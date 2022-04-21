Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kenmare Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:36:38 am EDT
525.00 GBX   -0.19%
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Climate Strategy Report 2021
PU
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenmare Resources : Climate Strategy Report 2021

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WE RECOGNISE KENMARE HAS THE ABILITY AND RESPONSIBILITY TO PLAY A ROLE IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE, ALONGSIDE GOVERNMENTS AND INVESTORS.

This Climate Strategy Report represents Kenmare's inaugural reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For more information visit: www.kenmareresources.com

@KenmareResKenmare Resources Plc@KenmareResourcesplc

CONTENTS

AT A GLANCE

Climate-risk governance strengthened

Kenmare's Board has strengthened its governance of climate-risk by establishing a Climate Policy

Read more about the strengthened governance on page 3.

Scenario analysis undertaken

We stress-tested our business against different temperature scenarios, in line with TCFD recommendations.

Read more about testing on pages 13 and 16.

$18 million invested in emissions reduction technology

Kenmare has invested in a Rotary Uninterruptable Power Supply (RUPS) project, which will strengthen the stability of energy supply and reduce emissions

Read more about investments on pages 5 and 9.

20% emissions intensity reduction

Kenmare's emissions intensity reduced to 0.057 tCO2e per tonne of finished product in 2021 (2020: 0.071 tCO2e)

Read more about CO2 reduction on page 5.

At a glance 01

Overview 02

Climate governance 03

Strategy and targets

Overview 04

Energy and Climate Strategy 07

Decarbonising our operations 08

Targets 10

Risk management

Overview 12

Scenario analysis 14

TCFD disclosure index 19

READ OUR 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Find out about more our record year for safety and other sustainability targets.

01

OVERVIEW

"Kenmare's Board has strengthened its oversight ofclimate-related risks in 2021"

ELAINE DORWARD-KING

CHAIR, SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Kenmare accepts the scientific findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); supports the goals of the Paris Agreement; and acknowledges that business has a role to play in addressing climate change. In line with this position, we have set the ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040 (Scope 1 & 2) and we will work to reduce emissions operations as quickly as possible and offset emissions that are hard to abate. We will also work to effectively manage climate risks; capitalise on opportunities associated with the transition to the low carbon economy; and help make our operations and host communities more resilient to the future impacts of extreme weather events.

Kenmare has experienced several extreme weather events since the Moma Mine began operations in 2007. Such

THIS REPORT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH KENMARE'S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Kenmare Resources plc

02Climate Strategy Report 2021

events pose risks to the safety of our staff and contractors; physical damage to our operational assets; and to our ability

CLIMATE CHANGE IN MOZAMBIQUE

Climate change presents a significant risk to Kenmare's only country of operation, Mozambique. The country has been hit by several devastating cyclones in recent years. Mozambique has been identified as being one of the most affected countries in the world by extreme weather events, scoring in the top five countries affected over the period 2000-2019 (Global Climate Risk Index 2021).

to mine and ship product to customers. Conversely, the transition to the low-carbon economy also presents Kenmare with several opportunities. Our low carbon operations position us well to market our products to climate-conscious customers; a focus on increasing energy efficiency will reduce operational costs; and a small but growing use of our titanium minerals products in low carbon technologies may lead to some increased demand for our products.

Kenmare supports the aims of the TCFD and believes businesses should communicate the risks and opportunities that climate change presents. The TCFD framework improves the disclosure of consistent, comparable, reliable, and clear climate-related information so management and investors can make better capital allocation decisions in support of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

CLIMATE GOVERNANCE

Kenmare's Board and Board Committees have the following roles in managing and mitigating climate risk:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sets corporate vision and oversees the development of strategy for key sustainability issues, including climate change. Delegates authority on sustainability issues to the Sustainability Committee, including overseeing the implementation of both the Climate Policy and Energy and Climate Strategy. In 2021, the Board was updated on Kenmare's decarbonisation options and signed off the Company's Climate Policy, which included an ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040 (Scope 1 and 2)

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Provides challenge and considers climate-related factors in the Company's overall management of sustainability.

In 2021, the Committee oversaw a refresh of the Energy and Climate Strategy and definition of short, mid and long-term climate targets. The Committee also reviewed and endorsed the Climate Policy, defining Kenmare's corporate ambition and objectives.

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

Provides robust assessment of emerging and principal risks, including climate-risks.

Ensures there is a process for evaluating the financial impact of scenario analysis and ensures it is appropriately and transparently reflected in our financial disclosures.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEENOMINATION COMMITTEE

Ensures the Board has access to the relevant skills and capabilities to assess, address and report on Kenmare's exposure to climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Ensures the Executive Team and Site Leadership Team are incentivised to make progress against sustainability KPI's, including decarbonisation and climate-risk management goals.

In 2021, the Committee approved an Executive scorecard where sustainability KPIs have a weighting of 25%. Of the seven sustainability KPIs, two are related to climate risk management.

Kenmare's Managing Director has ultimate responsibility for Kenmare's preparedness for driving our risk mitigation strategy. Extreme Weather was designated a Principal Risk in 2009 and the Executive Committee is collectively responsible for managing climate-related risks and opportunities and the implementation of mitigation programmes, ensuring the Company has the necessary financial resources and people with the required skills to achieve its climate-related objectives.

Kenmare's Financial Director oversees the process of evaluating the financial impact of scenario analysis on our business and ensures it is appropriately and transparently reflected in our financial disclosures. The Financial Director then recommends those disclosures to the Audit and Risk Committee.

Kenmare's COO is accountable for ensuring our physical preparedness for potential extreme weather events is effectively managed.

Kenmare's Head of Sustainability is responsible for providing guidance to the Executive Committee and co-ordinating the Company's overall response to climate change.

GENERAL MANAGER AND SITE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Kenmare's General Manager has day-to-day responsibility for ensuring risk indicators are actively monitored and mitigating actions are appropriately deployed and escalated. The General Manager is supported by his leadership team, including the Operations Manager, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Security, and Head of Mine Planning.

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kenmare Resources plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Climate Strategy Report 2021
PU
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
02:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Form of Proxy 2022 - For Information Only
PU
02:01aNotice of Annual General Meeting and proposed adoption of mechanism to permit an Odd-lo..
GL
04/14Holding(s) in Company
GL
04/14Q1 2022 Production Report
AQ
04/14Kenmare Resources plc Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/14Kenmare Resources plc Reports Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/08Publication of 2021 Sustainability Report and inaugural Climate Strategy Report
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 485 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 650 M 650 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 551
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Kenmare Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Carvill Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony Francis McCluskey Secretary & Controller
Stephen James McTiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Terence Gerard Fitzpatrick Group General Manager-Technical
Ben Baxter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC13.15%650
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.35%73 670
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.33%56 188
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.80%37 131
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.52.05%14 131
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.68%13 887