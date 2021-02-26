Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

Translation of Japanese Original
February 26, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation
Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3453)
Asset Manager:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Koichiro Nobata, Head of Planning Division,
Retail REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6013
Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received CASBEE Certification for three of its properties (Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima, Resora Obu Shopping Terrace and Costco Wholesale Sapporo Warehouse) today.
1. CASBEE Certification Rank
The details of CASBEE Certification that KRR received are as follows.
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Certification Rank
|
Apita Terrace Yokohama
Tsunashima
|
Yokohama, Kanagawa
|
Rank S ★★★★★
|
Resora Obu Shopping Terrace
|
Obu, Aichi
|
Rank S ★★★★★
|
Costco Wholesale Sapporo
Warehouse
|
Sapporo, Hokkaido
|
Rank A ★★★★
2. Overview of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
CASBEE is an evaluation system for rating the environmental performance of buildings, developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The system rates the overall environmental performance of buildings from the following perspectives: the evaluation of the environmental quality and performance of buildings themselves and the external environmental load of buildings.
CASBEE Certification for real estate is rated in five scales: rank S, rank A, rank B+, rank B- and rank C for buildings with one or more years old after completion.
3. Future measures
KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.
For KRR's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following. KRR's initiatives for ESG: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/esg/index.html
KRR's website address: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on February 26, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.