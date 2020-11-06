Log in
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
Kennedy Wilson : 3Q-2020 Property List

11/06/2020

Stabilized Property List

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)

Information as of September 30, 2020

STABILIZED PORTFOLIO - SUMMARY

Number of Multifamily Properties

82

Number of Multifamily Units

21,332

Number of Commercial Properties

121

Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions)

10.1

Number of Hotel Properties

1

Number of Hotel Rooms

265

Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A]

$

384

Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]

$

410

[A]/[B]

94%

MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Units

Pacific Northwest

1

Club Palisades

2211

South Star Lake Rd

Federal Way, WA

2011

100%

Consolidated

750

2

Belara at Lakeland

6170

Terrace View Lane

Auburn, WA

2016

100%

Consolidated

430

3

Arya Hedges Creek

8900

SW Sweek Drive

Tualatin, OR

2016

100%

Consolidated

408

4

Onyx

4850

156th Ave NE

Redmond, WA

2008

51%

Unconsolidated

400

5

Vintage at Urban Center

16001 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

395

6

Atlas

1036

7th Ave NW

Issaquah, WA

2017

100%

Consolidated

343

7

South Side Seattle

11241 1st Ave

Seattle, WA

2016

36%

Unconsolidated

298

8

Vintage at Spokane

43 E Weile Ave

Spokane, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

287

9

Radius

400 Boren Ave N

Seattle, WA

2017

50%

Unconsolidated

282

10

Bella Sonoma

2301

62nd Avenue

Fife, WA

2014

100%

Consolidated

280

11

Arden

765 SE Mount Hood Highway

Gresham, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

264

12

Vintage at Everett

1001

E Marine View Dr

Everett, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

259

13

Forest Creek

13110 N Addison St

Spokane, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

252

14

Silver Creek

9315

Chapel Hill Blvd

Pasco, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

242

15

Vintage at Silverdale

3291

NW Mt Vintage Way

Silverdale, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

240

16

Vintage at Tacoma

4028

S Lawrence St

Tacoma, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

231

17

Harrington Square

950 Harrington Avenue NE

Renton, WA

2012

100%

Consolidated

217

18

Gateway by Vintage

20122 Mountain Hwy E

Spanaway, WA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

216

19

Vintage at Mill Creek

4008

132nd St SE

Mill Creek, WA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

216

20

South Hill by Vintage

14104 Meridian E

Puyallup, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

216

21

Latitude

11282 SE Causey Circle

Happy Valley, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

210

22

Equinox

1524

Eastlake Ave E

Seattle, WA

2016

51%

Unconsolidated

204

23

Quilceda Creek

11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd

Marysville, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

204

24

Apex

2424

S 41st Street

Tacoma, WA

2014

97%

Consolidated

203

25

Apex Penthouse Condos

2424

S 41st Street

Tacoma, WA

2015/2016

100%

Consolidated

6

26

Vintage at Lakewood

2203

172nd Street

Marysville, WA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

197

27

Savier Street Flats

2270

NW Savier Street

Portland, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

179

28

Vintage at Vancouver

9001

NE 54th St

Vancouver, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

154

29

Vintage at Mt. Vernon

1000

Vintage Ln

Mt. Vernon, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

154

30

Vintage at Richland

1950

Bellerive Dr

Richland, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

150

31

Vintage at Chehalis

1590

N National Ave

Chehalis, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

150

32

Vintage at Holly Village

9615

Holly Dr

Everett, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

149

33

Vintage at Bremerton

1717

Sheridan Rd

Bremerton, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

143

34

Elk Creek

90 S Rhodefer Rd

Sequim, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

138

35

Twin Ponds

8510

212th St NE, #M

Arlington, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

134

36

Vintage at Sequim

1009

Brackett Rd

Sequim, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

118

37

Vintage at Bend

611 NE Bellevue Dr

Bend, OR

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

106

38

The Meadows by Vintage

355 Meadowbrook Ct

Bellingham, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

101

39

Vintage at Burien

149 S 140th St

Burien, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

101

40

Vintage at Arlington

625 S Stillaguamish Ave

Arlington, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

100

41

Vintage at Bellingham

4625

