    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
17.23 USD   -0.12%
04:09pKennedy Wilson : 4Q-2022 Property List
PU
12:00pTranscript : Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/21Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Q4 EPS Falls, Revenue Advances
MT
Kennedy Wilson : 4Q-2022 Property List

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
Stabilized Property List

(Excludes the following: minority-held investments and lease-up, development, and residential assets

Information as of December 31, 2022

STABILIZED PORTFOLIO - SUMMARY

Number of Multifamily Properties

70

Number of Multifamily Units

27,695

Number of Commercial Properties

63

Total Square Footage of Commercial Properties (millions)

7.4

Number of Hotel Properties

1

Number of Hotel Rooms

265

Property List Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [A]

$

442

Total Estimated Annual NOI ($M) [B]

$

491

[A]/[B]

90%

MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Units

Mountain West

1

3001 Park

3001

W Warm Springs Rd

Henderson, NV

2021

100%

Consolidated

528

2

AYA ABQ

5324

San Mateo Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM

2022

50%

Unconsolidated

504

3

Santa Fe

1550

Fort Union Blvd

Salt Lake City, UT

2018

100%

Consolidated

492

4

Foothill Place

2260

Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT

2013

51%

Unconsolidated

450

5

Palms at Peccole Ranch

9599

W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV

2022

100%

Consolidated

404

6

Sandpiper

1496

East Spring Lane

Salt Lake City, UT

2012

100%

Consolidated

366

7

Volare

10695 Dean Martin Dr

Las Vegas, NV

2019

100%

Consolidated

360

8

Steamboat

600 Geiger Grade Rd

Reno, NV

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

360

9

San Miguel del Bosque

9180

Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque, NM

2022

100%

Consolidated

356

10

La Privada

10255 E Via Linda

Scottsdale, AZ

2022

100%

Consolidated

350

11

Sombra Del Oso

6000

Montano Plaza Dr NW

Albuquerque, NM

2021

99%

Consolidated

344

12

Prosper Place

4601

S Balsam Way

Littleton, CO

2021

99%

Consolidated

332

13

Whitewater Park

365 N. Whitewater Blvd.

Boise, ID

2014

51%

Unconsolidated

324

14

Edgewater

3304

N. Lakeharbor Ln.

Boise, ID

2017

90%

Consolidated

300

15

Bluffs

4050

Gardella Ave

Reno, NV

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

300

16

Southridge

1550

Sky Valley Drive

Reno, NV

2018

100%

Consolidated

293

17

Sky Mountain by Vintage

4855

Sky Mountain Drive

Reno, NV

2018

40%

Unconsolidated

288

18

The Clara

225 S Linder Road

Boise, ID

2019

62%

Consolidated

277

19

Cantata at the Trails

6700

Cantata Street NW

Albuquerque, NM

2022

100%

Consolidated

260

20

Rockrimmon

5824

Walsh Point

Colorado Springs, CO

2020

100%

Consolidated

260

21

Vintage at Seven Hills

845 Seven Hill Dr

Henderson, NV

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

244

22

Lofts at Ten Mile

2940

W Cobalt Dr

Meridian, ID

2021

99%

Consolidated

240

23

Jasper

1018

N Webb Way

Meridian, ID

2021

89%

Consolidated

240

24

Crossings at Virginia

11565 Old Virginia Rd

Reno, NV

2016

40%

Unconsolidated

230

25

Alpine Meadows

845 E 9000 S

Salt Lake City, UT

2018

51%

Unconsolidated

222

26

Vintage at Sanctuary

475 Gentry Way

Reno, NV

2019

40%

Unconsolidated

208

27

River Pointe

6200

River Pointe Drive

Boise, ID

2016

100%

Consolidated

204

28

Mullan Reserve

4000

Mullan Rd

Missoula, MT

2017

80%

Consolidated

200

29

Reedhouse

1671

S Riverstone Lane

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

188

30

Central Park Commons

303 W Pennwood Street

Meridian, ID

2022

51%

Unconsolidated

180

31

Falls Creek Apartments

2831

N Julia St

Coeur D'Alene, ID

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

170

32

Rosewood

930 N. Maple Grove Rd.

Boise, ID

2016

100%

Consolidated

168

33

Towne Square

244 N Allumbaugh St

Boise, ID

2021

94%

Consolidated

160

34

River Pointe Premier

6265

Strawberry Glenn Rd

