Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-limit improvement plan

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05 2.Company name:KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:89.16% 5.Cause of occurrence: In accordance with the instruction,Jin-Guan-Zheng-Shen-Zi No. 1100363503. 6.Countermeasures: The balance of the subsidiary KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. and Kentec Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd and Suzhou Kenmec Property Development Ltd. respectively exceeded the company's self-determined capital loan and the total limit and individual limit, and the company has formulated an improvement plan as follows: (1)Suzhou Kenmec Property Development Ltd. mainly holds the real estate building under development and will continue to repay the capital loan and amount of KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. with the proceeds from the sale and rental of the house. (2)Kentec Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd is an affiliated enterprise of the Company, and will repay the capital loan and amount of KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. in the future with the proceeds of operating profits. (3)KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. at the end of June 2010, the original excess amount of RMB31,271thousand, as of the end of June 2022 has recovered RMB32,500 thousand. (4)KENMEC TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. calculated the net value at the end of December 2010, and the remaining overrun amount was RMB 0. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The situation has been improved.