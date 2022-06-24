Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd
Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
HSIAO,CHEN-TAI
CHENG,FU-HSIONG
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
HSIAO,CHEN-TAI-independent director of the Company
CHENG,FU-HSIONG-independent director of the Company
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants
5.Name of the new position holder:
LEE,YIH-YUH
PENG,TZU-JU
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
LEE,YIH-YUH-Associate Professor of NCCU
PENG,TZU-JU-Professor of NCCU
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 25, 2019 to June 24, 2022
10.Effective date of the new member:June 24, 2022
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
