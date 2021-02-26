Kennedy Wilson : 4Q-2020 Property List

Log in
02/26/2021
83

Number of Multifamily Properties Number of Multifamily Units Number of Commercial Properties

21,130

94

Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions) Number of Hotel Properties

8.3

1

Number of Hotel Rooms

265

Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A] Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]

[A]/[B]

$ $

365 394 93%

MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

AcquisitionProperty

Address

Location

YearKW Ownership%

Balance Sheet Classification(1)

Total Units

Pacific Northwest

  • 1 Belara at Lakeland

    6170 Terrace View Lane

    Auburn, WA Tualatin, OR Redmond, WA Lynnwood, WA Issaquah, WA Seattle, WA Spokane, WA Seattle, WA Fife, WA Gresham, OR Everett, WA Spokane, WA Pasco, WA Silverdale, WA Tacoma, WA Renton, WA Spanaway, WA Mill Creek, WA Puyallup, WA Happy Valley, OR Seattle, WA Marysville, WA Tacoma, WA Tacoma, WA Marysville, WA Portland, OR Vancouver, WA Mt. Vernon, WA Richland, WA Chehalis, WA Everett, WA Bremerton, WA Sequim, WA Arlington, WA Sequim, WA Bend, OR Bellingham, WA Burien, WA Arlington, WA Bellingham, WA

