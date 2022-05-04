Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 01:40:29 pm EDT
22.06 USD   -1.61%
01:06pKennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.24 Per Common Share for Second Quarter 2022
BU
04/29Kennedy-Wilson Acquires Three Multifamily Communities for $418 Million
MT
04/29Kennedy Wilson Acquires Three Mountain West Multifamily Communities for $418 Million in Off-Market Transactions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.24 Per Common Share for Second Quarter 2022

05/04/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022 with a payment date of July 7, 2022. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.96 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
01:06pKennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.24 Per Common Share for Second Quarter 2022
BU
04/29Kennedy-Wilson Acquires Three Multifamily Communities for $418 Million
MT
04/29Kennedy Wilson Acquires Three Mountain West Multifamily Communities for $418 Million in..
BU
04/29Kennedy Wilson Acquires Three Mountain West Multifamily Communities for $418 Million in..
CI
04/29KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : KW) acquired Palms Community at Peccole Ranch in Las..
CI
04/28KENNEDY WILSON : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/25KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04/12Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
04/01Kennedy-Wilson JV Secures 15-Year Lease for Ten Hanover Quay Office Project in Ireland
MT
04/01Kennedy Wilson Signs Lease With New Tenant to Fully Occupy New Ten Hanover Quay Office ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 658 M - -
Net income 2022 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 152x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 3 089 M 3 089 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,42 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.-7.16%3 089
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.37.87%35 494
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 768
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.59%33 257
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.93%32 822
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.54%31 123