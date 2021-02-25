Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Disposition of Property (Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi)

Translation of Japanese Original

February 25, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

Asset Manager:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Koichiro Nobata, Head of Planning Division,

Retail REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Disposition of Property (Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi)

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced today that Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. ("the Asset Manager"), the asset manager for KRR, has decided to dispose the following property as follows.

1. Outline of the disposition

(1) Type of asset:

(2) Property name:

(3) Disposition price (Note):

(4) Book value: Trust beneficiary interest in real estate Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi 1,500 million yen 1,295 million yen (Book value is as of September 30, 2020, rounded off to the nearest million yen.)

(5) Difference between disposition price and book value: 204 million yen (Figure is referential amount, calculated as a difference between disposition price and book value, and is different from gain or loss on sale. It is rounded off to the nearest million yen.)

(6) Buyer:

(7) Date of contract: Please refer to Item 4. Buyer's profile for details February 25, 2021

(8) Disposition date: August 10, 2021

(9) Use of proceeds: The proceeds from the disposition are to be allocated as cash on hand and used as a portion of funds for future acquisitions of specified assets and related expenses, redemption of investment corporation bonds or repayment of borrowings.

(10) Settlement method: Received a deposit of 150 million yen on the date of contract Receive the remaining amount on the disposition date

(11) Method of buyer selection:

The buyer was selected from several potential buyers after verifying the prices and conditions of the disposition.

Note: Excluding acquisition costs, adjustment amount of property tax and city-planning tax, etc.

2. Reason for the disposition

KRR has announced that it will search for opportunities of asset reshuffle as a measure to enhance its unitholder value, focusing on DPU growth. The decision for the disposition is made with comprehensive considerations on factors such as enhancement of the portfolio, overall real estate market, the characteristics of individual asset, etc. As the lease contract of the property expiring in July 2021, KRR had been in discussions with the current tenant

for a new contract. However, since there was a large discrepancy with the current tenant regarding the terms of the new lease contract, KRR had been considering the possibility of tenant replacement and asset disposition. As a result, KRR reached an agreement with a potential buyer to sell the property at a price that exceeded the appraisal value of the property by more than 12% and the book value by more than 15%. As the asset value of the property is expected to decline if KRR continues to hold the property, KRR determined that disposing of the property would lead to an increase in unitholder value.

3. Details of the property

Property name Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi Property type (Note 1) SM Type of specified asset Trust beneficiary interest in real estate Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. Location 1-17-20 Deguchi, Hirakata, Osaka Land Form of ownership Proprietary ownership Land area 4,978.38 m2 Zoning Industrial area Building coverage ratio 60% Floor-area ratio 200% Building Form of ownership Proprietary ownership Gross floor area 2,961.02 m2 Date constructed August 9, 2006 Use Retail store Structure/No. of floors S-structure / 2-story building Acquisition price 1,280 million yen Appraisal value (as of) 1,330 million yen (September 30, 2020) Real estate appraiser Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Lease summary Number of tenants Annual rent Tenant deposits Leased area Leasable area Occupancy rate (as of September 30, 2020) 1 Not disclosed (Note 2) Not disclosed (Note 2) 2,960.38 m2 2,960.38 m2 100.0% Remarks None Others Notes: 1. Properties are categorized into the following six types of properties: NSC (Neighborhood Shopping Center), SM (Supermarket), CSC (Community Shopping Center), Urban Station-Front SC (Urban Station-Front Shopping Center), SS (Specialty Store) and L (Logistics facility).

2. Undisclosed as KRR has not obtained lessee's consent.

4. Overview of the buyer

The name of the buyer and other information are undisclosed as KRR has not obtained the buyer's consent. There

is no special capital, personnel, or business relationship between KRR / the Asset Manager and the buyer, and the buyer is not deemed a related party under the Investment Trust Law and the Asset Manager's "Retail REIT Department's Internal Regulations on Related Party Transactions".

5. Details of brokerage The broker is a domestic company, and the name of broker and other information are undisclosed as KRR has not obtained the broker's consent. The broker is not deemed a related party under either the Investment Trust Law or the "Retail REIT Department's Internal Regulations on Related Party Transactions" of the Asset Manager, and there is no special capital, personnel, business relationship between KRR/the Asset Manager and the broker.

