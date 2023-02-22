Kennedy Wilson : 4Q-2022 Property List

(Excludes the following: minority-held investments and lease-up, development, and residential assets
Information as of December 31, 2022
STABILIZED PORTFOLIO - SUMMARY
Number of Multifamily Properties
70
Number of Multifamily Units
27,695
Number of Commercial Properties
63
Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions)
7.4
Number of Hotel Properties
1
Number of Hotel Rooms
265
Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A]
$
442
Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]
$
491
[A]/[B]
90%
MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Units
Mountain West
1
3001 Park
3001
W Warm Springs Rd
Henderson, NV
2021
100%
Consolidated
528
2
AYA ABQ
5324
San Mateo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
2022
50%
Unconsolidated
504
3
Santa Fe
1550
Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT
2018
100%
Consolidated
492
4
Foothill Place
2260
Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
2013
51%
Unconsolidated
450
5
Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599
W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
2022
100%
Consolidated
404
6
Sandpiper
1496
East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
2012
100%
Consolidated
366
7
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr
Las Vegas, NV
2019
100%
Consolidated
360
8
Steamboat
600 Geiger Grade Rd
Reno, NV
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
360
9
San Miguel del Bosque
9180
Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM
2022
100%
Consolidated
356
10
La Privada
10255 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ
2022
100%
Consolidated
350
11
Sombra Del Oso
6000
Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM
2021
99%
Consolidated
344
12
Prosper Place
4601
S Balsam Way
Littleton, CO
2021
99%
Consolidated
332
13
Whitewater Park
365 N. Whitewater Blvd.
Boise, ID
2014
51%
Unconsolidated
324
14
Edgewater
3304
N. Lakeharbor Ln.
Boise, ID
2017
90%
Consolidated
300
15
Bluffs
4050
Gardella Ave
Reno, NV
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
300
16
Southridge
1550
Sky Valley Drive
Reno, NV
2018
100%
Consolidated
293
17
Sky Mountain by Vintage
4855
Sky Mountain Drive
Reno, NV
2018
40%
Unconsolidated
288
18
The Clara
225 S Linder Road
Boise, ID
2019
62%
Consolidated
277
19
Cantata at the Trails
6700
Cantata Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
2022
100%
Consolidated
260
20
Rockrimmon
5824
Walsh Point
Colorado Springs, CO
2020
100%
Consolidated
260
21
Vintage at Seven Hills
845 Seven Hill Dr
Henderson, NV
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
244
22
Lofts at Ten Mile
2940
W Cobalt Dr
Meridian, ID
2021
99%
Consolidated
240
23
Jasper
1018
N Webb Way
Meridian, ID
2021
89%
Consolidated
240
24
Crossings at Virginia
11565 Old Virginia Rd
Reno, NV
2016
40%
Unconsolidated
230
25
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Salt Lake City, UT
2018
51%
Unconsolidated
222
26
Vintage at Sanctuary
475 Gentry Way
Reno, NV
2019
40%
Unconsolidated
208
27
River Pointe
6200
River Pointe Drive
Boise, ID
2016
100%
Consolidated
204
28
Mullan Reserve
4000
Mullan Rd
Missoula, MT
2017
80%
Consolidated
200
29
Reedhouse
1671
S Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
188
30
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street
Meridian, ID
2022
51%
Unconsolidated
180
31
Falls Creek Apartments
2831
N Julia St
Coeur D'Alene, ID
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
170
32
Rosewood
930 N. Maple Grove Rd.
Boise, ID
2016
100%
Consolidated
168
33
Towne Square
244 N Allumbaugh St
Boise, ID
2021
94%
Consolidated
160
34
River Pointe Premier
6265
Strawberry Glenn Rd
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
89
35
Creekview
967 South Union Avenue
Midvale, UT
2018
100%
Consolidated
88
36
Rosewood Premier
