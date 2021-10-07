Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kennedy Wilson : NOTICE OF MAKE WHOLE REDEMPTION PRICE (Form 8-K)

10/07/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICE OF MAKE WHOLE REDEMPTION PRICE
to the holders of the outstanding
Sterling-denominated 3.95 per cent. Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS1117292554)
(the "Bonds")
issued by
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Limited
(formerly known as Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc)
(the "Issuer")
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Bonds (the "Bondholders")of the Make Whole Redemption Price, following the publication by the Issuer on 8 September 2021 of a notice announcing that it had elected to redeem all of the outstanding Bonds in accordance with (i) Condition 5(c) (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions") and (ii) the terms of the permanent global bond representing the Bonds.
Terms used in this notice but not defined herein shall have the meaning given them in the Conditions.
In accordance with Condition 5(c), the aggregate nominal amount of the Bonds called for redemption will be redeemed on 11 October 2021 (the "Optional Redemption Date") at the Make Whole Redemption Price, together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date.
The Issuer appointed Chatham Financial Europe, Ltd (such appointment having been approved by the Trustee in accordance with Condition 5(c)) as the Financial Adviser for the purposes of (i) reporting the relevant price referred to in the definition of Make Whole Redemption Price and (ii) calculating the Gross Redemption Yield.

Following the calculation of the Make Whole Redemption Price in accordance with Condition 5(c) on the date of this notice, such date being the second business day in London prior to the Optional Redemption Date, the Make Whole Redemption Price per Calculation Amount is hereby confirmed as £1,024.96 amounting to a total of £225,296,431.03 in respect of all of the Bonds called for redemption. In addition, an amount equal to £11.15 per Calculation Amount in respect of interest accrued to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date shall be payable, amounting to a total of £2,450,128.73 in respect of all of the Bonds called for redemption.

In accordance with the Conditions, all of the Bonds called for redemption will be cancelled and may not be re-issued or resold.

For further information you may contact:
Daven Bhavsar, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (310) 887-3431
dbhavsar@kennedywilson.com
1


This notice, which is irrevocable, is given by Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Limited on 7 October 2021.
This notice is released by the Issuer and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the partial redemption of Bonds described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), this announcement is made by Padmini Singla, General Counsel, Europe of the Issuer.
LEI Number: 213800WIL553Z1T6DZ52
2

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
06:37aKENNEDY WILSON : NOTICE OF MAKE WHOLE REDEMPTION PRICE (Form 8-K)
PU
06:33aKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04KENNEDY WILSON : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
10/01KENNEDY WILSON : Purchases Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle for $265 Million
MT
10/01KENNEDY WILSON : Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle for $265 Million
BU
10/01Kennedy Wilson Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle for $265 Million
CI
10/01KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : KW) acquired The Bristol at Southport in Seattle for..
CI
09/29KENNEDY WILSON : Buys 332-Unit Apartment Community in Denver, Colorado for $134 Million
MT
09/29KENNEDY WILSON : Expands Greater Denver Presence With $134 Million Acquisition of 332-Unit..
BU
09/29Kennedy Wilson Expands Greater Denver Presence with $134 Million Acquisition of 332-Uni..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 481 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 3 063 M 3 063 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,76 $
Average target price 23,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.20.18%3 063
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.40%37 064
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.62%29 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.14%27 557
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.31%26 055
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.56%24 540