya
KDX Residence
Tachikawa
KDX Residence
Tsurumi
KDX Residence Morishita Chitose
KDX Residence
Akasaka
KDX Residence
Kanda
KDX Residence
Ebisu
Acquisition Date
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
June 1, 2015
September 30, 2015
September 30, 2015
October 30, 2015
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
4,832 1.9%
850 0.3%
1,360 0.5%
2,200 0.8%
1,400 0.5%
1,250 0.5%
1,062 0.4%
3,026 1.2%
1,050 0.4%
1,100 0.4%
1,150 0.4%
700 0.3%
2,845 1.1%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
4,930
859
1,369
2,333
1,411
1,233
1,047
2,935
1,154
1,091
1,179
711
2,906
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
6,010 1.9%
1,070 0.3%
2,150 0.7%
2,530 0.8%
1,640 0.5%
1,640 0.5%
1,450 0.5%
3,750 1.2%
1,540 0.5%
1,390 0.4%
1,940 0.6%
1,200 0.4%
4,630 1.5%
Number of leasable residential units
85
52
70
40
38
32
57
174
59
65
28
30
65
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
4,854.23
1,254.50
1,809.84
3,159.89
2,198.56
1,929.61
1,899.29
4,314.87
3,499.84
1,614.28
1,180.71
1,031.09
2,659.66
Leased floor area
(㎡)
4,746.87
1,254.50
1,673.41
3,159.89
2,079.44
1,754.30
1,795.06
3,943.12
3,499.84
1,593.17
1,180.71
979.37
2,403.87
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
97.8%
98.6%
98.4%
98.3%
98.8%
97.3%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
92.5%
93.7%
98.6%
98.6%
100.0%
95.8%
100.0%
100.0%
98.2%
96.1%
95.1%
97.8%
100.0%
100.0%
94.6%
96.8%
100.0%
95.5%
100.0%
93.2%
97.5%
90.9%
96.9%
100.0%
91.0%
95.2%
90.9%
97.0%
94.5%
95.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
98.6%
91.4%
93.0%
92.5%
99.4%
94.3%
95.4%
92.6%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
98.4%
98.4%
98.4%
100.0%
98.7%
100.0%
96.8%
98.1%
96.2%
98.7%
97.4%
100.0%
85.9%
100.0%
100.0%
96.4%
100.0%
96.6%
95.0%
100.0%
94.9%
100.0%
96.9%
100.0%
100.0%
90.4%
91.4%
95.7%
97.3%
99.0%
100.0%
100.0%
97.2% 97.0% 97.7%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 95.0% 99.0%
97.5% 93.8% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 85.8%
100.0% 95.7% 97.1%
98.8% 94.9% 92.1%
100.0% 98.5% 96.8%
96.8% 98.7% 98.7%
96.4% 100.0% 93.1%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
92.1% 97.1% 97.3%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
135,728 123,293 12,435
26,640 26,640 -
50,279 48,505 1,773
66,279 61,420 4,858
42,233 37,445 4,788
43,065 38,911 4,154
39,442 36,894 2,547
96,172 86,665 9,506
55,265 48,591 6,673
39,192 37,460 1,731
34,655 32,684 1,970
29,738 27,954 1,783
88,232 83,759 4,473
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
19,208
6,525
7,122
1,035
1,988
147
2,388
2,991 -
1,676 -
915
39
360
9,640
2,559
2,424
479
2,056
59
2,061
10,569
3,372
3,055
2,396
723
98
922
8,691
2,645
2,835
395
1,745
62
1,007
7,644
2,788
2,110
345
1,201
53
1,145
8,622
2,993
1,960
351
2,040
53
1,221
17,105
6,460
4,091
679
3,463
136
2,274
9,627
3,386
2,542
579
2,017
88
1,012
6,707
2,280
1,935
313
817
45
1,315
9,900
2,879
2,038
257
1,712
39
2,971
5,227
1,990
1,583
375
393
34
849
15,671
4,390
3,167
821
2,971
89
4,232
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
116,520
23,648
40,638
55,709
33,541
35,421
30,819
79,066
45,637
32,485
24,755
24,510
72,560
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
15,187
2,673
3,721
8,920
4,729
6,667
6,243
21,354
6,494
5,756
4,203
3,686
11,275
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
101,332
20,975
36,917
46,789
28,812
28,754
24,576
57,712
39,143
26,728
20,551
20,824
61,285
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
5,569
722
370
-
1,955
2,452
2,092
257
8,737
-
397
222
1,058
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
110,951
22,926
40,268
55,709
31,586
32,969
28,727
78,809
36,899
32,485
24,357
24,287
71,502
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
14.2%
11.2%
19.2%
15.9%
20.6%
17.7%
21.9%
17.8%
17.4%
17.1%
28.6%
17.6%
17.8%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
14,245
3,352
4,849
6,111
5,671
4,221
3,921
8,123
5,085
3,870
4,077
3,166
6,334
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
t0069
Property No.