6. Transactions with related parties The disposition of the property does not constitute a related-party transaction.

7. Disposition schedule

Disposition decision date/ contract date February 25, 2021 Scheduled settlement date August 10, 2021 (planned) Note:

The purchase and sale agreement with the buyer on the sale of the asset falls under the category of forward commitment made by investment corporations as stipulated in the "Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc." ruled by the Financial Service Agency of Japan. In case the agreement is terminated, either of the parties responsible for the termination shall compensate for the damage resulted from the termination by paying a penalty corresponding to 20% of the sale price (excluding consumption taxes and local consumption taxes) to the other party. However, since KRR is the seller in this transaction and there is no concern such as financing in execution the sale, KRR believes that the risk of KRR paying the penalty and making an important impact on its financial condition is small.

8. Future outlook

Gains on sale of the property are assumed for the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021. There are no changes to the forecasts of fiscal periods ending March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 as the impact on the disposition is minimal.

9. Summary of real estate appraisal report

(The numbers are in yen unless otherwise noted)

Summary of real estate appraisal report

Appraisal value 1,330,000,000 yen Appraiser Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Date of appraisal September 30, 2020 Item

Content

Basis

Income capitalization approach value

Calculated by using the income value by DCF method as a 1,330,000,000 yen standard and verifying it from the income value by direct capitalization method

Value based on direct capitalization method

1,340,000,000 yen

Calculated by capitalizing standardized net income, which is considered to be stable over the medium term, with a cap rate

(1) Gross operating revenue Effective gross operating revenue Loss from vacancy, etc. (2) Operating expenses Maintenance expenses 0 yen None on assumption that the expenses are borne by lessees Utility expenses 0 yen None on assumption that the expenses are borne by lessees Repair expenses 0 yen None on assumption that the expenses are borne by lessees PM fees 3,600,000 yen Calculated based on the current PM contract amount Tenant recruit expenses, etc. 0 yen None on assumption Taxes and dues Undisclosed Insurance premium Undisclosed 3 Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Other expenses

(3)

Net operating income (NOI= (1)-(2))

75,614,200 yen

(4)Profit from security deposits

435,120 yenCalculating investment income assuming investment yield is 1.0%

(5)Capital expenditure

Calculated by taking into account the annual average renewal 2,569,000 yen cost in the engineering report and the construction management fee

Net cash flow (NCF=(3)+(4)-(5))

73,480,320 yen

(7)Cap rate

Calculated by comprehensively considering the location, 5.5% building conditions, and contractual terms of the subject property

Value based on DCF method

1,320,000,000 yen

Discount rate

Calculated based on discount rates for similar real estate 5.3% transactions, comparison with yields on other financial

instruments, etc.

Terminal cap rate

Calculated by taking into account the marketability of the 5.7% subject property at the end of the holding period against the cap

rate

Value based on cost method

867,000,000 yen

Ratio of land

Ratio of building

78.2% 21.8%

Adjustments in estimated value and considerations

None taken into account in determining appraisal value

(Note) Figures used in the direct capitalization method include information that KRR has not obtained consent from the lessee for its

disclosure. Such information or figures that can make calculation of such information are not disclosed in (1) and (2) above.

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on February 25, 2021.

Attached materials

Reference material: Property portfolio of KRR

Reference material: Property portfolio of KRR (after the disposition of Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi and Daikanyama Address Dixsept)

