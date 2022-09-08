Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennametal Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMT   US4891701009

KENNAMETAL INC.

(KMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-09-08 am EDT
23.18 USD   -1.17%
10:00aKENNAMETAL : FY22 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
08/24Kennametal to Attend Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
08/15Kennametal India's Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kennametal : FY22 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

09/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

2022 REPORT

Table of Contents

Introduction

CEO Letter

ESG Strategy

3

4

Responsible

Environmental

Practices

Environmental

Climate

Water

Waste

Management and

Protection

Conservation

Management

Climate Change

6

8

10

16

18

Making a

Human Capital

Diversity and

Health and

Community

Social Impact

Management

Inclusion

Safety

Engagement

22

24

28

31

43

Ethical and

Responsible

Governance

Board Governance

Ethics and

Supply Chain

Human Rights

and Oversight

Compliance

47

48

51

55

58

Appendix

Data Tables

GRI Content

SASB

TCFD

About this

Index

Table

Index

Report

60

61

69

78

79

80

From the President and CEO

class level, showing a steady decreasing trend over the past five years. We ended fiscal 2022 with one Fatal and Serious Injury

as the world continues to confront challenges from the pandemic.

• We focused on keeping

employees engaged and building

Dear Kennametal Stakeholders,

I am pleased to present Kennametal's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for fiscal 2022, which represents a significant advance in our ESG accountability and transparency. This report includes the results of our first materiality analysis conducted by a third party to identify the most important ESG topics for our stakeholders and our Company. In this report, we are

also including for the first time data and metrics based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. This represents another important step in our ESG journey as we work to refine measurable objectives for our ESG performance. We are using these results to further refine our ESG strategy as we continue to focus on proactively mitigating ESG risks and building long-term value for all stakeholders.

We continued to make significant progress in fiscal 2022 to enhance our performance in environmental,

health and safety (EHS), diversity and inclusion (D&I), workforce development, community engagement and other focus areas.

Our accomplishments include:

  • We achieved reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption intensity, landfilled waste intensity, and water withdrawal and its intensity through our ongoing factory modernization and process improvement programs.
  • As part of our commitment to developing a world-class health and safety culture and targeting zero injuries and illnesses, we launched an enhanced electronic EHS Management System to enable streamlined collection and tracking of key data and metrics. This system will ensure ongoing performance towards reaching our measurable goals.
  • Our total recordable incident rate continues to perform at a world-

(FSI) actual incident and an approximate 14 percent reduction in our total recordable rate year over year. Our FSI prevention initiatives mitigated more than

800 serious risks while our Find and Fix work helped employees to identify and fix more than 7,400 issues.

  • We continued our efforts to protect employees from COVID-19 while providing uninterrupted service to our customers, with only two work- related cases among our employees in fiscal 2022.
  • We advanced our D&I strategy focused on four strategic pillars
    • awareness, acquisition, development and community
    • through various initiatives, including the expansion of Employee Resource Groups, enhanced D&I training programs and creating partnerships to build a diverse talent pipeline.
  • We supported our communities through workforce development programs, philanthropic donations and employee volunteer efforts, which was particularly important

our culture of accountability

by investing in learning and

development programs. This

included our Leadership

Excellence Advancement

Program (LEAP) for plant

managers and other operational

leaders and advanced technical

training for our operational

employees through the

Kennametal Knowledge Center.

I am proud of the progress we have made on our ESG strategy and initiatives in fiscal 2022, especially in the steps we have taken to improve accountability and transparency. We appreciate the support of our employees, suppliers, customers, investors and community partners as we continue to move forward together to align with our ESG strategy.

Best regards,

Christopher Rossi

President and Chief Executive Officer

FY22 ESG REPORT

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDIX

3

ESG Strategy

We are committed to achieving outstanding ESG performance to build long- term value for all of our stakeholders. Our ESG strategy is incorporated into all aspects of our business and operations to enable us to live our values at work and in our global communities. We focus on proactively identifying and mitigating ESG risks and capturing opportunities that benefit our stakeholders.

In fiscal 2022, we continued to mature our ESG strategy and framework through a collaborative and cross- functional process that engaged internal stakeholders across our organization. We also incorporated input from external stakeholders through engagement with our investors, communities, customers and suppliers. Our strategy is also based on benchmarking of our peers and research into industry ESG best practices. We continued to incorporate our ESG strategy into our corporate strategy review process with our Board of Directors and with business segment leaders who identify where

and how their respective strategies support our ESG strategy and associated internal goals. Our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team are committed to continuous improvement of this process to ensure our ESG strategy is fully integrated into our corporate and operational strategy development process.

