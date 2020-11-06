Kennedy Wilson : 3Q-2020 Property List 0 11/06/2020 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Stabilized Property List (Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up) Information as of September 30, 2020 STABILIZED PORTFOLIO - SUMMARY Number of Multifamily Properties 82 Number of Multifamily Units 21,332 Number of Commercial Properties 121 Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions) 10.1 Number of Hotel Properties 1 Number of Hotel Rooms 265 Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A] $ 384 Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B] $ 410 [A]/[B] 94% MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Units Pacific Northwest 1 Club Palisades 2211 South Star Lake Rd Federal Way, WA 2011 100% Consolidated 750 2 Belara at Lakeland 6170 Terrace View Lane Auburn, WA 2016 100% Consolidated 430 3 Arya Hedges Creek 8900 SW Sweek Drive Tualatin, OR 2016 100% Consolidated 408 4 Onyx 4850 156th Ave NE Redmond, WA 2008 51% Unconsolidated 400 5 Vintage at Urban Center 16001 Ash Way Lynnwood, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 395 6 Atlas 1036 7th Ave NW Issaquah, WA 2017 100% Consolidated 343 7 South Side Seattle 11241 1st Ave Seattle, WA 2016 36% Unconsolidated 298 8 Vintage at Spokane 43 E Weile Ave Spokane, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 287 9 Radius 400 Boren Ave N Seattle, WA 2017 50% Unconsolidated 282 10 Bella Sonoma 2301 62nd Avenue Fife, WA 2014 100% Consolidated 280 11 Arden 765 SE Mount Hood Highway Gresham, OR 2017 100% Consolidated 264 12 Vintage at Everett 1001 E Marine View Dr Everett, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 259 13 Forest Creek 13110 N Addison St Spokane, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 252 14 Silver Creek 9315 Chapel Hill Blvd Pasco, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 242 15 Vintage at Silverdale 3291 NW Mt Vintage Way Silverdale, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 240 16 Vintage at Tacoma 4028 S Lawrence St Tacoma, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 231 17 Harrington Square 950 Harrington Avenue NE Renton, WA 2012 100% Consolidated 217 18 Gateway by Vintage 20122 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 216 19 Vintage at Mill Creek 4008 132nd St SE Mill Creek, WA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 216 20 South Hill by Vintage 14104 Meridian E Puyallup, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 216 21 Latitude 11282 SE Causey Circle Happy Valley, OR 2017 100% Consolidated 210 22 Equinox 1524 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 2016 51% Unconsolidated 204 23 Quilceda Creek 11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd Marysville, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 204 24 Apex 2424 S 41st Street Tacoma, WA 2014 97% Consolidated 203 25 Apex Penthouse Condos 2424 S 41st Street Tacoma, WA 2015/2016 100% Consolidated 6 26 Vintage at Lakewood 2203 172nd Street Marysville, WA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 197 27 Savier Street Flats 2270 NW Savier Street Portland, OR 2017 100% Consolidated 179 28 Vintage at Vancouver 9001 NE 54th St Vancouver, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 154 29 Vintage at Mt. Vernon 1000 Vintage Ln Mt. Vernon, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 154 30 Vintage at Richland 1950 Bellerive Dr Richland, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 150 31 Vintage at Chehalis 1590 N National Ave Chehalis, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 150 32 Vintage at Holly Village 9615 Holly Dr Everett, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 149 33 Vintage at Bremerton 1717 Sheridan Rd Bremerton, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 143 34 Elk Creek 90 S Rhodefer Rd Sequim, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 138 35 Twin Ponds 8510 212th St NE, #M Arlington, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 134 36 Vintage at Sequim 1009 Brackett Rd Sequim, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 118 37 Vintage at Bend 611 NE Bellevue Dr Bend, OR 2015 36% Unconsolidated 106 38 The Meadows by Vintage 355 Meadowbrook Ct Bellingham, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 101 39 Vintage at Burien 149 S 140th St