No. Type (Note 1) Property name Location (Anticipated) acquisition date (Anticipated) acquisition price (million yen) (Note 2) Appraisal value (million yen) (Note 3) Share (%) (Note 4) T-2 Urban Station- Front SC MONA Shin-Urayasu Urayasu, Chiba February 10, 2015 8,063 10,000 3.6 T-3 Urban Station- Front SC Passaggio Nishiarai Adachi-ku, Tokyo February 10, 2015 5,850 6,620 2.6 T-4 Urban Station- Front SC Daikanyama Address Dixsept (Note 5) Shibuya-ku, Tokyo February 10, 2015 - - - T-5 NSC Unicus Ina Kitaadachi-gun, Saitama February 10, 2015 (Note 6) 4,470 5,240 2.0 T-6 NSC Yorktown Kita-Kaname Hiratsuka, Kanagawa February 10, 2015 4,000 4,350 1.8 T-7 NSC Unicus Yoshikawa Yoshikawa, Saitama February 10, 2015 3,600 3,860 1.6 T-8 SS Sports Club Renaissance Fujimidai Nerima-ku, Tokyo February 10, 2015 2,586 2,750 1.2 T-9 NSC Super Viva Home Iwatsuki (Land) Saitama, Saitama October 2, 2015 4,815 5,470 2.2 T-10 SS K's Denki Shonan-Fujisawa (Land) Fujisawa, Kanagawa October 2, 2015 3,169 3,470 1.4 T-11 NSC Unicus Kamisato (Land) Kodama-gun, Saitama October 2, 2015 3,000 3,050 1.4 T-12 NSC Unicus Konosu (Land) Konosu, Saitama October 2, 2015 1,700 1,780 0.8 T-13 SM Inageya Yokohama Minamihonjuku (Land) Yokohama, Kanagawa October 2, 2015 1,442 1,390 0.6 T-15 NSC Nakamachidai Tokyu Store Yokohama, Kanagawa April 21, 2016 3,360 3,750 1.5 T-16 SS Central Wellness Club Nagatsuta Minamidai Yokohama, Kanagawa April 20, 2016 1,724 1,780 0.8 T-17 SM Life Kameido Koto-ku, Tokyo April 21, 2016 1,450 1,490 0.7 T-18 NSC Totsuka-Fukaya Shopping Center (Land) Yokohama, Kanagawa April 19, 2017 4,170 4,320 1.9 T-19 NSC Yumemachi Narashinodai Mall Funabashi, Chiba April 19, 2017 3,416 3,520 1.5 T-20 NSC Kawamachi Yahagi Mall Chiba, Chiba May 18, 2017 3,097 3,240 1.4 T-21 SS Prime Square Jiyugaoka Meguro-ku, Tokyo April 19, 2017 2,820 2,820 1.3 T-22 SS Round1 Ichikawa-Onitaka Ichikawa, Chiba April 19, 2017 1,880 1,970 0.8 T-23 SM Ozeki Tokiwadai Itabashi-ku, Tokyo February 13, 2018 1,263 1,340 0.6 T-24 SS Konami Sports Club Shibuya Shibuya-ku, Tokyo April 27, 2018 3,400 3,390 1.5 T-25 NSC Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa November 1, 2019 5,899 6,170 (Note 7) 2.7 No. Type (Note 1) Property name Location (Anticipated) acquisition date (Anticipated) acquisition price (million yen) (Note 2) Appraisal value (million yen) (Note 3) Share (%) (Note 4) T-26 NSC Kalsa Hiratsuka Hiratsuka, Kanagawa November 1, 2019 5,980 6,020 2.7 T-27 NSC Monenosato Mall Yotsukaido, Chiba October 24, 2019 2,410 2,530 1.1 T-28 NSC KDX Chofu Building (Retail wing) Chofu, Tokyo October 24, 2019 2,300 2,480 1.0 T-29 NSC Across Plaza Urayasu Higashino (Land) Urayasu, Chiba October 24, 2019 2,248 2,310 1.0 T-30 SM Comfort Market Nishi-magome Ota-ku, Tokyo April 15, 2020 1,920 2,000 0.9 O-1 NSC Blumer Maitamon Kobe, Hyogo February 10, 2015 8,389 9,610 3.8 O-2 SM Life Takadono (Land) Osaka, Osaka February 10, 2015 2,685 3,140 1.2 O-3 NSC DCM Kahma MEGA Don Quijote UNY Omihachiman Omihachiman, Shiga February 10, 2015 2,140 2,590 1.0 O-4 NSC Blumer HAT Kobe Kobe, Hyogo April 16, 2015 11,000 11,000 5.0 O-5 Urban station-front SC Carino Esaka Suita, Osaka October 2, 2015 6,555 7,190 3.0 O-6 Urban station-front SC COMBOX Komyoike Izumi, Osaka October 2, 2015 6,450 6,490 2.9 O-7 SM Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi Hirakata, Osaka October 2, 2015 - - - O-9 SM Life Nishi-Tengachaya Osaka, Osaka January 21, 2016 1,505 1,690 0.7 O-10 NSC Million Town Tsukaguchi (Land) Amagasaki, Hyogo April 21, 2016 3,723 3,980 1.7 O-11 NSC Habikigaoka Shopping Center Habikino, Osaka September 27, 2019 2,000 2,020 0.9 N-1 SS Kahma Home Center Nakagawa Tomita (Land) Nagoya, Aichi February 10, 2015 2,311 2,690 1.0 N-2 NSC Valor Ichinomiya-Nishi Ichinomiya, Aichi February 10, 2015 2,174 2,360 1.0 N-4 SS Homecenter Kohnan Sunadabashi Nagoya, Aichi April 21, 2016 7,140 7,280 3.2 N-6 NSC Resora Obu Shopping Terrace Obu, Aichi August 1, 2017 7,911 7,050 3.6 N-7 SM Valor Nakashidami (Land) Moriyama-ku, Nagoya, Aichi November 1, 2019 2,551 2,560 1.1 F-1 SM Sunny Noma Fukuoka, Fukuoka February 10, 2015 1,497 1,640 0.7 F-2 SS Round1 Stadium Hakata-Hanmichibashi Fukuoka, Fukuoka April 19, 2017 5,020 5,760 2.3 F-3 NSC Kurume-Nishi Shopping Center Kurume, Fukuoka April 19, 2017 1,515 1,840 0.7 R-1 NSC Roseo Mito Mito, Ibaraki February 10, 2015 (Note 8) 10,046 12,000 4.5 No. Type (Note 1) Property name Location (Anticipated) acquisition date (Anticipated) acquisition price (million yen) (Note 2) Appraisal value (million yen) (Note 3) Share (%) (Note 4) R-2 SS K's Denki Aomori Honten Aomori, Aomori February 10, 2015 1,469 1,520 0.7 R-3 SS Super Sports Xebio Aomori-Chuo Aomori, Aomori February 10, 2015 898 912 0.4 R-4 NSC Ashico Town Ashikaga Ashikaga, Tochigi October 2, 2015 4,180 4,660 1.9 R-5 NSC Yorktown Shinden-Higashi Sendai, Miyagi October 2, 2015 3,252 2,610 1.5 R-6 SM Kasumi Technopark Sakura Tsukuba, Ibaraki October 2, 2015 830 879 0.4 R-8 NSC P-1 Plaza Tenno Hamamatsu, Shizuoka April 22, 2016 4,010 4,350 1.8 R-9 NSC Seiyu Rakuichi Moriya (Land) Moriya, Ibaraki January 31, 2017 4,111 4,260 1.9 R-10 NSC Sun Street Hamakita Hamamatsu, Shizuoka April 27, 2017 10,746 11,160 (Note 7) 4.8 R-11 SS Costco Wholesale Sapporo Warehouse Sapporo, Hokkaido May 31, 2018 4,210 4,420 1.9 L-1 L Zama Distribution Center Zama, Kanagawa April 5, 2019 1,400 1,690 0.6 L-2 L Oppama Distribution Center Yokosuka, Kanagawa April 5, 2019 1,300 1,600 0.6 L-3 L Musashi Ranzan Distribution Center Hiki-gun, Saitama March 26, 2019 3,879 4,090 (Note 7) 1.7 L-4 L Yokohama Kamigo Distribution Center Yokohama, Kanagawa April 11, 2019 (Note 9) 909 970 0.4 L-5 L Gyoda Distribution Center Gyoda, Saitama October 1, 2019 3,160 3,440 1.4 L-6 L Shinjuku Nishiochiai Distribution Center Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo January 10, 2020 810 821 0.4 L-7 L Chiba-Kita Distribution Center Chiba, Chiba December 25, 2020 1,250 1,340 0.6 L-8 L Sapporo Shiroishi Distribution Center Sapporo, Hokkaido December 24, 2020 800 1,020 0.4 Total 221,859 237,742 100.0 (Note 1)

