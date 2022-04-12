Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 47)

Translation of Japanese Original

April 12, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

Asset Manager:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Koichiro Nobata, Head of Strategic Planning,

Retail REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 47)

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced today its decision to undertake debt financing (for a total of 1,000 million yen) (the "Borrowings").

1. Details of debt financing

Series Lender Amount (millions of yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Contract date Drawdown date Principal repayment date (Note 1) Collateral / Repayment method 47 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000 Base rate (JBA TIBOR for 1-month) +0.35000% (Note 2) April 13, 2022 April 15, 2022 August 31, 2022 Unsecured, unguaranteed / Repayment of principal in full on maturity date

Notes:

1. The first interest payment is at the end of April 2022, and on the last day of every month thereafter, with the last interest payment on the principal repayment date. The interest payment and the principal repayment will be made on the following business day in case such date falls on a non-business day and the preceding business day in case such date falls in the next calendar month.

2. The JBA TIBOR is available on the JBA TIBOR Administration website(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

2. Purpose of debt financing The proceeds of the Borrowings will be applied to the portion of the acquisition of the additional interest in Sun Street Hamakita scheduled on April 15, 2022 (anticipated acquisition price of 1,200 million yen) ("Property to be Acquired"). For details of the Property to be Acquired, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Sun Street Hamakita (Additional Interest))" dated March 24, 2022.

3. Status of the interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings (as of April 15, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Category Balance before the Borrowings Balance after the Borrowings Difference Short-term borrowings (Note 1) Long-term borrowings (Note 2) Total borrowings Investment corporation bonds Total borrowings and investment corporation bonds 750 1,750 +1,000 113,550 113,550 - 114,300 115,300 +1,000 9,000 9,000 - 123,300 124,300 +1,000 Notes:

1.

Short-term borrowings refer to the amount of debt financing with a period of less than or equal to one year from the borrowing date to the maturity date. However, in the case where the maturity date has been moved to a different business day because the maturity date of one year from the borrowing date is not a business day, and as a result the borrowing period surpasses one year, the borrowings are included in short-term borrowings.

2.

Long-term borrowings refer to the amount of debt financing with a period of more than one year from the borrowing date to the maturity date.

4. Other matters

Risks pertaining to the Borrowings and the repayment remain unchanged from the description of "Investment Risks" described in the Securities Report submitted on December 23, 2021.

