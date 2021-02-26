Kennedy Wilson : 4Q-2020 Property List 02/26/2021 | 05:54pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 83 Number of Multifamily Properties Number of Multifamily Units Number of Commercial Properties 21,130 94 Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions) Number of Hotel Properties 8.3 1 Number of Hotel Rooms 265 Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A] Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B] [A]/[B] $ $ 365 394 93% MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership% Balance Sheet Classification(1) Total Units Pacific Northwest 1 Belara at Lakeland 6170 Terrace View Lane Auburn, WA Tualatin, OR Redmond, WA Lynnwood, WA Issaquah, WA Seattle, WA Spokane, WA Seattle, WA Fife, WA Gresham, OR Everett, WA Spokane, WA Pasco, WA Silverdale, WA Tacoma, WA Renton, WA Spanaway, WA Mill Creek, WA Puyallup, WA Happy Valley, OR Seattle, WA Marysville, WA Tacoma, WA Tacoma, WA Marysville, WA Portland, OR Vancouver, WA Mt. Vernon, WA Richland, WA Chehalis, WA Everett, WA Bremerton, WA Sequim, WA Arlington, WA Sequim, WA Bend, OR Bellingham, WA Burien, WA Arlington, WA Bellingham, WA 2016 100% Consolidated Consolidated 430

2 Arya Hedges Creek 8900 SW Sweek Drive 2016 100% 408

3 Onyx 4850 156th Ave NE 2008 51% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 400

4 Vintage at Urban Center 16001 Ash Way 2015 37% 395

5 Atlas 1036 7th Ave NW 2017 100% 343

6 South Side Seattle 11241 1st Ave 2016 37% 298

7 Vintage at Spokane 43 E Weile Ave 2015 37% 287

8 Radius 400 Boren Ave N 2017 50% 282

9 Bella Sonoma 2301 62nd Avenue 2014 100% Consolidated Consolidated 280

10 Arden 765 SE Mount Hood Highway 2017 100% 264

11 Vintage at Everett 1001 E Marine View Dr 2015 37% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 259

12 Forest Creek 13110 N Addison St 2015 37% 252

13 Silver Creek 9315 Chapel Hill Blvd 2015 37% 242

14 Vintage at Silverdale 3291 NW Mt Vintage Way 2015 37% 240

15 Vintage at Tacoma 4028 S Lawrence St 2015 37% 231

16 Harrington Square 950 Harrington Avenue NE 2012 100% 217

17 Gateway by Vintage 20122 Mountain Hwy E 2017 37% 216

18 Vintage at Mill Creek 4008 132nd St SE 2017 37% 216

19 South Hill by Vintage 14104 Meridian E 2015 37% 216

20 Latitude 11282 SE Causey Circle 2017 100% 210

21 Equinox 1524 Eastlake Ave E 2016 51% 204

22 Quilceda Creek 11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd 2015 37% 204

23 Apex 2424 S 41st Street 2014 100% Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 203

24 Apex Penthouse Condos 2424 S 41st Street 2015/2016 100% 6

25 Vintage at Lakewood 2203 172nd Street 2017 37% 197

26 Savier Street Flats 2270 NW Savier Street 2017 100% 179

27 Vintage at Vancouver 9001 NE 54th St 2015 37% 154

28 Vintage at Mt. Vernon 1000 Vintage Ln 2015 37% 154

29 Vintage at Richland 1950 Bellerive Dr 2015 37% 150

30 Vintage at Chehalis 1590 N National Ave 2015 37% 150

31 Vintage at Holly Village 9615 Holly Dr 2015 37% 149

32 Vintage at Bremerton 1717 Sheridan Rd 2015 37% 143

33 Elk Creek 90 S Rhodefer Rd 2015 37% 138

34 Twin Ponds 8510 212th St NE, #M 2015 37% 134

35 Vintage at Sequim 1009 Brackett Rd 2015 37% 118

36 Vintage at Bend 611 NE Bellevue Dr 2015 37% 106

37 The Meadows by Vintage 355 Meadowbrook Ct 2015 37% 101

38 Vintage at Burien 149 S 140th St 2015 37% 101

39 Vintage at Arlington 625 S Stillaguamish Ave 2015 37% 100

40 Vintage at Bellingham Southern California

1 Chadwick 4625 Cordata Pkwy 209 S Westmoreland Ave 2015 37% 94 8,471 Los Angeles, CA Santa Maria, CA Camarillo, CA Santa Clarita, CA Santa Maria, CA Santa Maria, CA Lompoc, CA Santa Clarita, CA 2007 51% Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated 687

