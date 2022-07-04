Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : Decide on matters related to the transfer of treasury shares to employees.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/04 2.Company name:KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The board of directors of the company decided to transfer treasury shares to employees. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The company bought back 2,000,000 treasury shares from 2021/01/27 to 2021/03/05 (the first time in 2021) and from 2022/03/22 to 2022/05/19 (the first time in 2022) 2,000,000 shares are returned to the treasury,and a total of 4,000,000 shares will be transferred to employees for subscription. (2)The standards, rights and restrictions on the number of shares that employees can subscribe for are based on the company's "2021 First Share Repurchase and Transfer Employee Measures" and "2022 Year 2022 First Share Repurchase and Transfer Employee Measures" (hereinafter referred to as the transfer method)regulations. (3)The transfer price is handled in accordance with the provisions of the transfer method. The first transfer price in 2021 to employees is 24.80 yuan per share at the actual average buyback price of each time, and the first transfer price in 2022 is 24.02 yuan per share. (4)The base date for employee stock subscription is July 19, 2022, and the chairman is authorized to handle relevant payment matters. (5)If there is a change in the actual operation or other unfinished matters later, the board of directors authorizes the chairman to deal with it. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None