  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6125   TW0006125008

KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6125)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announced the company's consolidated financial report for year ended Dec. 31 2021

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 19:21:21
Subject 
 Announced the company's consolidated financial
report for year ended Dec. 31 2021
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/18
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,038,905
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):171,645
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(728,624)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(889,000)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(954,832)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(282,867)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.14)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,517,476
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,766,912
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,389,220
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please go to the Market Observation Post System.

Disclaimer

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
