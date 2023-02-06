Kennametal : Q2 FY2023 Kennametal Inc. Earnings Conference CallAdd to OutlookAdd to Google Calendar Slide Presentation

Advanced search
KENNAMETAL INC.

(KMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
29.57 USD   -2.15%
04:19pKennametal Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pEarnings Flash (KMT) KENNAMETAL Posts Q2 Revenue $497.1M, vs. Street Est of $491.9M
MT
04:06pKennametal Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
PR
Kennametal : Q2 FY2023 Kennametal Inc. Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
FY23 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

February 7, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, statements about Kennametal's outlook for sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, FOCF, primary working capital, capital expenditures and adjusted effective tax rate for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 and our expectations regarding future growth and financial performance are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current knowledge, expectations and estimates that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, our actual results could vary materially from our current expectations. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. They include: uncertainties related to changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of increased inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia; uncertainties related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of more contagious or virulent strains of the virus, its impacts on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the industries in which we operate and the global economy generally, including as a result of travel restrictions, business and workforce disruptions associated with the pandemic; other economic recession; our ability to achieve all anticipated benefits of restructuring, simplification and modernization initiatives; Commercial Excellence growth initiatives, Operational Excellence initiatives, our foreign operations and international markets, such as currency exchange rates, different regulatory environments, trade barriers, exchange controls, and social and political instability, including the conflict in Ukraine; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including environmental, health and safety regulations; potential for future goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property; continuity of information technology infrastructure; competition; our ability to retain our management and employees; demands on management resources; availability and cost of the raw materials we use to manufacture our products; product liability claims; integrating acquisitions and achieving the expected savings and synergies; global or regional catastrophic events; demand for and market acceptance of our products; business divestitures; energy costs; commodity prices; labor relations; and implementation of environmental remediation matters. Many of these risks and other risks are more fully described in Kennametal's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward- looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available on our website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select "Investor Relations" and then "Events."

Q2 FY23 Summary

Strong growth and free operating cash flow despite macroeconomic headwinds

Sales up YoY to $497 million

Price and growth initiatives

Strong organic growth in both segments

driving sales gains

• Metal Cutting 11%, Infrastructure 12%

Growth in all regions

• Strong YoY FX headwinds continue

    • EMEA - strong growth, despite negative ~300 bps effect of Russian exit in 3Q22
    • Americas - strong growth
    • AsiaPac - China negatively affected by ~550 bps from COVID; strong growth in other countries
  • Growth in all end-markets
    • Resiliency of demand continues, despite macroeconomic uncertainties

Sales Growth

11%

2%

Sales

FX Business Organic

growth

Days growth

(1)%

(8)%

Sales Growth by Region (in constant currency)

12% 11%

2%

EMEA Americas Asia Pacific

Sales Growth by End-Market

19%

(in constant currency)

13%

11%

8% 7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million at 13.7% margin*

Underlying operating

• Metal Cutting volume at expected operating leverage level

performance masked

• Infrastructure under-absorption; intentionally extended planned shutdowns to lower powder safety stocks

by inflation and FX

Foreign exchange headwinds

Reducing Safety Stocks;

Reduced pension income

supply chain constraints improving

• Price substantially mitigates raw materials, wage and general inflation

* Financial results were not adjusted in Q2 FY23

Returned $27M to shareholders

  • $11 million in share repurchases and $16 million dividends
  • Free operating cash flow increased to $44M

Earnings per share: Reported and Adjusted EPS of $0.27 (vs. $0.35 adjusted EPS prior year)

Growth Roadmap

Sustainable growth from strong competitive position and well-defined Commercial Excellence initiatives

Grow share in current base +

business

  • KMT holds leadership position in its markets through innovative products and best-in- class customer support
  • Commercial Excellence initiatives protect existing position and drives share-of-wallet
  • Operational Excellence initiatives target increased productivity and improved customer service

Mega-trends

align with KMT + expertise

  • Steady demand for electric vehicles (EV), aircraft, clean energy and fossil fuels
  • Changing workforce expects on-demand, digital customer experience
  • ESG-focusedcustomers want tools that increase productivity while decreasing energy and resource consumption

Growth in underserved +

markets

  • Targeting existing, but underserved markets:
  • Small & Medium General Engineering job shops
  • Applications including medical, micro parts and fit-for-purpose
  • Complex machining for Aerospace and Electric Vehicles
  • Global opportunities with large Energy & Mining multinationals

Accelerate

with M&A

  • M&A focus is to drive profitable growth
  • Supplement core areas of expertise
  • Bolt-ontargets to further penetrate under-served markets

Combination

of current

leading position,

mega-trends

and new

opportunities

creates

environment

for growth

Recent Customer Wins

Investments in Commercial Excellence and Innovation driving share gain

Fit-for-Purpose

Aerospace

Chemicals

Packaging

Hybrid/EV Battery

  • Provided tooling for global structural pipe manufacturer
  • Won by delivering a WIDIA brand solution that increased tool life by up to 5x; increased share-of-wallet by securing additional business in new startup facility
  • Achieved new product penetration with customer producing parts for aerospace, power generation, petrochemical and General Engineering
  • Won by demonstrating consistent, high-precision tooling with a 50% benefit to the customers; great potential to win more applications with customer
  • Renewed sole-source supplier status for corrosion-resistant mixer paddles with large US-based global chemical company
  • Won by leveraging depth of experience and knowledge and providing well-tested and reliable long-term solution to meet expedited timeline
  • Increased our leading market share position in evaporator boats used in the production of food packaging materials
  • Won new business with a market leader in flexible packaging by outperforming an entrenched competitor; solution reduces defects by 10% and energy consumption by 8%
  • Secured preferred-tooling supplier status for hybrid/EV aluminum transaxle battery housing platform at a US-based leading global auto manufacturer
  • Won by closely partnering with the customer; further evidence of strong leadership position in the rapidly-expanding hybrid/EV market

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kennametal Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 035 M - -
Net income 2023 120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 2 435 M 2 435 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 8 666
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 30,22 $
Average target price 25,11 $
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Rossi President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick S. Watson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence W. Stranghoener Chairman
Carlonda R. Reilly Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Judith L. Bacchus Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNAMETAL INC.25.60%2 435
WUXI SHANGJI AUTOMATION CO., LTD.2.16%6 690
CHERVON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.21%2 866
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD10.12%2 772
NINGBO HAITIAN PRECISION MACHINERY CO.,LTD.12.94%2 316
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED5.90%2 243