T-69
T-70
T-71
T-72
T-73
T-74
T-75
T-76
T-77
T-78
T-79
T-80
T-81
Property Name
KDX Residence Nishi-magome
KDX Residence
Nishi-azabu
KDX Residence Azabu Sendaizaka
KDX Residence
Waseda Tsurumaki
KDX Residence Bunkyo Yushima
KDX Residence Kamishakujii
KDX Residence
Shin-otsuka
KDX Residence
Sakurajosui
KDX Residence
Ryogoku
KDX Residence
Toyosu
KDX Residence
Asagaya
KDX Residence
Hiyoshi
KDX Residence Kamikitazawa
Acquisition Date
August 30, 2016
August 1, 2016
August 1, 2016
August 1, 2016
August 1, 2016
August 1, 2016
November 1, 2016
November 1, 2016
November 1, 2016
August 22, 2017
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
February 1, 2019
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
1,130 0.4%
1,224 0.5%
792 0.3%
561 0.2%
695 0.3%
648 0.2%
764 0.3%
894 0.3%
842 0.3%
7,500 2.9%
1,930 0.7%
2,635 1.0%
1,360 0.5%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
1,155
1,234
799
557
693
649
765
894
841
7,650
1,961
2,685
1,397
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,340 0.4%
1,820 0.6%
1,190 0.4%
897 0.3%
1,000 0.3%
859 0.3%
1,120 0.4%
1,230 0.4%
1,260 0.4%
7,820 2.5%
2,280 0.7%
2,750 0.9%
1,450 0.5%
Number of leasable residential units
47
33
30
39
38
47
40
43
36
242
44
92
39
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
1,297.27
1,357.88
878.50
808.54
939.89
1,032.18
872.00
1,227.16
1,190.53
6,811.38
1,996.08
6,131.93
1,971.07
Leased floor area
(㎡)
1,206.24
1,168.28
766.72
808.54
939.89
965.47
872.00
1,083.71
1,088.37
6,811.38
1,996.08
6,072.83
1,920.34
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
93.0% 96.9% 96.1% 98.1%
86.0%
91.7%
96.9%
94.3%
100.0%
96.9%
87.3%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
96.2%
100.0%
95.2%
100.0%
97.6%
100.0%
97.6%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
97.8%
93.5%
100.0%
100.0%
97.7%
97.8%
97.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
88.3%
93.8%
100.0%
95.9%
93.0%
100.0%
91.4%
93.6%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0% 98.2% 97.7%
99.0% 97.9% 96.6%
97.4% 92.3% 97.4%
97.8%
97.2%
92.3%
89.1%
100.0%
93.6%
-
100.0%
100.0%
-
-
-
96.1% 91.1% 36.2% -
97.3% 96.9% 100.0% -
100.0% 94.0% 100.0% -
100.0% 92.4% 100.0% -
100.0% 97.8% 100.0% -
93.8% 95.7% 97.8% -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% -
85.5% 100.0% 100.0% -
93.4% 97.9% 87.2% -
100.0% - - -
- - - -
- - - -
- - - -
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
31,716 30,571 1,144
39,028 34,892 4,135
26,586 25,107 1,479
22,275 21,188 1,087
24,741 23,962 778
23,789 21,781 2,007
22,608 22,248 360
27,298 26,155 1,142
29,498 27,471 2,026
180,967 177,418 3,548
50,927 47,623 3,304
80,037 73,759 6,278
37,485 34,022 3,462
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
5,019
2,300
1,629
150
272
37
629
10,084
2,705
2,595
527
1,647
44
2,563
6,658
2,609
1,654
329
960
28
1,075
5,659
2,198
999
223
1,150
26
1,062
4,570
1,468
1,202
337
595
29
937
6,064
2,026
1,640
330
1,207
31
827
1,779
240
1,237 -
15
25
260
7,208
2,784
1,477
290
1,647
37
970
5,626
2,616
1,229
299
607
35
838
15,999
3,365
10,038
1,177
169
225
1,023
8,720
3,017
1,989
401
1,985
55
1,272
11,995
3,885
4,540
787
1,777
154
850
7,360
2,679
1,946
356
1,054
52
1,272
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
26,696
28,943
19,927
16,616
20,170
17,725
20,828
20,089
23,871
164,967
42,206
68,041
30,125
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
4,885
4,411
2,929
2,981
3,172
4,070
3,433
4,116
4,392
28,302
4,334
10,590
2,806
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
21,810
24,532
16,998
13,634
16,997
13,654
17,395
15,973
19,479
136,664
37,872
57,451
27,318
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
-
2,575
801
-
120
1,592
-
-
-
-
2,389
4,814
479
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
26,696
26,368
19,125
16,616
20,050
16,132
20,828
20,089
23,871
164,967
39,817
63,226
29,645
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
15.8%
25.8%
25.0%
25.4%
18.5%
25.5%
7.9%
26.4%
19.1%
8.8%
17.1%
15.0%
19.6%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
3,258
5,191
3,309
1,998
2,404
3,282
2,474
2,955
2,458
18,751
3,978
9,081
3,892
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property No.
T-82
T-83
T-84
T-85
T-86
T-87
T-88
T-89
T-90
T-91
T-92
T-93
T-94
Property Name
KDX Residence
Kaminoge
KDX Residence Higashi-Asakusa
KDX Residence Nishi-Funabashi
KDX Residence
Hatagaya
KDX Residence
AsagayaⅡ
KDX Residence Gakugeidaigaku
KDX Residence Kamata-minami
KDX Residence
Kichijoji
KDX Residence
Mitaka
KDX Residence
Nakanobu
KDX Residence
Ichikawa
KDX Residence
Hatchobori
KDX Residence
Nakaitabashi
Acquisition Date
February 1, 2019
February 21, 2019
September 17, 2019
February 27, 2020
October 29, 2019
February 27, 2020
March 2, 2020
March 13, 2020
June 30, 2020
August 3, 2020
September 24, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
1,111 0.4%
687 0.3%
975 0.4%
2,500 1.0%
939 0.4%
750 0.3%
1,918 0.7%
621 0.2%
2,530 1.0%
830 0.3%
840 0.3%
3,000 1.2%
1,736 0.7%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
1,133
703
1,015
2,635
974
769
1,975
657
2,696
850
882
3,231
1,856
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,290 0.4%
767 0.2%
1,050 0.3%
2,730 0.9%
1,000 0.3%
828 0.3%
2,150 0.7%
650 0.2%
2,870 0.9%
901 0.3%
908 0.3%
3,530 1.1%
1,850 0.6%
Number of leasable residential units
34
36
57
87
32
23
80
21
51
32
47
46
78
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
1,224.87
1,013.40
1,277.78
2,659.50
957.67
820.01
2,203.87
665.39
2,631.45
845.78
1,015.39
2,821.15
1,972.49
Leased floor area
(㎡)
1,224.87
1,013.40
1,277.78
2,544.75
867.85
646.04
2,203.87
581.55
1,936.51
804.95
972.45
1,106.39
127.42
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
100.0% 100.0% 97.5%
100.0% 100.0%
95.7% 98.3%
90.6% 97.0%
78.8% 91.4%
100.0% 98.2%
87.4% 50.6%
73.6% 23.8%
95.2% -
95.8% -
39.2% -
6.5% -
100.0%
-
90.5%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100.0% - - - - - -
96.2% - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
182days
130days
124days
124days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
26,224 26,130 94
20,343 19,526 816
28,169 27,666 502
61,657 58,111 3,545
22,719 21,472 1,247
15,699 14,906 793
50,422 49,834 587
12,075 11,567 508
42,101 36,768 5,333
19,782 18,382 1,399
15,623 14,571 1,051
8,582 5,280 3,301
1,185 731 453
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
3,822
1,459
1,556
150
229
33
392
4,186
2,011
1,183
335
210
28
416
5,011
1,672
1,639
241
644
34
779
7,104
3,218 -
862
1,876
79
1,067
3,183
1,125
1,004
76
499
23
454
2,895
1,100 -
169
1,276
21
327
4,144
3,143 -
204
44
64
687
2,893
1,451 -
131 -
18
1,291
10,193
4,434 -
635
30
76
5,016
5,077
1,902
8
194
1,485
25
1,459
3,397
1,343
8
151
1,084
18
791
8,282
2,794
12
491 -
62
4,922
3,954
1,613
8
303
88
40
1,901
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
22,401
16,157
23,157
54,552
19,535
12,803
46,277
9,181
31,908
14,704
12,226
299
△2,769
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
2,721
2,454
4,715
6,456
2,353
1,908
6,509
2,211
8,434
2,136
2,218
8,185
5,121
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
19,680
13,702
18,441
48,096
17,182
10,895
39,768
6,970
23,473
12,568
10,007
△7,885
△7,890
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
-
414
-
547
289
289
-
-
206
325
292
5,376
412
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
22,401
15,742
23,157
54,005
19,246
12,514
46,277
9,181
31,701
14,378
11,933
△5,076
△3,181
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
14.6%
20.6%
17.8%
11.5%
14.0%
18.4%
8.2%
24.0%
24.2%
25.7%
21.7%
96.5%
333.6%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
3,113
2,367
3,279
6,023
2,008
1,906
3,907
874
2,653
2,156
2,246
3,231
1,430
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property No.
