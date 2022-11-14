Kennedy Wilson : The Offeror announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR75,000,000 in - Form 8-K

The Offeror announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR75,000,000 in

aggregate nominal amount of Notes. Accordingly, the Offeror will accept for purchase all Notes validly

tendered pursuant to the Offer with no pro rata scaling. Notes that have not been successfully tendered or

accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.





A summary of the results of the Offer appears below:

Description of the Notes ISIN / Common Code Final Acceptance Amount Scaling Factor Purchase Price EUR550,000,000 3.250 per cent. Notes due 2025 XS1321149434 / 132114943 EUR75,000,000 N/A 82 per cent.

The Settlement Date in respect of those Notes accepted for purchase is expected to be 16 November 2022. Following settlement of the Offer, EUR475,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.









J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468; Attention: Liability Management; Email: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com) is acting as Dealer Manager for the Offer and Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Attention: Thomas Choquet; Email: kennedywilson@is.kroll.com; Offer Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/kennedywilson) is acting as Tender Agent.

This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and the Implementing Technical Standards, this announcement is made by Padmini Singla, General Counsel, Europe of the Offeror.

LEI Number: 213800WIL553Z1T6DZ52

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement.The distribution of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. The Offer has now expired.







