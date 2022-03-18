Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announced the company's consolidated financial report for year ended Dec. 31 2021

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/18 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/18 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,038,905 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):171,645 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(728,624) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(889,000) 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(954,832) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(282,867) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):(1.14) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,517,476 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):5,766,912 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,389,220 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please go to the Market Observation Post System.