Cordata Pkwy

Bellingham, WA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

94

9,221

Southern California

1

Chadwick

209 S Westmoreland Ave

Los Angeles, CA

2007

51%

Unconsolidated

687

2

La Vista

740 South Western Avenue

Santa Maria, CA

2011

100%

Consolidated

460

3

Mission Hills

45 Rincon Drive, #104A

Camarillo, CA

2016

99%

Consolidated

386

4

Vintage at Bouquet Canyon

26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd

Santa Clarita, CA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

264

5

Vizcaya

1720

South Depot St

Santa Maria, CA

2019

36%

Unconsolidated

236

6

Montiavo at Bradley Square

2460

Rubel Way

Santa Maria, CA

2015

100%

Consolidated

208

7

Woodstone by Vintage

401 W. Pine Ave

Lompoc, CA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

204

8

Townhomes at Lost Canyon

18179 W. Terra Verde Place

Santa Clarita, CA

2016

100%

Consolidated

157

2,602

Northern California

1

Bella Vista at Hilltop

3400

Richmond Parkway

Richmond, CA

2011

100%

Consolidated

1,008

2

Kirker Creek

1000

Pheasant Drive

Pittsburg, CA

2014

97%

Consolidated

542

3

Vista Sonoma

1405

Townview Ave

Santa Rosa, CA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

189

4

Agave

10070 Willard Pkwy

Elk Grove, CA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

188

5

Highland Creek

800 Gibson Drive

Roseville, CA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

184

6

Merritt on 3rd

1103

3rd Avenue

Oakland, CA

2012

96%

Consolidated

178

7

Vintage at Napa

2360

Redwood Rd

Napa, CA

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

115

2,404

Mountain States

1

Santa Fe

1550

Fort Union Blvd

Salt Lake City, UT

2018

100%

Consolidated

492

2

Foothill Place

2260

Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT

2013

95%

Consolidated

450

3

Sandpiper

1496

East Spring Lane

Salt Lake City, UT

2012

100%

Consolidated

366

4

Volare

10695 Dean Martin Dr

Las Vegas, NV

2019

100%

Consolidated

360

5

Steamboat

600 Geiger Grade Rd

Reno, NV

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

360

6

Whitewater Park

365 N. Whitewater Blvd.

Boise, ID

2014

100%

Consolidated

324

7

Edgewater

3304

N. Lakeharbor Ln.

Boise, ID

2017

90%

Consolidated

300

8

Bluffs

4050

Gardella Ave

Reno, NV

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

300

9

Southridge

1550

Sky Valley Drive

Reno, NV

2018

100%

Consolidated

293

10

Vintage at Seven Hills

845 Seven Hill Dr

Henderson, NV

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

244

11

Crossings at Virginia

11565 Old Virginia Rd

Reno, NV

2016

36%

Unconsolidated

230

12

Alpine Meadows

845 E 9000 S

Salt Lake City, UT

2018

100%

Consolidated

222

13

River Pointe

6200

River Pointe Drive

Boise, ID

2016

100%

Consolidated

204

14

Mullan Reserve

4000

Mullan Rd

Missoula, MT

2017

80%

Consolidated

200

15

Reedhouse

1671

S Riverstone Lane

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

188

16

Falls Creek Apartments

2831

N Julia St

Coeur D'Alene, ID

2015

36%

Unconsolidated

170

17

Rosewood

930 N. Maple Grove Rd.

Boise, ID

2016

100%

Consolidated

168

18

Creekview

967 South Union Avenue

Midvale, UT

2018

100%

Consolidated

88

19

Rosewood Premier

1014

N Maple Grove Rd

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

66

5,025

TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

19,252

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Stabilized Property List

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)

Information as of September 30, 2020

MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Ireland

Total Units

1

Clancy Quay

Islandbridge

Dublin 8

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

599

2

Vantage

Leopardstown

Dublin 18

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

442

3

Grange

Stilliorgan Rd

Co. Dublin

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

274

4

Alliance

Ballsbridge

Dublin 4

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

210

5

Elysian

Eglinton Street

Cork

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

206

6

North Bank

Castleforbes St

Dublin 1

2017

50%

Unconsolidated

124

7

Sandford Lodge

Ranelagh

Dublin 6

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

118

8

Liffey Trust

Sheriff St

Dublin 1

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

81

9

Alto Vetro

Grand Canal Quay

Dublin 2

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

26

2,080

TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE

2,080

COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Pacific Northwest

1

90 East

21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St

Issaquah, WA

2017

100%

Consolidated

587,000

2

Portland Southgate

10317-10465 SE 82nd Ave

Portland, OR

2017

94%

Consolidated

51,000

638,000

Southern California

1

Victory Plaza

13003-13075 Victory Blvd.

