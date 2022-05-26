Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kenmare Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMR   IE00BDC5DG00

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

(KMR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:25 am EDT
465.50 GBX   -0.21%
01:14pResult of AGM and Board Update
GL
08:25aKENMARE RESOURCES : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
02:02aReport on Payments to Governments 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Result of AGM and Board Update

05/26/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

 

26 May 2022

AGM Results and Board Update

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc ((LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, dated 21 April 2022. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

ResolutionVotes For %Votes Against %Votes Withheld *%Total Votes % of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts      74,058,420100.00             1680.00       34,8190.05    74,058,58878.02
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report      73,221,01598.87      837,3621.13       35,0300.05    74,058,37778.02
To declare a final dividend of USc25.42

per share		      74,093,080100.00               290.00            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To re-elect Michael Carvill      74,091,107100.00          2,0020.00            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King      73,654,55399.45      404,0350.55       34,8190.05    74,058,58878.02
To re-elect Clever Fonseca      74,091,100100.00          2,0090.00            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To re-elect Graham Martin      73,826,26099.64      266,8490.36            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To re-elect Tony McCluskey      73,924,74299.77      168,3670.23            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To re-elect Sameer Oundhakar      68,834,082100.00             1630.00  5,259,1627.64    68,834,24572.52
To re-elect Deirdre Somers      71,231,09596.14   2,862,0143.86            2980.00    74,093,10978.06
To elect Mette Dobel      74,092,622100.00             4760.00            3090.00    74,093,09878.06
To elect Andrew Webb      74,092,994100.00             1040.00            3090.00    74,093,09878.06
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration      74,092,983100.00             3740.00              500.0    74,093,35778.06
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.

      74,018,75199.90        74,6500.10                60.00    74,093,40178.06
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities      73,551,29799.27      542,0990.73              110.00    74,093,39678.06
To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights		      73,575,24499.30      516,0440.70         2,1190.00    74,091,28878.05
To authorise market purchases      74,045,36599.94        48,0360.06                60.00    74,093,40178.06
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.      73,556,74099.28      536,6050.72              620.00    74,093,34578.06
To amend the articles of association for proposed Odd-lot Offer      73,558,41699.28      534,6820.72            3090.00    74,093,09878.06
To authorise the making of an Odd-lot Offer      73,556,70499.28      536,6920.72              110.00    74,093,39678.06
To authorise the making of an off-market purchase of shares**      73,452,32499.28      535,2530.72              110.00    74,093,39677.38

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

** In accordance with section 105(5) of the Companies Act 2014, votes cast in respect of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders (as defined in the Circular dated 21 April 2022) on 21 April 2022 were required to be excluded when determining whether resolution 13 was passed. For technical reasons, in order to effect this, the aggregate number of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders on 21 April 2022 was deducted from the votes cast in favour of the resolution.

Board update

As announced on 3 December 2021, Steven McTiernan retired at the Annual General Meeting and Andrew Webb, having been elected as a Director, has succeeded him as Chair of the Board of Directors of Kenmare.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 0367 / +353 87 663 0875

 

Murray (PR advisor)

Doug Keatinge

dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 037 4163

 

About Kenmare Resources

 

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


All news about KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
01:14pResult of AGM and Board Update
GL
08:25aKENMARE RESOURCES : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
02:02aReport on Payments to Governments 2021
GL
02:01aReport on Payments to Governments 2021
GL
05/19Financial Director to Retire / Directorate Change Announcement under LR 9.6.11
GL
05/19Financial Director to Retire / Directorate Change Announcement under LR 9.6.11
AQ
05/19Kenmare Resources plc Announces Retirement of Tony McCluskey, Financial Director
CI
05/17Holding(s) in Company
GL
05/17Holding(s) in Company
AQ
05/12KENMARE RESOURCES : 2022 Site Visit Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 485 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 556 M 557 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 551
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Kenmare Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Average target price 8,35 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Carvill Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony Francis McCluskey Secretary & Controller
Stephen James McTiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Terence Gerard Fitzpatrick Group General Manager-Technical
Ben Baxter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC0.54%556
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.18%54 826
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.04%51 595
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.07%47 197
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-20.74%13 230
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.24.83%11 725