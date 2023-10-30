Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation(TSE:3453) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation(TSE:3453) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
October 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|268,000.00 JPY
|-5.73%
|-4.76%
|+5.35%
|Aug. 21
|Japanese Shares Rebound as Investors Look Beyond China's Decision to Keep Five-Year Loan Prime Rate Steady
|MT
|Aug. 21
|Kenedix Retail REIT Secures CASBEE Certification for Three Properties
|MT
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation(TSE:3453) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|268,000.00 JPY
|-5.73%
|-4.76%
|1 079 M $
|Japanese Shares Rebound as Investors Look Beyond China's Decision to Keep Five-Year Loan Prime Rate Steady
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Secures CASBEE Certification for Three Properties
|MT
|Prospects of Ease in US Monetary Tightening Drives Japan Shares; 3 Listed Kenedix Real Estate Investment Trusts to Merge
|MT
|Three Listed Kenedix Real Estate Investment Trusts to Merge in November
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Provides Distribution Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Announces Distributions for the Fiscal Period Ended March 31, 2023, Payable on June 16, 2023
|CI
|Kenedix Retail Reit Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending September 30, 2023
|CI
|Kenedix Retail to Secure 3 Billion Yen Commitment Lines
|MT
|Kenedix Retail to Obtain Green Financing Worth 7 Billion Yen
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation acquired Konami Sports Club Aobadai and Tenri Distribution Center from Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. and Kawasaki & Co., Ltd..
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Announces Debt Financing
|CI
|Kenedix Retail Wraps Up $1 Million Construction of Restaurant Building
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Declares Dividend for the Period Ended September 30, 2022, Payable on December 16, 2022
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half Ending March 31, 2023 and for the First Half Ending September 30, 2023
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Borrows JPY 1,000 million from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|CI
|Kenedix Retail Determines Interest Rate on Planned $7 Million Loans
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate) and Execution of Interest Rate Swaps
|CI
|Kenedix Retail to Borrow $33 Million to Partially Finance Property Buy
|MT
|Kenedix Retail to Issue New Units to Finance $108 Million Property Acquisitions, Revises Half-year Earnings Outlook
|MT
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending September 30, 2023
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Announces Acquisition of Properties and Contract of New Leases
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation agreed to acquire a 70% stake in Trust Beneficiary Interests of iias Kasugai for ¥14.5 billion.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.35%
|1 079 M $
|-22.75%
|34 731 M $
|-37.08%
|15 928 M $
|-9.53%
|10 300 M $
|-12.75%
|8 461 M $
|-5.84%
|8 053 M $
|-14.24%
|7 064 M $
|+4.23%
|6 789 M $
|-8.20%
|6 574 M $
|+25.52%
|6 081 M $