2 La Vista 740 South Western Avenue 2011 100% 460

3 Mission Hills 45 Rincon Drive, #104A 2016 99% 386

4 Vintage at Bouquet Canyon 26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd 2015 37% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated 264

5 Vizcaya 1720 South Depot St 2019 37% 236

6 Montiavo at Bradley Square 2460 Rubel Way 2015 100% 208

7 Woodstone by Vintage 401 W. Pine Ave 2017 37% 204

8 Townhomes at Lost Canyon 18179 W. Terra Verde Place 2016 100% 157 2,602 Northern California

1 Bella Vista at Hilltop 3400 Richmond Parkway Richmond, CA Pittsburg, CA Santa Rosa, CA Elk Grove, CA Roseville, CA Oakland, CA Napa, CA 2011 100% Consolidated Consolidated 1,008

2 Kirker Creek 1000 Pheasant Drive 2014 99% 542

3 Vista Sonoma 1405 Townview Ave 2015 37% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated 189

4 Agave 10070 Willard Pkwy 2015 37% 188

5 Highland Creek 800 Gibson Drive 2017 37% 184

6 Merritt on 3rd 1103 3rd Avenue 2012 100% 178

7 Vintage at Napa 2360 Redwood Rd 2015 37% 115 2,404 Mountain States

1 Santa Fe 1550 Fort Union Blvd Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City, UT Las Vegas, NV Reno, NV Boise, ID Boise, ID Reno, NV Reno, NV Reno, NV 2018 100%Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 492

2 Foothill Place 2260 Foothill Drive 2013 98% 450

3 Sandpiper 1496 East Spring Lane 2012 100% 366

4 Volare 10695 Dean Martin Dr 2019 100% 360

5 Steamboat 600 Geiger Grade Rd 2017 37% 360

6 Whitewater Park 365 N. Whitewater Blvd. 2014 100% 324

7 Edgewater 3304 N. Lakeharbor Ln. 2017 90% 300

8 Bluffs 4050 Gardella Ave 2015 37% 300

9 Southridge 1550 Sky Valley Drive 2018 100% 293

10 Sky Mountain by Vintage 4855 Sky Mountain Drive 2018 37% 288

11 Rockrimmon

12 Vintage at Seven Hills 5824 Walsh Point 845 Seven Hill Dr

13 Crossings at Virginia 11565 Old Virginia Rd Colorado Springs, CO Henderson, NV Reno, NV 2020 100% 260 2015 37% 244 2016 37% 230

14 Alpine Meadows 845 E 9000 S Salt Lake City, UT Boise, ID Missoula, MT Boise, ID 2018 100% Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 222

15 River Pointe 6200 River Pointe Drive 2016 100% 204

16 Mullan Reserve 4000 Mullan Rd 2017 80% 200

17 Reedhouse 1671 S Riverstone Lane 2018 100% 188

18 Falls Creek Apartments 2831 N Julia St Coeur D'Alene, ID Boise, ID Midvale, UT Boise, ID 2015 37% 170

19 Rosewood 930 N. Maple Grove Rd. 2016 100% 168

20 Creekview 967 South Union Avenue 2018 100% 88

21 Rosewood Premier 1014 N Maple Grove Rd 2018 100% 66 5,573 TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES 19,050 (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Ireland 1 Clancy Quay Islandbridge Leopardstown Stilliorgan Rd Ballsbridge Eglinton Street Castleforbes St Ranelagh Sheriff StDublin 8 2013 50% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 599