    2016

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated

    430

  • 2 Arya Hedges Creek

    8900 SW Sweek Drive

    2016

    100%

    408

  • 3 Onyx

    4850 156th Ave NE

    2008

    51%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    400

  • 4 Vintage at Urban Center

    16001 Ash Way

    2015

    37%

    395

  • 5 Atlas

    1036 7th Ave NW

    2017

    100%

    343

  • 6 South Side Seattle

    11241 1st Ave

    2016

    37%

    298

  • 7 Vintage at Spokane

    43 E Weile Ave

    2015

    37%

    287

  • 8 Radius

    400 Boren Ave N

    2017

    50%

    282

  • 9 Bella Sonoma

    2301 62nd Avenue

    2014

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated

    280

  • 10 Arden

    765 SE Mount Hood Highway

    2017

    100%

    264

  • 11 Vintage at Everett

    1001 E Marine View Dr

    2015

    37%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    259

  • 12 Forest Creek

    13110 N Addison St

    2015

    37%

    252

  • 13 Silver Creek

    9315 Chapel Hill Blvd

    2015

    37%

    242

  • 14 Vintage at Silverdale

    3291 NW Mt Vintage Way

    2015

    37%

    240

  • 15 Vintage at Tacoma

    4028 S Lawrence St

    2015

    37%

    231

  • 16 Harrington Square

    950 Harrington Avenue NE

    2012

    100%

    217

  • 17 Gateway by Vintage

    20122 Mountain Hwy E

    2017

    37%

    216

  • 18 Vintage at Mill Creek

    4008 132nd St SE

    2017

    37%

    216

  • 19 South Hill by Vintage

    14104 Meridian E

    2015

    37%

    216

  • 20 Latitude

    11282 SE Causey Circle

    2017

    100%

    210

  • 21 Equinox

    1524 Eastlake Ave E

    2016

    51%

    204

  • 22 Quilceda Creek

    11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd

    2015

    37%

    204

  • 23 Apex

    2424 S 41st Street

    2014

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    203

  • 24 Apex Penthouse Condos

    2424 S 41st Street

    2015/2016

    100%

    6

  • 25 Vintage at Lakewood

    2203 172nd Street

    2017

    37%

    197

  • 26 Savier Street Flats

    2270 NW Savier Street

    2017

    100%

    179

  • 27 Vintage at Vancouver

    9001 NE 54th St

    2015

    37%

    154

  • 28 Vintage at Mt. Vernon

    1000 Vintage Ln

    2015

    37%

    154

  • 29 Vintage at Richland

    1950 Bellerive Dr

    2015

    37%

    150

  • 30 Vintage at Chehalis

    1590 N National Ave

    2015

    37%

    150

  • 31 Vintage at Holly Village

    9615 Holly Dr

    2015

    37%

    149

  • 32 Vintage at Bremerton

    1717 Sheridan Rd

    2015

    37%

    143

  • 33 Elk Creek

    90 S Rhodefer Rd

    2015

    37%

    138

  • 34 Twin Ponds

    8510 212th St NE, #M

    2015

    37%

    134

  • 35 Vintage at Sequim

    1009 Brackett Rd

    2015

    37%

    118

  • 36 Vintage at Bend

    611 NE Bellevue Dr

    2015

    37%

    106

  • 37 The Meadows by Vintage

    355 Meadowbrook Ct

    2015

    37%

    101

  • 38 Vintage at Burien

    149 S 140th St

    2015

    37%

    101

  • 39 Vintage at Arlington

    625 S Stillaguamish Ave

    2015

    37%

    100

  • 40 Vintage at Bellingham

    Southern California

  • 1 Chadwick

    4625 Cordata Pkwy

    209 S Westmoreland Ave

    2015

    37%

    94 8,471

    Los Angeles, CA Santa Maria, CA Camarillo, CA Santa Clarita, CA Santa Maria, CA Santa Maria, CA Lompoc, CA Santa Clarita, CA

    2007

    51%

    Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    687

  • 2 La Vista

    740 South Western Avenue

    2011

    100%

    460

  • 3 Mission Hills

    45 Rincon Drive, #104A

    2016

    99%

    386

  • 4 Vintage at Bouquet Canyon

    26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd

    2015

    37%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated

    264

  • 5 Vizcaya

    1720 South Depot St

    2019

    37%

    236

  • 6 Montiavo at Bradley Square

    2460 Rubel Way

    2015

    100%

    208

  • 7 Woodstone by Vintage

    401 W. Pine Ave

    2017

    37%

    204

  • 8 Townhomes at Lost Canyon

    18179 W. Terra Verde Place

    2016

    100%

    157 2,602

    Northern California

  • 1 Bella Vista at Hilltop

    3400 Richmond Parkway

    Richmond, CA Pittsburg, CA Santa Rosa, CA Elk Grove, CA Roseville, CA Oakland, CA Napa, CA

    2011

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated

    1,008

  • 2 Kirker Creek

    1000 Pheasant Drive

    2014

    99%

    542

  • 3 Vista Sonoma

    1405 Townview Ave

    2015

    37%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated

    189

  • 4 Agave

    10070 Willard Pkwy

    2015

    37%

    188

  • 5 Highland Creek

    800 Gibson Drive

    2017

    37%

    184

  • 6 Merritt on 3rd

    1103 3rd Avenue

    2012

    100%

    178

  • 7 Vintage at Napa

    2360 Redwood Rd

    2015

    37%

    115 2,404

    Mountain States

  • 1 Santa Fe

    1550 Fort Union Blvd

    Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City, UT Las Vegas, NV Reno, NV Boise, ID Boise, ID Reno, NV Reno, NV Reno, NV

    2018

    100%Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    492

  • 2 Foothill Place

    2260 Foothill Drive

    2013

    98%

    450

  • 3 Sandpiper

    1496 East Spring Lane

    2012

    100%

    366

  • 4 Volare

    10695 Dean Martin Dr

    2019

    100%

    360

  • 5 Steamboat

    600 Geiger Grade Rd

    2017

    37%

    360

  • 6 Whitewater Park

    365 N. Whitewater Blvd.

    2014

    100%

    324

  • 7 Edgewater

    3304 N. Lakeharbor Ln.

    2017

    90%

    300

  • 8 Bluffs

    4050 Gardella Ave

    2015

    37%

    300

  • 9 Southridge

    1550 Sky Valley Drive

    2018

    100%

    293

  • 10 Sky Mountain by Vintage

    4855 Sky Mountain Drive

    2018

    37%

    288

  • 11 Rockrimmon

  • 12 Vintage at Seven Hills

    5824 Walsh Point

    845 Seven Hill Dr

  • 13 Crossings at Virginia

    11565 Old Virginia Rd

    Colorado Springs, CO Henderson, NV Reno, NV

    2020

    100%

    260

    2015

    37%

    244

    2016

    37%

    230

  • 14 Alpine Meadows

    845 E 9000 S

    Salt Lake City, UT Boise, ID Missoula, MT Boise, ID

    2018

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    222

  • 15 River Pointe

    6200 River Pointe Drive

    2016

    100%

    204

  • 16 Mullan Reserve

    4000 Mullan Rd

    2017

    80%

    200

  • 17 Reedhouse

    1671 S Riverstone Lane

    2018

    100%

    188

  • 18 Falls Creek Apartments

    2831 N Julia St

    Coeur D'Alene, ID Boise, ID Midvale, UT Boise, ID

    2015

    37%

    170

  • 19 Rosewood

    930 N. Maple Grove Rd.

    2016

    100%

    168

  • 20 Creekview

    967 South Union Avenue

    2018

    100%

    88

  • 21 Rosewood Premier

1014 N Maple Grove Rd

2018

100%

66 5,573

TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

19,050

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Ireland

  • 1 Clancy Quay

    Islandbridge Leopardstown Stilliorgan Rd Ballsbridge Eglinton Street Castleforbes St Ranelagh Sheriff StDublin 8