1014
N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID
2018
100%
Consolidated
66
10,045
Pacific Northwest
1
Belara at Lakeland
6170
Terrace View Lane
Auburn, WA
2016
100%
Consolidated
430
2
Arya Hedges Creek
8900
SW Sweek Drive
Tualatin, OR
2016
51%
Unconsolidated
408
3
View by Vintage
21916 State Road, 410 East
Bonney Lake, WA
2018
40%
Unconsolidated
408
4
Onyx
4850
156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA
2008
51%
Unconsolidated
400
5
Vintage at Urban Center
16001 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
395
6
Bristol at Southport
1133
Lake Washington Blvd
Renton, WA
2021
99%
Consolidated
383
7
The Farm
3830-4008 132nd Street SE
Mill Creek, WA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
354
8
Atlas
1036
7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA
2017
100%
Consolidated
344
9
South Side Seattle
11241 1st Ave
Seattle, WA
2016
40%
Unconsolidated
298
10
Vintage at Spokane
43 E Weile Ave
Spokane, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
287
11
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA
2017
50%
Unconsolidated
282
12
Bella Sonoma
2301
62nd Avenue
Fife, WA
2014
51%
Unconsolidated
280
13
Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Highway
Gresham, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
264
14
Vintage at Everett
1001
E Marine View Dr
Everett, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
259
15
Forest Creek
13110 N Addison St
Spokane, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
252
16
Silver Creek
9315
Chapel Hill Blvd
Pasco, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
242
17
Vintage at Silverdale
3291
NW Mt Vintage Way
Silverdale, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
240
18
Vintage at Tacoma
4028
S Lawrence St
Tacoma, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
231
19
Paceline
17202 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA
2022
51%
Unconsolidated
221
20
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Avenue NE
Renton, WA
2012
51%
Unconsolidated
217
21
Gateway by Vintage
20122 Mountain Hwy E
Spanaway, WA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
216
22
Vintage at Mill Creek
4008
132nd St SE
Mill Creek, WA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
216
23
South Hill by Vintage
14104 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
216
24
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Circle
Happy Valley, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
210
25
Equinox
1524
Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA
2016
51%
Unconsolidated
204
26
Quilceda Creek
11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd
Marysville, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
204
27
Apex
2424
S 41st Street
Tacoma, WA
2014
51%
Unconsolidated
203
28
Apex Penthouse Condos
2424
S 41st Street
Tacoma, WA
2015/2016
51%
Unconsolidated
6
29
Vintage at Lakewood
2203
172nd Street
Marysville, WA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
197
30
Savier Street Flats
2270
NW Savier Street
Portland, OR
2017
100%
Consolidated
179
31
Heights by Vintage
21212 International Blvd
Seatac, WA
2018
40%
Unconsolidated
170
32
Geo Shoreline
17990 Midvale Ave N
Shoreline, WA
2021
99%
Consolidated
164
33
Vintage at Vancouver
9001
NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
154
34
Vintage at Mt. Vernon
1000
Vintage Ln
Mt. Vernon, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
154
35
Vintage at Richland
1950
Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
150
36
Vintage at Chehalis
1590
N National Ave
Chehalis, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
150
37
Vintage at Holly Village
9615
Holly Dr
Everett, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
149
38
Vintage at Bremerton
1717
Sheridan Rd
Bremerton, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
143
39
Elk Creek
90 S Rhodefer Rd
Sequim, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
