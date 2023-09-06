Kennametal's ESG strategy is focused on achieving continuous improvement in our ESG performance to build long-term value for all of our stakeholders. We incorporate our ESG strategy into all aspects of our business and operations to enable us to live our cultural beliefs at work and in our global communities. Our strategy proactively identifies

In fiscal 2023, we continued to incorporate input from both internal and external stakeholders in our ESG strategic process and initiatives. We gathered feedback from employees across the organization through collaborative efforts including surveys and in-person meetings, and engaged with external stakeholders including investors, communities, customers and suppliers. Our ESG strategy is also informed by peer benchmarking and research to identify and utilize industry best practices in ESG.

We continued to incorporate our ESG strategy into our overall corporate strategic review process with our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and business segment leaders who identify where and how their respective plans support our ESG strategy and associated internal goals. Our Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee has oversight of our ESG strategy, maturity path and associated initiatives with the full Board reviewing the ESG strategy at least annually as part of the overall corporate strategy.

At the management level, our ESG Steering Committee, which is co-chaired by our VP, Secretary and General Counsel and our VP and Chief Administrative Officer, is comprised of a cross-functional team of employees that oversees the implementation of our ESG strategy and programs. We also have a cross-functional ESG working team responsible for implementing and executing our ESG strategy and initiatives. This team regularly reports on its progress to the ESG Steering Committee, who reports regularly to the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.