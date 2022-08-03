Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW), a leading global real estate investment company with $23 billion in AUM that owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform, today reported results for Q2-2022:

"Strong demand for our high-quality multifamily properties resulted in record quarterly same-property revenue growth of 12% and higher levels of recurring cash flow," said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. "We remain well-positioned in the current environment to continue executing our strategic initiatives, which include growing our multifamily portfolio and expanding our investment management platforms."

Financial Results

Q2 YTD (Amounts in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Results GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Common Shareholders ($9.0) $215.4 $25.8 $209.8 Per Diluted Share (0.07) 1.53 0.19 1.50 Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $118.4 $410.2 $278.5 $537.8 Adjusted Net Income 41.4 264.6 126.8 311.6

Adjusted EBITDA to $118 million (vs. $410 million in Q2-21): KW's share of recurring property NOI, loan income and fees totaled $130 million in Q2-22, an increase of $32 million from Q2-21. KW's share of gains from the sale of real estate, changes in fair values and promotes totaled $24 million in Q2-22, a decrease of $340 million from Q2-21, primarily due to $330 million in gains related to the launch of a $1.5 billion multifamily platform with a global institutional partner in Q2-21.



Portfolio Operating Results

19% Growth in Estimated Annual NOI to $479 million from Q2-21; 10% Growth YTD: Estimated Annual NOI grew by $18 million or 4% to $479 million from Q1-22, driven by new acquisitions and strong rental growth. Estimated Annual NOI increased by $76 million or 19% from Q2-21. Development and lease-up portfolio expected to add approximately $98 million in Estimated Annual NOI to KW upon completion of construction expected by 2024 and stabilization expected by 2025. The Company's development and lease-up portfolio totals approximately $3 billion, in which KW's average ownership is 60% and includes 4,944 multifamily units, 2.4 million commercial square feet, and one hotel.

Same Property Performance(1) Driven by Strong Multifamily Growth:

Q2 - 2022 vs. Q2- 2021 YTD - 2022 vs. YTD - 2021 Occupancy Revenue NOI Occupancy Revenue NOI Multifamily - Market Rate (0.9)% 12.2% 15.4% (0.7)% 11.5% 14.4% Multifamily - Affordable 0.1% 5.9% 4.0% 0.2% 5.6% 5.0% Office (1.5)% 0.5% (0.7)% (1.8)% (0.8)% (2.7)% Total 7.8% 8.1% 6.9% 6.9%

(1) Excludes minority-held investments

Investment Activity

Completed $1.7 billion in Investment Transactions in Q2-22:

Gross Transaction Value

($ in millions) Est. Annual NOI To KW

($ in millions) Fee-Bearing Capital

($ in billions) As of Q2-21 $403 $4.5 As of Q4-21 $434 $5.0 As of Q1-22 $461 $5.3 Gross acquisitions and loan investments $1,182 22 0.3 Gross dispositions and loan repayments 489 (3 ) (0.3 ) Operations — 8 — FX and other — (9 ) — Total as of Q2-22 $1,671 $479 $5.3

New Investments in Q2 Add $22 million in Estimated Annual NOI: Consolidated Acquisitions Add $15 million to Estimated Annual NOI : Acquired three wholly-owned multifamily properties totaling 1,110 units in the Mountain West region for $418 million, which added $15 million to Estimated Annual NOI. Kennedy Wilson's value-add asset management plan includes renovating over 65% of the existing units, enhancing amenities, and refreshing the common areas. Co-Investment Portfolio Investments Add $7 million to Estimated Annual NOI: Acquired $444 million of European logistics assets, $176 million in loan investments, $100 million in Western U.S. multifamily assets, and $44 million in assets through our commingled fund. The Company's weighted-average ownership in these investments was 20%.





Completed $489 million of Dispositions and Loan Repayments in Q2-22: Consolidated Portfolio: Sold three non-core UK retail assets, one non-core Pacific Northwest retail asset, and one office lease-up asset in Southern California for $91 million. Co-Investment Portfolio: Sold $76 million in residential and retail assets, and separately realized $322 million in loan repayments in our debt platform. The Company had a weighted-average ownership of 13% in these investments.