138
40
Twin Ponds
8510
212th St NE, #M
Arlington, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
134
41
Vintage at Sequim
1009
Brackett Rd
Sequim, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
118
42
Vintage at Bend
611 NE Bellevue Dr
Bend, OR
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
106
43
The Meadows by Vintage
355 Meadowbrook Ct
Bellingham, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
101
44
Vintage at Burien
149 S 140th St
Burien, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
101
45
Vintage at Arlington
625 S Stillaguamish Ave
Arlington, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
100
46
Vintage at Bellingham
4625
Cordata Pkwy
Bellingham, WA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
94
10,172
Southern California
1
Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland Ave
Los Angeles, CA
2007
51%
Unconsolidated
687
2
La Vista
740 South Western Avenue
Santa Maria, CA
2011
100%
Consolidated
460
3
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Drive, #104A
Camarillo, CA
2016
99%
Consolidated
386
4
Vintage at Bouquet Canyon
26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
264
5
Vizcaya
1720
South Depot St
Santa Maria, CA
2019
40%
Unconsolidated
236
6
Montiavo at Bradley Square
2460
Rubel Way
Santa Maria, CA
2015
51%
Unconsolidated
208
7
Woodstone by Vintage
401 W. Pine Ave
Lompoc, CA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
204
8
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W. Terra Verde Place
Santa Clarita, CA
2016
51%
Unconsolidated
157
2,602
Northern California
1
Bella Vista at Hilltop
3400
Richmond Parkway
Richmond, CA
2011
100%
Consolidated
1,008
2
Kirker Creek
1000
Pheasant Drive
Pittsburg, CA
2014
51%
Unconsolidated
542
3
Vista Sonoma
1405
Townview Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
189
4
Agave
10070 Willard Pkwy
Elk Grove, CA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
188
5
Highland Creek
800 Gibson Drive
Roseville, CA
2017
40%
Unconsolidated
184
6
38° North Phase 1
2604
- 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd
Santa Rosa, CA
2018
91%
Consolidated
120
7
Vintage at Napa
2360
Redwood Rd
Napa, CA
2015
40%
Unconsolidated
115
2,346
TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES
25,165
Stabilized Property List
(Excludes the following: minority-held investments and lease-up, development, and residential assets
Information as of December 31, 2022
MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Units
Ireland
1
Clancy Quay
Islandbridge
Dublin 8
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
877
2
Vantage
Leopardstown
Dublin 18
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
444
3
Grange
Stilliorgan Rd
Co. Dublin
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
265
4
Alliance
Ballsbridge
Dublin 4
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
210
5
Elysian
Eglinton Street
Cork
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
206
6
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
190
7
North Bank
Castleforbes St
Dublin 1
2017
50%
Unconsolidated
120
8
Sandford Lodge
Ranelagh
Dublin 6
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
111
9
Liffey Trust
Sheriff St
Dublin 1
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
81
10
Alto Vetro
Grand Canal Quay
Dublin 2
2014
50%
Unconsolidated
26
2,530
TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE
2,530
COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Mountain West
1
Richfield
1020-1080 S Highway 89
Richfield, UT
2013
87%
Consolidated
114,000
2
Bozeman
1525-1631 W Main St
Bozeman, MT
2016
96%
Consolidated
108,000
3
Creekview Plaza
610 W Price River Dr
Price, UT
2013
94%
Consolidated
101,000
323,000
Pacific Northwest
1
90 East
21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St
Issaquah, WA
2017
100%
Consolidated
587,000
587,000
Southern California
1
Victory Plaza
13003-13075 Victory Blvd.