2 Vantage Dublin 18 Co. Dublin 2014 50% 442

3 Grange 2018 50% 274

4 Alliance Dublin 4 Cork 2012 50% 210

5 Elysian 2018 50% 206

6 North Bank Dublin 1 2017 50% 124

7 Sandford Lodge Dublin 6 2012 50% 118

8 Liffey Trust Dublin 1 2014 50% 81

9 Alto Vetro Grand Canal Quay Dublin 2 2014 50% 26 2,080 TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE 2,080 COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership% Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable Square Feet Pacific Northwest

1 90 East

2 Portland Southgate 21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St 10317-10465 SE 82nd Ave Southern California

1 Victory Plaza 13003-13075 Victory Blvd. Issaquah, WA Portland, OR 2017 2017 100% 94% Consolidated Consolidated 587,000 51,000 638,000 Van Nuys, CA Marina Del Rey, CA Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Hills, CA Camarillo, CA Malibu, CA 2014 97% Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated 136,000

2 Marina View 13274-13288 Fiji Way 2012 100% 76,000

3 150 El Camino 150 El Camino Dr 2013 100% 59,000

4 151 El Camino 151 El Camino Dr 2013 100% 58,000

5 Civic Center 9350 Civic Center Dr 2015 50% 45,000

6 Mission Hills 45 Rincon Drive, #104A 2016 99% 30,000

7 Malibu Sands 22333 Pacific Coast Hwy 2012 50% 16,000 420,000 Northern California

1 Hamilton Landing Hamilton Landing Novato, CA 2019 100% Consolidated 406,000 406,000 Mountain States

1 University Crossing 386 E University Pkwy Orem, UT Murray, UT Orem, UT Richfield, UT Bozeman, MT Price, UT Ogden, UT 2012 98% Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 216,000

2 Van Winkle Shopping Center

3 Orem Plaza Center NWC 5600 South Van Winkle Expressway NWC Center Street & State Street 2017 93% 170,000 2012 87% 116,000

4 Richfield 1020-1080 S Highway 89 2013 87% 114,000

5 Bozeman 1525-1631 W Main St 2016 96% 108,000

6 Creekview Plaza 610 W Price River Dr 2013 94% 101,000

7 Riverdale Road 301 & 325 36th Street 2016 91% 75,000 900,000 TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES 2,364,000 COMMERCIAL - EUROPE AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership% Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable Square Feet United Kingdom

1 The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre 1 Goodall Street Brooklands Road Wilmslow RoadBury Surrey Manchester Edinburgh London Runcorn Essex Croydon Farnborough Hook Aberdeen Aberdeen London Bedford Huddersfield Edinburgh Southampton Fareham Chester 2013 50% Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 559,000

2 The Heights 2019 51% 350,000

3 Towers Business Park 2016 100% 288,000

4 Argyle House, Edinburgh 3 Lady Lawson St. 2014 100% 224,000

5 111 Buckingham Palace Road

6 Trident Retail & Leisure Park 111 Buckingham Palace Road Southway 2014 100% 217,000 2014 100% 206,000

7 Braintree Skyline 120 2020 100% 178,000

8 Norfolk House

9 Discovery Place

10 Bartley Wood Business Park

11 Portlethen Retail Park George Street & Wellesley Road Discovery Place, Summit Avenue Bartley Wood Business Park Muirend Road 2015 100% 162,000 2015 100% 142,000 2015 100% 111,000 2015 100% 108,000

12 Rubislaw House Hill of Rubislaw Blackfriars Road Bakers Lane 103 New Street 2014 100% 102,000

13 Friars Bridge Court 2014 100% 98,000

14 Aspects Retail Park 2014 100% 98,000

15 103 New Street 2015 100% 95,000

16 Exchange Tower Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street 2014 100% 64,000

17 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

18 150-158 Southampton Road 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road 150-158 Southampton Road 2015 100% 47,000 2015 100% 41,000