Burien, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 101 40 Vintage at Arlington 625 S Stillaguamish Ave Arlington, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 100 41 Vintage at Bellingham 4625 Cordata Pkwy Bellingham, WA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 94 9,221 Southern California 1 Chadwick 209 S Westmoreland Ave Los Angeles, CA 2007 51% Unconsolidated 687 2 La Vista 740 South Western Avenue Santa Maria, CA 2011 100% Consolidated 460 3 Mission Hills 45 Rincon Drive, #104A Camarillo, CA 2016 99% Consolidated 386 4 Vintage at Bouquet Canyon 26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd Santa Clarita, CA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 264 5 Vizcaya 1720 South Depot St Santa Maria, CA 2019 36% Unconsolidated 236 6 Montiavo at Bradley Square 2460 Rubel Way Santa Maria, CA 2015 100% Consolidated 208 7 Woodstone by Vintage 401 W. Pine Ave Lompoc, CA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 204 8 Townhomes at Lost Canyon 18179 W. Terra Verde Place Santa Clarita, CA 2016 100% Consolidated 157 2,602 Northern California 1 Bella Vista at Hilltop 3400 Richmond Parkway Richmond, CA 2011 100% Consolidated 1,008 2 Kirker Creek 1000 Pheasant Drive Pittsburg, CA 2014 97% Consolidated 542 3 Vista Sonoma 1405 Townview Ave Santa Rosa, CA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 189 4 Agave 10070 Willard Pkwy Elk Grove, CA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 188 5 Highland Creek 800 Gibson Drive Roseville, CA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 184 6 Merritt on 3rd 1103 3rd Avenue Oakland, CA 2012 96% Consolidated 178 7 Vintage at Napa 2360 Redwood Rd Napa, CA 2015 36% Unconsolidated 115 2,404 Mountain States 1 Santa Fe 1550 Fort Union Blvd Salt Lake City, UT 2018 100% Consolidated 492 2 Foothill Place 2260 Foothill Drive Salt Lake City, UT 2013 95% Consolidated 450 3 Sandpiper 1496 East Spring Lane Salt Lake City, UT 2012 100% Consolidated 366 4 Volare 10695 Dean Martin Dr Las Vegas, NV 2019 100% Consolidated 360 5 Steamboat 600 Geiger Grade Rd Reno, NV 2017 36% Unconsolidated 360 6 Whitewater Park 365 N. Whitewater Blvd. Boise, ID 2014 100% Consolidated 324 7 Edgewater 3304 N. Lakeharbor Ln. Boise, ID 2017 90% Consolidated 300 8 Bluffs 4050 Gardella Ave Reno, NV 2015 36% Unconsolidated 300 9 Southridge 1550 Sky Valley Drive Reno, NV 2018 100% Consolidated 293 10 Vintage at Seven Hills 845 Seven Hill Dr Henderson, NV 2015 36% Unconsolidated 244 11 Crossings at Virginia 11565 Old Virginia Rd Reno, NV 2016 36% Unconsolidated 230 12 Alpine Meadows 845 E 9000 S Salt Lake City, UT 2018 100% Consolidated 222 13 River Pointe 6200 River Pointe Drive Boise, ID 2016 100% Consolidated 204 14 Mullan Reserve 4000 Mullan Rd Missoula, MT 2017 80% Consolidated 200 15 Reedhouse 1671 S Riverstone Lane Boise, ID 2018 100% Consolidated 188 16 Falls Creek Apartments 2831 N Julia St Coeur D'Alene, ID 2015 36% Unconsolidated 170 17 Rosewood 930 N. Maple Grove Rd. Boise, ID 2016 100% Consolidated 168 18 Creekview 967 South Union Avenue Midvale, UT 2018 100% Consolidated 88 19 Rosewood Premier 1014 N Maple Grove Rd Boise, ID 2018 100% Consolidated 66 5,025 TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES 19,252 (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Stabilized Property List (Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up) Information as of September 30, 2020 MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Ireland Total Units 1 Clancy Quay Islandbridge Dublin 8 2013 50% Unconsolidated 599 2 Vantage Leopardstown Dublin 18 2014 50% Unconsolidated 442 3 Grange Stilliorgan Rd Co. Dublin 2018 50% Unconsolidated 274 4 Alliance Ballsbridge Dublin 4 2012 50% Unconsolidated 210 5 Elysian Eglinton Street Cork 2018 50% Unconsolidated 206 6 North Bank Castleforbes St Dublin 1 2017 50% Unconsolidated 124 7 Sandford Lodge Ranelagh Dublin 6 2012 50% Unconsolidated 118 8 Liffey Trust Sheriff St Dublin 1 2014 50% Unconsolidated 81 9 Alto Vetro Grand Canal Quay Dublin 2 2014 50% Unconsolidated 26 2,080 TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE 2,080 COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Square Feet Pacific Northwest 1 90 East 21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St Issaquah, WA 2017 100% Consolidated 587,000 2 Portland Southgate 10317-10465 SE 82nd Ave Portland, OR 2017 94% Consolidated 51,000 638,000 Southern California 1 Victory Plaza 13003-13075 