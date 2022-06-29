Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3453   JP3047900000

KENEDIX RETAIL REIT CORPORATION

(3453)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
276500.00 JPY   +0.69%
02:47aKENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
PU
06/17Kenedix Retail Plans $15 Million Bond Sale
MT
06/16KENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation of Japanese Original

June 29, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

As se t M an ag e r:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Koichiro Nobata, Head of Strategic Planning,

Retail REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received DBJ Green Building Certification

reassessment for two of its properties (Kawamachi Yahagi Mall and Sun Street Hamakita) as of today.

1. DBJ Green Building Certification Rank

Details of DBJ Green Building Certification that KRR received are as follows.

Property name

Location

Certification rank

Kawamachi Yahagi Mall

Chiba, Chiba

Sun Street Hamakita

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Properties with excellent

environmental and social awareness

2. Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

The DBJ Green Building Certification Program is a program established by the Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") in April 2011 to support real estate that meets environmental and social considerations. The program evaluates and certifies real estate with environmental and social considerations, taking into account each property's environmental features and measures taken for various stakeholders, such as disaster and community-conscious measures.

For further information regarding the DBJ Green Building Certification Program, please visit the following website, run jointly by DBJ and Japan Real Estate Institute: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

3. KRR's future initiatives for sustainability

KRR promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability policies" established by the asset management company.

KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.

1

For KRR's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

KRR's initiatives for ESG: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/esg/index.html

KRR's website address: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on June 29, 2022. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENEDIX RETAIL REIT CORPORATION
02:47aKENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
PU
06/17Kenedix Retail Plans $15 Million Bond Sale
MT
06/16KENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bo..
PU
05/19Kenedix Retail Sets Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets
MT
05/18Kenedix Retail Reit Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31..
CI
05/18Kenedix Retail Reit Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ended ..
CI
05/02KENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Important Employee for the Asset Manager
PU
05/02Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Replaces Kiyotaka Kato with Yasuhiro Shirai as Head of ..
CI
04/15Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation completed the acquisition of remaining 10% stake in Sun..
CI
04/12KENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 47)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 294 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 8 060 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2021 110 B 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 160 B 1 173 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KENEDIX RETAIL REIT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX RETAIL REIT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 274 600,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitoshi Yasu Supervisory Officer
Akiko Yamakawa Supervisory Officer
Moyuru Watanabe Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENEDIX RETAIL REIT CORPORATION-2.97%1 173
EQUINIX, INC.-20.90%62 729
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.44%41 625
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.40%39 513
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.67%23 427
W. P. CAREY INC.4.96%16 546