T-95
T-96
R-2
R-3
R-4
R-5
R-7
R-8
R-9
R-10
R-11
R-13
R-16
Property Name
KDX Residence
Shonandai
KDX Residence Ikebukuro West
KDX Jozenji Dori
Residence
KDX Izumi Residence
KDX Chihaya
Residence
KDX Sakaisuji
Hommachi Residence
KDX Takarazuka
Residence
KDX Shimizu
Residence
KDX Residence
Odori Koen
KDX Residence Kikusui Yojo
KDX Residence Toyohira Koen
KDX Residence
Ichiban-cho
KDX Residence Higashi-sakura I
Acquisition Date
November 2, 2020
January 29, 2021
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
May 1, 2012
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
1,500 0.6%
2,237 0.9%
1,015 0.4%
1,120 0.4%
1,080 0.4%
2,910 1.1%
1,510 0.6%
1,680 0.6%
765 0.3%
830 0.3%
445 0.2%
530 0.2%
2,350 0.9%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
1,572
2,340
906
1,026
970
2,657
1,309
1,518
758
844
452
488
2,205
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,610 0.5%
2,450 0.8%
1,340 0.4%
1,460 0.5%
1,460 0.5%
3,600 1.2%
2,000 0.6%
2,100 0.7%
1,020 0.3%
1,060 0.3%
595 0.2%
722 0.2%
2,610 0.8%
Number of leasable residential units
104
89
92
40
92
160
80
148
78
84
65
45
187
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,723.20
2,274.70
3,330.15
2,798.20
2,936.40
6,385.70
4,631.16
6,255.16
2,762.76
3,413.06
2,253.81
1,818.09
6,221.83
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,563.12
2,274.70
3,194.79
2,658.29
2,789.72
5,830.68
4,631.16
5,996.74
2,549.10
3,342.76
2,114.69
1,703.41
5,689.11
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
94.1% -
100.0% -
95.9%
94.9%
98.2%
87.2%
97.0%
97.0%
93.0%
95.0%
95.2%
100.0%
100.0%
90.0%
92.1%
94.8%
95.0%
94.5%
92.9%
93.7%
96.2%
95.1%
96.2%
91.3%
98.0%
97.4%
96.0%
94.4%
98.5%
97.0%
100.0%
98.6%
94.3%
94.3%
100.0%
96.4%
100.0%
95.9%
97.6%
98.7%
93.4%
96.2%
96.7%
95.9%
92.3%
97.4%
93.6%
93.5%
89.7%
100.0%
97.4%
97.9%
80.7%
96.0%
97.9%
89.8%
90.3%
94.4%
93.8%
90.7%
90.7%
93.8%
94.0%
95.2%
89.1%
93.7%
93.7%
98.0%
88.1%
85.2%
92.4%
97.3%
91.4%
89.3%
96.3%
96.3%
87.7%
90.4%
93.0%
- - - - -
- - - - -
- - -
- - -
95.0% 93.4% 95.7%
97.4% 97.6% 97.4%
91.8% 99.2% 94.8%
95.0% 94.4% 88.6%
99.3% 97.1% 91.4%
91.5% 96.6% 97.6%
96.1% 98.7% 96.1%
92.8% 100.0% 100.0%
95.4% 96.9% 98.4%
95.4% 91.6% 97.3%
94.6% 90.4% 93.1%
Operating periods
91days
3days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
22,120 20,721 1,398
- - -
50,030 45,695 4,335
42,456 35,997 6,459
46,465 41,901 4,564
106,217 96,980 9,236
60,408 55,012 5,395
74,403 66,567 7,835
33,649 30,876 2,772
34,143 30,299 3,844
22,948 20,524 2,424
26,620 24,341 2,279
87,853 80,413 7,439
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
3,456
2,234
8
367
400
36
409
76
40
8 - -
1
26
10,752
2,649
3,248
594
1,848
111
2,298
8,039
2,971
2,398
244
1,478
95
851
11,180
3,518
2,996
625
2,072
108
1,857
25,911
5,727
7,782
1,388
5,120
257
5,634
11,546
2,732
3,848
620
2,454
106
1,785
17,444
3,702
5,407
664
6,273
211
1,185
8,083
2,326
2,686
440
697
97
1,834
18,388
3,787
3,287
780
6,185
188
4,158
6,821
1,904
2,167
574
447
76
1,652
7,222
1,585
1,857
315
1,478
73
1,911
31,792
8,326
5,986
877
7,137
436
9,027
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
18,663
△76
39,278
34,416
35,285
80,306
48,861
56,958
25,565
15,755
16,126
19,398
56,061
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
3,685
1,312
10,452
9,293
10,119
24,256
16,666
14,274
8,579
8,326
4,865
5,107
18,053
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
14,978
△1,389
28,825
25,123
25,165
56,049
32,195
42,684
16,986
7,428
11,261
14,291
38,008
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
359
-
132
391
3,141
5,292
2,132
434
281
78,638
-
-
4,455
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
18,303
△76
39,145
34,025
32,144
75,013
46,729
56,524
25,283
△62,883
16,126
19,398
51,605
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
15.6%
-
21.5%
18.9%
24.1%
24.4%
19.1%
23.4%
24.0%
53.9%
29.7%
27.1%
36.2%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
4,839
1,923
6,497
4,796
5,993
15,567
7,700
10,819
5,373
6,575
4,335
3,715
11,974
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
r0017
Property No.
