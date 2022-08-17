Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kennametal Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KMT   US4891701009

KENNAMETAL INC.

(KMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
26.84 USD   -2.82%
04:44pKENNAMETAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/15Kennametal India's Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises
MT
08/10KENNAMETAL : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending 6/30, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
Kennametal : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Keating Michelle R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KENNAMETAL INC [KMT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Vice President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
525 WILLIAM PENN PLACE , 33RD FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PITTSBURGH PA 15219
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Keating Michelle R
525 WILLIAM PENN PLACE
33RD FLOOR
PITTSBURGH, PA15219

Vice President
Signatures
Michelle R. Keating 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents 4,281 performance stock units (PSUs) deemed to have been earned by the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors on July 25, 2022, with respect to the 2020 and 2021 Performance Unit Awards granted to the reporting person on August 15, 2022 as follows: 2,714 PSUs granted under the Kennametal Inc. Stock and Incentive Plan of 2016, for the second tranche of the 2020 Performance Unit Award; and 1,567 PSUs granted under the Kennametal Inc. 2020 Stock and Incentive Plan for the first tranche of the 2021 Performance Unit Award.
(2) Includes 69.85 shares held in the Kennametal Inc. 401(k) Plan and 3,930 performance unit shares not yet distributed.
(3) 1 - for - 1
(4) Restricted stock units are subject to time-based vesting and are disbursed in three equal annual installments commencing on the first anniversary date of the grant date, subject to continued employment with the company.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kennametal Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 047 M - -
Net income 2023 152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 2 247 M 2 247 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 666
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KENNAMETAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennametal Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNAMETAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,62 $
Average target price 25,83 $
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Rossi President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick S. Watson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence W. Stranghoener Chairman
Carlonda R. Reilly Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Judith L. Bacchus Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNAMETAL INC.-24.06%2 247
WUXI SHANGJI AUTOMATION CO., LTD.49.78%10 372
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-6.94%3 269
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD95.16%3 190
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD3.91%2 992
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-18.98%2 596