Kenmare Resources : Sustainability Report 2021

THIS REPORT SETS OUT KENMARE'S STRATEGY, POLICIES AND MANAGEMENT APPROACH TO OUR LONG-STANDING AND ON-GOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY.

Our approach to sustainability is underpinned by our values and our Company purpose: to responsibly meet global demand for "quality-of-life" minerals.

Kenmare is an established mining company that operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine on the north ast coast of Mozambique. We are one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products, key raw materials ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles. We mine titanium-rich sands, mainly using dredges that float in artificial ponds, removing 3-5% of material mined, and separate it into its constituent minerals. We then progressively rehabilitate the mined land before it is handed back to the local community. Once the minerals are separated, we transport our final products to ocean-going vessels from our dedicated port facility.

This report should be read in conjunction with our policies, our Climate Strategy Report, the KMAD Annual Report, and the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, available on our website:www.kenmareresources.com.

Business overview

Leadership review 2-5

Executive summary/Highlights 6-7

Safety is at the heart of everything we do. We are proud of the new safety records set in 2021, as well as the steps we are taking to support our staff to develop their careers through skills and leadership training. Read more about our safety performance on pages 21-33.

Community engagement was critical in the development of the Resettlement Action Plan for the next phase of our mine path in Namalope West, and we thank our host communities for their time and participation in that process. Read more about the Namalope West RAP on page 42.

Over 90% of our electricity is supplied from a renewable source. Kenmare is investigating options to increase our use of renewable energy and reduce our diesel usage. Read more about our approach to Climate Change on pages 45-48.

The Sustainability Committee has taken steps to further strengthen our governance by approving our Climate Policy and our Supplier Code of Conduct. Read more about Kenmare's Governance on pages 57-58.

Our business 8-9

Our operating model 10-11

About this report 12-13

Stakeholder engagement 14-15

Material issues 16-17

Sustainability strategy 18-19

Safe and engaged workforce

Workforce health, safety and well-being 20-24

Security 25

Diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities 26-28

Localisation 29

Labour practices 30

Thriving communities

Community relationships 32-34

Socio-economic contributions 38-39

Community health and safety 40

Land use and food security 41

Land acquisition and resettlement 42

A healthy natural environment

Climate change 46

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions 47

Energy use 49

Water stewardship 50-51

Rehabilitation and closure 51

Biodiversity and ecological impacts 51

Tailings storage 54

Waste management 55

Trusted business

Board of Directors and management 57

Business transparency 59

Anti-bribery and corruption 60

Protection of human rights 61

Supply chain management and standards 62

Legal and regulatory compliance 63

A record annual performance in terms of safety, production and shipments, with ~$100m in shareholder returns.

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE CHAIR'S STATEMENT

Progressing our environmental, social and governance goals

ELAINE DORWARD-KING

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE CHAIR

Businesses today are held accountable for their activities by a wider range of stakeholders than ever before. Shareholders are increasingly focused on the environmental, health and social impacts associated with the returns on their investments. Kenmare is continually working to progress our environmental and social goals, creating value for all of our stakeholders. Our purpose as a Company is to responsibly meet global demand for "quality-of-life" minerals, and we are committed to fulfilling this role in a sustainable and inclusive way.

Safety and COVID-19 2021 continued to be a difficult and challenging year for everyone, and I am proud of Kenmare's ongoing response to the pandemic. As COVID-19 threatened lives and livelihoods around the world, Kenmare's team mobilised to safeguard each other, our contractors and our host communities, and to keep our operations running safely and smoothly. The additional burden of managing the pandemic makes Kenmare's safety record of six million hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), which was achieved in November 2021, and one year LTI-free on 6 January 2022 even more significant. I congratulate the whole organisation for this excellent accomplishment. In our pursuit of continuous improvement, our attentions will now turn to ensuring we can maintain the high bar that has been set, as well as strengthening safety practices within our supply chain, where there is still progress to be made.

