Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

Translation of Japanese Original
June 29, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation
Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3453)
As se t M an ag e r:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact:Koichiro Nobata, Head of Strategic Planning,
Retail REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6013
Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received DBJ Green Building Certification
reassessment for two of its properties (Kawamachi Yahagi Mall and Sun Street Hamakita) as of today.
1. DBJ Green Building Certification Rank
Details of DBJ Green Building Certification that KRR received are as follows.
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Certification rank
|
|
|
|
Kawamachi Yahagi Mall
|
Chiba, Chiba
|
|
|
|
|
Sun Street Hamakita
|
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
|
Properties with excellent
|
|
|
|
|
environmental and social awareness
|
|
|
2. Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification
The DBJ Green Building Certification Program is a program established by the Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") in April 2011 to support real estate that meets environmental and social considerations. The program evaluates and certifies real estate with environmental and social considerations, taking into account each property's environmental features and measures taken for various stakeholders, such as disaster and community-conscious measures.
For further information regarding the DBJ Green Building Certification Program, please visit the following website, run jointly by DBJ and Japan Real Estate Institute: http://igb.jp/en/index.html
3. KRR's future initiatives for sustainability
KRR promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability policies" established by the asset management company.
KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.
For KRR's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.
KRR's initiatives for ESG: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/esg/index.html
KRR's website address: https://www.krr-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on June 29, 2022. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
