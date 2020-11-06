MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. (KW) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/06 01:19:57 pm 13.995 USD -3.75% 12:44p KENNEDY WILSON : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial PU 11/05 KENNEDY WILSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ 11/04 KENNEDY-WILSON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Kennedy Wilson : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial 0 11/06/2020 | 12:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS Earnings Release News Release 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 7 Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) 8 Non-GAAP Metrics (unaudited) 9 Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Capitalization Summary 16 Components of Value Components of Value Summary 17 Segment Investment Summary 20 Multifamily Portfolio 21 Commercial Portfolio 22 Hotel, Loans, Residential and Other Investment Portfolio 23 Lease-up Portfolio and Development Projects 24 Debt Schedule 27 Investment Management and Real Estate Services 29 Other Portfolio and Financial Information Same Property - Multifamily 30 Same Property - Commercial 32 Investment Transactions 34 EBITDA by Segment (Non-GAAP) 35 Pro-rata Financial Information 39 Appendix 43 Certain terms used in this release are defined below under the caption "Common Definitions". Certain information included in this release constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release, see "Common Definitions" below, and for a reconciliation of those measures to their most comparable GAAP measure, see the tables set forth in the Company's supplemental financial information available at www.kennedywilson.com. Contact: Daven Bhavsar, CFA Vice President of Investor Relations (310) 887-3431 dbhavsar@kennedywilson.com 151 S. El Camino Drive www.kennedywilson.com Beverly Hills, CA 90212 NEWS RELEASE KENNEDY WILSON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Existing $250 million share repurchase plan authorization increases to $500 million BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (November 4, 2020) - Kennedy-WilsonHoldings, Inc.(NYSE: KW) today reported results for 3Q-2020: 3Q YTD (Amounts in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Results1 ($25.1) ($77.1) GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Common $20.7 $66.2 Shareholders Per Diluted Share (0.18) 0.15 (0.55) 0.47 Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $76.3 $142.5 $261.1 $450.0 Adjusted Net Income 27.3 73.9 84.1 232.8 Includes KW's share of depreciation and amortization totaling $44.8 million and $46.9 million for 3Q-20 and 3Q-19, respectively, and $136.7 million and $142.7 million for YTD-2020 and YTD-2019, respectively. "The third quarter was highlighted by the stable occupancy and strong rent collections we saw across our suburban multifamily and office portfolio, significant growth of our investment management business and further progress on completing our construction and leasing initiatives" said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. "Despite historically low transactions in Q2 and Q3, we expect a more active fourth quarter during which the majority of our 2020 asset sales will be completed, as evidenced by the sale of Baggot Plaza, a wholly-owned office property in Dublin, Ireland which was sold for $165 million on October 30, 2020 and will generate a gain on sale of approximately $85 million to Kennedy Wilson." 3Q Highlights 9% Growth in Fee-Bearing Capital: The Company's Fee-Bearing Capital totaled $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2020, a 9% increase from 2Q-20 and a 27% increase from YE-19. In addition, the Company has approximately $1.7 billion in additional non-discretionary capital with certain strategic partners that is available for investment. If invested, these amounts will be added to the Company's Fee-Bearing Capital. 3 Debt Platform Growth: The Company completed loan investments totaling $335 million in 3Q-20, bringing its YTD total to $608 million. The Company has a 12% ownership in its debt platform. There are currently an additional $182 million of loan investments with signed non-binding term sheets that are expected to close in 4Q-20.

The Company completed loan investments totaling $335 million in 3Q-20, bringing its YTD total to $608 million. The Company has a 12% ownership in its debt platform. There are currently an additional $182 million of loan investments with signed non-binding term sheets that are expected to close in 4Q-20. Development and Lease-up Completions: The Company completed the development of Stockley Park, an office property in the UK, and 38° North, a multifamily property in Northern California, which will total $5 million in Estimated Annual NOI upon expected stabilization. The Company also completed the lease-up of Rosewood, a multifamily property in Boise, Idaho, and two commercial properties, Horizon Centre and Malibu Sands, which added $2 million to Estimated Annual NOI. The Company's development and lease-up portfolio totals 4,519 units, 2.8 million commercial square feet, and one hotel and in which the Company has a weighted-average ownership of 59%.