Van Nuys, CA
2014
97%
Consolidated
136,000
2
Marina View
13274-13288 Fiji Way
Marina Del Rey, CA
2012
100%
Consolidated
76,000
3
150 El Camino
150 El Camino Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2013
100%
Consolidated
59,000
4
151 El Camino
151 El Camino Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2013
100%
Consolidated
58,000
5
Civic Center
9350 Civic Center Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
2015
50%
Unconsolidated
45,000
6
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Drive, #104A
Camarillo, CA
2016
99%
Consolidated
30,000
7
Malibu Sands
22333 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
16,000
420,000
Northern California
1
Hamilton Landing
Hamilton Landing
Novato, CA
2019
100%
Consolidated
345,000
345,000
TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES
1,675,000
COMMERCIAL - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Square Feet
United Kingdom
1
The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre
1 Goodall Street
Bury
2013
50%
Consolidated
557,000
2
The Heights
Brooklands Road
Surrey
2019
51%
Unconsolidated
281,000
3
Towers Business Park
Wilmslow Road
Manchester
2016
100%
Consolidated
288,000
4
Forum
Solent Business Park
Fareham
2021
100%
Consolidated
254,000
5
Argyle House, Edinburgh
3 Lady Lawson St.
Edinburgh
2014
100%
Consolidated
224,000
6
111 Buckingham Palace Road
111 Buckingham Palace Road
London
2014
100%
Consolidated
216,000
7
Waverly Gate
2-4 Waterloo Place
Edinburgh
2022
100%
Consolidated
204,000
8
Trident Retail & Leisure Park
Southway
Runcorn
2014
100%
Consolidated
202,000
9
Capitol Building
Bracknell, RG12 8FZ
Bracknell
2021
51%
Unconsolidated
173,000
10
Norfolk House
George Street & Wellesley Road
Croydon
2015
100%
Consolidated
161,000
11
Embassy Gardens
Battersea, London, SW8 5BL
London
2021
100%
Consolidated
155,000
12
Rubislaw House
Hill of Rubislaw
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
102,000
13
Aspects Retail Park
Bakers Lane
Bedford
2014
100%
Consolidated
98,000
14
103 New Street
103 New Street
Huddersfield
2015
100%
Consolidated
95,000
15
107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road
107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road
Southampton
2015
100%
Consolidated
47,000
16
44-50 Bridge Street
44-50 Bridge Street
Chester
2015
100%
Consolidated
40,000
17
Prologue Works
25 Marsh Street
Bristol
2014
100%
Consolidated
37,000
18
2-14 Pinstone Street
2-14 Pinstone Street
Sheffield
2014
100%
Consolidated
25,000
19
Suffolk Hotel
Butter Market
Bury St Edmunds
2015
100%
Consolidated
23,000
United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
109,000
3,291,000
Ireland
1
Marshes Shopping Centre
Marshes Avenue
Dundalk, Co. Louth
2014
100%
Consolidated
288,000
2
Capital Dock
Capital Dock
Dublin 2
2012
50%
Unconsolidated
243,000
3
State Street
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
2013
50%
Unconsolidated
175,000
4
The Chase
Sandyford
Dublin 18
2016
100%
Consolidated
173,000
5
Stillorgan Shopping Centre
Lower Kilmacud Road
Co. Dublin
2014
100%
Consolidated
157,000
6
Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green
Russell Court
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
139,000
7
40-42 Mespil Road
40-42 Mespil Road
Dublin 4
2014
100%
Consolidated
120,000
8
Hanover Quay
10-12 Hanover Quay
Dublin 2
2017
60%
Consolidated
69,000
9
Kildare
Kildare Street
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
65,000
10
Blackrock Business Park
Blackrock
Co. Dublin
2016
100%
Consolidated
38,000
11
Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.
Various
Various
2014-2015
100%
Consolidated
19,000
1,486,000
Spain
1
Moraleja Green
Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas
Madrid
2015
100%
Consolidated
333,000
333,000
Italy
1
Via Carcani
Via Carcani, 61
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
174,000
2
Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia
Via Benedetto Croce, 32
Brescia
2015
100%
Consolidated
121,000
3
Via S. Anastasio, Trieste
Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1
Trieste
2015
100%
Consolidated
89,000
4
Piazza Europe, La Spezia
Piazza Europe, 11
La Spezia
2015
100%
Consolidated
87,000
5
Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome
Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66
Rome
2015
100%
Consolidated
75,000
6
Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria
Via del Plutino, 4
Reggio Calabria
2015
100%
Consolidated
61,000
7
Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo
Via F. Petrarca, 52
Arezzo
2015
100%
Consolidated
57,000
664,000
TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE
5,774,000
HOTEL - EUROPE
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership%
Classification(1)
Hotel Rooms
Ireland
1
Shelbourne Hotel
27 St. Stephen's Green
Dublin 2
2014
100%
Consolidated
265
265
TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE
265
Lease-up, Development, and Residential
(Excludes minority-held investments and stabilized assets)
Information as of December 31, 2022
LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Southern California
1
The Oaks
One Baxter Way
Thousand Oaks, CA
2007
100%
Consolidated
357,000
357,000
Northern California
1
Hamilton Landing H7
Hamilton Landing
Novato, CA
2019
100%
Consolidated
61,000
61,000
United Kingdom
1
H1, Hill of Rubislaw
Anderson Drive
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
188,000
2
Charter Building
Anderson Drive
Aberdeen
2014
100%
Consolidated
93,000
3
The Heights Building 4
Brooklands Road
Surrey
2019
51%
Unconsolidated
74,000
4
Stockley Park
6 Roundwood Avenue
Heathrow
2015
100%
Consolidated
54,000
5
Old School
Calverley Street
Leeds
2015
100%
Consolidated
21,000
430,000
Spain
1
Puerta del Sol
Puerta del Sol 9
Madrid
2015
100%
Consolidated
37,000
37,000
TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL
885,000
DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Units
Mountain West
1
Oxbow
SE Corner of Cottonwood Rd and Huffine Ln.
