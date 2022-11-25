Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kenmare Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:53 2022-11-25 am EST
439.50 GBX   -0.90%
07:34aKenmare Resources lowers production guidance following power outage
AN
06:52aUK Retail Could See Consumer Shift to Discounters Ahead of Christmas
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Oil-Linked Stocks Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenmare Resources lowers production guidance following power outage

11/25/2022 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Kenmare Resources PLC on Friday lowered its full year guidance for ilmenite and rutile production as heavy mineral concentrate production weakened following unplanned power outages.

Kenmare Resources is a Dublin-based titanium minerals and zircon producer, operating the Moma mine in northern Mozambique.

Kenmare Resources said the production of ilmenite, the group's' primary product, was strong in October. However, ilmenite production for the full year is now forecast to range between 1.08 million tonnes to 1.11 million tonnes, compared to the previous guidance of 1.13 million tonnes to 1.23 million tonnes.

Rutile production is expected to range between 8,500 tonnes to 9,500 tonnes in 2022, down from the previous guidance of 9,500 tonnes to 11,500 tonnes.

Kenmare Resources had to revise its guidance due to a recent issue in the electricity transmission grid which created the unplanned power outages, and resulted in lower ilmenite production.

The company is working with the state electricity provider, Electricidade de Mocambique, to identify and rectify the problem.

The fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be the "strongest quarter of the year" for shipments, however, due to seasonally favourable weather conditions and unrestricted shipping capacity. Kenmare Resources said the fourth quarter will not be impacted by lower production, and added that prices "remain strong".

Production guidance for primary zircon and concentrates is unchanged due to higher zircon content in the heavy mineral concentrate mine and stronger recoveries.

Kenmare Resources shares were up 0.2% to 444.50 pence at midday on Friday in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC 0.23% 444.5 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
TITANIUM OYJ 1.03% 14.65 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
All news about KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
07:34aKenmare Resources lowers production guidance following power outage
AN
06:52aUK Retail Could See Consumer Shift to Discounters Ahead of Christmas
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Oil-Linked Stocks Rise
DJ
03:42aSSE's Transmission Stake Sale a Positive Surprise
DJ
02:30aKenmare Trims Q4 Production Target for Ilmenite, Rutile on Mozambique Power Outages
MT
02:01aGuidance Update
GL
02:00aGuidance Update
AQ
02:00aKenmare Resources plc Updates Production Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
11/09Holding(s) in Company
GL
11/04Holding(s) in Company
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 518 M - -
Net income 2022 193 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,68x
Yield 2022 9,28%
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 551
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Kenmare Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,38 $
Average target price 8,55 $
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Carvill Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomas Gerard Hickey Financial Director & Executive Director
Andrew Webb Chairman
Terence Gerard Fitzpatrick Group General Manager-Technical
Ben Baxter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC-4.42%511
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.84%54 372
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.82%45 883
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 969
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.44%10 869
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.75%9 128