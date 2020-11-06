Kennedy Wilson : 3Q-2020 Property List

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)
Information as of September 30, 2020
STABILIZED PORTFOLIO - SUMMARY
Number of Multifamily Properties
82
Number of Multifamily Units
21,332
Number of Commercial Properties
121
Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions)
10.1
Number of Hotel Properties
1
Number of Hotel Rooms
265
Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A]
$
384
Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]
$
410
[A]/[B]
94%
MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Units
Pacific Northwest
1
Club Palisades
2211
South Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA
2011
100%
Consolidated
750
2
Belara at Lakeland
6170
Terrace View Lane
Auburn, WA
2016
100%
Consolidated
430
3
Arya Hedges Creek
8900
SW Sweek Drive
Tualatin, OR
2016
100%
Consolidated
408
4
Onyx
4850
156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA
2008
51%
Unconsolidated
400
5
Vintage at Urban Center
16001 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
395
6
Atlas
1036
7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA
2017
100%
Consolidated
343
7
South Side Seattle
11241 1st Ave
Seattle, WA
2016
36%
Unconsolidated
298
8
Vintage at Spokane
43 E Weile Ave
Spokane, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
287
9
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA
2017
50%
Unconsolidated
282
10
Bella Sonoma
2301
62nd Avenue
Fife, WA
2014
100%
Consolidated
280
11
Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Highway
Gresham, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
264
12
Vintage at Everett
1001
E Marine View Dr
Everett, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
259
13
Forest Creek
13110 N Addison St
Spokane, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
252
14
Silver Creek
9315
Chapel Hill Blvd
Pasco, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
242
15
Vintage at Silverdale
3291
NW Mt Vintage Way
Silverdale, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
240
16
Vintage at Tacoma
4028
S Lawrence St
Tacoma, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
231
17
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Avenue NE
Renton, WA
2012
100%
Consolidated
217
18
Gateway by Vintage
20122 Mountain Hwy E
Spanaway, WA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
216
19
Vintage at Mill Creek
4008
132nd St SE
Mill Creek, WA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
216
20
South Hill by Vintage
14104 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
216
21
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Circle
Happy Valley, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
210
22
Equinox
1524
Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA
2016
51%
Unconsolidated
204
23
Quilceda Creek
11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd
Marysville, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
204
24
Apex
2424
S 41st Street
Tacoma, WA
2014
97%
Consolidated
203
25
Apex Penthouse Condos
2424
S 41st Street
Tacoma, WA
2015/2016
100%
Consolidated
6
26
Vintage at Lakewood
2203
172nd Street
Marysville, WA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
197
27
Savier Street Flats
2270
NW Savier Street
Portland, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
179
28
Vintage at Vancouver
9001
NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
154
29
Vintage at Mt. Vernon
1000
Vintage Ln
Mt. Vernon, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
154
30
Vintage at Richland
1950
Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
150
31
Vintage at Chehalis
1590
N National Ave
Chehalis, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
150
32
Vintage at Holly Village
9615
Holly Dr
Everett, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
149
33
Vintage at Bremerton
1717
Sheridan Rd
Bremerton, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
143
34
Elk Creek
90 S Rhodefer Rd
Sequim, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
138
35
Twin Ponds
8510
212th St NE, #M
Arlington, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
134
36
Vintage at Sequim
1009
Brackett Rd
Sequim, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
118
37
Vintage at Bend
611 NE Bellevue Dr
Bend, OR
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
106
38
The Meadows by Vintage
355 Meadowbrook Ct
Bellingham, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
101
39
Vintage at Burien
149 S 140th St
Burien, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
101
40
Vintage at Arlington
625 S Stillaguamish Ave
Arlington, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
100
41
Vintage at Bellingham