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

89

35

Creekview

967 South Union Avenue

Midvale, UT

2018

100%

Consolidated

88

36

Rosewood Premier

1014

N Maple Grove Rd

Boise, ID

2018

100%

Consolidated

66

10,045

Pacific Northwest

1

Belara at Lakeland

6170

Terrace View Lane

Auburn, WA

2016

100%

Consolidated

430

2

Arya Hedges Creek

8900

SW Sweek Drive

Tualatin, OR

2016

51%

Unconsolidated

408

3

View by Vintage

21916 State Road, 410 East

Bonney Lake, WA

2018

40%

Unconsolidated

408

4

Onyx

4850

156th Ave NE

Redmond, WA

2008

51%

Unconsolidated

400

5

Vintage at Urban Center

16001 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

395

6

Bristol at Southport

1133

Lake Washington Blvd

Renton, WA

2021

99%

Consolidated

383

7

The Farm

3830-4008 132nd Street SE

Mill Creek, WA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

354

8

Atlas

1036

7th Ave NW

Issaquah, WA

2017

100%

Consolidated

344

9

South Side Seattle

11241 1st Ave

Seattle, WA

2016

40%

Unconsolidated

298

10

Vintage at Spokane

43 E Weile Ave

Spokane, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

287

11

Radius

400 Boren Ave N

Seattle, WA

2017

50%

Unconsolidated

282

12

Bella Sonoma

2301

62nd Avenue

Fife, WA

2014

51%

Unconsolidated

280

13

Arden

765 SE Mount Hood Highway

Gresham, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

264

14

Vintage at Everett

1001

E Marine View Dr

Everett, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

259

15

Forest Creek

13110 N Addison St

Spokane, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

252

16

Silver Creek

9315

Chapel Hill Blvd

Pasco, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

242

17

Vintage at Silverdale

3291

NW Mt Vintage Way

Silverdale, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

240

18

Vintage at Tacoma

4028

S Lawrence St

Tacoma, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

231

19

Paceline

17202 Aurora Ave N

Shoreline, WA

2022

51%

Unconsolidated

221

20

Harrington Square

950 Harrington Avenue NE

Renton, WA

2012

51%

Unconsolidated

217

21

Gateway by Vintage

20122 Mountain Hwy E

Spanaway, WA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

216

22

Vintage at Mill Creek

4008

132nd St SE

Mill Creek, WA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

216

23

South Hill by Vintage

14104 Meridian E

Puyallup, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

216

24

Latitude

11282 SE Causey Circle

Happy Valley, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

210

25

Equinox

1524

Eastlake Ave E

Seattle, WA

2016

51%

Unconsolidated

204

26

Quilceda Creek

11923-12105 Smokey Point Blvd

Marysville, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

204

27

Apex

2424

S 41st Street

Tacoma, WA

2014

51%

Unconsolidated

203

28

Apex Penthouse Condos

2424

S 41st Street

Tacoma, WA

2015/2016

51%

Unconsolidated

6

29

Vintage at Lakewood

2203

172nd Street

Marysville, WA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

197

30

Savier Street Flats

2270

NW Savier Street

Portland, OR

2017

100%

Consolidated

179

31

Heights by Vintage

21212 International Blvd

Seatac, WA

2018

40%

Unconsolidated

170

32

Geo Shoreline

17990 Midvale Ave N

Shoreline, WA

2021

99%

Consolidated

164

33

Vintage at Vancouver

9001

NE 54th St

Vancouver, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

154

34

Vintage at Mt. Vernon

1000

Vintage Ln

Mt. Vernon, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

154

35

Vintage at Richland

1950

Bellerive Dr

Richland, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

150

36

Vintage at Chehalis

1590

N National Ave

Chehalis, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

150

37

Vintage at Holly Village

9615

Holly Dr

Everett, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

149

38

Vintage at Bremerton

1717

Sheridan Rd

Bremerton, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

143

39

Elk Creek

90 S Rhodefer Rd

Sequim, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

138

40

Twin Ponds

8510