Victory Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 2014 97% Consolidated 136,000 2 Marina View 13274-13288 Fiji Way Marina Del Rey, CA 2012 100% Consolidated 76,000 3 150 El Camino 150 El Camino Dr Beverly Hills, CA 2013 100% Consolidated 59,000 4 151 El Camino 151 El Camino Dr Beverly Hills, CA 2013 100% Consolidated 58,000 5 Civic Center 9350 Civic Center Dr Beverly Hills, CA 2015 50% Unconsolidated 45,000 6 Mission Hills 45 Rincon Drive, #104A Camarillo, CA 2016 99% Consolidated 30,000 7 Malibu Sands 22333 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu, CA 2012 50% Unconsolidated 16,000 420,000 Northern California 1 Hamilton Landing Hamilton Landing Novato, CA 2019 100% Consolidated 406,000 406,000 Mountain States 1 University Crossing 386 E University Pkwy Orem, UT 2012 98% Consolidated 216,000 2 Van Winkle Shopping Center NWC 5600 South Van Winkle Expressway Murray, UT 2017 93% Consolidated 170,000 3 Orem Plaza Center NWC Center Street & State Street Orem, UT 2012 87% Consolidated 116,000 4 Richfield 1020-1080 S Highway 89 Richfield, UT 2013 87% Consolidated 114,000 5 Bozeman 1525-1631 W Main St Bozeman, MT 2016 96% Consolidated 108,000 6 Creekview Plaza 610 W Price River Dr Price, UT 2013 94% Consolidated 101,000 7 Riverdale Road 301 & 325 36th Street Ogden, UT 2016 91% Consolidated 75,000 900,000 TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES 2,364,000 COMMERCIAL - EUROPE Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Square Feet United Kingdom 1 The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre 1 Goodall Street Bury 2013 50% Consolidated 559,000 2 Melton Enterprise Park Hull Hull 2014 100% Consolidated 437,000 3 The Heights Brooklands Road Surrey 2019 51% Unconsolidated 350,000 4 Towers Business Park Wilmslow Road Manchester 2016 100% Consolidated 288,000 5 Dukes Park Industrial Estate Montrose Road Chelmsford 2016 100% Consolidated 228,000 6 Argyle House, Edinburgh 3 Lady Lawson St. Edinburgh 2014 100% Consolidated 224,000 7 111 Buckingham Palace Road 111 Buckingham Palace Road London 2014 100% Consolidated 217,000 8 Trident Retail & Leisure Park Southway Runcorn 2014 100% Consolidated 206,000 9 Great Blakenham Addison Way, Orion Business Park Ipswich 2016 100% Consolidated 203,000 10 Norfolk House George Street & Wellesley Road Croydon 2015 100% Consolidated 162,000 11 Discovery Place Discovery Place, Summit Avenue Farnborough 2015 100% Consolidated 142,000 12 Bartley Wood Business Park Bartley Wood Business Park Hook 2015 100% Consolidated 111,000 13 Portlethen Retail Park Muirend Road Aberdeen 2015 100% Consolidated 108,000 14 Universal Point, Steelmans Road, Wednesbury Steelmans Road Walsall 2014 100% Consolidated 107,000 15 Units 1-2 Lydiard Fields Lydiard Fields Swindon 2014 100% Consolidated 102,000 16 Rubislaw House Hill of Rubislaw Aberdeen 2014 100% Consolidated 102,000 17 Friars Bridge Court Blackfriars Road London 2014 100% Consolidated 98,000 18 Aspects Retail Park Bakers Lane Bedford 2014 100% Consolidated 98,000 19 103 New Street 103 New Street Huddersfield 2015 100% Consolidated 95,000 20 Unit 6/6A & 12, Eurolink Industrial Estate Unit 6/6A & 12 Sittingbourne 2015 100% Consolidated 66,000 21 Exchange Tower Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street Edinburgh 2014 100% Consolidated 64,000 22 Foxbridge Way, Normanton Phase 2, Foxbridge Way Leeds 2014 100% Consolidated 63,000 23 Unit 1, Merlin Park, Trafford Park The Furrows Manchester 2015 100% Consolidated 63,000 24 Mill Lane Trading Estate Mill Lane Croydon 2015 100% Consolidated 62,000 25 Preservation House Preservation House, Airport Way Luton 2014 100% Consolidated 61,000 26 6 Wells Close 6 Wells Close Merstham 2014 100% Consolidated 49,000 27 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road Southampton 2015 100% Consolidated 47,000 28 97-99 Beddington Lane 97-99 Beddington Lane Croydon 2014 100% Consolidated 43,000 29 Units B1-C2, Eley Road, Angel Road Estate Units B1-C2 Eley Road London 2015 100% Consolidated 43,000 30 150-158 Southampton Road 150-158 Southampton Road Fareham 2015 100% Consolidated 41,000 31 Oracle House Oracle House, 6 Lochside Avenue Edinburgh 2014 100% Consolidated 40,000 32 44-50 Bridge Street 44-50 Bridge Street Chester 2015 100% Consolidated 40,000 33 Widford Industrial Estate 34/36/38 Robjohns Road & 33/37 Hanbury Road Chelmsford 2015 100% Consolidated 39,000 34 Asda Superstore, The Marlowes The Marlowes