Kenmare Resources : Climate Strategy Report 2021

WE RECOGNISE KENMARE HAS THE ABILITY AND RESPONSIBILITY TO PLAY A ROLE IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE, ALONGSIDE GOVERNMENTS AND INVESTORS.

This Climate Strategy Report represents Kenmare's inaugural reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For more information visit: www.kenmareresources.com

@KenmareResKenmare Resources Plc@KenmareResourcesplc

CONTENTS

AT A GLANCE

Climate-risk governance strengthened

Kenmare's Board has strengthened its governance of climate-risk by establishing a Climate Policy Read more about the strengthened governance on page 3.

Scenario analysis undertaken

We stress-tested our business against different temperature scenarios, in line with TCFD recommendations. Read more about testing on pages 13 and 16.

$18 million invested in emissions reduction technology

Kenmare has invested in a Rotary Uninterruptable Power Supply (RUPS) project, which will strengthen the stability of energy supply and reduce emissions Read more about investments on pages 5 and 9.

20% emissions intensity reduction

Kenmare's emissions intensity reduced to 0.057 tCO2e per tonne of finished product in 2021 (2020: 0.071 tCO2e) Read more about CO2 reduction on page 5.

At a glance 01

Overview 02

Climate governance 03

Strategy and targets

Overview 04

Energy and Climate Strategy 07

Decarbonising our operations 08

Targets 10

Risk management

Overview 12

Scenario analysis 14

TCFD disclosure index 19

READ OUR 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Find out about more our record year for safety and other sustainability targets.

01

OVERVIEW

"Kenmare's Board has strengthened its oversight ofclimate-related risks in 2021"

ELAINE DORWARD-KING

CHAIR, SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Kenmare accepts the scientific findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); supports the goals of the Paris Agreement; and acknowledges that business has a role to play in addressing climate change. In line with this position, we have set the ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040 (Scope 1 & 2) and we will work to reduce emissions operations as quickly as possible and offset emissions that are hard to abate. We will also work to effectively manage climate risks; capitalise on opportunities associated with the transition to the low carbon economy; and help make our operations and host communities more resilient to the future impacts of extreme weather events.

Kenmare has experienced several extreme weather events since the Moma Mine began operations in 2007. Such

THIS REPORT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH KENMARE'S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Kenmare Resources plc

02Climate Strategy Report 2021

events pose risks to the safety of our staff and contractors; physical damage to our operational assets; and to our ability

CLIMATE CHANGE IN MOZAMBIQUE

Climate change presents a significant risk to Kenmare's only country of operation, Mozambique. The country has been hit by several devastating cyclones in recent years. Mozambique has been identified as being one of the most affected countries in the world by extreme weather events, scoring in the top five countries affected over the period 2000-2019 (Global Climate Risk Index 2021).

to mine and ship product to customers. Conversely, the transition to the low-carbon economy also presents Kenmare with several opportunities. Our low carbon operations position us well to market our products to climate-conscious customers; a focus on increasing energy efficiency will reduce operational costs; and a small but growing use of our titanium minerals products in low carbon technologies may lead to some increased demand for our products.

Kenmare supports the aims of the TCFD and believes businesses should communicate the risks and opportunities that climate change presents. The TCFD framework improves the disclosure of consistent, comparable, reliable, and clear climate-related information so management and investors can make better capital allocation decisions in support of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

CLIMATE GOVERNANCE

Kenmare's Board and Board Committees have the following roles in managing and mitigating climate risk:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sets corporate vision and oversees the development of strategy for key sustainability issues, including climate change. Delegates authority on sustainability issues to the Sustainability Committee, including overseeing the implementation of both the Climate Policy and Energy and Climate Strategy. In 2021, the Board was updated on Kenmare's decarbonisation options and signed off the Company's Climate Policy, which included an ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040 (Scope 1 and 2)

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Provides challenge and considers climate-related factors in the Company's overall management of sustainability.

In 2021, the Committee oversaw a refresh of the Energy and Climate Strategy and definition of short, mid and long-term climate targets. The Committee also reviewed and endorsed the Climate Policy, defining Kenmare's corporate ambition and objectives.

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

Provides robust assessment of emerging and principal risks, including climate-risks. Ensures there is a process for evaluating the financial impact of scenario analysis and ensures it is appropriately and transparently reflected in our financial disclosures.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEENOMINATION COMMITTEE

Ensures the Board has access to the relevant skills and capabilities to assess, address and report on Kenmare's exposure to climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Ensures the Executive Team and Site Leadership Team are incentivised to make progress against sustainability KPI's, including decarbonisation and climate-risk management goals.

In 2021, the Committee approved an Executive scorecard where sustainability KPIs have a weighting of 25%. Of the seven sustainability KPIs, two are related to climate risk management.

Kenmare's Managing Director has ultimate responsibility for Kenmare's preparedness for driving our risk mitigation strategy. Extreme Weather was designated a Principal Risk in 2009 and the Executive Committee is collectively responsible for managing climate-related risks and opportunities and the implementation of mitigation programmes, ensuring the Company has the necessary financial resources and people with the required skills to achieve its climate-related objectives.

Kenmare's Financial Director oversees the process of evaluating the financial impact of scenario analysis on our business and ensures it is appropriately and transparently reflected in our financial disclosures. The Financial Director then recommends those disclosures to the Audit and Risk Committee.

Kenmare's COO is accountable for ensuring our physical preparedness for potential extreme weather events is effectively managed.

Kenmare's Head of Sustainability is responsible for providing guidance to the Executive Committee and co-ordinating the Company's overall response to climate change.

GENERAL MANAGER AND SITE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Kenmare's General Manager has day-to-day responsibility for ensuring risk indicators are actively monitored and mitigating actions are appropriately deployed and escalated. The General Manager is supported by his leadership team, including the Operations Manager, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Security, and Head of Mine Planning.

03