R-17
R-18
R-19
R-20
R-21
R-22
R-24
R-25
R-26
R-27
R-28
R-29
R-30
Property Name
KDX Residence Higashi-sakura II
KDX Residence
Jingumae
KDX Residence
Nishi-oji
KDX Residence
Saiin
KDX Residence
Namba
KDX Residence Namba-minami
KDX Residence
Ibaraki I･II
KDX Residence Toyonaka-minami
KDX Residence
Moriguchi
KDX Residence
Sannomiya
Ashiya Royal
Homes
KDX Residence
Funairi Saiwai-cho
KDX Residence Tenjin-higashi II
Acquisition Date
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
900 0.3%
840 0.3%
813 0.3%
440 0.2%
1,410 0.5%
1,350 0.5%
1,275 0.5%
740 0.3%
551 0.2%
1,080 0.4%
1,360 0.5%
588 0.2%
680 0.3%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
845
781
762
408
1,337
1,252
1,274
661
501
1,055
1,472
538
632
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,070 0.3%
1,040 0.3%
940 0.3%
513 0.2%
1,710 0.5%
1,630 0.5%
1,439 0.5%
902 0.3%
689 0.2%
1,240 0.4%
1,980 0.6%
729 0.2%
921 0.3%
Number of leasable residential units
66
95
76
49
118
131
61
70
28
86
21
64
63
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,655.31
2,724.19
2,353.55
1,094.81
3,387.30
3,813.31
4,701.87
2,024.50
1,942.78
2,292.72
3,999.01
1,889.53
2,602.53
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,655.31
2,577.49
2,280.69
1,071.52
3,284.83
3,534.09
4,625.13
1,991.82
1,875.45
2,179.03
3,323.68
1,830.25
2,519.91
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
100.0%
92.5%
97.0%
94.0%
92.5%
89.5%
95.5%
94.6%
96.7%
94.0%
96.0%
92.3%
96.9%
91.4%
96.9%
98.0%
100.0%
97.8%
99.1%
100.0%
97.0%
97.9%
94.2%
100.0%
95.7%
96.0%
96.1%
98.0%
97.0%
95.5%
98.5%
97.7%
96.2%
95.5%
97.0%
92.7%
97.8%
96.6%
97.3%
97.4%
97.3%
96.9%
98.4%
100.0%
98.4%
98.4%
98.4%
100.0%
96.7%
98.4%
95.5%
97.0%
95.6%
100.0%
95.8%
95.6%
96.5%
100.0%
100.0%
96.9%
100.0%
96.5%
100.0%
95.0%
96.1%
98.9%
97.8%
98.9%
98.3%
100.0%
83.1%
85.9%
91.9%
87.6%
86.9%
100.0%
100.0%
96.9%
98.5%
93.7%
90.6%
100.0%
98.4%
98.4%
96.8%
90.5%
95.2%
98.4%
100.0%
95.2%
95.2%
95.5% 95.5% 91.0%
96.0% 92.0% 97.8%
95.9% 96.8% 97.8%
100.0% 94.1% 96.2%
100.0% 97.7% 96.2%
97.4% 95.6% 95.7%
100.0% 93.5% 95.1%
95.7% 95.8% 98.7%
96.1% 96.1% 96.2%
96.7% 96.7% 92.2%
95.0% 100.0% 95.7%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
98.4% 100.0% 93.7%
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
37,925 35,476 2,448
39,834 36,915 2,919
33,677 31,887 1,790
18,466 16,665 1,801
56,239 52,654 3,585
55,765 54,138 1,627
54,238 49,617 4,621
29,971 28,447 1,523
24,540 21,369 3,171
38,463 35,993 2,470
62,300 53,110 9,190
28,163 24,804 3,358
32,239 28,022 4,216
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
10,796
3,589
2,648
362
1,394
103
2,698
10,587
3,011
2,556
364
3,724
96
834
6,184
1,736
2,176
1,016
592
92
570
5,003
1,236
970
733
979
49
1,034
10,523
2,644
3,192
1,087
1,678
80
1,840
10,523
2,764
3,214
565
2,402
92
1,483
10,784
2,284
4,606
1,130
2,060
126
576
6,320
1,605
1,781
376
903
85
1,567
6,454
1,544
1,630
1,004
1,233
61
978
11,080
2,463
2,562
417
2,886
118
2,632
17,612
6,145
4,802
1,137
4,675
118
731
6,372
1,643
1,787
412
1,773
67
688
9,551
2,160
1,938
441
3,315
80
1,614
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
27,128
29,246
27,493
13,463
45,715
45,241
43,454
23,650
18,086
27,382
44,688
21,791
22,688
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
7,093
7,482
6,386
3,861
10,145
11,911
6,280
8,318
5,476
8,164
4,784
5,392
6,319
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
20,034
21,764
21,107
9,601
35,569
33,329
37,174
15,332
12,609
19,217
39,903
16,398
16,368
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
717
1,200
604
-
2,233
4,435
2,256
1,163
-
117
12,963
108
1,639
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
26,411
28,046
26,889
13,463
43,481
40,806
41,197
22,487
18,086
27,265
31,724
21,682
21,048
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
28.5%
26.6%
18.4%
27.1%
18.7%
18.9%
19.9%
21.1%
26.3%
28.8%
28.3%
22.6%
29.6%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
5,296
5,114
4,353
1,940
6,385
6,429
9,215
3,563
3,263
5,125
9,606
3,574
3,876
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
r0032
Property No.
