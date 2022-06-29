Kenedix Retail REIT : Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

Translation of Japanese Original

June 29, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Representative: Moyuru Watanabe, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3453)

As se t M an ag e r:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Koichiro Nobata, Head of Strategic Planning,

Retail REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6013

Notice Concerning Reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation ("KRR") announced that it received DBJ Green Building Certification

reassessment for two of its properties (Kawamachi Yahagi Mall and Sun Street Hamakita) as of today.

1. DBJ Green Building Certification Rank

Details of DBJ Green Building Certification that KRR received are as follows.

Property name Location Certification rank Kawamachi Yahagi Mall Chiba, Chiba Sun Street Hamakita Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Properties with excellent environmental and social awareness

2. Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

The DBJ Green Building Certification Program is a program established by the Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") in April 2011 to support real estate that meets environmental and social considerations. The program evaluates and certifies real estate with environmental and social considerations, taking into account each property's environmental features and measures taken for various stakeholders, such as disaster and community-conscious measures.

For further information regarding the DBJ Green Building Certification Program, please visit the following website, run jointly by DBJ and Japan Real Estate Institute: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

3. KRR's future initiatives for sustainability

KRR promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability policies" established by the asset management company.

KRR will continue to advance environmental and social consideration measures, including enlivening of local community through retail property management.

1