The Company completed the development of Stockley Park, an office property in the UK, and 38° North, a multifamily property in Northern California, which will total $5 million in Estimated Annual NOI upon expected stabilization. The Company also completed the lease-up of Rosewood, a multifamily property in Boise, Idaho, and two commercial properties, Horizon Centre and Malibu Sands, which added $2 million to Estimated Annual NOI. The Company's development and lease-up portfolio totals 4,519 units, 2.8 million commercial square feet, and one hotel and in which the Company has a weighted-average ownership of 59%. Strong Liquidity Position: The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $793 million (1) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $300 million available on its revolving credit facility.

The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $793 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $300 million available on its revolving credit facility. 3Q-20 Adjusted EBITDA of $76 million (vs. $143 million in 3Q-19):

Adjusted EBITDA of $76 million (vs. $143 million in 3Q-19): KW's share of gains from the sale of real estate, increases in fair value and promotes totaled $9 million in 3Q-20, a decrease of $74 million from 3Q-19. KW's share of recurring property NOI and fees totaled $101 million in 3Q-20 , a decrease of $4 million from 3Q-19. For 3Q-20 general and administrative and compensation and related expenses (excluding share-based compensation) decreased by $10 million or 26% (vs. 3Q-19).

In-Place Estimated Annual NOI of $410 Million; 81% of which is Multifamily and Office:

Estimated Annual NOI of $410 Million; 81% of which is Multifamily and Office: The multifamily portfolio totals 25,471 stabilized units, with a weighted-average physical occupancy of 94.4% (from 94.5% in 2Q-20). In 3Q, we completed 2,083 leases across our global market-rate multifamily portfolio. The office portfolio totals 10.3 million stabilized square feet with weighted-average physical occupancy of 94.5% (from 95.0% in 2Q-20). In 3Q, we completed 260,000 square feet of leasing activity, including renewals and extensions, across our global office portfolio.

Sale of Property Services Division: In October, Kennedy Wilson sold its third-party property services and brokerage division, Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd. ("KWP"). KWP had 111 employees with revenues of $11.4 million and expenses of $12.6 million over the last 12 months. Kennedy Wilson's headcount has decreased by 60% primarily driven by the combined sales of KWP and Meyers Research in 2018.

In October, Kennedy Wilson sold its third-party property services and brokerage division, Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd. ("KWP"). KWP had 111 employees with revenues of $11.4 million and expenses of $12.6 million over the last 12 months. Kennedy Wilson's headcount has decreased by 60% primarily driven by the combined sales of KWP and Meyers Research in 2018. Same Property Performance: 3Q - 2020 vs. 3Q - 2019 YTD - 2020 vs. YTD - 2019 1 Multifamily - Market Rate Occupancy Revenue NOI Occupancy Revenue NOI 0.7% 0.6% (0.6)% 0.4% 2.0% 1.0% Multifamily - Affordable (0.8)% 2.0% 2.5% (0.4)% 3.6% 4.6% Commercial (0.6)% (3.9)% (3.6)% 0.2% (4.1)% (4.1)% Total2 (1.4)% (1.8)% (0.3)% (1.1)% The same property performance includes $2.4 million of COVID-19 related bad debt reserves in 3Q-20 (2% of same-property rents) and $5.3 million for YTD-20 (2% of same-property rents). 4 Hotels are excluded from the YTD same store analysis due to being non-operational during 2Q-20. For 3Q-20, the change in Hotel same property revenue was (77.4%) and NOI was (88.2%). If included, the change in total same property revenue for 3Q-20 would be (10.0%), and the change in total same property NOI would be (7.2%). Rent Collection Update The following is a summary of KW's share of contractual cash rent collections for 3Q-20. Additionally, the Company's overall rent collections in October are trending in-line with 3Q-20: Asset Class 3Q-20 Rent Collections % of Portfolio Multifamily 98% 57% Office 96% 29% Retail(3) 67% 12% Industrial(3) 84% 2% Total 93% 100% 3Q-20 Investment Activity Capital Investment: In 3Q-20, the Company invested $108 million of cash, allocating 59% to new investments, 24% to capex and development initiatives, and 17% to share repurchases. For YTD-20, the Company invested $232 million of cash, allocating 48% to new investments, 33% to capex and development initiatives, and 19% to share repurchases.

