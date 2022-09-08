Kennametal : FY22 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
2022 REPORT
Table of Contents
Introduction
CEO Letter
ESG Strategy
3
4
Responsible
Environmental
Practices
Environmental
Climate
Water
Waste
Management and
Protection
Conservation
Management
Climate Change
6
8
10
16
18
Making a
Human Capital
Diversity and
Health and
Community
Social Impact
Management
Inclusion
Safety
Engagement
22
24
28
31
43
Ethical and
Responsible
Governance
Board Governance
Ethics and
Supply Chain
Human Rights
and Oversight
Compliance
47
48
51
55
58
Appendix
Data Tables
GRI Content
SASB
TCFD
About this
Index
Table
Index
Report
60
61
69
78
79
80
From the President and CEO
class level, showing a steady decreasing trend over the past five years. We ended fiscal 2022 with one Fatal and Serious Injury
as the world continues to confront challenges from the pandemic.
• We focused on keeping
employees engaged and building
Dear Kennametal Stakeholders,
I am pleased to present Kennametal's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for fiscal 2022, which represents a significant advance in our ESG accountability and transparency. This report includes the results of our first materiality analysis conducted by a third party to identify the most important ESG topics for our stakeholders and our Company. In this report, we are
also including for the first time data and metrics based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. This represents another important step in our ESG journey as we work to refine measurable objectives for our ESG performance. We are using these results to further refine our ESG strategy as we continue to focus on proactively mitigating ESG risks and building long-term value for all stakeholders.
We continued to make significant progress in fiscal 2022 to enhance our performance in environmental,
health and safety (EHS), diversity and inclusion (D&I), workforce development, community engagement and other focus areas.
Our accomplishments include:
We achieved reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption intensity, landfilled waste intensity, and water withdrawal and its intensity through our ongoing factory modernization and process improvement programs.
As part of our commitment to developing a world-class health and safety culture and targeting zero injuries and illnesses, we launched an enhanced electronic EHS Management System to enable streamlined collection and tracking of key data and metrics. This system will ensure ongoing performance towards reaching our measurable goals.
Our total recordable incident rate continues to perform at a world-
(FSI) actual incident and an approximate 14 percent reduction in our total recordable rate year over year. Our FSI prevention initiatives mitigated more than
800 serious risks while our Find and Fix work helped employees to identify and fix more than 7,400 issues.
We continued our efforts to protect employees from COVID-19 while providing uninterrupted service to our customers, with only two work- related cases among our employees in fiscal 2022.
We advanced our D&I strategy focused on four strategic pillars
awareness, acquisition, development and community
through various initiatives, including the expansion of Employee Resource Groups, enhanced D&I training programs and creating partnerships to build a diverse talent pipeline.
We supported our communities through workforce development programs, philanthropic donations and employee volunteer efforts, which was particularly important
our culture of accountability
by investing in learning and
development programs. This
included our Leadership
Excellence Advancement
Program (LEAP) for plant
managers and other operational
leaders and advanced technical
training for our operational
employees through the
Kennametal Knowledge Center.
I am proud of the progress we have made on our ESG strategy and initiatives in fiscal 2022, especially in the steps we have taken to improve accountability and transparency. We appreciate the support of our employees, suppliers, customers, investors and community partners as we continue to move forward together to align with our ESG strategy.
Best regards,
Christopher Rossi
President and Chief Executive Officer
FY22 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENTAL
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX
3
ESG Strategy
We are committed to achieving outstanding ESG performance to build long- term value for all of our stakeholders. Our ESG strategy is incorporated into all aspects of our business and operations to enable us to live our values at work and in our global communities. We focus on proactively identifying and mitigating ESG risks and capturing opportunities that benefit our stakeholders.
In fiscal 2022, we continued to mature our ESG strategy and framework through a collaborative and cross- functional process that engaged internal stakeholders across our organization. We also incorporated input from external stakeholders through engagement with our investors, communities, customers and suppliers. Our strategy is also based on benchmarking of our peers and research into industry ESG best practices. We continued to incorporate our ESG strategy into our corporate strategy review process with our Board of Directors and with business segment leaders who identify where
and how their respective strategies support our ESG strategy and associated internal goals. Our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team are committed to continuous improvement of this process to ensure our ESG strategy is fully integrated into our corporate and operational strategy development process.
At the Board level, our Nominating/ Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of our ESG strategy, maturity path and associated initiatives with the full Board reviewing the ESG strategy at least annually as part of the overall corporate strategy.
Our management's ESG Steering Committee, co-chaired by our VP, Secretary and General Counsel and our VP and Chief Administrative Officer, is comprised of a cross- functional team of employees that oversees the implementation of our ESG strategy and programs. We also have a cross-functional ESG working team responsible for implementing and executing our ESG strategy and initiatives, which regularly reports on its progress to the ESG Steering Committee who reports it to the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.
FY22 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENTAL
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX
4
Kennametal's Materiality-based Approach to ESG
KENNAMETAL'S MATERIAL ESG TOPICS
Environmental
Social
Governance
We periodically review our material topics to align with the issues and challenges most relevant to our business and stakeholders. To inform this ESG Report, in fiscal
2022 Kennametal completed its first ESG materiality assessment. As part of this work, Kennametal retained Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) to perform an independent third-party assessment. This information was used to guide our ESG strategy, taking into consideration expectations from all stakeholders.
The assessment began by examining a range of key stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees and ESG rating organizations, as well as studying industry peers, to conduct a materiality analysis for ESG topics. Topics included each of the GRI Standards Topics, the SASB Industrial Machinery & Goods 2018 Sustainability Accounting Standard and other ESG topics of interest to investors and other important stakeholders.
G&A first mapped sector-specific material ESG topics identified by these stakeholders to the GRI Standards Topics. For material ESG topics identified that did not map
directly to a GRI Standards Topic, an additional "Non-GRI Material Topic" was added to the materiality analysis and included in the GRI content index. This initial step produced a list of 39 topics of interest to different groups of stakeholders.
G&A then conducted a deeper analysis to prioritize these issues, starting with an assessment of a selection of industry peers and customers that are highly rated for ESG performance. G&A also examined the methodologies of leading ESG investor raters and institutional investors, including their strategic selection of material ESG topics in their sustainability disclosure, rating methodologies, investment decision-making, goal setting and strategy.
From this research, along with input from Kennametal's employees and Executive Leadership Team, G&A calculated an overall materiality score for each ESG topic to help focus the strategy and disclosures in this report. Using this quantitative model, Kennametal identified the 15 highest scoring topics as most material to the business.
Importance
Occupational Health
Waste
& Safety
STAKEHOLDERS
Increasing
Water and
Effluents
Ethics and Integrity
Employment
Energy
Conflict Minerals
Emissions
Diversity & Equity
Human Rights
Opportunity
Governance
TO
Assessment
IMPORTANCE
Anti-Corruption
Materials
Local Communities
Climate Adaptation
Increasing Importance
INDUSTRY IMPACT
The materiality matrix shows the relative weight of different topics from two perspectives. The X axis shows how important an issue is considered by the industry and internal stakeholders, while the Y axis shows the topic's importance to external stakeholders.
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a series of interlinked goals adopted by UN member states in 2015. These goals focus on creating more sustainable economic and environmental practices by 2030.
Kennametal recognizes the importance of the SDGs. Throughout this report, we have identified how the SDGs are aligned with our priority topics. More detailed linkage can also be found in our GRI Content Index starting on page 69.
FY22 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENTAL
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX
5