R-32
R-33
R-35
R-36
R-37
R-38
R-39
R-40
R-41
R-42
R-43
R-44
R-45
Property Name
KDX Residence
Nishi Koen
KDX Residence Hirao Josui-machi
Leopalace Flat
Shin-sakae
KDX Residence Konan Yamate
KDX Residence Hommachibashi
KDX Residence Minami-kusatsu
KDX Residence Ohori Harbor View Tower
KDX Residence Minami-sanjo
Serenite Kita-kyuhoji
Serenite Nishinomiya Hommachi
KDX Residence
Nishijin
Serenite Kobe Motomachi
KDX Residence Shukugawa Hills
Acquisition Date
August 7, 2013
August 7, 2013
November 28, 2014
November 14, 2014
December 18, 2014
February 5, 2015
February 5, 2015
September 30, 2015
October 27, 2015
December 1, 2016
August 1, 2017
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
763 0.3%
760 0.3%
3,500 1.3%
973 0.4%
3,201 1.2%
1,974 0.8%
4,606 1.8%
915 0.4%
1,290 0.5%
617 0.2%
1,600 0.6%
2,390 0.9%
6,884 2.7%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
713
728
3,399
956
3,106
1,943
4,430
888
1,247
628
1,733
2,448
7,265
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
907 0.3%
951 0.3%
4,580 1.5%
1,140 0.4%
3,680 1.2%
2,450 0.8%
5,170 1.7%
1,770 0.6%
1,710 0.5%
754 0.2%
1,750 0.6%
2,620 0.8%
7,330 2.3%
Number of leasable residential units
36
24
274
55
134
170
212
114
85
51
128
138
239
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,522.16
2,098.68
11,589.95
1,923.22
6,511.88
5,735.96
11,855.63
5,269.39
2,277.14
1,351.68
4,472.72
3,787.85
17,575.39
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,381.10
2,000.67
11,589.95
1,893.35
6,240.51
5,477.24
10,201.72
4,999.71
2,159.61
1,326.37
4,254.44
3,752.40
17,217.34
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
94.4%
91.8%
86.8%
91.3%
94.9%
94.9%
91.2%
95.3%
91.3%
91.7%
92.4%
96.2%
100.0%
95.7%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
98.4%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
98.4%
97.4%
95.9%
95.8%
97.6%
97.0%
96.5%
96.4%
98.9%
97.7%
95.5%
96.0%
100.0%
100.0%
99.0%
100.0%
95.1%
86.0%
83.8%
78.7%
76.8%
91.6%
90.5%
91.6%
94.9%
95.0%
96.2%
100.0%
95.2%
92.3%
95.4%
94.8%
99.0%
100.0%
100.0%
94.2%
98.7%
96.4%
98.1%
98.1%
100.0%
100.0%
98.1%
88.7%
95.1% 94.1% 90.5% 96.8%
99.1% 94.9% 95.1%
98.0% 94.6% 92.5%
97.2%
93.9%
96.6% 89.5%
98.6% -
93.3% -
98.1%
88.6%
-
-
91.1% 82.3% 94.5%
91.6% 87.7% 92.4%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
95.2% 92.2% 98.4%
97.7% 96.3% 94.4%
95.0% 98.4% 94.7%
93.0% 90.9% 93.5%
98.4% 98.3% 95.3%
97.5% 97.4% 96.9%
98.1% 100.0% -
- - -
- - -
- - -
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
31,283 27,090 4,193
28,556 25,317 3,239
121,557 119,525 2,031
33,103 32,629 474
105,348 97,772 7,575
100,480 85,148 15,332
174,407 138,964 35,442
53,809 47,923 5,886
41,928 39,746 2,182
23,625 21,404 2,221
58,646 48,249 10,396
75,376 69,483 5,893
213,987 182,129 31,858
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
9,098
2,058
2,275
552
2,813
71
1,327
6,780
1,960
2,085
431
746
77
1,478
13,828
3,646
9,279 -
65
293
543
5,932
1,641
2,003
215
845
53
1,172
29,510
4,166
8,415
1,543
10,306
205
4,873
27,449
5,429
5,701
3,374
7,560
172
5,210
42,581
11,293
13,385
1,830
9,979
357
5,734
14,397
3,864
5,220
573
1,834
154
2,749
9,947
2,564
2,873
451
1,581
62
2,414
5,692
1,420
1,662
350
760
42
1,456
15,405
2,569
3,659
2,513
4,066
113
2,483
15,346
3,131
5,592
278
1,679
111
4,554
47,331
12,577
17,627
1,849
8,542
551
6,182
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
22,185
21,776
107,728
27,171
75,837
73,031
131,826
39,412
31,981
17,933
43,240
60,029
166,656
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
6,449
4,858
33,336
4,967
22,242
18,620
42,751
11,284
10,156
4,758
7,823
14,601
32,208
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
15,735
16,918
74,392
22,204
53,594
54,410
89,075
28,128
21,824
13,175
35,417
45,428
134,447
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
1,521
2,138
1,825
542
8,641
-
2,553
1,768
-
-
1,616
-
10,354
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
20,663
19,638
105,903
26,629
67,195
73,031
129,272
37,644
31,981
17,933
41,624
60,029
156,301
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
29.1%
23.7%
11.4%
17.9%
28.0%
27.3%
24.4%
26.8%
23.7%
24.1%
26.3%
20.4%
22.1%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
4,550
4,171
18,558
4,007
16,831
11,403
26,771
10,440
5,746
3,325
7,321
11,184
35,256
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property No.