Van Nuys, CA

2014

97%

Consolidated

136,000

2

Marina View

13274-13288 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA

2012

100%

Consolidated

76,000

3

150 El Camino

150 El Camino Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2013

100%

Consolidated

59,000

4

151 El Camino

151 El Camino Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2013

100%

Consolidated

58,000

5

Civic Center

9350 Civic Center Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2015

50%

Unconsolidated

45,000

6

Mission Hills

45 Rincon Drive, #104A

Camarillo, CA

2016

99%

Consolidated

30,000

7

Malibu Sands

22333 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

16,000

420,000

Northern California

1

Hamilton Landing

Hamilton Landing

Novato, CA

2019

100%

Consolidated

406,000

406,000

Mountain States

1

University Crossing

386 E University Pkwy

Orem, UT

2012

98%

Consolidated

216,000

2

Van Winkle Shopping Center

NWC 5600 South Van Winkle Expressway

Murray, UT

2017

93%

Consolidated

170,000

3

Orem Plaza Center

NWC Center Street & State Street

Orem, UT

2012

87%

Consolidated

116,000

4

Richfield

1020-1080 S Highway 89

Richfield, UT

2013

87%

Consolidated

114,000

5

Bozeman

1525-1631 W Main St

Bozeman, MT

2016

96%

Consolidated

108,000

6

Creekview Plaza

610 W Price River Dr

Price, UT

2013

94%

Consolidated

101,000

7

Riverdale Road

301 & 325 36th Street

Ogden, UT

2016

91%

Consolidated

75,000

900,000

TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

2,364,000

COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

United Kingdom

1

The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre

1 Goodall Street

Bury

2013

50%

Consolidated

559,000

2

Melton Enterprise Park

Hull

Hull

2014

100%

Consolidated

437,000

3

The Heights

Brooklands Road

Surrey

2019

51%

Unconsolidated

350,000

4

Towers Business Park

Wilmslow Road

Manchester

2016

100%

Consolidated

288,000

5

Dukes Park Industrial Estate

Montrose Road

Chelmsford

2016

100%

Consolidated

228,000

6

Argyle House, Edinburgh

3 Lady Lawson St.

Edinburgh

2014

100%

Consolidated

224,000

7

111 Buckingham Palace Road

111 Buckingham Palace Road

London

2014

100%

Consolidated

217,000

8

Trident Retail & Leisure Park

Southway

Runcorn

2014

100%

Consolidated

206,000

9

Great Blakenham

Addison Way, Orion Business Park

Ipswich

2016

100%

Consolidated

203,000

10

Norfolk House

George Street & Wellesley Road

Croydon

2015

100%

Consolidated

162,000

11

Discovery Place

Discovery Place, Summit Avenue

Farnborough

2015

100%

Consolidated

142,000

12

Bartley Wood Business Park

Bartley Wood Business Park

Hook

2015

100%

Consolidated

111,000

13

Portlethen Retail Park

Muirend Road

Aberdeen

2015

100%

Consolidated

108,000

14

Universal Point, Steelmans Road, Wednesbury

Steelmans Road

Walsall

2014

100%

Consolidated

107,000

15

Units 1-2 Lydiard Fields

Lydiard Fields

Swindon

2014

100%

Consolidated

102,000

16

Rubislaw House

Hill of Rubislaw

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

102,000

17

Friars Bridge Court

Blackfriars Road

London

2014

100%

Consolidated

98,000

18

Aspects Retail Park

Bakers Lane

Bedford

2014

100%

Consolidated

98,000

19

103 New Street

103 New Street

Huddersfield

2015

100%

Consolidated

95,000

20

Unit 6/6A & 12, Eurolink Industrial Estate

Unit 6/6A & 12

Sittingbourne

2015

100%

Consolidated

66,000

21

Exchange Tower

Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street

Edinburgh

2014

100%

Consolidated

64,000

22

Foxbridge Way, Normanton

Phase 2, Foxbridge Way

Leeds

2014

100%

Consolidated

63,000

23

Unit 1, Merlin Park, Trafford Park

The Furrows

Manchester

2015

100%

Consolidated

63,000

24

Mill Lane Trading Estate

Mill Lane

Croydon

2015

100%

Consolidated

62,000

25

Preservation House

Preservation House, Airport Way

Luton

2014

100%

Consolidated

61,000

26

6 Wells Close

6 Wells Close

Merstham

2014

100%

Consolidated

49,000

27

107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

Southampton

2015

100%

Consolidated

47,000

28

97-99 Beddington Lane

97-99 Beddington Lane

Croydon

2014

100%

Consolidated

43,000

29

Units B1-C2, Eley Road, Angel Road Estate

Units B1-C2 Eley Road

London

2015