    2013

    50%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    599

  • 2 Vantage

    Dublin 18 Co. Dublin

    2014

    50%

    442

  • 3 Grange

    2018

    50%

    274

  • 4 Alliance

    Dublin 4 Cork

    2012

    50%

    210

  • 5 Elysian

    2018

    50%

    206

  • 6 North Bank

    Dublin 1

    2017

    50%

    124

  • 7 Sandford Lodge

    Dublin 6

    2012

    50%

    118

  • 8 Liffey Trust

    Dublin 1

    2014

    50%

    81

  • 9 Alto Vetro

    Grand Canal Quay

    Dublin 2

    2014

    50%

    26 2,080

    TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE

    2,080

    COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership%

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable

    Square Feet

    Pacific Northwest

  • 1 90 East

  • 2 Portland Southgate

    21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St 10317-10465 SE 82nd Ave

    Southern California

  • 1 Victory Plaza

    13003-13075 Victory Blvd.

    Issaquah, WA Portland, OR

    2017 2017

    100% 94%

    Consolidated Consolidated

    587,000 51,000 638,000

    Van Nuys, CA Marina Del Rey, CA Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Hills, CA Camarillo, CA Malibu, CA

    2014

    97%

    Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Unconsolidated

    136,000

  • 2 Marina View

    13274-13288 Fiji Way

    2012

    100%

    76,000

  • 3 150 El Camino

    150 El Camino Dr

    2013

    100%

    59,000

  • 4 151 El Camino

    151 El Camino Dr

    2013

    100%

    58,000

  • 5 Civic Center

    9350 Civic Center Dr

    2015

    50%

    45,000

  • 6 Mission Hills

    45 Rincon Drive, #104A

    2016

    99%

    30,000

  • 7 Malibu Sands

    22333 Pacific Coast Hwy

    2012

    50%

    16,000 420,000

    Northern California

  • 1 Hamilton Landing

    Hamilton Landing

    Novato, CA

    2019

    100%

    Consolidated

    406,000 406,000

    Mountain States

  • 1 University Crossing

    386 E University Pkwy

    Orem, UT Murray, UT Orem, UT Richfield, UT Bozeman, MT Price, UT Ogden, UT

    2012

    98%

    Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    216,000

  • 2 Van Winkle Shopping Center

  • 3 Orem Plaza Center

    NWC 5600 South Van Winkle Expressway NWC Center Street & State Street

    2017

    93%

    170,000

    2012

    87%

    116,000

  • 4 Richfield

    1020-1080 S Highway 89

    2013

    87%

    114,000

  • 5 Bozeman

    1525-1631 W Main St

    2016

    96%

    108,000

  • 6 Creekview Plaza

    610 W Price River Dr

    2013

    94%

    101,000

  • 7 Riverdale Road

    301 & 325 36th Street

    2016

    91%

    75,000 900,000

    TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

    2,364,000

    COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership%

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable

    Square Feet

    United Kingdom

  • 1 The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre

    1 Goodall Street Brooklands Road Wilmslow RoadBury Surrey Manchester Edinburgh London Runcorn Essex Croydon Farnborough Hook Aberdeen Aberdeen London Bedford Huddersfield Edinburgh Southampton Fareham Chester

    2013

    50%

    Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    559,000

  • 2 The Heights

    2019

    51%

    350,000

  • 3 Towers Business Park

    2016

    100%

    288,000

  • 4 Argyle House, Edinburgh

    3 Lady Lawson St.

    2014

    100%

    224,000

  • 5 111 Buckingham Palace Road

  • 6 Trident Retail & Leisure Park

    111 Buckingham Palace Road Southway

    2014

    100%

    217,000

    2014

    100%

    206,000

  • 7 Braintree

    Skyline 120

    2020

    100%

    178,000

  • 8 Norfolk House

  • 9 Discovery Place

  • 10 Bartley Wood Business Park

  • 11 Portlethen Retail Park

    George Street & Wellesley Road Discovery Place, Summit Avenue Bartley Wood Business Park Muirend Road