R-46
H-1
H-2
H-3
H-4
H-5
H-6
H-7
H-8
H-9
H-10
H-11
H-12
Property Name
KDX Residence Sendai Station
East
Irise Kamata
/Yuseien
Nichii Home
Nakano Minamidai
Joy Stage Hachioji
Yuimaru Hijirigaoka
Nichii Home Tama Plaza
Ten
Irise Nishioka
Izarie Eniwa
Building
Sawayaka Sakura
Nibankan
Activa Biwa
Sompo Care LAVIERE Kobe
Tarumi
Rehabili-home Granda Mondo
Yakujin
Acquisition Date
February 27, 2020
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
1,340 0.5%
1,120 0.4%
1,780 0.7%
3,690 1.4%
1,120 0.4%
2,940 1.1%
2,630 1.0%
858 0.3%
1,660 0.6%
989 0.4%
6,560 2.5%
2,110 0.8%
1,253 0.5%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
1,410
1,060
1,761
3,749
1,068
2,809
2,576
807
1,553
922
6,283
2,049
1,198
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
1,420 0.5%
1,120 0.4%
1,770 0.6%
3,760 1.2%
1,120 0.4%
2,980 1.0%
2,660 0.9%
858 0.3%
1,740 0.6%
992 0.3%
6,570 2.1%
2,110 0.7%
1,260 0.4%
Number of leasable residential units
88
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,254.34
2,086.40
3,339.00
13,812.27
4,385.53
8,208.65
6,473.60
3,140.27
5,343.33
3,628.51
39,649.84
4,493.35
3,287.80
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,023.85
2,086.40
3,339.00
13,812.27
4,385.53
8,208.65
6,473.60
3,140.27
5,343.33
3,628.51
39,649.84
4,493.35
3,162.93
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
89.8% 98.9% -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
96.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
- - - - - - -
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
39,915 37,334 2,581
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
5,092
1,752 -
437
1,401
55
1,445
5,354
360
1,590 -
39
43
3,320
4,358
480
3,348 - -
70
460
9,926
600
8,336 -
250
279
461
4,793
384
3,786 -
78
85
459
9,861
600
5,690 -
2,925
186
459
8,403
840
6,142 -
800
160
461
4,645
420
2,658 -
1,040
66
460
12,817
3,585
4,004
1,331
3,211
221
464
3,419
510
2,386 - -
64
459
34,776
3,167
26,422 -
4,049
677
460
4,895
840
3,252 -
256
88
459
10,705
360
2,265 -
531
69
7,480
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
34,823
27,945
44,841
109,490
30,259
79,109
83,833
22,354
52,116
29,376
221,963
52,854
32,101
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
7,839
11,760
4,421
30,878
9,078
31,285
29,109
9,189
18,263
12,364
62,379
11,888
9,993
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
26,983
16,185
40,419
78,612
21,180
47,823
54,723
13,165
33,853
17,012
159,583
40,965
22,107
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
-
1,185
415
15,533
271
39,234
1,240
-
-
1,031
13,180
6,650
177
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
34,823
26,760
44,425
93,957
29,987
39,874
82,593
22,354
52,116
28,345
208,782
46,203
31,923
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
12.8%
16.1%
8.9%
8.3%
13.7%
11.1%
9.1%
17.2%
19.7%
10.4%
13.5%
8.5%
25.0%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
6,249
3,180
6,696
16,674
7,572
11,381
12,289
5,319
8,011
4,776
52,847
6,508
4,530
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: We have not obtained consent from the tenant(s) to release this information.
H-12 Additional Acquisition of a part of land with leasehold interest of 63 million yen on November 2, 2020
h0013
Property No.
H-13
H-14
H-15
H-16
H-17
H-18
H-19
H-20
H-21
H-22
H-23
H-24
A-1
Property Name
Excellent Nishinomiya
Gran Hills Ogawarako
Excellent Kitano
Anesis Teradacho
Rococo-riha
Orage Suma
Canadian Hill
Anesis Hyogo
Plaisant Grand Ota tamagawa
Tsukui Sun-shine
Machida
Serabi Ebisu
Arute Ishiyagawa
HOTEL
LiVEMAX Tokyo-Otsuka-
Ekimae
Acquisition Date
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
July 6, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
September 28, 2018
March 1, 2019
June 3, 2019
June 3, 2019
March 2, 2020
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
971 0.4%
1,380 0.5%
737 0.3%
3,490 1.3%
2,100 0.8%
2,810 1.1%
1,830 0.7%
1,420 0.5%
3,057 1.2%
6,934 2.7%
1,690 0.7%
1,061 0.4%
2,390 0.9%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
918
1,277
751
3,465
2,046
2,758
1,822
1,391
3,211
7,073
1,713
1,141
2,454
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
975 0.3%
1,380 0.4%
780 0.3%
3,630 1.2%
2,170 0.7%
2,810 0.9%
1,860 0.6%
1,440 0.5%
3,190 1.0%
7,090 2.3%
1,700 0.5%
1,380 0.4%
2,380 0.8%
Number of leasable residential units
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
2,685.48
4,180.28
1,339.58
7,856.64
3,860.29
5,995.74
3,731.26
4,415.16
3,175.15
15,553.33
1,557.73
3,444.81
1,660.21
Leased floor area
(㎡)
2,685.48
4,180.28
1,339.58
7,856.64
3,860.29
5,995.74
3,731.26
4,415.16
3,175.15
15,553.33
1,557.73
3,444.81
1,660.21
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% - - - - - -
100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - -
Operating periods
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
184days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
（Note）
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
3,193
360
1,871 -
446
56
459
4,397
930
2,272 -
655
80
460
2,233
360
1,384 - -
29
459
9,124
637
7,871 - -
157
459
6,132
510
5,081 - -
80
460
7,700
519
6,595 - -
126
459
6,520
512
5,465 - -
83
459
6,637
516
5,569 - -
93
459
5,302
600
4,171 - -
71
460
13,452
900
11,754 - -
338
460
3,111
600
2,012 - -
38
460
9,802
692
2,576 - -
72
6,461
1,194 887 - - - 47 259
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
24,766
52,705
18,416
96,723
57,293
79,030
48,572
39,195
65,737
159,265
35,814
41,197
56,181
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
9,586
18,097
4,209
31,985
16,598
23,868
7,921
10,478
9,932
38,260
2,919
20,014
6,020
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
15,179
34,608
14,207
64,737
40,695
55,161
40,650
28,717
55,805
121,004
32,894
21,183
50,161
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
482
2,022
-
790
-
1,476
-
2,483
-
-
321
-
-
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
24,283
50,683
18,416
95,933
57,293
77,553
48,572
36,711
65,737
159,265
35,493
41,197
56,181
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
11.4%
7.7%
10.8%
8.6%
9.7%
8.9%
11.8%
14.5%
7.5%
7.8%
8.0%
19.2%
2.1%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
3,743
4,547
2,772
15,744
10,163
13,194
10,932
11,138
8,342
23,508
4,025
5,152
8,260
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property No.
