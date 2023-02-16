Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennametal Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMT   US4891701009

KENNAMETAL INC.

(KMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26:27 2023-02-16 am EST
28.63 USD   -1.40%
10:01aKennametal introduces gold standard turning insert grade with advanced coating technology
PR
02/13Kennametal Names Michael Pici Vice President, Investor Relations
PR
02/09Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Kennametal to $28 From $22, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES GOLD STANDARD TURNING INSERT GRADE WITH ADVANCED COATING TECHNOLOGY

02/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KCP25C grade with KENGold™ coating sets new standard for wear and productivity in steel turning

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a leader in metal-cutting tools and solutions, has introduced a new, higher performance turning grade with an advanced coating technology. KCP25C with KENGold™ is the first choice for metal-cutting inserts with improved wear and higher metal removal rates for steel-turning applications.

"Our high performance KCP25C grade inserts with KENGold coating technology set a new standard for machinists working across a variety of steel turning applications," said Vice President of Global Product Management Scott Etling. "This gold standard turning insert delivers a one-two performance punch of higher metal removal rates and improved wear resistance, meaning our customers can machine longer and with greater productivity and efficiency than before. Additionally, the insert's gold flank makes it easy to visually identify wear, maximize edge use and reduce waste."

KCP25C is the first-choice carbide grade for turning inserts in general purpose applications in a variety of steel materials and delivers consistent, repeatable performance. KENGold is a proprietary, multi-layer coating technology with enhanced pre- and post-coat processes that deliver an effective thermal barrier for greater crater wear resistance, typically experienced in these types of machining applications.

Key features and benefits of KCP25C with KENGold:

  • Greater wear resistance for more reliable, consistent tool life
  • Improved toughness and reduced chipping
  • Enhanced edge protection for greater machining accuracy and reliability
  • Gold flank makes it easier to identify wear and reduce waste from unused edges
  • Enables increased cutting speeds for increased metal removal rates and higher productivity

KCP25C with KENGold is an example of how Kennametal's global modernization investments are enabling the company to innovate higher-performing products for customers. The company uses nextgeneration chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology to produce the coating while advanced pressing and surface treatment technologies deliver tighter tolerance levels than ever before, resulting in a more consistent, reliable tool life.

Kennametal has released KCP25C with KENGold in the most common insert shapes and styles: C, D, S, T, V and W. Longer term, the company plans to expand on KCP25C with additional turning insert shapes and styles—all featuring the KENGold coating technology.

For more information about the KENGold advanced coating technology and KCP25C grade, visit: https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/products/metalworking-tools/turning/coating-technologies/kengold.html.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-introduces-gold-standard-turning-insert-grade-with-advanced-coating-technology-301748339.html

SOURCE Kennametal


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KENNAMETAL INC.
10:01aKennametal introduces gold standard turning insert grade with advanced coating technolo..
PR
02/13Kennametal Names Michael Pici Vice President, Investor Relations
PR
02/09Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Kennametal to $28 From $22, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/08KENNAMETAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Kennametal to $27 From $25, Maintains Equalweight Rati..
MT
02/07Transcript : Kennametal Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
02/06Kennametal's Fiscal Q2 Earnings Drop, Sales Rise; Fiscal Q3 Revenue Outlook Set, 2023 S..
MT
02/06Kennametal : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06Kennametal : Q2 FY2023 Kennametal Inc. Earnings Conference CallAdd to OutlookAdd to Google..
PU
02/06Tranche Update on Kennametal Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 2, 2021.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KENNAMETAL INC.
More recommendations