    2015

    100%

    162,000

    2015

    100%

    142,000

    2015

    100%

    111,000

    2015

    100%

    108,000

  • 12 Rubislaw House

    Hill of Rubislaw Blackfriars Road Bakers Lane 103 New Street

    2014

    100%

    102,000

  • 13 Friars Bridge Court

    2014

    100%

    98,000

  • 14 Aspects Retail Park

    2014

    100%

    98,000

  • 15 103 New Street

    2015

    100%

    95,000

  • 16 Exchange Tower

    Exchange Tower, 19 Canning Street

    2014

    100%

    64,000

  • 17 107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

  • 18 150-158 Southampton Road

    107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road 150-158 Southampton Road

    2015

    100%

    47,000

    2015

    100%

    41,000

  • 19 44-50 Bridge Street

    44-50 Bridge Street

    2015

    100%

    40,000

  • 20 Asda Superstore, The Marlowes

    The Marlowes

    Hemel Hempstead Bristol

    2015

    100%

    39,000

  • 21 Prologue Works

    25 Marsh Street

    2014

    100%

    37,000

  • 22 Thames House

  • 23 9-19 Tooting High Street & 6-12 Totterdown Street

    Thames House, Waterside Park 9-17 High Street

    Bracknell London Weston-super-Mare Sheffield

    2015

    100%

    34,000

    2015

    100%

    30,000

  • 24 66-68 High Street

  • 25 2-14 Pinstone Street

  • 26 Suffolk Hotel

    United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

66-68 High Street 2-14 Pinstone Street Butter Market Various

2015

100%

28,000

2014

100%

25,000

Bury St Edmunds Various

2015

100%

23,000

2014-2015

100%

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

212,000 3,558,000

Stabilized Property List

(Excludes investments held in commingled funds, certain minority interest investments and assets undergoing lease-up)

Information as of December 31, 2020

COMMERCIAL - EUROPE (CONT'D)

HOTEL - EUROPE

AcquisitionProperty

Address

Location

YearKW Ownership%

Balance Sheet Classification(1)

