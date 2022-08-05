Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6125   TW0006125008

KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(6125)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-03
28.00 TWD   +0.54%
05:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements
PU
05:01aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-limit improvement plan
PU
04:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The Company's Board of Directors approved the financial reports for the second quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:00:29
Subject 
 New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of
the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: KENMEC MECHA-TRONICS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.
(2)Relationship with lender: 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):705,990
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):521,950
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):120,020
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate: Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 641,970
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content: None
(2)Value (thousand NTD): None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 1,182,131
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,452,975
5.Method of calculation of interest:
To be adjusted as needed according to the Company's lending rates
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:principal and interest repaid at maturity
(2)Date: starting on the first payment date，
         1 year; early repayment allowed
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,800,483
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:0.51
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Self funding
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
05:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Com..
PU
05:01aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announced the Company's subsidiary capital loan and over-l..
PU
04:11aKENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The Company's Board of Directors approved the financial re..
PU
07/14KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : The subsidiary TAISIC materials corp.will increase its cap..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : New loans extended to subsidiaries exceeding 2% of the Com..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement on the resolution of the company's board of d..
PU
07/04KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Decide on matters related to the transfer of treasury shar..
PU
07/04TAISIC MATERIALS CORP. announced that it has received funding from Kenmec Mechanical En..
CI
06/24KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of the company's for the ex-dividend record d..
PU
06/24KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's ..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 039 M - -
Net income 2021 -283 M - -
Net cash 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,8x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 6 804 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Fu Hsieh General Manager
Chin I Lai Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Chuan Shen Deputy General Manager-Operations & Management
Yueh Chen Lin General Manager-Operations & Management
Chen Tai Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENMEC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.41%227
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.61.70%40 071
TONGWEI CO.,LTD11.92%33 562
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD1.86%25 811
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.48%25 218
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.20.19%23 960