Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

February 26, 2021

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Koichiro Nobata, Head of Planning Division,

Retail REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received CASBEE Certification for three of its properties (Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima, Resora Obu Shopping Terrace and Costco Wholesale Sapporo Warehouse) today.

1. CASBEE Certification Rank

The details of CASBEE Certification that KRR received are as follows.

Property name Location Certification Rank Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima Yokohama, Kanagawa Rank S ★★★★★ Resora Obu Shopping Terrace Obu, Aichi Rank S ★★★★★

Costco Wholesale Sapporo Warehouse Sapporo, Hokkaido Rank A ★★★★

2. Overview of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

CASBEE is an evaluation system for rating the environmental performance of buildings, developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The system rates the overall environmental performance of buildings from the following perspectives: the evaluation of the environmental quality and performance of buildings themselves and the external environmental load of buildings.

CASBEE Certification for real estate is rated in five scales: rank S, rank A, rank B+, rank B- and rank C for buildings with one or more years old after completion.

3. Future measures

KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.

For KRR's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following. KRR's initiatives for ESG: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/esg/index.html

KRR's website address: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/