Total Hotel Rooms

Property

Ireland

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

1

Marshes Shopping Centre

Marshes Avenue

Dundalk, Co. Louth

2014

100%

Consolidated

285,000

2

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

216,000

3

State Street

78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

175,000

4

The Chase

Sandyford

Dublin 18

2016

100%

Consolidated

173,000

5

Stillorgan Shopping Centre

Lower Kilmacud Road

Co. Dublin

2014

100%

Consolidated

155,000

6

Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green

Russell Court

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

139,000

7

40-42 Mespil Road

40-42 Mespil Road

Dublin 4

2014

100%

Consolidated

120,000

8

Blackrock Business Park

Blackrock

Co. Dublin

2016

100%

Consolidated

51,000

Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

31,000

1,345,000

Spain

1

Moraleja Green

Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas

Madrid

2015

100%

Consolidated

328,000

2

Granollers

C. Girona, 220

Barcelona

2015

100%

Consolidated

20,000

3

Mora D'Ebre

C. D'Antoni Asens, 21

Tarragona

2015

100%

Consolidated

18,000

4

Rocafort

C. Rocafort, 244

Barcelona

2015

100%

Consolidated

13,000

379,000

Italy

1

Via Carcani

Via Carcani, 61

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

174,000

2

Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia

Via Benedetto Croce, 32

Brescia

2015

100%

Consolidated

121,000

3

Via S. Anastasio, Trieste

Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1

Trieste

2015

100%

Consolidated

89,000

4

Piazza Europe, La Spezia

Piazza Europe, 11

La Spezia

2015

100%

Consolidated

87,000

5

Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome

Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

75,000

6

Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria

Via del Plutino, 4

Reggio Calabria

2015

100%

Consolidated

61,000

7

Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo

Via F. Petrarca, 52

Arezzo

2015

100%

Consolidated

57,000

664,000

5,946,000

Ireland

1

Shelbourne Hotel

27 St. Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

2014

265

265

265

TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

100%

Consolidated

TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Pacific Northwest

  • 1 Vintage at Seatac

    21212 International Blvd

    Seatac, WA

    2018

    37%

    Unconsolidated

    170 170

    Northern California

  • 1 38 North Phase 1

    2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

    Santa Rosa, CA

    2018

    91%

    Consolidated

    120 120

    Ireland

  • 1 Clancy Quay - Phase 3

  • 2 Capital DockIslandbridge Capital DockDublin 8

    Dublin 2

    2013 2012

    50% 50%Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    266 190 456

    TOTAL LEASE-UP - MULTIFAMILY

    746

    LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership %

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable

    Square Feet

    Southern California

  • 1 The Oaks

    One Baxter Way

    Thousand Oaks, CA

    2007

    100%

    Consolidated

    357,000 357,000

    Ireland

  • 1 Capital Dock

    Capital Dock

    Dublin 2

    2012

    50%

    Unconsolidated

    27,000 27,000

    United Kingdom

  • 1 H1, Hill of Rubislaw

  • 2 220-246 High Street

  • 3 Charter Building

  • 4 The Link

  • 5 Stockley Park

  • 6 Talbot Hotel

  • 7 Old School

    United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

    Anderson Drive 220-246 High Street Anderson Drive Maidenhead Office Park 6 Roundwood Avenue 32-34 Bank Street Calverley Street Various

    Aberdeen Chatham Aberdeen Maidenhead Heathrow Bradford Leeds Various

    2014

    100%

    Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    188,000

    2015

    100%

    139,000

    2014

    100%

    93,000

    2015

    100%

    65,000

    2015

    100%

    54,000

    2015

    100%

    30,000

    2015

    100%

    21,000

    2014-2015

    100%

    15,000 605,000

    Spain

  • 1 Puerta del Sol

    Puerta del Sol 9

    Madrid

    2015

    100%

    Consolidated

    37,000 37,000

    TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

    1,026,000

    DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership %

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)

    Total Units

    Pacific Northwest

  • 1 View by Vintage

    21916 State Road, 410 East

    Bonney Lake, WA Mill Creek, WA Tukwila, WA Shoreline, WA Covington, WA Des Moines, WA

    2018

    37%

    Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Unconsolidated

    408

  • 2 The Farm

    3830-4008 132nd Street SE

    2017

    37%

    354

  • 3 Beacon Hill

    7th Ave S and S Ryan Way

    2018

    37%

    240

  • 4 Quinn by Vintage

    20057 Ballinger Way NE

    2020

    37%

    227

  • 5 Station by Vintage

    SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE

    2020

    37%

    197

  • 6 The Point by Vintage

    22837 Pacific Highway S

    2020

    37%

    161 1,587

    Northern California

  • 1 38 North Phase 2

    2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

    Santa Rosa, CA

    2018

    100%

    Consolidated

    172 172

    Mountain States

  • 1 The Clara

  • 2 The Sanctuary

  • 3 River Pointe

    225 S Linder Road

    475 Gentry Way

    6265 Strawberry Glenn RdBoise, ID Reno, NV Boise, ID

    2019 2019 2018

    80% 37% 100%Consolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated

    277 208 89 574

    Ireland

  • 1 Coopers Cross

  • 2 Grange

  • 3 Leisureplex

    Sheriff St Stilliorgan Rd

    Old Dublin Road, StillorganDublin 1 Co. Dublin Co. Dublin

    2018 2018 2016

    50% 50% 100%Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Consolidated

    472 287 232 991

    TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

    3,324

    DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership %

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Rentable

    Square Feet

    Southern California

  • 1 136 El Camino

    136 S El Camino Dr

    Beverly Hills, CA

    2018

    100%

    Consolidated

    26,000 26,000

    Ireland

  • 1 Coopers Cross

  • 2 Hanover Quay

  • 3 Kildare

  • 4 Leisureplex

    Mayor St. Upper 10-12 Hanover Quay Kildare Street

    Old Dublin Road, StillorganDublin 1

    Dublin 2

    Dublin 2 Co. Dublin

    2018 2017 2014 2016

    50% 60% 100% 100%

    Unconsolidated Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated

    394,000 69,000 64,000 20,000 547,000

    TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

    573,000

    DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership %

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)

    Total Hotel Rooms

    Hawaii

  • 1 Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

    72-300 Maheawalu Drive

    Kailua Kona, HI

    2008

    50%

    Unconsolidated

    150 150

    TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

    150

    RESIDENTIAL

    AcquisitionProperty

    Address

    Location

    YearKW Ownership %

    Balance Sheet Classification(1)Total Acres

    Southern California

  • 1 Santiago

    18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd

    Trabuco Canyon, CA

    2001

    50%

    Unconsolidated

    625 625

    Hawaii

  • 1 Dillingham Ranch

  • 2 Kohanaiki

68-540 Farrington Hwy 73-2055 Ala KohanaikiWaialua, HI Kailua, HI

2006 2011

100% 55%

TOTAL RESIDENTIAL

(1) Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Consolidated Unconsolidated

2,700 542 3,242

3,867

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 22:53:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