Bozeman, MT
2021
51%
Unconsolidated
268
2
Vintage at Spanish Springs
0 Neighborhood Way
Spanish Springs, NV
2021
40%
Unconsolidated
257
3
Dovetail
2255 E Fairview Ave
Meridian, ID
2021
90%
Consolidated
240
4
Vintage at Redfield
0 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV
2022
40%
Unconsolidated
223
5
Vintage at Washington Station
260 Winter Street
Reno, NV
2022
40%
Unconsolidated
205
6
Springview by Vintage
2355 Clear Acre Lane
Reno, NV
2020
40%
Unconsolidated
180
1,373
Pacific Northwest
1
Vintage at Beacon Hill
7th Ave S and S Ryan Way
Tukwila, WA
2018
40%
Unconsolidated
272
2
Quinn by Vintage
20057 Ballinger Way NE
Shoreline, WA
2020
40%
Unconsolidated
227
3
Two10
83rd Street & 18110 Midvale Avenue N
Shoreline, WA
2021
90%
Consolidated
210
4
Station by Vintage
SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE
Covington, WA
2020
40%
Unconsolidated
197
5
The Point by Vintage
22837 Pacific Highway S
Des Moines, WA
2020
40%
Unconsolidated
161
1,067
Southern California
1
Vintage at Lockwood
2001 Outlet Center Drive
Oxnard, CA
2022
40%
Unconsolidated
341
2
University Glen Phase 2 (Market-Rate)
Channel Island Dr
Camarillo, CA
2021
100%
Consolidated
310
3
University Glen Phase 2 (Affordable)
Channel Island Dr
Camarillo, CA
2021
40%
Unconsolidated
170
821
Northern California
1
38° North Phase 2
2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd
Santa Rosa, CA
2018
100%
Consolidated
172
2
Vintage at Folsom
102 E Natoma St
Folsom, CA
2021
40%
Unconsolidated
136
3
38° North Phase 3
2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd
Santa Rosa, CA
2018
100%
Consolidated
30
338
Ireland
1
Coopers Cross
Sheriff St
Dublin 1
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
471
2
Grange
Stilliorgan Rd
Co. Dublin
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
287
3
The Cornerstone
Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan
Co. Dublin
2016
50%
Unconsolidated
232
990
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY
3,768
DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total Rentable
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Square Feet
Ireland
1
Coopers Cross
Mayor St. Upper
Dublin 1
2018
50%
Unconsolidated
395,000
2
The Cornerstone
Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan
Co. Dublin
2016
50%
Unconsolidated
20,000
415,000
United Kingdom
1
Discovery Place
Discovery Place, Summit Avenue
Farnborough
2015
100%
Consolidated
140,000
2
The Link
Maidenhead Office Park
Maidenhead
2015
100%
Consolidated
65,000
3
Thames House
Thames House, Waterside Park
Bracknell
2015
100%
Consolidated
34,000
4
Hawker
Weybridge
Surrey
2021
50%
Unconsolidated
24,000
263,000
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL
678,000
DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Total
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Hotel Rooms
Hawaii
1
Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
72-300 Maheawalu Drive
Kailua Kona, HI
2008
50%
Unconsolidated
150
150
TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL
150
RESIDENTIAL
Acquisition
KW
Balance Sheet
Property
Address
Location
Year
Ownership %
Classification(1)
Total Acres
Southern California
1
Santiago
18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd
Trabuco Canyon, CA
2001
50%
Unconsolidated
527
527
Hawaii
1
Dillingham Ranch
68-540 Farrington Hwy
Waialua, HI
2006
100%
Consolidated
2,700
2
Kohanaiki
73-2055 Ala Kohanaiki
Kailua, HI
2011
55%
Unconsolidated
542
3,242
TOTAL RESIDENTIAL
3,769
Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.