A-2
Total of 157 Properties
Property Name
HOTEL
LiVEMAX Yokohamaeki-
Nishiguchi
Acquisition Date
March 2, 2020
Acquisition price
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total portfolio
2,570 1.0%
259,449 100.0%
Net book value
( In millions of yen )
2,643
258,384
Appraisal value at the end of period
( In millions of yen )
Percentage of total appraisal value
2,610 0.8%
311,926 100.0%
Number of leasable residential units
-
9,285
Leasable floor area
(㎡)
1,997.18
516,871.89
Leased floor area
(㎡)
1,997.18
497,057.12
Occupancy ratio (Note1)
As of January 31, 2021
As of July 31, 2020
As of January 31, 2020
As of July 31, 2019
As of January 31, 2019
As of July 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
As of July 31, 2017
As of January 31, 2017
As of July 31, 2016
100.0% 100.0% - - - - - - - -
96.2%
96.8%
97.6%
97.5%
97.7%
97.6%
97.0%
96.9%
96.2%
95.9%
Operating periods
184days
181days
①Rental and other operating revenues( In thousands of yen )
Rental revenues
Other operating revenues
（Note）
8,382,664 7,834,662 548,002
②Property-related expenses
( In thousands of yen )
Property management fees
Taxes
Utilities
Repairs and maintenance
Insurance
Trust fees and other expenses
1,532 856 - - - 57 619
1,556,743
436,795
497,116
92,202
275,759
15,119
239,748
③NOI（＝①-②）
( In thousands of yen )
63,149
6,825,921
④Depreciation
( In thousands of yen )
7,447
1,504,182
⑤Rental operating income（＝③-④）( In thousands of yen )
55,701
5,321,738
⑥Capital expenditures
( In thousands of yen )
-
478,053
⑦NCF（＝③-⑥）
( In thousands of yen )
63,149
6,347,867
Expense ratio（＝②／①）
2.4%
18.6%
Property tax for the year 2020
( In thousands of yen )
9,897
1,054,634
Assets pledged as collateral
-
-
* Total：Cost-weighted average operating period
(Reference) Borrowings
Borrowings as of January 31, 2021 are as follows:
(in thousands of yen)
Lender
Balance at the beginning of period
Increase during the period
Decrease during the period
Balance at the end of period
Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)
Payment due date
(Note 3)
Use
Remarks
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
800,000
-
800,000
-
0.414%
January 31, 2021
(Note 4)
Unsecured/ Unguaranteed
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.414%
February 28, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.414%
February 28, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.364%
July 31, 2021
Sub Total
2,800,000
-
800,000
2,000,000
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
-
1.109%
January 31, 2021
(Note 4)
Unsecured/ Unguaranteed
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
-
0.804%
November 30, 2020
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
300,000
-
300,000
-
0.678%
August 31, 2020
MUFG Bank, Ltd
300,000
-
300,000
-
0.624%
October 27, 2020
MUFG Bank, Ltd
500,000
-
500,000
-
0.422%
August 31, 2020
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.221%
July 31, 2021
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,350,000
-
-
1,350,000
1.183%
March 31, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.409%
July 31, 2021
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.409%
July 31, 2021
MUFG Bank, Ltd
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.409%
July 31, 2021
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.409%
July 31, 2021
MUFG Bank, Ltd
900,000
-
-
900,000
0.439%
July 31, 2021
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.439%
July 31, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)
1,100,000
-
-
1,100,000
0.916%
August 7, 2021
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6)
1,100,000
-
-
1,100,000
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)
600,000
-
-
600,000
Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)
350,000
-
-
350,000
Resona Bank, Limited (Note 6)
300,000
-
-
300,000
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 6)
300,000
-
-
300,000
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5) (Note 6)
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.996%
August 7, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)
600,000
-
-
600,000
0.945%
August 31, 2021
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 6)
600,000
-
-
600,000
0.945%
August 31, 2021
Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Note 6)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.945%
August 31, 2021
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Note 6)
1,200,000
-
-
1,200,000
0.875%
January 31, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
800,000
-
800,000
0.428%
January 31, 2022
Sub Total
18,500,000
800,000
4,100,000
15,200,000
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
1.267%
April 30, 2022
(Note 4)
Unsecured/ Unguaranteed
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
1.267%
April 30, 2022
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.267%
April 30, 2022
Resona Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.267%
April 30, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
400,000
-
-
400,000
1.254%
August 7, 2023
MUFG Bank, Ltd
400,000
-
-
400,000
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
300,000
-
-
300,000
Resona Bank, Limited
200,000
-
-
200,000
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
200,000
-
-
200,000
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
150,000
-
-
150,000
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
1.320%
August 7, 2023
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
950,000
-
-
950,000
1.083%
November 30, 2022
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,200,000
-
-
1,200,000
1.105%
January 31, 2024
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
0.875%
April 30, 2022
Resona Bank, Limited
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.987%
April 30, 2023
MUFG Bank, Ltd
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
1.100%
April 30, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.265%
April 30, 2025
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,100,000
-
-
1,100,000
1.115%
July 29, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,100,000
-
-
1,100,000
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
300,000
-
-
300,000
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
Resona Bank, Limited
1,100,000
-
-
1,100,000
0.923%
August 31, 2022
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
700,000
-
-
700,000
0.923%
August 31, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
950,000
-
-
950,000
1.047%
August 31, 2023
Short-Term Loan payable
ClassificationCurrent Portion of Long-Term Loans PayableLong-Term Loans Payable
Lender
Balance at the beginning of period
Increase during the period
Decrease during the period
Balance at the end of period
Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)
Payment due date
(Note 3)
Use
Remarks
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,700,000
-
-
1,700,000
1.169%
August 31, 2024
(Note 4)
Unsecured/ Unguaranteed
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
950,000
-
-
950,000
1.169%
August 31, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
1.345%
August 31, 2025
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.193%
August 31, 2024
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.156%
April 27, 2025
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.819%
April 28, 2025
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
2,500,000
-
-
2,500,000
0.903%
April 30, 2026
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.660%
July 31, 2025
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.816%
August 31, 2026
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.713%
August 31, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.797%
August 31, 2025
Resona Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.797%
August 31, 2025
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
0.670%
August 31, 2025
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.751%
August 31, 2025
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
3,000,000
-
-
3,000,000
0.906%
August 31, 2026
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.773%
October 31, 2025
Resona Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.900%
August 22, 2027
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.900%
August 22, 2027
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.900%
August 22, 2027
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)
1,200,000
-
-
1,200,000
0.928%
August 22, 2027
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.928%
August 22, 2027
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.928%
August 22, 2027
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.928%
August 22, 2027
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.501%
