Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements

New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of
the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: KENMEC MECHA-TRONICS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.
(2)Relationship with lender: 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):705,990
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):521,950
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):120,020
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 641,970
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content: None
(2)Value (thousand NTD): None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 1,182,131
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,452,975
5.Method of calculation of interest:
To be adjusted as needed according to the Company's lending rates
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:principal and interest repaid at maturity
(2)Date: starting on the first payment date，
1 year; early repayment allowed
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,800,483
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:0.51
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Self funding
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.