Investment Management

18% Growth in Fee-Bearing Capital from Q2-21 to $5.3 Billion; 6% Growth YTD: Fee-Bearing Capital totaled $5.3 billion as of Q2-22, with approximately $4.1 billion in additional non-discretionary capital with certain strategic partners that is currently available for investment. European Logistics Platform Grows to $1.4 billion: Acquired $444 million in logistics assets in Q2-22, resulting in an additional $155 million in Fee-Bearing Capital. Platform grew to $1.4 billion in AUM and $532 million in Fee-Bearing Capital at quarter-end, with an additional $1.2 billion in new investment capacity. Kennedy Wilson has a 20% ownership in this platform. Debt Platform Totals $2.2 Billion: Completed $176 million in new loan originations, $34 million in fundings on existing loans, and $322 million in loan repayments. Platform totals $2.2 billion of outstanding loans (including $300 million of future funding commitments) and $1.7 billion of Fee-Bearing Capital at quarter-end. The Company has a 7% ownership in this platform. Subsequent to quarter-end, the platform completed $220 million of net new loan investments. The debt platform has total commitments of $6 billion, with an additional $3 billion in new loan origination capacity.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

$711 million in Cash and Line of Credit Availability: As of June 30, 2022, Kennedy Wilson had a total of $461 million (1) in cash and cash equivalents and $250 million of capacity on its $500 million revolving line of credit.

As of June 30, 2022, Kennedy Wilson had a total of $461 million in cash and cash equivalents and $250 million of capacity on its $500 million revolving line of credit. Debt Profile: Kennedy Wilson's share of debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% per annum and a weighted-average maturity of 5.8 years as of June 30, 2022. Approximately 94% of the Company's debt is either fixed or hedged with interest rate caps.

Footnotes

(1) Represents consolidated cash and includes $24 million of restricted cash, which is included in cash and cash equivalents and primarily relates to lender reserves associated with consolidated mortgages that we hold on properties. These reserves typically relate to interest, tax, insurance and future capital expenditures at the properties. Additionally, we are subject to withholding taxes to the extent we repatriate cash from certain of our foreign subsidiaries. Under the KWE Notes covenants we have to maintain certain interest coverage and leverage ratios to remain in compliance (see "Indebtedness and Related Covenants" for more detail on KWE Notes). Due to these covenants, we evaluate the tax and covenant implications before we distribute cash, which could impact the availability of funds at the corporate level. The Company's share of cash, including unconsolidated joint-ventures, totals $566 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Kennedy Wilson will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. PT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4. The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and (412) 717-9616 for international callers. A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed by (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 6528950.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6ioCEmzI. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company’s investor relations web site for three months.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit www.kennedywilson.com.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 460.6 $ 524.8 Accounts receivable 42.3 36.1 Real estate and acquired in place lease values (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $853.2 and $838.1) 5,253.8 5,059.8 Unconsolidated investments (including $2,035.5 and $1,794.8 at fair value) 2,183.4 1,947.6 Other assets 238.2 177.9 Loan purchases and originations 141.8 130.3 Total assets $ 8,320.1 $ 7,876.5 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 17.3 $ 18.6 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 594.7 619.1 Mortgage debt 3,115.1 2,959.8 KW unsecured debt 2,028.9 1,852.3 KWE unsecured bonds 573.7 622.8 Total liabilities 6,329.7 6,072.6 Equity Cumulative perpetual preferred stock 593.2 295.2 Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,665.3 1,679.6 Retained earnings 149.2 192.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (441.5 ) (389.6 ) Total Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,966.2 1,777.6 Noncontrolling interests 24.2 26.3 Total equity 1,990.4 1,803.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,320.1 $ 7,876.5

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Rental $ 109.3 $ 94.7 $ 213.5 $ 183.6 Hotel 12.7 2.2 19.2 3.0 Investment management fees 11.0 8.8 22.3 16.2 Property services fees 0.4 0.5 0.8 1.2 Loans and other 2.7 2.2 5.0 3.8 Total revenue 136.1 108.4 260.8 207.8 Income (loss) from unconsolidated investments Principal co-investments 39.4 36.3 117.6 55.1 Performance allocations (8.7 ) 16.1 18.5 15.7 Total income from unconsolidated investments 30.7 52.4 136.1 70.8 Gain on sale of real estate, net 11.9 328.5 13.8 402.0 Expenses Rental 36.4 32.4 72.1 65.4 Hotel 7.6 2.5 11.9 4.1 Compensation and related 26.5 41.0 55.5 68.0 Share-based compensation 7.3 7.3 14.4 15.0 Performance allocation compensation (2.0 ) 0.3 9.8 0.3 General and administrative 9.4 9.0 17.3 15.8 Depreciation and amortization 43.3 41.7 86.6 86.1 Total expenses 128.5 134.2 267.6 254.7 Interest expense (53.2 ) (44.5 ) (103.7 ) (96.1 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (1.1 ) (23.8 ) (1.1 ) (38.6 ) Other gain (loss) 3.6 (0.7 ) 9.4 (4.0 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (0.5 ) 286.1 47.7 287.2 Provision for income taxes (0.4 ) (64.9 ) (8.6 ) (67.6 ) Net (loss) income (0.9 ) 221.2 39.1 219.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Preferred dividends (7.8 ) (4.3 ) (13.1 ) (8.6 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (9.0 ) $ 215.4 $ 25.8 $ 209.8 (Loss) basic earnings per share (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 1.55 $ 0.19 $ 1.51 Weighted average shares outstanding 136,840,417 139,260,408 136,828,876 139,290,576 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 1.53 $ 0.19 $ 1.50 Weighted average shares outstanding 136,840,417 140,778,616 137,115,950 140,136,010 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.44