100%

Consolidated

43,000

30

150-158 Southampton Road

150-158 Southampton Road

Fareham

2015

100%

Consolidated

41,000

31

Oracle House

Oracle House, 6 Lochside Avenue

Edinburgh

2014

100%

Consolidated

40,000

32

44-50 Bridge Street

44-50 Bridge Street

Chester

2015

100%

Consolidated

40,000

33

Widford Industrial Estate

34/36/38 Robjohns Road & 33/37 Hanbury Road

Chelmsford

2015

100%

Consolidated

39,000

34

Asda Superstore, The Marlowes

The Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead

2015

100%

Consolidated

39,000

35

Nuffield Health

Blackbird Road & Byford Way

Leicester

2015

100%

Consolidated

38,000

36

Prologue Works

25 Marsh Street

Bristol

2014

100%

Consolidated

37,000

37

Thames House

Thames House, Waterside Park

Bracknell

2015

100%

Consolidated

34,000

38

Axis 40

Axis 40, Athlon Road

Alperton

2014

100%

Consolidated

32,000

39

9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street

9-17 High Street

London

2015

100%

Consolidated

30,000

40

Blocks J & L, Stadium Way Trading Estate

Stadium Way

Benfleet

2015

100%

Consolidated

30,000

41

66-68 High Street

66-68 High Street

Weston-super-Mare

2015

100%

Consolidated

28,000

42

2-14 Pinstone Street

2-14 Pinstone Street

Sheffield

2014

100%

Consolidated

25,000

43

Park Farm Industrial

Sinclair Drive

Wellingborough

2015

100%

Consolidated

25,000

44

Suffolk Hotel

Butter Market

Bury St Edmunds

2015

100%

Consolidated

23,000

United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

270,000

5,169,000

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Stabilized Property List

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)

Information as of September 30, 2020

COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D)

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Ireland

1

Marshes Shopping Centre

Marshes Avenue

Dundalk, Co. Louth

2014

100%

Consolidated

285,000

2

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

216,000

3

State Street

78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

175,000

4

The Chase

Sandyford

Dublin 18

2016

100%

Consolidated

173,000

5

Stillorgan Shopping Centre

Lower Kilmacud Road

Co. Dublin

2014

100%

Consolidated

155,000

6

Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green

Russell Court

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

139,000

7

Baggot Plaza

27-33 Upper Baggot Street

Dublin 4

2014

100%

Consolidated

129,000

8

40-42 Mespil Road

40-42 Mespil Road

Dublin 4

2014

100%

Consolidated

120,000

9

Blackrock Business Park

Blackrock

Co. Dublin

2016

100%

Consolidated

51,000

Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

41,000

1,484,000

Spain

1

Moraleja Green

Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas

Madrid

2015

100%

Consolidated

328,000

2

Granollers

C. Girona, 220

Barcelona

2015

100%

Consolidated

20,000

3

Mora D'Ebre

C. D'Antoni Asens, 21

Tarragona

2015

100%

Consolidated

18,000

4

Rocafort

C. Rocafort, 244

Barcelona

2015

100%

Consolidated

13,000

379,000

Italy

1

Via Carcani

Via Carcani, 61

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

174,000

2

Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia

Via Benedetto Croce, 32

Brescia

2015

100%

Consolidated

121,000

3

Via S. Anastasio, Trieste

Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1

Trieste

2015

100%

Consolidated

89,000

4

Piazza Europe, La Spezia

Piazza Europe, 11

La Spezia

2015

100%

Consolidated

87,000

5

Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome

Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

75,000

6

Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria

Via del Plutino, 4

Reggio Calabria

2015

100%

Consolidated

61,000

7

Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo

Via F. Petrarca, 52

Arezzo

2015

100%

Consolidated

57,000

664,000

TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

7,696,000

HOTEL - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Hotel Rooms

Ireland

1

Shelbourne Hotel

27 St. Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

265

265

TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE

265

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Lease-up, Development, and Residential