Properties are categorized into the following five types of retail properties for daily needs: NSC (Neighborhood Shopping Center), SM (Supermarket), CSC (Community Shopping Center), Urban Station-Front SC (Urban Station-Front Shopping Center) , SS (Specialty Store) and L (Logistics facility).

(Note 2)

"(Anticipated) acquisition price" indicates the purchase price of each trust beneficiary interest specified in purchase agreement in relation to the acquisition of each property (excluding acquisition costs, adjustment in property tax and city-planning tax, and consumption tax; and rounded down to the nearest one million yen). (As for the properties with building expansion which were additionally acquired, the price includes the amount described in the construction contract and construction design/supervision outsourcing contracts related to construction (expansion) of the building which is additionally acquired part (excluding expenses and taxes and rounded down to the nearest million yen).

(Note 3)

"Appraisal values" are the values as of the end of September 2020 for the properties held as of September 30, 2020, as of December 1, 2020 for Chiba-Kita Distribution Center and Sapporo Shiroishi Distribution Center.

(Note 4)

"Share" indicates the percentage of the (anticipated) acquisition price for each property in the total (anticipated) acquisition price, rounded down to the first decimal place.

(Note 5)

For details of the disposition of Daikanyama Address Dixsept, please refer to "Notice Concerning Disposition of Property (Daikanyama Address Dixsept)" dated November 17, 2020.

(Note 6) (Note 7)

A restaurant building additionally acquired on January 16, 2017.

Represents the amount corresponding to the trust beneficiary quasi-co-ownership.

(Note 8) (Note 9)A second-hand store building additionally acquired on November 26, 2015.

A restaurant building additionally acquired on September 29, 2020.