4625
Cordata Pkwy
Bellingham, WA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
94
9,221
Southern California
1
Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland Ave
Los Angeles, CA
2007
51%
Unconsolidated
687
2
La Vista
740 South Western Avenue
Santa Maria, CA
2011
100%
Consolidated
460
3
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Drive, #104A
Camarillo, CA
2016
99%
Consolidated
386
4
Vintage at Bouquet Canyon
26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
264
5
Vizcaya
1720
South Depot St
Santa Maria, CA
2019
36%
Unconsolidated
236
6
Montiavo at Bradley Square
2460
Rubel Way
Santa Maria, CA
2015
100%
Consolidated
208
7
Woodstone by Vintage
401 W. Pine Ave
Lompoc, CA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
204
8
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W. Terra Verde Place
Santa Clarita, CA
2016
100%
Consolidated
157
2,602
Northern California
1
Bella Vista at Hilltop
3400
Richmond Parkway
Richmond, CA
2011
100%
Consolidated
1,008
2
Kirker Creek
1000
Pheasant Drive
Pittsburg, CA
2014
97%
Consolidated
542
3
Vista Sonoma
1405
Townview Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
189
4
Agave
10070 Willard Pkwy
Elk Grove, CA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
188
5
Highland Creek
800 Gibson Drive
Roseville, CA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
184
6
Merritt on 3rd
1103
3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA
2012
96%
Consolidated
178
7
Vintage at Napa
2360
Redwood Rd
Napa, CA
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
115
2,404
Mountain States
1
Santa Fe
1550
Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT
2018
100%
Consolidated
492
2
Foothill Place
2260
Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
2013
95%
Consolidated
450
3
Sandpiper
1496
East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
2012
100%
Consolidated
366
4
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr
Las Vegas, NV
2019
100%
Consolidated
360
5
Steamboat
600 Geiger Grade Rd
Reno, NV
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
360
6
Whitewater Park
365 N. Whitewater Blvd.
Boise, ID
2014
100%
Consolidated
324
7
Edgewater
3304
N. Lakeharbor Ln.
Boise, ID
2017
90%
Consolidated
300
8
Bluffs
4050
Gardella Ave
Reno, NV
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
300
9
Southridge
1550
Sky Valley Drive
Reno, NV
2018
100%
Consolidated
293
10
Vintage at Seven Hills
845 Seven Hill Dr
Henderson, NV
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
244
11
Crossings at Virginia
11565 Old Virginia Rd
Reno, NV
2016
36%
Unconsolidated
230
12
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Salt Lake City, UT
2018
100%
Consolidated
222
13
River Pointe
6200
River Pointe Drive
Boise, ID
2016
100%
Consolidated
204
14
Mullan Reserve
4000
Mullan Rd
Missoula, MT
2017
80%
Consolidated
200
15
Reedhouse
1671
S Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
188
16
Falls Creek Apartments
2831
N Julia St
Coeur D'Alene, ID
2015
36%
Unconsolidated
170
17
Rosewood
930 N. Maple Grove Rd.
Boise, ID
2016
100%
Consolidated
168
18
Creekview
967 South Union Avenue
Midvale, UT
2018
100%
Consolidated
88
19
Rosewood Premier
1014
N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
66
5,025
TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES
19,252
(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.
Stabilized Property List
(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)
Information as of September 30, 2020
MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Ireland
Total Units
1
Clancy Quay
Islandbridge
Dublin 8
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
599
2
Vantage
Leopardstown
Dublin 18
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
442
3
Grange
Stilliorgan Rd
Co. Dublin
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
274
4
Alliance
Ballsbridge
Dublin 4
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
210
5
Elysian
Eglinton Street
Cork
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
206
6
North Bank
Castleforbes St
Dublin 1
2017
50%
Unconsolidated
124
7
Sandford Lodge
Ranelagh
Dublin 6
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
118
8
Liffey Trust
Sheriff St
Dublin 1
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
81
9
Alto Vetro
Grand Canal Quay
Dublin 2
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
26
2,080
TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE
2,080
COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Pacific Northwest
1
90 East
21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St
Issaquah, WA
2017
100%
Consolidated
587,000
2
Portland Southgate
10317-10465 SE 82nd Ave
Portland, OR
2017
94%
Consolidated
51,000
638,000
Southern California
1
Victory Plaza
13003-13075 Victory Blvd.