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and stabilized assets)

Information as of September 30, 2020

LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Units

Pacific Northwest

1

Vintage at Seatac

21212 International Blvd

Seatac, WA

2018

36%

Unconsolidated

170

170

Northern California

1

Santa Rosa

2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

Santa Rosa, CA

2018

91%

Consolidated

120

120

Mountain States

1

Sky Mountain by Vintage

4855 Sky Mountain Drive

Reno, NV

2018

36%

Unconsolidated

288

288

Ireland

1

Clancy Quay - Phase 3

Islandbridge

Dublin 8

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

266

2

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

190

456

TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY

1,034

LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Southern California

1

The Oaks

One Baxter Way

Thousand Oaks, CA

2007

100%

Consolidated

357,000

357,000

Ireland

1

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

27,000

27,000

United Kingdom

1

H1, Hill of Rubislaw

Anderson Drive

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

188,000

2

220-246 High Street

220-246 High Street

Chatham

2015

100%

Consolidated

139,000

3

Charter Building

Anderson Drive

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

93,000

4

The Link

Maidenhead Office Park

Maidenhead

2015

100%

Consolidated

65,000

5

Stockley Park

6 Roundwood Avenue

Heathrow

2015

100%

Consolidated

54,000

6

Talbot Hotel

32-34 Bank Street

Bradford

2015

100%

Consolidated

30,000

7

Old School

Calverley Street

Leeds

2015

100%

Consolidated

21,000

United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

15,000

605,000

Spain

1

Puerta del Sol

Puerta del Sol 9

Madrid

2015

100%

Consolidated

37,000

37,000

TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

1,026,000

DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Units

Pacific Northwest

1

View by Vintage

21916 State Road, 410 East

Bonney Lake, WA

2018

36%

Unconsolidated

408

2

The Farm

3830-4008 132nd Street SE

Mill Creek, WA

2017

36%

Unconsolidated

354

3

Beacon Hill

7th Ave S and S Ryan Way

Tukwila, WA

2018

36%

Unconsolidated

240

4

Quinn by Vintage

20057 Ballinger Way NE

Shoreline, WA

2020

36%

Unconsolidated

227

5

Station by Vintage

SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE

Covington, WA

2020

36%

Unconsolidated

197

6

The Point by Vintage

22837 Pacific Highway S

Des Moines, WA

2020

36%

Unconsolidated

161

1,587

Mountain States

1

The Clara

225 S Linder Road

Boise, ID

2019

80%

Consolidated

277

2

The Sanctuary

475 Gentry Way

Reno, NV

2019

36%

Unconsolidated

208

3

River Pointe Premier

6265 Strawberry Glenn Rd

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

89

574

Ireland

1

Coopers Cross

Sheriff St

Dublin 1

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

472

2

Grange

Stilliorgan Rd

Co. Dublin

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

287

3

Leisureplex

Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan

Co. Dublin

2016

100%

Consolidated

232

991

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

3,152

DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Southern California

1

136 El Camino

136 S El Camino Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2018

100%

Consolidated

26,000

26,000

Ireland

1

Coopers Cross

Mayor St. Upper

Dublin 1

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

391,000

2

Hanover Quay

10-12 Hanover Quay

Dublin 2

2017

60%

Consolidated

69,000

3

Kildare

Kildare Street

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

64,000

4

Leisureplex

Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan

Co. Dublin

2016

100%

Consolidated

20,000

5

Croydon

67 George Street

Croydon

2018

100%

Consolidated

TBD

544,000

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

570,000

DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Hotel Rooms

Hawaii

1

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

72-300 Maheawalu Drive

Kailua Kona, HI

2008

50%

Unconsolidated

150

150

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

150

RESIDENTIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Total Acres

Southern California

1

Santiago

18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd

Trabuco Canyon, CA

2001

50%

Unconsolidated

625

625

Hawaii

1

Dillingham Ranch

68-540 Farrington Hwy

Waialua, HI

2006

100%

Consolidated

2,700

2

Kohanaiki

73-2055 Ala Kohanaiki

Kailua, HI

2011

55%

Unconsolidated

542

3,242

TOTAL RESIDENTIAL

3,867

  1. Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:31:04 UTC