Governance and risk management

Read about COVID-19 management on page 24

Read about our Climate Strategy on page 46

The Board's Sustainability Committee is responsible for overseeing the management of issues covered in this report. On behalf of the Board, the Committee supervises the development of policies, processes and strategies designed to manage sustainability risks and opportunities. In 2021, the Committee oversaw and approved the development of the Company's first formal Sustainability Strategy with medium-term targets, which are set out on pages 18 and 19.

In addition, the Company made a new commitment to climate risk management and the Board approved an ambition to become Net Zero (Scope 1 and 2) by 2040,

with a short-term carbon emissions reduction target of 12% by 2024. Kenmare's emissions intensity is low relative to peers, thanks to our early investment in connecting to the Mozambican national grid's supply of hydro-electric power. Our low emissions intensity makes the challenge of full decarbonisation even greater for Kenmare. Our Net Zero ambition, ratified in a new Group Climate Policy, acknowledges that we must all play our part, no matter what our starting point. We are at the early stages of our investigations into low carbon technologies, focusing on projects that will create positive or at minimum break-even Net Present Value (NPV) for the Company.

In 2021, Kenmare tested the business against a range of alternate warming pathways, including in a scenario aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which demonstrated its overall resilience. We have committed to being fully transparent in the steps we take to meet these goals, and their impact on our business. Our inaugural Climate Strategy Report aligns with recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and details Kenmare's governance, strategy, scenario analyses and climate-related risks and opportunities.

Diversity

Kenmare is working towards gender equality through a focused strategy to increase female representation in our workforce and our leadership. As of 1 January 2022, women comprise 30% of Kenmare's Board and after the 2022 AGM in May, this will increase to 33%. At the end of 2021, female representation in our Moma Mine workforce increased to 12.5% (2020: 10.6%). This represents steady year-on-year progress, with the representation of women in the workforce trebling over the last five years, increasing from 4% in 2016. We continue to further improve our female recruitment and retention programmes, which you can read more about on pages 26 and 27. We are committed to continuing this progress, recognising that the remote location of our mine and social and cultural norms in Mozambique mean this will be a long-term endeavour.

Human rights

Kenmare is increasingly vigilant in assessing potential abuses of human rights both in its business and supply chain. We have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in place with the Mozambican Ministry of Defence for the presence of marines operating close to our mine and a MoU with the police force. We are in the process of renegotiating both MoUs to reinforce the pre-existing commitment of the respective forces to upholding the Voluntary Principles of Security and Human Rights (the VPs). From 2022, we intend to provide external training to support their understanding of the implementation of the VPs.

Supply chain

During 2021, Kenmare made strides to improve the governance of our supply chain, recognising the impact our suppliers have on sustainability issues ranging from safety and environment, through to labour practices and human rights. To mitigate against possible future non-conformances, we have incorporated additional questions into our sustainability audits relating to human rights, and environmental policies and practices, the results of which you can read about on page 62. In addition, the Committee approved a Supplier Code of Conduct which summarises Kenmare's policies in one accessible Code to streamline the process of complying with our sustainability standards for our smaller, local suppliers. The procurement team is now designing a training programme to help suppliers develop their sustainability knowledge and expertise, where areas for improvement are identified.

Transparency

I'm proud to report that Kenmare has been recognised for a second consecutive year as the most transparent company in Mozambique by the Centro de Integridade Pública (CIP) Extractive Industry Transparency Index. The CIP assessed Kenmare as having the most transparent public disclosures on fiscal, corporate governance, social and environmental issues.

Kenmare aims to continously improve overall management of sustainability and transparency of reporting. In 2021 Kenmare published its inaugural Sustainability Report and in 2022 this has been built upon further with the setting of external targets for performance to be measured against.

Acknowledgements

Kenmare made important progress in 2021, which this report sets out. I would like to thank the Committee's other members, and the Executives supporting them, for their leadership and commitment to advancing Kenmare's sustainability ambitions.

I would also like to thank all Kenmare employees, the Executive Committee and our Board for their unremitting efforts in helping to drive the performance of Kenmare's business in line with its purpose, values and commitment to sustainability.

"Kenmare aims to continuously improve overall management of sustainability and transparency of reporting."

