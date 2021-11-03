Log in
    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
Kennedy Wilson Increases Dividend by 9% to $0.24 Per Common Share for Fourth Quarter 2021

11/03/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced a 9% increase in the common dividend per share to $0.24 per quarter, or $0.96 on an annualized basis. The Company will pay a quarterly dividend to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021 with a payment date of January 6, 2022.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 488 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 3 162 M 3 162 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.26.44%3 184
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.20%38 051
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.91%27 231
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.13%27 074
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.83%23 456
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.39%22 874