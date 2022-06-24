Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6125   TW0006125008

KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6125)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-22
27.85 TWD   +1.64%
06:06aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of Election of board of directors chairperson
PU
05:56aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee
PU
06/22KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : 2022 annual general meeting passes removal of the noncompete clause for directors , on behalf of major subsidiary KENTEC INC.
PU
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:43:33
Subject 
 Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd
Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
HSIAO,CHEN-TAI
CHENG,FU-HSIONG
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
HSIAO,CHEN-TAI-independent director of the Company
CHENG,FU-HSIONG-independent director of the Company
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants
5.Name of the new position holder:
LEE,YIH-YUH
PENG,TZU-JU
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
LEE,YIH-YUH-Associate Professor of NCCU
PENG,TZU-JU-Professor of NCCU
CHU,CHIEN-CHOU-CPA of ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):June 25, 2019 to June 24, 2022
10.Effective date of the new member:June 24, 2022
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
