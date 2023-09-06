ENVIRONMENTAL,
SOCIAL AND
GOVERNANCE
2023 REPORT
Table of Contents
Introduction
CEO Letter
ESG Strategy
3
4
Responsible
Environmental
Practices
Environmental
Climate
Water
Waste
Management and
Protection
Conservation
Management
Climate Change
6
8
12
18
20
Making a
Human Capital
Diversity and
Health and
Community
Social Impact
Management
Inclusion
Safety
Engagement
24
26
31
38
49
Ethical and
Board Governance
Ethics and
Supply Chain
Human Rights
Responsible
and Oversight
Compliance
Governance
56
58
61
65
69
Appendix
Data Tables
GRI Content
SASB Table
TCFD Index
About this
Index
Report
71
72
87
93
94
95
From the President and CEO
Dear Kennametal Stakeholders,
I am pleased to present Kennametal's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for fiscal 2023. This report outlines our continued progress throughout the year in advancing our ESG strategies and our commitment to accountability and transparency. We improved our performance on the ESG issues most important to our stakeholders, including environmental, health and safety (EHS), employee engagement, workforce training and development, diversity and inclusion, community engagement and other material topics.
attracting and retaining talented employees. We continued to advance the development and engagement of our employees through programs including the OneTeam Learning Management System, the Kennametal Knowledge Center, our Leadership Excellence Advancement Program (LEAP) and the EMERGE early-career rotational development program. We use our annual employee engagement survey to gather input and feedback to further
- We continued to support our communities through financial donations and employee volunteer efforts in cooperation with community organizations focused on workforce development, improving lives and the environment. We worked with colleges and schools at
all levels to promote STEM education and careers.
I am proud of the hard work and
Our accomplishments included:
- We remained focused on mitigating potential risks from the environmental effect of our business, including manufacturing operations and our supply chain. We achieved reductions in our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy consumption, water consumption and increased our waste recycling.
- The health and safety of our employees and contractors continues to be our highest priority. We enhanced our EHS Management System to streamline the collection and analysis of key metrics to help
improve our safety programs.
All of this is focused on achieving our target of zero work-related injuries and illnesses. We also enhanced our EHS training programs to continue developing a world-class health and safety culture.
- Our total recordable incident rate continues to perform at a world- class level, 148 percent better than U.S. industry standard. In fiscal 2023, we set records for proactive risk identification and closure through our Stop Work, Find & Fix and Fatal and Serious Injury (FSI) programs.
- We recognize that our continued long-term success depends on
enhance our career development programs.
- Our diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy is based on our cultural belief that "Everyone Matters" and our commitment to helping all individuals succeed and contribute to our long- term growth. In fiscal 2023, we implemented initiatives to advance the goals of our four D&I strategic pillars: awareness, acquisition, development and community. We continued building a diverse talent pipeline through our Employee Resource Groups, the Allyship Program, the Mentor-Mentee Program and other programs.
dedication our employees show towards our ESG initiatives and achieving our ESG strategy. We are thankful for the support of all our stakeholders - suppliers, customers, investors and community partners - in helping Kennametal as we progress on our ESG journey.
Best regards,
Christopher Rossi
President and Chief Executive Officer
FY23 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX3
ESG Strategy
Kennametal's ESG strategy is focused on achieving continuous improvement in our ESG performance to build long-term value for all of our stakeholders. We incorporate our ESG strategy into all aspects of our business and operations to enable us to live our cultural beliefs at work and in our global communities. Our strategy proactively identifies
and mitigates ESG risks and captures opportunities that benefit our stakeholders.
In fiscal 2023, we continued to incorporate input from both internal and external stakeholders in our ESG strategic process and initiatives. We gathered feedback from employees across the organization through collaborative efforts including surveys and in-person meetings, and engaged with external stakeholders including investors, communities, customers and suppliers. Our ESG strategy is also informed by peer benchmarking and research to identify and utilize industry best practices in ESG.
We continued to incorporate our ESG strategy into our overall corporate strategic review process with our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and business segment leaders who identify where and how their respective plans support our ESG strategy and associated internal goals. Our Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of our ESG strategy, maturity path and associated initiatives with the full Board reviewing the ESG strategy at least annually as part of the overall corporate strategy.
At the management level, our ESG Steering Committee, which is co-chaired by our VP, Secretary and General Counsel and our VP and Chief Administrative Officer, is comprised of a cross-functional team of employees that oversees the implementation of our ESG strategy and programs. We also have a cross-functional ESG working team responsible for implementing and executing our ESG strategy and initiatives. This team regularly reports on its progress to the ESG Steering Committee, who reports regularly to the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.
FY23 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX4
Materiality-based Approach to ESG
Importance
Occupational
Health & Safety
Waste
We utilize a materiality-based approach to ESG to ensure that our ESG strategy is aligned with the issues and challenges most relevant to our business and stakeholders. We periodically review our material topics, with the most recent materiality assessment completed
in fiscal 2022 by a third-party firm. The information from the materiality assessment was used to develop and refine our ESG strategy to meet stakeholder expectations.
The assessment examined a range of key stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees and ESG rating organizations, as well as analyzing industry peers, to identify the most material ESG topics for Kennametal. Potential topics included each of the GRI Standards Topics, the SASB Industrial Machinery & Goods 2018 Sustainability Accounting Standard and other ESG topics of interest to investors and other important stakeholders.
Sector-specific material ESG topics identified by these stakeholders were mapped to the GRI Standards Topics, with material topics that did not map
directly to a GRI Standards Topic added to the analysis as additional "Non-GRI Material Topics" and included in the GRI Content Index. Initially, 39 topics of interest to various stakeholders were identified. Then, a deeper analysis was done to prioritize these issues by assessing a selection of industry peers and customers that are highly rated for ESG performance. The methodologies of leading ESG investor raters and institutional investors, including their strategic selection of material ESG topics in their sustainability disclosure, investment decision-making, goal setting and strategy, were also examined.
Using this assessment, along with input from Kennametal's employees and Executive Leadership Team, an overall materiality score was calculated for each ESG topic to help focus our ESG strategy and disclosures in this report. Using this quantitative model, Kennametal identified the 15 highest scoring topics as most material to the business.
Increasing
Water and
Effluents
Ethics and Integrity
Employment
TO STAKEHOLDERS
Energy
Conflict Minerals
Emissions
Human Rights
Diversity & Equity
Governance
Opportunity
Assessment
Anti-Corruption
Materials
IMPORTANCE
Local Communities
Climate Adaptation
Increasing Impact
INDUSTRY IMPACT
United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a series of interlinked goals adopted by UN member states in 2015 focused on creating more sustainable economic and environmental practices by 2030.
Kennametal recognizes the importance of the SDGs and we have identified throughout this report how the SDGs are aligned with our priority topics. More details on our alignment with the SDGs can also be found in our GRI Content Index starting on page 87.
FY23 ESG REPORT
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX5
