Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Decide on matters related to the transfer of treasury shares to employees.

Decide on matters related to the transfer of
treasury shares to employees.
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/04
2.Company name:KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The board of directors of the company decided to
transfer treasury shares to employees.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company bought back 2,000,000 treasury shares from 2021/01/27 to
2021/03/05 (the first time in 2021) and from 2022/03/22 to 2022/05/19
(the first time in 2022) 2,000,000 shares are returned to the treasury,and a
total of 4,000,000 shares will be transferred to employees for subscription.
(2)The standards, rights and restrictions on the number of shares that
employees can subscribe for are based on the company's "2021 First Share
Repurchase and Transfer Employee Measures" and "2022 Year 2022 First Share
Repurchase and Transfer Employee Measures" (hereinafter referred to as the
transfer method)regulations.
(3)The transfer price is handled in accordance with the provisions of the
transfer method. The first transfer price in 2021 to employees is 24.80 yuan
per share at the actual average buyback price of each time, and the first
transfer price in 2022 is 24.02 yuan per share.
(4)The base date for employee stock subscription is July 19, 2022, and the
chairman is authorized to handle relevant payment matters.
(5)If there is a change in the actual operation or other unfinished matters
later, the board of directors authorizes the chairman to deal with it.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:22:08 UTC.