Van Nuys, CA
2014
97%
Consolidated
136,000
2
Marina View
13274-13288 Fiji Way
Marina Del Rey, CA
2012
100%
Consolidated
76,000
3
150 El Camino
150 El Camino Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2013
100%
Consolidated
59,000
4
151 El Camino
151 El Camino Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2013
100%
Consolidated
58,000
5
Civic Center
9350 Civic Center Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2015
50%
Unconsolidated
45,000
6
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Drive, #104A
Camarillo, CA
2016
99%
Consolidated
30,000
7
Malibu Sands
22333 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
16,000
420,000
Northern California
1
Hamilton Landing
Hamilton Landing
Novato, CA
2019
100%
Consolidated
406,000
406,000
Mountain States
1
University Crossing
386 E University Pkwy
Orem, UT
2012
98%
Consolidated
216,000
2
Van Winkle Shopping Center
NWC 5600 South Van Winkle Expressway
Murray, UT
2017
93%
Consolidated
170,000
3
Orem Plaza Center
NWC Center Street & State Street
Orem, UT
2012
87%
Consolidated
116,000
4
Richfield
1020-1080 S Highway 89
Richfield, UT
2013
87%
Consolidated
114,000
5
Bozeman
1525-1631 W Main St
Bozeman, MT
2016
96%
Consolidated
108,000
6
Creekview Plaza
610 W Price River Dr
Price, UT
2013
94%
Consolidated
101,000
7
Riverdale Road
301 & 325 36th Street
Ogden, UT
2016
91%
Consolidated
75,000
900,000
TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES
2,364,000
COMMERCIAL - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
United Kingdom
1
The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre
1 Goodall Street
Bury
2013
50%
Consolidated
559,000
2
Melton Enterprise Park
Hull
Hull
2014
100%
Consolidated
437,000
3
The Heights
Brooklands Road
Surrey
2019
51%
Unconsolidated
350,000
4
Towers Business Park
Wilmslow Road
Manchester
2016
100%
Consolidated
288,000
5
Dukes Park Industrial Estate
Montrose Road
Chelmsford
2016
100%
Consolidated
228,000
6
Argyle House, Edinburgh
3 Lady Lawson St.
Edinburgh
2014
100%
Consolidated
224,000
7
111 Buckingham Palace Road
111 Buckingham Palace Road
London
2014
100%
Consolidated
217,000
8
Trident Retail & Leisure Park
Southway
Runcorn
2014
100%
Consolidated
206,000
9
Great Blakenham
Addison Way, Orion Business Park
Ipswich
2016
100%
Consolidated
203,000
10
Norfolk House
George Street & Wellesley Road
Croydon
2015
100%
Consolidated
162,000
11
Discovery Place
Discovery Place, Summit Avenue
Farnborough
2015
100%
Consolidated
142,000
12
Bartley Wood Business Park
Bartley Wood Business Park
Hook
2015
100%
Consolidated
111,000
13
Portlethen Retail Park
Muirend Road
Aberdeen
2015
100%
Consolidated
108,000
14
Universal Point, Steelmans Road, Wednesbury
Steelmans Road
Walsall
2014
100%
Consolidated
107,000
15
Units 1-2 Lydiard Fields
Lydiard Fields
Swindon
2014
100%
Consolidated
102,000
16
Rubislaw House
Hill of Rubislaw
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
102,000
17
Friars Bridge Court
Blackfriars Road
London
2014
100%
Consolidated
98,000
18
Aspects Retail Park
Bakers Lane
Bedford
2014
100%
Consolidated
98,000
19
103 New Street
103 New Street
Huddersfield
2015
100%
Consolidated
95,000
20
Unit 6/6A & 12, Eurolink Industrial Estate
Unit 6/6A & 12
Sittingbourne
2015
100%
Consolidated
66,000
21
Exchange Tower
Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street
Edinburgh
2014
100%
Consolidated
64,000
22
Foxbridge Way, Normanton
Phase 2, Foxbridge Way
Leeds
2014
100%
Consolidated
63,000
23
Unit 1, Merlin Park, Trafford Park
The Furrows
Manchester
2015
100%
Consolidated
63,000
24
Mill Lane Trading Estate
Mill Lane
Croydon
2015
100%
Consolidated
62,000
25
Preservation House
Preservation House, Airport Way
Luton
2014
100%
Consolidated
61,000
26
6 Wells Close
6 Wells Close
Merstham
2014
100%
Consolidated
49,000
27
107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road
107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road
Southampton
2015
100%
Consolidated
47,000
28
97-99 Beddington Lane
97-99 Beddington Lane
Croydon
2014
100%
Consolidated
43,000
29
Units B1-C2, Eley Road, Angel Road Estate
Units B1-C2 Eley Road
London
2015
100%
Consolidated
43,000
30
150-158 Southampton Road