At the Board level, our Nominating/ Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of our ESG strategy, maturity path and associated initiatives with the full Board reviewing the ESG strategy at least annually as part of the overall corporate strategy.

Our management's ESG Steering Committee, co-chaired by our VP, Secretary and General Counsel and our VP and Chief Administrative Officer, is comprised of a cross- functional team of employees that oversees the implementation of our ESG strategy and programs. We also have a cross-functional ESG working team responsible for implementing and executing our ESG strategy and initiatives, which regularly reports on its progress to the ESG Steering Committee who reports it to the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.

FY22 ESG REPORT

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDIX

4

Kennametal's Materiality-based Approach to ESG

KENNAMETAL'S MATERIAL ESG TOPICS

Environmental

Social

Governance

We periodically review our material topics to align with the issues and challenges most relevant to our business and stakeholders. To inform this ESG Report, in fiscal

2022 Kennametal completed its first ESG materiality assessment. As part of this work, Kennametal retained Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) to perform an independent third-party assessment. This information was used to guide our ESG strategy, taking into consideration expectations from all stakeholders.

The assessment began by examining a range of key stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees and ESG rating organizations, as well as studying industry peers, to conduct a materiality analysis for ESG topics. Topics included each of the GRI Standards Topics, the SASB Industrial Machinery & Goods 2018 Sustainability Accounting Standard and other ESG topics of interest to investors and other important stakeholders.

G&A first mapped sector-specific material ESG topics identified by these stakeholders to the GRI Standards Topics. For material ESG topics identified that did not map

directly to a GRI Standards Topic, an additional "Non-GRI Material Topic" was added to the materiality analysis and included in the GRI content index. This initial step produced a list of 39 topics of interest to different groups of stakeholders.

G&A then conducted a deeper analysis to prioritize these issues, starting with an assessment of a selection of industry peers and customers that are highly rated for ESG performance. G&A also examined the methodologies of leading ESG investor raters and institutional investors, including their strategic selection of material ESG topics in their sustainability disclosure, rating methodologies, investment decision-making, goal setting and strategy.

From this research, along with input from Kennametal's employees and Executive Leadership Team, G&A calculated an overall materiality score for each ESG topic to help focus the strategy and disclosures in this report. Using this quantitative model, Kennametal identified the 15 highest scoring topics as most material to the business.

Importance

Occupational Health

Waste

& Safety

STAKEHOLDERS

Increasing

Water and

Effluents

Ethics and Integrity

Employment

Energy

Conflict Minerals

Emissions

Diversity & Equity

Human Rights

Opportunity

Governance

TO

Assessment

IMPORTANCE

Anti-Corruption

Materials

Local Communities

Climate Adaptation

Increasing Importance

INDUSTRY IMPACT

The materiality matrix shows the relative weight of different topics from two perspectives. The X axis shows how important an issue is considered by the industry and internal stakeholders, while the Y axis shows the topic's importance to external stakeholders.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a series of interlinked goals adopted by UN member states in 2015. These goals focus on creating more sustainable economic and environmental practices by 2030.

Kennametal recognizes the importance of the SDGs. Throughout this report, we have identified how the SDGs are aligned with our priority topics. More detailed linkage can also be found in our GRI Content Index starting on page 69.

FY22 ESG REPORT

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDIX

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kennametal Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 13:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENNAMETAL INC.
10:00aKENNAMETAL : FY22 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
08/24Kennametal to Attend Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
08/15Kennametal India's Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises
MT
08/10KENNAMETAL : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending 6/30, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
08/10KENNAMETAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/10Higher wear resistance and longer tool life in hard turning applications up to 58 HRC w..
AQ
08/08KENNAMETAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03Barclays Trims Kennametal's Price Target to $25 From $26, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
08/02TRANSCRIPT : Kennametal Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/01KENNAMETAL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KENNAMETAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 047 M - -
Net income 2023 152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 1 907 M 1 907 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 666
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart KENNAMETAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennametal Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNAMETAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,45 $
Average target price 25,83 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Rossi President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick S. Watson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence W. Stranghoener Chairman
Carlonda R. Reilly Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Judith L. Bacchus Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNAMETAL INC.-34.70%1 907
WUXI SHANGJI AUTOMATION CO., LTD.25.17%8 290
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD107.96%3 280
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-9.90%2 581
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-28.92%2 249
CHERVON HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.85%2 139