Hemel Hempstead 2015 100% Consolidated 39,000 35 Nuffield Health Blackbird Road & Byford Way Leicester 2015 100% Consolidated 38,000 36 Prologue Works 25 Marsh Street Bristol 2014 100% Consolidated 37,000 37 Thames House Thames House, Waterside Park Bracknell 2015 100% Consolidated 34,000 38 Axis 40 Axis 40, Athlon Road Alperton 2014 100% Consolidated 32,000 39 9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street 9-17 High Street London 2015 100% Consolidated 30,000 40 Blocks J & L, Stadium Way Trading Estate Stadium Way Benfleet 2015 100% Consolidated 30,000 41 66-68 High Street 66-68 High Street Weston-super-Mare 2015 100% Consolidated 28,000 42 2-14 Pinstone Street 2-14 Pinstone Street Sheffield 2014 100% Consolidated 25,000 43 Park Farm Industrial Sinclair Drive Wellingborough 2015 100% Consolidated 25,000 44 Suffolk Hotel Butter Market Bury St Edmunds 2015 100% Consolidated 23,000 United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft. Various Various 2014-2015 100% Consolidated 270,000 5,169,000 (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Stabilized Property List (Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up) Information as of September 30, 2020 COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D) Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Square Feet Ireland 1 Marshes Shopping Centre Marshes Avenue Dundalk, Co. Louth 2014 100% Consolidated 285,000 2 Capital Dock Capital Dock Dublin 2 2012 50% Unconsolidated 216,000 3 State Street 78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay Dublin 2 2013 50% Unconsolidated 175,000 4 The Chase Sandyford Dublin 18 2016 100% Consolidated 173,000 5 Stillorgan Shopping Centre Lower Kilmacud Road Co. Dublin 2014 100% Consolidated 155,000 6 Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green Russell Court Dublin 2 2014 100% Consolidated 139,000 7 Baggot Plaza 27-33 Upper Baggot Street Dublin 4 2014 100% Consolidated 129,000 8 40-42 Mespil Road 40-42 Mespil Road Dublin 4 2014 100% Consolidated 120,000 9 Blackrock Business Park Blackrock Co. Dublin 2016 100% Consolidated 51,000 Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft. Various Various 2014-2015 100% Consolidated 41,000 1,484,000 Spain 1 Moraleja Green Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas Madrid 2015 100% Consolidated 328,000 2 Granollers C. Girona, 220 Barcelona 2015 100% Consolidated 20,000 3 Mora D'Ebre C. D'Antoni Asens, 21 Tarragona 2015 100% Consolidated 18,000 4 Rocafort C. Rocafort, 244 Barcelona 2015 100% Consolidated 13,000 379,000 Italy 1 Via Carcani Via Carcani, 61 Rome 2015 100% Consolidated 174,000 2 Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia Via Benedetto Croce, 32 Brescia 2015 100% Consolidated 121,000 3 Via S. Anastasio, Trieste Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1 Trieste 2015 100% Consolidated 89,000 4 Piazza Europe, La Spezia Piazza Europe, 11 La Spezia 2015 100% Consolidated 87,000 5 Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66 Rome 2015 100% Consolidated 75,000 6 Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria Via del Plutino, 4 Reggio Calabria 2015 100% Consolidated 61,000 7 Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo Via F. Petrarca, 52 Arezzo 2015 100% Consolidated 57,000 664,000 TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE 7,696,000 HOTEL - EUROPE Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Property Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Hotel Rooms Ireland 1 Shelbourne Hotel 27 St. Stephen's Green Dublin 2 2014 100% Consolidated 265 265 TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE 265 (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Lease-up, Development, and Residential (Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and stabilized assets) Information as of September 30, 2020 LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Units Pacific Northwest 1 Vintage at Seatac 21212 International Blvd Seatac, WA 2018 36% Unconsolidated 170 170 Northern California 1 Santa Rosa 2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd Santa Rosa, CA 2018 91% Consolidated 120 120 Mountain States 1 Sky Mountain by Vintage 4855 Sky Mountain Drive Reno, NV 2018 36% Unconsolidated 288 288 Ireland 1 Clancy Quay - Phase 3 Islandbridge Dublin 8 2013 50% Unconsolidated 266 2 Capital Dock Capital Dock Dublin 2 2012 50% Unconsolidated 190 456 TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY 1,034 LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Square Feet Southern California 1 The Oaks One Baxter Way Thousand Oaks, CA 2007 100% Consolidated 357,000 357,000 Ireland 1 Capital Dock Capital Dock Dublin 2 2012 50% Unconsolidated 27,000 27,000 United Kingdom 1 H1, Hill of Rubislaw Anderson Drive Aberdeen 2014 100% Consolidated 188,000 2 220-246 High Street 220-246 High Street Chatham 2015 100% Consolidated 139,000 3 Charter Building Anderson Drive Aberdeen 2014 100% Consolidated 93,000 4 The Link Maidenhead Office Park Maidenhead 2015 100% Consolidated 65,000 5 Stockley Park 6 Roundwood Avenue Heathrow 2015 100% Consolidated 54,000 6 Talbot Hotel 32-34 Bank Street Bradford 2015 100% Consolidated 30,000 7 Old School Calverley Street Leeds 2015 100% Consolidated 21,000 United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft. Various Various 2014-2015 100% Consolidated 15,000 605,000 Spain 1 Puerta del Sol Puerta del Sol 9 Madrid 2015 100% Consolidated 37,000 37,000 TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL 1,026,000 DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Units Pacific Northwest 1 View by Vintage 21916 State Road, 410 East Bonney Lake, WA 2018 36% Unconsolidated 408 2 The Farm 3830-4008 132nd Street SE Mill Creek, WA 2017 36% Unconsolidated 354 3 Beacon Hill 7th Ave S and S Ryan Way Tukwila, WA 2018 36% Unconsolidated 240 4 Quinn by Vintage 20057 Ballinger Way NE Shoreline, WA 2020 36% Unconsolidated 227 5 Station by Vintage SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE Covington, WA 2020 36% Unconsolidated 197 6 The Point by Vintage 22837 Pacific Highway S Des Moines, WA 2020 36% Unconsolidated 161 1,587 Mountain States 1 The Clara 225 S Linder Road Boise, ID 2019 80% Consolidated 277 2 The Sanctuary 475 Gentry Way Reno, NV 2019 36% Unconsolidated 208 3 River Pointe Premier 6265 Strawberry Glenn Rd Boise, ID 2018 100% Consolidated 89 574 Ireland 1 Coopers Cross Sheriff St Dublin 1 2018 50% Unconsolidated 472 2 Grange Stilliorgan Rd Co. Dublin 2018 50% Unconsolidated 287 3 Leisureplex Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan Co. Dublin 2016 100% Consolidated 232 991 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY 3,152 DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Square Feet Southern California 1 136 El Camino 136 S El Camino Dr Beverly Hills, CA 2018 100% Consolidated 26,000 26,000 Ireland 1 Coopers Cross Mayor St. Upper Dublin 1 2018 50% Unconsolidated 391,000 2 Hanover Quay 10-12 Hanover Quay Dublin 2 2017 60% Consolidated 69,000 3 Kildare Kildare Street Dublin 2 2014 100% Consolidated 64,000 4 Leisureplex Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan Co. Dublin 2016 100% Consolidated 20,000 5 Croydon 67 George Street Croydon 2018 100% Consolidated TBD 544,000 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL 570,000 DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Hotel Rooms Hawaii 1 Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort 72-300 Maheawalu Drive Kailua Kona, HI 2008 50% Unconsolidated 150 150 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL 150 RESIDENTIAL Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Property Address Location Year Ownership % Classification(1) Total Acres Southern California 1 Santiago 18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd Trabuco Canyon, CA 2001 50% Unconsolidated 625 625 Hawaii 1 Dillingham Ranch 68-540 Farrington Hwy Waialua, HI 2006 100% Consolidated 2,700 2 Kohanaiki 73-2055 Ala Kohanaiki Kailua, HI 2011 55% Unconsolidated 542 3,242 TOTAL RESIDENTIAL 3,867 Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:31:04 UTC 0 All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. 05:32p KENNEDY WILSON : 3Q-2020 Property List PU 12:44p KENNEDY WILSON : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial PU 11/05 KENNEDY WILSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 11/04 KENNEDY-WILSON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Expands Existing $250 Million Share Repurchase Program to $500 .. BU 11/04 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F.. AQ 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results BU 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for Fourth Quarter.. BU 10/30 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits .. AQ 10/30 KENNEDY WILSON : Acquires Western U.S. Multifamily Portfolio in Off-Market Trans.. BU