150-158 Southampton Road
Fareham
2015
100%
Consolidated
41,000
31
Oracle House
Oracle House, 6 Lochside Avenue
Edinburgh
2014
100%
Consolidated
40,000
32
44-50 Bridge Street
44-50 Bridge Street
Chester
2015
100%
Consolidated
40,000
33
Widford Industrial Estate
34/36/38 Robjohns Road & 33/37 Hanbury Road
Chelmsford
2015
100%
Consolidated
39,000
34
Asda Superstore, The Marlowes
The Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead
2015
100%
Consolidated
39,000
35
Nuffield Health
Blackbird Road & Byford Way
Leicester
2015
100%
Consolidated
38,000
36
Prologue Works
25 Marsh Street
Bristol
2014
100%
Consolidated
37,000
37
Thames House
Thames House, Waterside Park
Bracknell
2015
100%
Consolidated
34,000
38
Axis 40
Axis 40, Athlon Road
Alperton
2014
100%
Consolidated
32,000
39
9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street
9-17 High Street
London
2015
100%
Consolidated
30,000
40
Blocks J & L, Stadium Way Trading Estate
Stadium Way
Benfleet
2015
100%
Consolidated
30,000
41
66-68 High Street
66-68 High Street
Weston-super-Mare
2015
100%
Consolidated
28,000
42
2-14 Pinstone Street
2-14 Pinstone Street
Sheffield
2014
100%
Consolidated
25,000
43
Park Farm Industrial
Sinclair Drive
Wellingborough
2015
100%
Consolidated
25,000
44
Suffolk Hotel
Butter Market
Bury St Edmunds
2015
100%
Consolidated
23,000
United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
270,000
5,169,000
Stabilized Property List
(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)
Information as of September 30, 2020
COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D)
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Ireland
1
Marshes Shopping Centre
Marshes Avenue
Dundalk, Co. Louth
2014
100%
Consolidated
285,000
2
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
216,000
3
State Street
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
175,000
4
The Chase
Sandyford
Dublin 18
2016
100%
Consolidated
173,000
5
Stillorgan Shopping Centre
Lower Kilmacud Road
Co. Dublin
2014
100%
Consolidated
155,000
6
Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green
Russell Court
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
139,000
7
Baggot Plaza
27-33 Upper Baggot Street
Dublin 4
2014
100%
Consolidated
129,000
8
40-42 Mespil Road
40-42 Mespil Road
Dublin 4
2014
100%
Consolidated
120,000
9
Blackrock Business Park
Blackrock
Co. Dublin
2016
100%
Consolidated
51,000
Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
41,000
1,484,000
Spain
1
Moraleja Green
Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas
Madrid
2015
100%
Consolidated
328,000
2
Granollers
C. Girona, 220
Barcelona
2015
100%
Consolidated
20,000
3
Mora D'Ebre
C. D'Antoni Asens, 21
Tarragona
2015
100%
Consolidated
18,000
4
Rocafort
C. Rocafort, 244
Barcelona
2015
100%
Consolidated
13,000
379,000
Italy
1
Via Carcani
Via Carcani, 61
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
174,000
2
Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia
Via Benedetto Croce, 32
Brescia
2015
100%
Consolidated
121,000
3
Via S. Anastasio, Trieste
Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1
Trieste
2015
100%
Consolidated
89,000
4
Piazza Europe, La Spezia
Piazza Europe, 11
La Spezia
2015
100%
Consolidated
87,000
5
Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome
Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
75,000
6
Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria
Via del Plutino, 4
Reggio Calabria
2015
100%
Consolidated
61,000
7
Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo
Via F. Petrarca, 52
Arezzo
2015
100%
Consolidated
57,000
664,000
TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE
7,696,000
HOTEL - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Hotel Rooms
Ireland
1
Shelbourne Hotel
27 St. Stephen's Green
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
265
265
TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE
265
Lease-up, Development, and Residential
(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and stabilized assets)
Information as of September 30, 2020
LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Units
Pacific Northwest
1
Vintage at Seatac
21212 International Blvd
