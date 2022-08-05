Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6125   TW0006125008

KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6125)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-03
28.00 TWD   +0.54%
05:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements
PU
05:01aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-limit improvement plan
PU
04:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The Company's Board of Directors approved the financial reports for the second quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-limit improvement plan

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:52:30
Subject 
 Announced the Company's subsidiary capital
loan and over-limit improvement plan
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.16%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In accordance with the instruction,Jin-Guan-Zheng-Shen-Zi No. 1100363503.
6.Countermeasures:
The balance of the subsidiary KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. and
Kentec Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd and Suzhou Kenmec Property Development
Ltd. respectively exceeded the company's self-determined capital loan and
the total limit and individual limit, and the company has formulated an
improvement plan as follows:
(1)Suzhou Kenmec Property Development Ltd. mainly holds the real estate
   building under development and will continue to repay the capital loan
   and amount of KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. with the proceeds from
   the sale and rental of the house.
(2)Kentec Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd is an affiliated enterprise of the
   Company, and will repay the capital loan and amount of KENMEC TECHNOLOGY
   (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. in the future with the proceeds of operating profits.
(3)KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. at the end of June 2010, the original
   excess amount of RMB31,271thousand, as of the end of June 2022 has
   recovered RMB32,500 thousand.
(4)KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. calculated the net value at the end
   of December 2010, and the remaining overrun amount was RMB 0.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The situation has been improved.

Disclaimer

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
05:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Com..
PU
05:01aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-l..
PU
04:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The Company's Board of Directors approved the financial re..
PU
07/14KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The subsidiary TAISIC materials corp.will increase its cap..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Com..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement on the resolution of the company's board of d..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Decide on matters related to the transfer of treasury shar..
PU
07/04TAISIC MATERIALS CORP. announced that it has received funding from Kenmec Mechanical En..
CI
06/24KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of the company's for the ex-dividend record d..
PU
06/24KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's ..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 039 M - -
Net income 2021 -283 M - -
Net cash 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,8x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 6 804 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Fu Hsieh General Manager
Chin I Lai Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Chuan Shen Deputy General Manager-Operations & Management
Yueh Chen Lin General Manager-Operations & Management
Chen Tai Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.41%227
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.61.70%40 071
TONGWEI CO.,LTD11.92%33 562
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD1.86%25 811
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.48%25 218
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.20.19%23 960