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, using Kennedy Wilson’s pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (9.0 ) $ 215.4 $ 25.8 $ 209.8 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Interest expense 67.7 52.6 128.9 111.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.1 23.8 1.1 38.6 Depreciation and amortization 43.1 41.9 86.6 86.8 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 0.4 64.9 8.6 67.6 Preferred dividends 7.8 4.3 13.1 8.6 Share-based compensation 7.3 7.3 14.4 15.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118.4 $ 410.2 $ 278.5 $ 537.8

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts.

Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share data) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted Net Income, using Kennedy Wilson’s pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (9.0 ) $ 215.4 $ 25.8 $ 209.8 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Depreciation and amortization 43.1 41.9 86.6 86.8 Share-based compensation 7.3 7.3 14.4 15.0 Adjusted Net Income $ 41.4 $ 264.6 $ 126.8 $ 311.6 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 136,840,417 140,778,616 137,115,950 140,136,010

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by us in this report and in other reports and statements released by us that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of our senior management based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts and projections and include comments that express our current opinions about trends and factors that may impact future operating results. Disclosures that use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "may," "could," "plan," "expect," "project" or the negative of these, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events, many of which are outside of our control, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may include the factors and the risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Item 1A. "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended by our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this report or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us about our businesses including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Common Definitions

“KWH,” "KW," “Kennedy Wilson,” the "Company," "we," "our," or "us" refers to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.





“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income before interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, our share of interest expense included in unconsolidated investments, depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, our share of taxes included in unconsolidated investments, share-based compensation, and EBITDA adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests.



Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company’s supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to analyze our business because it adjusts net income for items we believe do not accurately reflect the nature of our business going forward or that relate to non-cash compensation expense or noncontrolling interests. Such items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Additionally, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assist them in getting a more accurate picture of our results from operations. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and when analyzing our operating performance, readers should use Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management’s discretionary use, as it does not remove all non-cash items (such as acquisition-related gains) or consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amount shown for Adjusted EBITDA also differs from the amount calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used to determine compliance with financial covenants and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments.





“Adjusted Net Income” represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments, share-based compensation, preferred dividends and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, before depreciation and amortization. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company’s supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com.





“Annual Return on Loans” is a metric that applies to our real estate debt business that represents the sum of annual interest income, transaction fees and the payback of principal for discounted loan purchases, amortized over the life of the loans and divided by the principal balances of the loans.





"Cap rate" represents the net operating income of an investment for the year preceding its acquisition or disposition, as applicable, divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable. Cap rates set forth in this presentation only includes data from income-producing properties. We calculate cap rates based on information that is supplied to us during the acquisition diligence process. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, cap rates represent historical performance and are not a guarantee of future NOI. Properties for which a cap rate is provided may not continue to perform at that cap rate.





"Equity partners" refers to non-wholly-owned subsidiaries that we consolidate in our financial statements under U.S. GAAP and third-party equity providers.





"Estimated Annual NOI" is a property-level non-GAAP measure representing the estimated annual net operating income from each property as of the date shown, inclusive of rent abatements (if applicable). The calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and does not capture the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties. For the Company’s hotel portfolio, the Company provides a trailing-12 month NOI of $8.1 million, which excludes the period during which the hotel was fully closed due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, for assets wholly-owned and fully occupied by KW, the Company provides an estimated NOI for valuation purposes of $4.1 million, which includes an assumption for applicable market rents. Any of the enumerated items above could have a material effect on the performance of our properties. Also, where specifically noted, for properties purchased in 2022, the NOI represents estimated Year 1 NOI from our original underwriting. Estimated year 1 NOI for properties purchased in 2022 may not be indicative of the actual results for those properties. Estimated annual NOI is not an indicator of the actual annual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. Please also see the definition of "Net operating income" below. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for estimated annual NOI to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimation of each of the component reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact estimated annual NOI, including, for example, the sale of real estate that have not yet occurred and other items and are out of the Company’s control. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to meaningfully address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for estimated annual NOI would imply a degree of precision as to its forward-looking net operating income that would be confusing or misleading to investors.





