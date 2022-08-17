Kennametal : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1)

Represents 4,281 performance stock units (PSUs) deemed to have been earned by the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors on July 25, 2022, with respect to the 2020 and 2021 Performance Unit Awards granted to the reporting person on August 15, 2022 as follows: 2,714 PSUs granted under the Kennametal Inc. Stock and Incentive Plan of 2016, for the second tranche of the 2020 Performance Unit Award; and 1,567 PSUs granted under the Kennametal Inc. 2020 Stock and Incentive Plan for the first tranche of the 2021 Performance Unit Award.