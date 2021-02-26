Log in
Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

02/26/2021
Translation of Japanese Original

February 26, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

Asset Manager:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Koichiro Nobata, Head of Planning Division,

Retail REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received CASBEE Certification for three of its properties (Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima, Resora Obu Shopping Terrace and Costco Wholesale Sapporo Warehouse) today.

1. CASBEE Certification Rank

The details of CASBEE Certification that KRR received are as follows.

Property name

Location

Certification Rank

Apita Terrace Yokohama

Tsunashima

Yokohama, Kanagawa

Rank S ★★★★★

Resora Obu Shopping Terrace

Obu, Aichi

Rank S ★★★★★

Costco Wholesale Sapporo

Warehouse

Sapporo, Hokkaido

Rank A ★★★★

2. Overview of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

CASBEE is an evaluation system for rating the environmental performance of buildings, developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The system rates the overall environmental performance of buildings from the following perspectives: the evaluation of the environmental quality and performance of buildings themselves and the external environmental load of buildings.

CASBEE Certification for real estate is rated in five scales: rank S, rank A, rank B+, rank B- and rank C for buildings with one or more years old after completion.

3. Future measures

KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.

For KRR's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following. KRR's initiatives for ESG: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/esg/index.html

KRR's website address: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on February 26, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:32:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
