Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announced the company's consolidated financial report for year ended Dec. 31 2021

Announced the company's consolidated financial
report for year ended Dec. 31 2021
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/18
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,038,905
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):171,645
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(728,624)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(889,000)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(954,832)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(282,867)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.14)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,517,476
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,766,912
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,389,220
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
