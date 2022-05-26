Result of AGM and Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

26 May 2022

AGM Results and Board Update

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc ((LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, dated 21 April 2022. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld * % Total Votes % of issued share capital voted To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 74,058,420 100.00 168 0.00 34,819 0.05 74,058,588 78.02 To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report 73,221,015 98.87 837,362 1.13 35,030 0.05 74,058,377 78.02 To declare a final dividend of USc25.42



per share 74,093,080 100.00 29 0.00 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To re-elect Michael Carvill 74,091,107 100.00 2,002 0.00 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 73,654,553 99.45 404,035 0.55 34,819 0.05 74,058,588 78.02 To re-elect Clever Fonseca 74,091,100 100.00 2,009 0.00 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To re-elect Graham Martin 73,826,260 99.64 266,849 0.36 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To re-elect Tony McCluskey 73,924,742 99.77 168,367 0.23 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To re-elect Sameer Oundhakar 68,834,082 100.00 163 0.00 5,259,162 7.64 68,834,245 72.52 To re-elect Deirdre Somers 71,231,095 96.14 2,862,014 3.86 298 0.00 74,093,109 78.06 To elect Mette Dobel 74,092,622 100.00 476 0.00 309 0.00 74,093,098 78.06 To elect Andrew Webb 74,092,994 100.00 104 0.00 309 0.00 74,093,098 78.06 To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration 74,092,983 100.00 374 0.00 50 0.0 74,093,357 78.06 To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.



74,018,751 99.90 74,650 0.10 6 0.00 74,093,401 78.06 To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 73,551,297 99.27 542,099 0.73 11 0.00 74,093,396 78.06 To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights 73,575,244 99.30 516,044 0.70 2,119 0.00 74,091,288 78.05 To authorise market purchases 74,045,365 99.94 48,036 0.06 6 0.00 74,093,401 78.06 To authorise re-issue of treasury shares. 73,556,740 99.28 536,605 0.72 62 0.00 74,093,345 78.06 To amend the articles of association for proposed Odd-lot Offer 73,558,416 99.28 534,682 0.72 309 0.00 74,093,098 78.06 To authorise the making of an Odd-lot Offer 73,556,704 99.28 536,692 0.72 11 0.00 74,093,396 78.06 To authorise the making of an off-market purchase of shares** 73,452,324 99.28 535,253 0.72 11 0.00 74,093,396 77.38

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

** In accordance with section 105(5) of the Companies Act 2014, votes cast in respect of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders (as defined in the Circular dated 21 April 2022) on 21 April 2022 were required to be excluded when determining whether resolution 13 was passed. For technical reasons, in order to effect this, the aggregate number of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders on 21 April 2022 was deducted from the votes cast in favour of the resolution.

Board update

As announced on 3 December 2021, Steven McTiernan retired at the Annual General Meeting and Andrew Webb, having been elected as a Director, has succeeded him as Chair of the Board of Directors of Kenmare.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.