    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:15:49 2023-05-11 am EDT
452.00 GBX   +0.33%
10:07aResult of AGM
GL
10:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
02:01aReport on Payments to Governments
GL
Result of AGM

05/11/2023 | 10:07am EDT
Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

 

11 May 2023

 

AGM Results

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

 

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 18 April 2023. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

and

 

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

 

The full voting results are set out below:

 

ResolutionVotes

For		%Votes

Against		%Votes

Withheld*		%Total

Votes		% of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts73,709,133100.00140.001490.0073,709,14777.73
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report73,065,70099.47390,9570.53252,6390.3473,456,65777.46
To declare a final dividend of USc43.33 per share73,709,282100.00140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Michael Carvill73,709,009100.002870.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Mette Dobel73,696,14999.9813,1470.02-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King73,198,15199.31511,1450.69-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Clever Fonseca73,709,282100.00140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Graham Martin73,324,28799.48385,0090.52-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Deirdre Somers73,360,45999.53348,8370.47-0.0073,709,29677.73
To re-elect Andrew Webb73,709,082100.002140.00-0.0073,709,29677.73
To elect Tom Hickey73,560,73399.80148,3520.202110.0073,709,08577.73
To elect Issa Al Balushi68,606,437100.001,2140.005,101,6547.4468,607,65172.35
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration72,545,76898.421,163,5281.58-0.0073,709,29677.73
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.73,644,81899.9164,4780.09-0.0073,709,29677.73
To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy71,307,73097.072,148,9272.93252,6390.3473,456,65777.46
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities72,619,23498.521,090,0621.48-0.0073,709,29677.73
To disapply statutory pre-emption rights72,605,23198.501,103,8541.502110.0073,709,08577.73
To authorise market purchases73,675,85199.9533,4450.05-0.0073,709,29677.73
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.72,637,60098.551,071,6961.45-0.0073,709,29677.73

 

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 036

 

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

 

About Kenmare Resources

 

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

 


