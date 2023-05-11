Advanced search
    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:15:49 2023-05-11 am EDT
452.00 GBX   +0.33%
10:07aResult of AGM
GL
10:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
02:01aReport on Payments to Governments
GL
Holding(s) in Company

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Kenmare Resources PLC
Styne House, Hatch Street Upper Dublin 2, Dublin, IE-D, D02 DT27, IE
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

Perpetual Limited and its related bodies corporate		City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Sydney, Australia
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

10/05/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:

11/05/2023
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.00%n/a5.00%94,829,551.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.99%n/a4.99% 


9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights


Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect

IE00BDC5DG00 4,742,348.00 5.00%
     
     
SUBTOTAL A4,742,348.005.00%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL B.1  


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL B.2  


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Perpetual Limited5.00 5.00
Perpetual Acquisition Company Limited5.00 5.00
Pendal Group Limited5.00 5.00
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited5.00 5.00
    
    
    
    
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]



 
12. Additional informationxvi:






Done at London on 11/05/2023.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 506 M - -
Net income 2023 147 M - -
Net cash 2023 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,74x
Yield 2023 8,65%
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 662
Free-Float 77,3%
