Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: HSIAO,CHEN-TAI CHENG,FU-HSIONG CHU,CHIEN-CHOU 4.Resume of the previous position holder: HSIAO,CHEN-TAI-independent director of the Company CHENG,FU-HSIONG-independent director of the Company CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants 5.Name of the new position holder: LEE,YIH-YUH PENG,TZU-JU CHU,CHIEN-CHOU 6.Resume of the new position holder: LEE,YIH-YUH-Associate Professor of NCCU PENG,TZU-JU-Professor of NCCU CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 25, 2019 to June 24, 2022 10.Effective date of the new member:June 24, 2022 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None