19 44-50 Bridge Street 44-50 Bridge Street 2015 100% 40,000

20 Asda Superstore, The Marlowes The Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Bristol 2015 100% 39,000

21 Prologue Works 25 Marsh Street 2014 100% 37,000

22 Thames House

23 9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street Thames House, Waterside Park 9-17 High Street Bracknell London Weston-super-Mare Sheffield 2015 100% 34,000 2015 100% 30,000

24 66-68 High Street

25 2-14 Pinstone Street

26 Suffolk Hotel United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft. 66-68 High Street 2-14 Pinstone Street Butter Market Various 2015 100% 28,000 2014 100% 25,000 Bury St Edmunds Various 2015 100% 23,000 2014-2015 100% (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. 212,000 3,558,000 Stabilized Property List (Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up) Information as of December 31, 2020 COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D) HOTEL - EUROPE AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership% Balance Sheet Classification(1) Total Hotel Rooms Property Ireland Acquisition KW Balance Sheet Total Rentable Address Location Year Ownership% Classification(1) Square Feet 1 Marshes Shopping Centre Marshes Avenue Dundalk, Co. Louth 2014 100% Consolidated 285,000 2 Capital Dock Capital Dock Dublin 2 2012 50% Unconsolidated 216,000 3 State Street 78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay Dublin 2 2013 50% Unconsolidated 175,000 4 The Chase Sandyford Dublin 18 2016 100% Consolidated 173,000 5 Stillorgan Shopping Centre Lower Kilmacud Road Co. Dublin 2014 100% Consolidated 155,000 6 Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green Russell Court Dublin 2 2014 100% Consolidated 139,000 7 40-42 Mespil Road 40-42 Mespil Road Dublin 4 2014 100% Consolidated 120,000 8 Blackrock Business Park Blackrock Co. Dublin 2016 100% Consolidated 51,000 Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft. Various Various 2014-2015 100% Consolidated 31,000 1,345,000 Spain 1 Moraleja Green Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas Madrid 2015 100% Consolidated 328,000 2 Granollers C. Girona, 220 Barcelona 2015 100% Consolidated 20,000 3 Mora D'Ebre C. D'Antoni Asens, 21 Tarragona 2015 100% Consolidated 18,000 4 Rocafort C. Rocafort, 244 Barcelona 2015 100% Consolidated 13,000 379,000 Italy 1 Via Carcani Via Carcani, 61 Rome 2015 100% Consolidated 174,000 2 Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia Via Benedetto Croce, 32 Brescia 2015 100% Consolidated 121,000 3 Via S. Anastasio, Trieste Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1 Trieste 2015 100% Consolidated 89,000 4 Piazza Europe, La Spezia Piazza Europe, 11 La Spezia 2015 100% Consolidated 87,000 5 Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66 Rome 2015 100% Consolidated 75,000 6 Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria Via del Plutino, 4 Reggio Calabria 2015 100% Consolidated 61,000 7 Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo Via F. Petrarca, 52 Arezzo 2015 100% Consolidated 57,000 664,000 5,946,000 Ireland 1 Shelbourne Hotel 27 St. Stephen's Green Dublin 2 2014 265 265 265 TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE 100% Consolidated TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Pacific Northwest 1 Vintage at Seatac 21212 International Blvd Seatac, WA 2018 37% Unconsolidated 170 170 Northern California

1 38 North Phase 1 2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd Santa Rosa, CA 2018 91% Consolidated 120 120 Ireland

1 Clancy Quay - Phase 3

2 Capital DockIslandbridge Capital DockDublin 8 Dublin 2 2013 2012 50% 50%Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 266 190 456 TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY 746 LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership % Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable Square Feet Southern California