February 28, 2023
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.501%
February 28, 2023
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.582%
February 29, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.582%
February 29, 2024
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.582%
February 29, 2024
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.624%
August 31, 2024
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.661%
August 31, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.665%
February 28, 2025
Resona Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.749%
February 28, 2026
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.749%
February 28, 2026
Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.900%
January 30, 2027
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.799%
February 2, 2026
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,400,000
-
-
1,400,000
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
900,000
-
-
900,000
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
500,000
-
-
500,000
Nippon Life Insurance Company
500,000
-
-
500,000
Resona Bank, Limited
400,000
-
-
400,000
Shinsei Bank, Limited
400,000
-
-
400,000
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
400,000
-
-
400,000
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
400,000
-
-
400,000
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
300,000
-
-
300,000
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
300,000
-
-
300,000
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.509%
August 31, 2022
MUFG Bank, Ltd
400,000
-
-
400,000
0.509%
August 31, 2022
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
1,600,000
-
-
1,600,000
0.498%
August 31, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,200,000
-
-
1,200,000
0.592%
August 31, 2023
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.592%
August 31, 2023
MUFG Bank, Ltd
800,000
-
-
800,000
0.592%
August 31, 2023
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,050,000
-
-
1,050,000
0.914%
February 28, 2027
Resona Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.914%
February 28, 2027
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.914%
February 28, 2027
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.914%
February 28, 2027
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
250,000
-
-
250,000
0.914%
February 28, 2027
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
1,400,000
-
-
1,400,000
0.884%
February 28, 2027
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
800,000
-
-
800,000
0.825%
February 28, 2027
Nippon Life Insurance Company (Note 5)
700,000
-
-
700,000
0.920%
September 30, 2026
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
1.031%
September 30, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
800,000
-
-
800,000
1.031%
September 30, 2028
Long-Term Loans Payable
Classification
Lender
Balance at the beginning of period
Increase during the period
Decrease during the period
Balance at the end of period
Average interest rate (Note 1) (Note 2)
Payment due date
(Note 3)
Use
Remarks
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
1.031%
September 30, 2028
(Note 4)
Unsecured/ Unguaranteed
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
400,000
-
-
400,000
0.363%
November 30, 2024
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 5)
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
0.330%
May 31, 2025
Shinsei Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.484%
November 30, 2025
Shinsei Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.272%
January 31, 2023
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
800,000
-
-
800,000
0.299%
July 31, 2023
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.572%
August 31, 2026
MUFG Bank, Ltd
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.325%
April 30, 2023
Resona Bank, Limited
450,000
-
-
450,000
0.336%
April 30, 2024
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,500,000
-
-
1,500,000
0.600%
November 30, 2026
Shinsei Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.329%
July 31, 2023
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
300,000
-
-
300,000
0.329%
July 31, 2023
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
300,000
-
-
300,000
0.329%
July 31, 2023
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
200,000
-
-
200,000
0.329%
July 31, 2023
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.259%
February 29, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.259%
February 29, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.464%
February 28, 2027
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.414%
February 28, 2027
Resona Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.414%
February 28, 2027
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.414%
February 28, 2027
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
400,000
-
-
400,000
0.414%
February 28, 2027
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
400,000
-
-
400,000
0.450%
February 28, 2027
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
200,000
-
-
200,000
0.531%
February 29, 2028
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
600,000
-
-
600,000
0.300%
February 29, 2024
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.646%
June 30, 2028
Shinsei Bank, Limited
800,000
-
-
800,000
0.646%
June 30, 2028
Development Bank of Japan Inc. (Note 5)
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.616%
June 30, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,750,000
-
-
1,750,000
0.691%
July 31, 2028
Shinsei Bank, Limited
1,750,000
-
-
1,750,000
0.641%
July 31, 2028
MUFG Bank, Ltd
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.641%
July 31, 2028
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.641%
July 31, 2028
Resona Bank, Limited
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.641%
July 31, 2028
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
500,000
-
-
500,000
0.641%
July 31, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,000,000
-
-
1,000,000
0.686%
July 31, 2028
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
-
800,000
-
800,000
0.637%
July 31, 2028
MUFG Bank, Ltd
-
500,000
-
500,000
0.640%
August 31, 2028
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
-
300,000
-
300,000
0.690%
August 31, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
840,000
-
840,000
0.648%
September 30, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
900,000
-
900,000
0.658%
September 30, 2028
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
800,000
-
800,000
0.658%
September 30, 2028
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
1,330,000
-
1,330,000
0.658%
September 30, 2028
Resona Bank, Limited
-
500,000
-
500,000
0.558%
September 30, 2028
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
-
400,000
-
400,000
0.608%
September 30, 2028
MUFG Bank, Ltd (Note 5)
-
800,000
-
800,000
0.550%
September 30, 2028
MUFG Bank, Ltd
-
300,000
-
300,000
0.637%
October 31, 2027
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
500,000
-
500,000
0.478%
April 30, 2025
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
-
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
0.585%
October 31, 2027
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
0.617%
November 30, 2027
MUFG Bank, Ltd
-
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
0.599%
January 31, 2028
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
1,200,000
-
1,200,000
0.409%
January 31, 2025
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
-
1,100,000
-
1,100,000
0.359%
January 31, 2025
Sub Total
106,750,000
14,270,000
-
121,020,000
Total
128,050,000
15,070,000
4,900,000
138,220,000
Long-Term Loans Payable
Classification
Note 1:
All debts except for the following Note 5 are borrowing at a floating rate.
Note 2:
Average interest rates are the weighted average during the period and figures are rounded to the nearest third decimal place. Also, with regard to borrowings for which interest rate swap
transactions were implemented in order to hedge the interest rate volatility risk, the weighted average interest rates taking into consideration the effects of the interest rate swaps are indicated.
Note 3:
All the repayment methods of debt financing are lump-sum repayments on the due date.
Note 4:
All debts were used as the funds for acquiring real estate properties or trust beneficiary interest in real estate (additional expenses are included) and repayment of debts.
Note 5:
Borrowings at a fixed rate.
Note 6:
Borrowings listed in the current portion of long-term payable were listed in long-term payable in the previous fiscal period.
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:32:01 UTC.