"Fee-Bearing Capital" represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint-ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable.





represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint-ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable. "Gross Asset Value” refers to the gross carrying value of assets, before debt, depreciation and amortization, and net of noncontrolling interests.





"Internal Rate of Return" (“IRR”) is based on cumulative contributions and distributions to Kennedy Wilson on each investment that has been sold and is the leveraged internal rate of return on equity invested in the investment. The IRR measures the return to Kennedy Wilson on each investment, expressed as a compound rate of interest over the entire investment period. This return does take into account carried interest, if applicable, but excludes management fees, organizational fees, or other similar expenses.





"Net operating income" or "NOI” is a non-GAAP measure representing the income produced by a property calculated by deducting certain property expenses from property revenues. Our management uses net operating income to assess and compare the performance of our properties and to estimate their fair value. Net operating income does not include the effects of depreciation or amortization or gains or losses from the sale of properties because the effects of those items do not necessarily represent the actual change in the value of our properties resulting from our value-add initiatives or changing market conditions. Our management believes that net operating income reflects the core revenues and costs of operating our properties and is better suited to evaluate trends in occupancy and lease rates. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company’s supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com.





"Noncontrolling interests" represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson.





"Performance allocations” relates to allocations to the general partner, special limited partner or asset manager of Kennedy Wilson's co-investments it manages based on the cumulative performance of the fund and are subject to preferred return thresholds of the limited partners.





"Performance allocation compensation” - the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors approved and reserved between twenty percent (20%) and thirty-five percent (35%) of any performance allocation earned by certain commingled funds and separate account investments to be allocated to certain non-NEO employees of the Company.





"Principal co-investments” consists of the Company’s share of income or loss earned on investments in which the Company can exercise significant influence but does not have control. Income from unconsolidated investments includes income from ordinary course operations of the underlying investment, gains on sale, fair value gains and losses.





"Pro-Rata" represents Kennedy Wilson's share calculated by using our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio. Please also refer to the pro-rata financial data in our supplemental financial information.





"Property NOI" or "Property-level NOI" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting the Company's Pro-Rata share of rental and hotel property expenses from the Company's Pro-Rata rental and hotel revenues. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company’s supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com.





"Real Estate Assets under Management" ("AUM") generally refers to the properties and other assets with respect to which we provide (or participate in) oversight, investment management services and other advice, and which generally consist of real estate properties or loans, and investments in joint ventures. Our AUM is principally intended to reflect the extent of our presence in the real estate market, not the basis for determining our management fees. Our AUM consists of the total estimated fair value of the real estate properties and other real estate related assets either owned by third parties, wholly-owned by us or held by joint ventures and other entities in which our sponsored funds or investment vehicles and client accounts have invested. Committed (but unfunded) capital from investors in our sponsored funds is not included in our AUM. The estimated value of development properties is included at estimated completion cost.





"Return on Equity" is a ratio calculated by dividing the net cash distributions of an investment to Kennedy Wilson, after the cost of leverage, if applicable, by the total cash contributions by Kennedy Wilson over the lifetime of the investment.





“Same property” refers to properties in which Kennedy Wilson has an ownership interest during the entire span of both periods being compared. The same property information presented throughout this report is shown on a cash basis and excludes non-recurring expenses. This analysis excludes properties that are either under development or undergoing lease up as part of our asset management strategy.

Note about Non-GAAP and certain other financial information included in this presentation

In addition to the results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") included within this presentation, Kennedy Wilson has provided certain information, which includes non-GAAP financial measures (including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Net Operating Income, and Adjusted Fees, as defined above). Such information is reconciled to its closest GAAP measure in accordance with the rules of the SEC, and such reconciliations are included within this presentation. These measures may contain cash and non-cash acquisition-related gains and expenses and gains and losses from the sale of real-estate related investments. Consolidated non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this report contain income or losses attributable to non-controlling interests. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and Kennedy Wilson's shareholders in their analysis of the business and operating performance of the Company. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measures. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures as presented by Kennedy Wilson may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Annualized figures used throughout this release and supplemental financial information, and our estimated annual net operating income metrics, are not an indicator of the actual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period.