212th St NE, #M

Arlington, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

134

41

Vintage at Sequim

1009

Brackett Rd

Sequim, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

118

42

Vintage at Bend

611 NE Bellevue Dr

Bend, OR

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

106

43

The Meadows by Vintage

355 Meadowbrook Ct

Bellingham, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

101

44

Vintage at Burien

149 S 140th St

Burien, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

101

45

Vintage at Arlington

625 S Stillaguamish Ave

Arlington, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

100

46

Vintage at Bellingham

4625

Cordata Pkwy

Bellingham, WA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

94

10,172

Southern California

1

Chadwick

209 S Westmoreland Ave

Los Angeles, CA

2007

51%

Unconsolidated

687

2

La Vista

740 South Western Avenue

Santa Maria, CA

2011

100%

Consolidated

460

3

Mission Hills

45 Rincon Drive, #104A

Camarillo, CA

2016

99%

Consolidated

386

4

Vintage at Bouquet Canyon

26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd

Santa Clarita, CA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

264

5

Vizcaya

1720

South Depot St

Santa Maria, CA

2019

40%

Unconsolidated

236

6

Montiavo at Bradley Square

2460

Rubel Way

Santa Maria, CA

2015

51%

Unconsolidated

208

7

Woodstone by Vintage

401 W. Pine Ave

Lompoc, CA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

204

8

Townhomes at Lost Canyon

18179 W. Terra Verde Place

Santa Clarita, CA

2016

51%

Unconsolidated

157

2,602

Northern California

1

Bella Vista at Hilltop

3400

Richmond Parkway

Richmond, CA

2011

100%

Consolidated

1,008

2

Kirker Creek

1000

Pheasant Drive

Pittsburg, CA

2014

51%

Unconsolidated

542

3

Vista Sonoma

1405

Townview Ave

Santa Rosa, CA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

189

4

Agave

10070 Willard Pkwy

Elk Grove, CA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

188

5

Highland Creek

800 Gibson Drive

Roseville, CA

2017

40%

Unconsolidated

184

6

38° North Phase 1

2604

- 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

Santa Rosa, CA

2018

91%

Consolidated

120

7

Vintage at Napa

2360

Redwood Rd

Napa, CA

2015

40%

Unconsolidated

115

2,346

TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - WESTERN UNITED STATES

25,165

  1. Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Stabilized Property List

(Excludes the following: minority-held investments and lease-up, development, and residential assets

Information as of December 31, 2022

MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Units

Ireland

1

Clancy Quay

Islandbridge

Dublin 8

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

877

2

Vantage

Leopardstown

Dublin 18

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

444

3

Grange

Stilliorgan Rd

Co. Dublin

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

265

4

Alliance

Ballsbridge

Dublin 4

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

210

5

Elysian

Eglinton Street

Cork

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

206

6

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

190

7

North Bank

Castleforbes St

Dublin 1

2017

50%

Unconsolidated

120

8

Sandford Lodge

Ranelagh

Dublin 6

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

111

9

Liffey Trust

Sheriff St

Dublin 1

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

81

10

Alto Vetro

Grand Canal Quay

Dublin 2

2014

50%

Unconsolidated

26

2,530

TOTAL MULTIFAMILY - EUROPE

2,530

COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Mountain West

1

Richfield

1020-1080 S Highway 89

Richfield, UT

2013

87%

Consolidated

114,000

2

Bozeman

1525-1631 W Main St

Bozeman, MT

2016

96%

Consolidated

108,000

3

Creekview Plaza

610 W Price River Dr

Price, UT

2013

94%

Consolidated

101,000

323,000

Pacific Northwest

1

90 East

21925, 21930, 21933 SE 51st St

Issaquah, WA

2017

100%

Consolidated

587,000

587,000

Southern California

1

Victory Plaza

13003-13075 Victory Blvd.

