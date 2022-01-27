Kenmare Resources : Investor Presentation January 2022

Disclaimer

This Presentation (the "Presentation") has been This Presentation does not constitute or form part statements in this Presentation relating to future

prepared and issued by Kenmare Resources plc of, and should not be construed as, an offer, financials, results, plans and expectations

(the "Company" or "Kenmare"). While this invitation or inducement to purchase or subscribe regarding the Company's business, growth and

Presentation has been prepared in good faith, the for any securities of the Company nor shall it or profitability, as well as the general economic

Company and its respective officers, employees, any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in conditions to which the Company is exposed, are

agents and representatives expressly disclaim any connection with, any contract or investment forward looking by nature and may be affected by

and all liability for the contents of, or omissions decision relating to such securities, nor does it a variety of factors. The Company is under no

from, this Presentation, and for any other written constitute a recommendation regarding the obligation to update or keep current the

or oral communication transmitted or made securities of the Company. information contained in this Presentation, to

available to the recipient or any of its officers, This Presentation is as of the date hereof. This correct any inaccuracies which may become

employees, agents or representatives. apparent, or to publicly announce the result of

Presentation includes certain statements,

any revision to the statements made herein and

No representations or warranties are or will be estimates and projections provided by the

any opinions expressed in the Presentation or in

expressed or are to be implied on the part of the Company with respect to the anticipated future

any related materials are subject to change

Company, or any of its respective officers, performance of the Company or the industry in

without notice.

employees, agents or representatives in or from which it operates. Such statements, estimates and

this Presentation or any other written or oral projections reflect various assumptions and

communication from the Company, or any of its subjective judgments by the Company's

respective officers, employees, agents or management concerning anticipated results,

representatives concerning the Company or any certain of which assumptions and judgments may

other factors relevant to any transaction involving be significant in the context of the statements,

the Company or as to the accuracy, completeness estimates and projections made. These

or fairness of this Presentation, the information or assumptions and judgments may or may not

opinions on which it is based, or any other written prove to be correct and there can be no

or oral information made available in connection assurance that any projected results are