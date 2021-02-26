Kennedy Wilson : 4Q-2020 Property List

Number of Multifamily Properties Number of Multifamily Units Number of Commercial Properties
21,130
94
Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions) Number of Hotel Properties
8.3
1
Number of Hotel Rooms
265
Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A] Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]
[A]/[B]
$ $
365 394 93%
MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES
AcquisitionProperty
Address
Location
YearKW Ownership%
Balance Sheet Classification(1)
Total Units
Pacific Northwest
1 Belara at Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Lane
Auburn, WA Tualatin, OR Redmond, WA Lynnwood, WA Issaquah, WA Seattle, WA Spokane, WA Seattle, WA Fife, WA Gresham, OR Everett, WA Spokane, WA Pasco, WA Silverdale, WA Tacoma, WA Renton, WA Spanaway, WA Mill Creek, WA Puyallup, WA Happy Valley, OR Seattle, WA Marysville, WA Tacoma, WA Tacoma, WA Marysville, WA Portland, OR Vancouver, WA Mt. Vernon, WA Richland, WA Chehalis, WA Everett, WA Bremerton, WA Sequim, WA Arlington, WA Sequim, WA Bend, OR Bellingham, WA Burien, WA Arlington, WA Bellingham, WA
(1)Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.
Ireland
1 Clancy Quay
Islandbridge Leopardstown Stilliorgan Rd Ballsbridge Eglinton Street Castleforbes St Ranelagh Sheriff StDublin 8
George Street & Wellesley Road Discovery Place, Summit Avenue Bartley Wood Business Park Muirend Road
2015
100%
162,000
2015
100%
142,000
2015
100%
111,000
2015
100%
108,000
12 Rubislaw House
Hill of Rubislaw Blackfriars Road Bakers Lane 103 New Street
2014
100%
102,000
13 Friars Bridge Court
2014
100%
98,000
14 Aspects Retail Park
2014
100%
98,000
15 103 New Street
2015
100%
95,000
16 Exchange Tower
Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street
2014
100%
64,000
17 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road
18 150-158 Southampton Road
107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road 150-158 Southampton Road
2015
100%
47,000
2015
100%
41,000
19 44-50 Bridge Street
44-50 Bridge Street
2015
100%
40,000
20 Asda Superstore, The Marlowes
The Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead Bristol
2015
100%
39,000
21 Prologue Works
25 Marsh Street
2014
100%
37,000
22 Thames House
23 9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street
Thames House, Waterside Park 9-17 High Street
Bracknell London Weston-super-Mare Sheffield
2015
100%
34,000
2015
100%
30,000
24 66-68 High Street
25 2-14 Pinstone Street
26 Suffolk Hotel
United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
66-68 High Street 2-14 Pinstone Street Butter Market Various
2015
100%
28,000
2014
100%
25,000
Bury St Edmunds Various
2015
100%
23,000
2014-2015
100%
212,0003,558,000
Stabilized Property List
(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)
Information as of December 31, 2020
COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D)
HOTEL - EUROPE
AcquisitionProperty
Address
Location
YearKW Ownership%
Balance Sheet Classification(1)
Total Hotel Rooms
Property
Ireland
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
1
Marshes Shopping Centre
Marshes Avenue
Dundalk, Co. Louth
2014
100%
Consolidated
285,000
2
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
216,000
3
State Street
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
175,000
4
The Chase
Sandyford
Dublin 18
2016
100%
Consolidated
173,000
5
Stillorgan Shopping Centre
Lower Kilmacud Road
Co. Dublin
2014
100%
Consolidated
155,000
6
Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green
Russell Court
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
139,000
7
40-42 Mespil Road
40-42 Mespil Road
Dublin 4
2014
100%
Consolidated
120,000
8
Blackrock Business Park
Blackrock
Co. Dublin
2016
100%
Consolidated
51,000
Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
31,000
1,345,000
Spain
1
Moraleja Green
Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas
Madrid
2015
100%
Consolidated
328,000
2
Granollers
C. Girona, 220
Barcelona
2015
100%
Consolidated
20,000
3
Mora D'Ebre
C. D'Antoni Asens, 21
Tarragona
2015
100%
Consolidated
18,000
4
Rocafort
C. Rocafort, 244
Barcelona
2015
100%
Consolidated
13,000
379,000
Italy
1
Via Carcani
Via Carcani, 61
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
174,000
2
Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia
Via Benedetto Croce, 32
Brescia
2015
100%
Consolidated
121,000
3
Via S. Anastasio, Trieste
Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1
Trieste
2015
100%
Consolidated
89,000
4
Piazza Europe, La Spezia
Piazza Europe, 11
La Spezia
2015
100%
Consolidated
87,000
5
Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome
Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
75,000
6
Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria
Via del Plutino, 4
Reggio Calabria
2015
100%
Consolidated
61,000
7
Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo
Via F. Petrarca, 52
Arezzo
2015
100%
Consolidated
57,000
664,000
5,946,000
Ireland
1
Shelbourne Hotel
27 St. Stephen's Green
Dublin 2
2014
265
265
265
TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE
100%
Consolidated
TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE
Pacific Northwest
1 Vintage at Seatac
21212 International Blvd
Seatac, WA
2018
37%
Unconsolidated
170170
Northern California
1 38North Phase 1
2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd
Santa Rosa, CA
2018
91%
Consolidated
120120
Ireland
1 Clancy Quay - Phase 3
2 Capital DockIslandbridge Capital DockDublin 8
Dublin 2
2013 2012
50% 50%Unconsolidated Unconsolidated
266 190456
TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY
746
LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL
AcquisitionProperty
Address
Location
YearKW Ownership %
Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable
Square Feet
Southern California
1 The Oaks
One Baxter Way
Thousand Oaks, CA
2007
100%
Consolidated
357,000357,000
Ireland
1 Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
27,00027,000
United Kingdom
1 H1, Hill of Rubislaw
2 220-246 High Street
3 Charter Building
4 The Link
5 Stockley Park
6 Talbot Hotel
7 Old School
United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Anderson Drive 220-246 High Street Anderson Drive Maidenhead Office Park 6 Roundwood Avenue 32-34 Bank Street Calverley Street Various
Aberdeen Chatham Aberdeen Maidenhead Heathrow Bradford Leeds Various
68-540 Farrington Hwy 73-2055 Ala KohanaikiWaialua, HI Kailua, HI
2006 2011
100% 55%
TOTAL RESIDENTIAL
