Result of AGM and Board Update

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc ((LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, dated 21 April 2022. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
The full voting results are set out below:
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld *
%
Total Votes
% of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
74,058,420
100.00
168
0.00
34,819
0.05
74,058,588
78.02
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report
73,221,015
98.87
837,362
1.13
35,030
0.05
74,058,377
78.02
To declare a final dividend of USc25.42
per share
74,093,080
100.00
29
0.00
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To re-elect Michael Carvill
74,091,107
100.00
2,002
0.00
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King
73,654,553
99.45
404,035
0.55
34,819
0.05
74,058,588
78.02
To re-elect Clever Fonseca
74,091,100
100.00
2,009
0.00
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To re-elect Graham Martin
73,826,260
99.64
266,849
0.36
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To re-elect Tony McCluskey
73,924,742
99.77
168,367
0.23
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To re-elect Sameer Oundhakar
68,834,082
100.00
163
0.00
5,259,162
7.64
68,834,245
72.52
To re-elect Deirdre Somers
71,231,095
96.14
2,862,014
3.86
298
0.00
74,093,109
78.06
To elect Mette Dobel
74,092,622
100.00
476
0.00
309
0.00
74,093,098
78.06
To elect Andrew Webb
74,092,994
100.00
104
0.00
309
0.00
74,093,098
78.06
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration
74,092,983
100.00
374
0.00
50
0.0
74,093,357
78.06
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.
74,018,751
99.90
74,650
0.10
6
0.00
74,093,401
78.06
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
73,551,297
99.27
542,099
0.73
11
0.00
74,093,396
78.06
To disapply statutory pre-emption rights
73,575,244
99.30
516,044
0.70
2,119
0.00
74,091,288
78.05
To authorise market purchases
74,045,365
99.94
48,036
0.06
6
0.00
74,093,401
78.06
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.
73,556,740
99.28
536,605
0.72
62
0.00
74,093,345
78.06
To amend the articles of association for proposed Odd-lot Offer
73,558,416
99.28
534,682
0.72
309
0.00
74,093,098
78.06
To authorise the making of an Odd-lot Offer
73,556,704
99.28
536,692
0.72
11
0.00
74,093,396
78.06
To authorise the making of an off-market purchase of shares**
73,452,324
99.28
535,253
0.72
11
0.00
74,093,396
77.38
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
** In accordance with section 105(5) of the Companies Act 2014, votes cast in respect of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders (as defined in the Circular dated 21 April 2022) on 21 April 2022 were required to be excluded when determining whether resolution 13 was passed. For technical reasons, in order to effect this, the aggregate number of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders on 21 April 2022 was deducted from the votes cast in favour of the resolution.
Board update
As announced on 3 December 2021, Steven McTiernan retired at the Annual General Meeting and Andrew Webb, having been elected as a Director, has succeeded him as Chair of the Board of Directors of Kenmare.
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.