1 The Oaks One Baxter Way Thousand Oaks, CA 2007 100% Consolidated 357,000 357,000 Ireland

1 Capital Dock Capital Dock Dublin 2 2012 50% Unconsolidated 27,000 27,000 United Kingdom

1 H1, Hill of Rubislaw

2 220-246 High Street

3 Charter Building

4 The Link

5 Stockley Park

6 Talbot Hotel

7 Old School United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft. Anderson Drive 220-246 High Street Anderson Drive Maidenhead Office Park 6 Roundwood Avenue 32-34 Bank Street Calverley Street Various Aberdeen Chatham Aberdeen Maidenhead Heathrow Bradford Leeds Various 2014 100% Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 188,000 2015 100% 139,000 2014 100% 93,000 2015 100% 65,000 2015 100% 54,000 2015 100% 30,000 2015 100% 21,000 2014-2015 100% 15,000 605,000 Spain

1 Puerta del Sol Puerta del Sol 9 Madrid 2015 100% Consolidated 37,000 37,000 TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL 1,026,000 DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership % Balance Sheet Classification(1) Total Units Pacific Northwest

1 View by Vintage 21916 State Road, 410 East Bonney Lake, WA Mill Creek, WA Tukwila, WA Shoreline, WA Covington, WA Des Moines, WA 2018 37% Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated 408

2 The Farm 3830-4008 132nd Street SE 2017 37% 354

3 Beacon Hill 7th Ave S and S Ryan Way 2018 37% 240

4 Quinn by Vintage 20057 Ballinger Way NE 2020 37% 227

5 Station by Vintage SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE 2020 37% 197

6 The Point by Vintage 22837 Pacific Highway S 2020 37% 161 1,587 Northern California

1 38 North Phase 2 2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd Santa Rosa, CA 2018 100% Consolidated 172 172 Mountain States

1 The Clara

2 The Sanctuary

3 River Pointe 225 S Linder Road 475 Gentry Way 6265 Strawberry Glenn RdBoise, ID Reno, NV Boise, ID 2019 2019 2018 80% 37% 100%Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated 277 208 89 574 Ireland

1 Coopers Cross

2 Grange

3 Leisureplex Sheriff St Stilliorgan Rd Old Dublin Road, StillorganDublin 1 Co. Dublin Co. Dublin 2018 2018 2016 50% 50% 100%Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated 472 287 232 991 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY 3,324 DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership % Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable Square Feet Southern California

1 136 El Camino 136 S El Camino Dr Beverly Hills, CA 2018 100% Consolidated 26,000 26,000 Ireland

1 Coopers Cross

2 Hanover Quay

3 Kildare

4 Leisureplex Mayor St. Upper 10-12 Hanover Quay Kildare Street Old Dublin Road, StillorganDublin 1 Dublin 2 Dublin 2 Co. Dublin 2018 2017 2014 2016 50% 60% 100% 100% Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 394,000 69,000 64,000 20,000 547,000 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL 573,000 DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership % Balance Sheet Classification(1) Total Hotel Rooms Hawaii

1 Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort 72-300 Maheawalu Drive Kailua Kona, HI 2008 50% Unconsolidated 150 150 TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL 150 RESIDENTIAL AcquisitionProperty Address Location YearKW Ownership % Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Acres Southern California

1 Santiago 18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd Trabuco Canyon, CA 2001 50% Unconsolidated 625 625 Hawaii

1 Dillingham Ranch

2 Kohanaiki 68-540 Farrington Hwy 73-2055 Ala KohanaikiWaialua, HI Kailua, HI 2006 2011 100% 55% TOTAL RESIDENTIAL (1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information. Consolidated Unconsolidated 2,700 542 3,242 3,867 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 22:53:32 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. 05:54p KENNEDY WILSON : 4Q-2020 Property List PU 04:42p KENNEDY WILSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 04:15p KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 02/24 KENNEDY-WILSON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/24 KENNEDY WILSON : Earnings Rise in Q4, Sales Decline More Than Expected MT 02/24 KENNEDY WILSON : Fourth Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial PU 02/24 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F.. AQ 02/24 KENNEDY WILSON : Reports 4Q and Full Year 2020 Results BU 02/24 KENNEDY WILSON : Earnings Flash (KW) KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS Reports Q4 Revenue .. MT 02/24 KENNEDY WILSON : Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share, Payable April .. MT