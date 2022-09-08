Kennametal : FY22 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Dear Kennametal Stakeholders,

I am pleased to present Kennametal's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for fiscal 2022, which represents a significant advance in our ESG accountability and transparency. This report includes the results of our first materiality analysis conducted by a third party to identify the most important ESG topics for our stakeholders and our Company. In this report, we are

also including for the first time data and metrics based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. This represents another important step in our ESG journey as we work to refine measurable objectives for our ESG performance. We are using these results to further refine our ESG strategy as we continue to focus on proactively mitigating ESG risks and building long-term value for all stakeholders.

We continued to make significant progress in fiscal 2022 to enhance our performance in environmental,