Seatac, WA
2018
36%
Unconsolidated
170
170
Northern California
1
Santa Rosa
2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd
Santa Rosa, CA
2018
91%
Consolidated
120
120
Mountain States
1
Sky Mountain by Vintage
4855 Sky Mountain Drive
Reno, NV
2018
36%
Unconsolidated
288
288
Ireland
1
Clancy Quay - Phase 3
Islandbridge
Dublin 8
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
266
2
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
190
456
TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY
1,034
LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Southern California
1
The Oaks
One Baxter Way
Thousand Oaks, CA
2007
100%
Consolidated
357,000
357,000
Ireland
1
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
27,000
27,000
United Kingdom
1
H1, Hill of Rubislaw
Anderson Drive
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
188,000
2
220-246 High Street
220-246 High Street
Chatham
2015
100%
Consolidated
139,000
3
Charter Building
Anderson Drive
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
93,000
4
The Link
Maidenhead Office Park
Maidenhead
2015
100%
Consolidated
65,000
5
Stockley Park
6 Roundwood Avenue
Heathrow
2015
100%
Consolidated
54,000
6
Talbot Hotel
32-34 Bank Street
Bradford
2015
100%
Consolidated
30,000
7
Old School
Calverley Street
Leeds
2015
100%
Consolidated
21,000
United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
15,000
605,000
Spain
1
Puerta del Sol
Puerta del Sol 9
Madrid
2015
100%
Consolidated
37,000
37,000
TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL
1,026,000
DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Units
Pacific Northwest
1
View by Vintage
21916 State Road, 410 East
Bonney Lake, WA
2018
36%
Unconsolidated
408
2
The Farm
3830-4008 132nd Street SE
Mill Creek, WA
2017
36%
Unconsolidated
354
3
Beacon Hill
7th Ave S and S Ryan Way
Tukwila, WA
2018
36%
Unconsolidated
240
4
Quinn by Vintage
20057 Ballinger Way NE
Shoreline, WA
2020
36%
Unconsolidated
227
5
Station by Vintage
SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE
Covington, WA
2020
36%
Unconsolidated
197
6
The Point by Vintage
22837 Pacific Highway S
Des Moines, WA
2020
36%
Unconsolidated
161
1,587
Mountain States
1
The Clara
225 S Linder Road
Boise, ID
2019
80%
Consolidated
277
2
The Sanctuary
475 Gentry Way
Reno, NV
2019
36%
Unconsolidated
208
3
River Pointe Premier
6265 Strawberry Glenn Rd
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
89
574
Ireland
1
Coopers Cross
Sheriff St
Dublin 1
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
472
2
Grange
Stilliorgan Rd
Co. Dublin
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
287
3
Leisureplex
Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan
Co. Dublin
2016
100%
Consolidated
232
991
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY
3,152
DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Southern California
1
136 El Camino
136 S El Camino Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2018
100%
Consolidated
26,000
26,000
Ireland
1
Coopers Cross
Mayor St. Upper
Dublin 1
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
391,000
2
Hanover Quay
10-12 Hanover Quay
Dublin 2
2017
60%
Consolidated
69,000
3
Kildare
Kildare Street
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
64,000
4
Leisureplex
Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan
Co. Dublin
2016
100%
Consolidated
20,000
5
Croydon
67 George Street
Croydon
2018
100%
Consolidated
TBD
544,000
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL
570,000
DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Hotel Rooms
Hawaii
1
Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
72-300 Maheawalu Drive
Kailua Kona, HI
2008
50%
Unconsolidated
150
150
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL
150
RESIDENTIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Total Acres
Southern California
1
Santiago
18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd
Trabuco Canyon, CA
2001
50%
Unconsolidated
625
625
Hawaii
1
Dillingham Ranch
68-540 Farrington Hwy
Waialua, HI
2006
100%
Consolidated
2,700
2
Kohanaiki
73-2055 Ala Kohanaiki
Kailua, HI
2011
55%
Unconsolidated
542
3,242
TOTAL RESIDENTIAL
3,867