Van Nuys, CA

2014

97%

Consolidated

136,000

2

Marina View

13274-13288 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA

2012

100%

Consolidated

76,000

3

150 El Camino

150 El Camino Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2013

100%

Consolidated

59,000

4

151 El Camino

151 El Camino Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2013

100%

Consolidated

58,000

5

Civic Center

9350 Civic Center Dr

Beverly Hills, CA

2015

50%

Unconsolidated

45,000

6

Mission Hills

45 Rincon Drive, #104A

Camarillo, CA

2016

99%

Consolidated

30,000

7

Malibu Sands

22333 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

16,000

420,000

Northern California

1

Hamilton Landing

Hamilton Landing

Novato, CA

2019

100%

Consolidated

345,000

345,000

TOTAL COMMERCIAL - WESTERN UNITED STATES

1,675,000

COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Square Feet

United Kingdom

1

The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre

1 Goodall Street

Bury

2013

50%

Consolidated

557,000

2

The Heights

Brooklands Road

Surrey

2019

51%

Unconsolidated

281,000

3

Towers Business Park

Wilmslow Road

Manchester

2016

100%

Consolidated

288,000

4

Forum

Solent Business Park

Fareham

2021

100%

Consolidated

254,000

5

Argyle House, Edinburgh

3 Lady Lawson St.

Edinburgh

2014

100%

Consolidated

224,000

6

111 Buckingham Palace Road

111 Buckingham Palace Road

London

2014

100%

Consolidated

216,000

7

Waverly Gate

2-4 Waterloo Place

Edinburgh

2022

100%

Consolidated

204,000

8

Trident Retail & Leisure Park

Southway

Runcorn

2014

100%

Consolidated

202,000

9

Capitol Building

Bracknell, RG12 8FZ

Bracknell

2021

51%

Unconsolidated

173,000

10

Norfolk House

George Street & Wellesley Road

Croydon

2015

100%

Consolidated

161,000

11

Embassy Gardens

Battersea, London, SW8 5BL

London

2021

100%

Consolidated

155,000

12

Rubislaw House

Hill of Rubislaw

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

102,000

13

Aspects Retail Park

Bakers Lane

Bedford

2014

100%

Consolidated

98,000

14

103 New Street

103 New Street

Huddersfield

2015

100%

Consolidated

95,000

15

107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

107-125 Above Bar Street & 1-3 Civic Centre Road

Southampton

2015

100%

Consolidated

47,000

16

44-50 Bridge Street

44-50 Bridge Street

Chester

2015

100%

Consolidated

40,000

17

Prologue Works

25 Marsh Street

Bristol

2014

100%

Consolidated

37,000

18

2-14 Pinstone Street

2-14 Pinstone Street

Sheffield

2014

100%

Consolidated

25,000

19

Suffolk Hotel

Butter Market

Bury St Edmunds

2015

100%

Consolidated

23,000

United Kingdom Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

109,000

3,291,000

Ireland

1

Marshes Shopping Centre

Marshes Avenue

Dundalk, Co. Louth

2014

100%

Consolidated

288,000

2

Capital Dock

Capital Dock

Dublin 2

2012

50%

Unconsolidated

243,000

3

State Street

78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2

2013

50%

Unconsolidated

175,000

4

The Chase

Sandyford

Dublin 18

2016

100%

Consolidated

173,000

5

Stillorgan Shopping Centre

Lower Kilmacud Road

Co. Dublin

2014

100%

Consolidated

157,000

6

Russell Court, Saint Stephens Green

Russell Court

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

139,000

7

40-42 Mespil Road

40-42 Mespil Road

Dublin 4

2014

100%

Consolidated

120,000

8

Hanover Quay

10-12 Hanover Quay

Dublin 2

2017

60%

Consolidated

69,000

9

Kildare

Kildare Street

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

65,000

10

Blackrock Business Park

Blackrock

Co. Dublin

2016

100%

Consolidated

38,000

11

Ireland Properties Below 20K sq.ft.

Various

Various

2014-2015

100%

Consolidated

19,000

1,486,000

Spain

1

Moraleja Green

Avenida de Europa, 13 - 15, 28108 Alcobendas

Madrid

2015

100%

Consolidated

333,000

333,000

Italy

1

Via Carcani

Via Carcani, 61

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

174,000

2

Via Benedetto Croce, Brescia

Via Benedetto Croce, 32

Brescia

2015

100%

Consolidated

121,000

3

Via S. Anastasio, Trieste

Via S. Anastasio, 5-7-9/1

Trieste

2015

100%

Consolidated

89,000

4

Piazza Europe, La Spezia

Piazza Europe, 11

La Spezia

2015

100%

Consolidated

87,000

5

Via Carlo Spegazzini, Rome

Via Carlo Spegazzini, 66

Rome

2015

100%

Consolidated

75,000

6

Via del Plutino, Reggio Calabria

Via del Plutino, 4

Reggio Calabria

2015

100%

Consolidated

61,000

7

Via F. Petrarca, Arezzo

Via F. Petrarca, 52

Arezzo

2015

100%

Consolidated

57,000

664,000

TOTAL COMMERCIAL - EUROPE

5,774,000

HOTEL - EUROPE

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership%

Classification(1)

Hotel Rooms

Ireland

1

Shelbourne Hotel

27 St. Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

2014

100%

Consolidated

265

265

TOTAL HOTEL - EUROPE

265

  1. Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Lease-up, Development, and Residential

(Excludes minority-held investments and stabilized assets)

Information as of December 31, 2022

LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Southern California

1

The Oaks

One Baxter Way

Thousand Oaks, CA

2007

100%

Consolidated

357,000

357,000

Northern California

1

Hamilton Landing H7

Hamilton Landing

Novato, CA

2019

100%

Consolidated

61,000

61,000

United Kingdom

1

H1, Hill of Rubislaw

Anderson Drive

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

188,000

2

Charter Building

Anderson Drive

Aberdeen

2014

100%

Consolidated

93,000

3

The Heights Building 4

Brooklands Road

Surrey

2019

51%

Unconsolidated

74,000

4

Stockley Park

6 Roundwood Avenue

Heathrow

2015

100%

Consolidated

54,000

5

Old School

Calverley Street

Leeds

2015

100%

Consolidated

21,000

430,000

Spain

1

Puerta del Sol

Puerta del Sol 9

Madrid

2015

100%

Consolidated

37,000

37,000

TOTAL LEASE-UP - COMMERCIAL

885,000

DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Units

Mountain West

1

Oxbow

SE Corner of Cottonwood Rd and Huffine Ln.

