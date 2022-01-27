Log in
    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 01/27 05:15:56 pm
442.0000 GBX   0.00%
KENMARE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation January 2022
PU
01/19Record Year for Kenmare Resources
AQ
01/14KENMARE RESOURCES PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
Kenmare Resources : Investor Presentation January 2022

01/27/2022
RESPONSIBLY MEETING

GLOBAL DEMAND FOR

QUALITY-OF-LIFE

MINERALS

Investor Presentation

January 2022

In particular, certain

Kenmare Resources - Investor Presentation January 2022

2

Overview: Kenmare Resources

The world's largest ilmenite producer

Moma Mine in Mozambique

  • 15 years of production with >30 years in Mozambique
  • >100 years life of mine
  • Low environmental impact - 90% of power from renewable source (hydropower)
  • Meaningful contribution to the local and national economy

Market-leading position

  • Four product streams: ilmenite, zircon, rutile and mineral sands concentrate (monazite)
  • Kenmare production represents 8% of global supply
  • Key raw materials in the manufacture of paints, paper and plastic

Significant capital investment

  • Capital expenditure of ~US$1.4bn to date
  • Three development projects delivered between 2018 and 2020 to increase production to 1.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of ilmenite, plus associated co-products

Kenmare Resources - Investor Presentation January 2022

Wet Concentrator Plant B mining at Pilivili

2020 Revenue by product

Concentrates Rutile 3% 7%

Primary zircon 19%

Ilmenite 72%

3

Delivering increased production and profitability

Ramping up to 1.2 Mtpa ilmenite production

GROWTH

Guidance of 1.125 to 1.225 Mt of ilmenite (plus associated co-products) in 2022

MARGIN

EXPANSION

Kenmare is targeting a first quartile position on the industry revenue to cost curve

SHAREHOLDER

RETURNS

Targeting a 25% Profit After Tax (PAT) dividend payout ratio in 2021, up from 20% previously

1. EBITDA margin based on EBITDA over free on board (FOB) revenues

46%

production

increase

49%1

EBITDA margin

~US$100m

2021 total

shareholder returns

2021 was a record year for

safety, production and

shipments

H1 2021 EBITDA margin up significantly from 33% in H1 2020

USc7.29/sh 2021 interim dividend and US$81.6m returned to shareholders through share buy-back

Kenmare Resources - Investor Presentation January 2022

4

Committed to safety and sustainability

Over six million hours worked in 2021 without a Lost Time Injury

Safety

Sustainability

COVID-19

  • Lowest ever Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) in 2021
  • 88% improvement in LTIFR vs 2020
  • One year without a Lost Time Injury achieved on 6 January 2022
  • Inaugural Sustainability Report published for year-end 2020
  • Inaugural Climate Strategy Report to be published for year-end 2021
  • 96% of employees at the Moma Mine had received two doses of the vaccine by year-end
  • 12,000 vaccines donated for local communities

Kenmare Resources - Investor Presentation January 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Kenmare Resources plc published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 15:54:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
