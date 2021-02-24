Log in
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
Kennedy Wilson : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for First Quarter 2021

02/24/2021
Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021 with a payment date of April 8, 2021. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.88 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 494 M - -
Net income 2020 -54,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,6x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 2 613 M 2 613 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,25 $
Last Close Price 18,44 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody Chief Financial Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.3.07%2 613
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%46 455
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.94%33 768
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.97%30 902
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.32%27 120
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.68%26 905