Bozeman, MT

2021

51%

Unconsolidated

268

2

Vintage at Spanish Springs

0 Neighborhood Way

Spanish Springs, NV

2021

40%

Unconsolidated

257

3

Dovetail

2255 E Fairview Ave

Meridian, ID

2021

90%

Consolidated

240

4

Vintage at Redfield

0 Redfield Pkwy

Reno, NV

2022

40%

Unconsolidated

223

5

Vintage at Washington Station

260 Winter Street

Reno, NV

2022

40%

Unconsolidated

205

6

Springview by Vintage

2355 Clear Acre Lane

Reno, NV

2020

40%

Unconsolidated

180

1,373

Pacific Northwest

1

Vintage at Beacon Hill

7th Ave S and S Ryan Way

Tukwila, WA

2018

40%

Unconsolidated

272

2

Quinn by Vintage

20057 Ballinger Way NE

Shoreline, WA

2020

40%

Unconsolidated

227

3

Two10

83rd Street & 18110 Midvale Avenue N

Shoreline, WA

2021

90%

Consolidated

210

4

Station by Vintage

SW Wax Road & Covington Way SE

Covington, WA

2020

40%

Unconsolidated

197

5

The Point by Vintage

22837 Pacific Highway S

Des Moines, WA

2020

40%

Unconsolidated

161

1,067

Southern California

1

Vintage at Lockwood

2001 Outlet Center Drive

Oxnard, CA

2022

40%

Unconsolidated

341

2

University Glen Phase 2 (Market-Rate)

Channel Island Dr

Camarillo, CA

2021

100%

Consolidated

310

3

University Glen Phase 2 (Affordable)

Channel Island Dr

Camarillo, CA

2021

40%

Unconsolidated

170

821

Northern California

1

38° North Phase 2

2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

Santa Rosa, CA

2018

100%

Consolidated

172

2

Vintage at Folsom

102 E Natoma St

Folsom, CA

2021

40%

Unconsolidated

136

3

38° North Phase 3

2604 - 2630 Petaluma Hill Rd

Santa Rosa, CA

2018

100%

Consolidated

30

338

Ireland

1

Coopers Cross

Sheriff St

Dublin 1

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

471

2

Grange

Stilliorgan Rd

Co. Dublin

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

287

3

The Cornerstone

Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan

Co. Dublin

2016

50%

Unconsolidated

232

990

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - MULTIFAMILY

3,768

DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total Rentable

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Square Feet

Ireland

1

Coopers Cross

Mayor St. Upper

Dublin 1

2018

50%

Unconsolidated

395,000

2

The Cornerstone

Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan

Co. Dublin

2016

50%

Unconsolidated

20,000

415,000

United Kingdom

1

Discovery Place

Discovery Place, Summit Avenue

Farnborough

2015

100%

Consolidated

140,000

2

The Link

Maidenhead Office Park

Maidenhead

2015

100%

Consolidated

65,000

3

Thames House

Thames House, Waterside Park

Bracknell

2015

100%

Consolidated

34,000

4

Hawker

Weybridge

Surrey

2021

50%

Unconsolidated

24,000

263,000

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - COMMERCIAL

678,000

DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Total

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Hotel Rooms

Hawaii

1

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

72-300 Maheawalu Drive

Kailua Kona, HI

2008

50%

Unconsolidated

150

150

TOTAL DEVELOPMENT - HOTEL

150

RESIDENTIAL

Acquisition

KW

Balance Sheet

Property

Address

Location

Year

Ownership %

Classification(1)

Total Acres

Southern California

1

Santiago

18514 E Santiago Canyon Rd

Trabuco Canyon, CA

2001

50%

Unconsolidated

527

527

Hawaii

1

Dillingham Ranch

68-540 Farrington Hwy

Waialua, HI

2006

100%

Consolidated

2,700

2

Kohanaiki

73-2055 Ala Kohanaiki

Kailua, HI

2011

55%

Unconsolidated

542

3,242

TOTAL RESIDENTIAL

3,769

  1. Unconsolidated Investments are included as part of the Company's Co-Investment Portfolio segment. Please see the 10-Q and Earnings Release and Supplement located at ir.kennedywilson.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