In 3Q-20, the Company invested $108 million of cash, allocating 59% to new investments, 24% to capex and development initiatives, and 17% to share repurchases. For YTD-20, the Company invested $232 million of cash, allocating 48% to new investments, 33% to capex and development initiatives, and 19% to share repurchases. New Investments: The Company completed $335 million of loan investments in 3Q-20, of which its share was 17%.

The Company completed $335 million of loan investments in 3Q-20, of which its share was 17%. Dispositions: The Company completed $47 million of wholly-owned dispositions in 3Q-20, which generated net cash proceeds of $45 million. Balance Sheet $1.1 billion in Cash and Lines of Credit: As of September 30, 2020, Kennedy Wilson had total cash and cash equivalents of $793 million (1) and $300 million of capacity on its revolving line of credit.

As of September 30, 2020, Kennedy Wilson had total cash and cash equivalents of $793 million and $300 million of capacity on its revolving line of credit. Global Debt Profile: Kennedy Wilson's share of debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% per annum and a weighted average remaining maturity of 4.2 years, with only 3% maturing before 2022.

Kennedy Wilson's share of debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% per annum and a weighted average remaining maturity of 4.2 years, with only 3% maturing before 2022. Increase in Existing Share Repurchase Program (2) to $500 million: The Company's board of directors authorized an expansion of its existing $250 million share repurchase plan to $500 million. In 3Q-20, Kennedy Wilson repurchased 1.4 million shares at a weighted-average price of $14.67 per share (totaling approximately $20 million). Since the $250 million share repurchase plan was authorized on March 20, 2018, the Company has repurchased and retired 12.9 million shares at a weighted-average price of $18.04 per share, with $18 million remaining under the program as of September 30, 2020. Subsequent Events In October, the Company closed on the sale of Baggot Plaza, a wholly-owned 129,000 square foot office property in Dublin, Ireland for $165 million, generating net proceeds of $165 million and a gain on sale of $85 million. 5 In October, the Company acquired off-market three multifamily properties totaling 880-units in the mountain states region of the Western U.S. for $198 million. The assets were acquired by Kennedy Wilson and various investment vehicles managed by Kennedy Wilson. Rockrimmon, a wholly owned 260-unit community in Colorado Springs, Colorado was acquired for $66 million, representing a $28 million equity investment by Kennedy Wilson. The 220-unit RockVue community in Broomfield, Colorado and the 400-unit Tempe Station community in Tempe, Arizona are held in the company's co- investment portfolio and Kennedy Wilson has an average ownership of 10% across these two assets. In total, Kennedy Wilson and its equity partners invested $87 million of equity in the portfolio of which Kennedy Wilson's share was $34 million. In October, Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Limited ("KWE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company completed its cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for part of its £500 million 3.95% sterling- denominated bonds due 2022 (the "Bonds"). KWE purchased approximately £130 million, or 26%, of its Bonds in the Tender Offer. KWE used cash and £100 million of proceeds from two new property-level financings, each with a fully extended maturity in 2025 and an interest rate of approximately 3.0%, to fund the Tender Offer consideration. _____________________________________________________________________________________ Footnotes Includes $40 million of restricted cash and our share of cash held at unconsolidated joint-ventures. Approximately $476 million of our share of cash is in foreign currencies of GBP and EUR, including $407 million which is held at Kennedy Wilson Europe. Future purchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, through the net settlement of the company's restricted stock grants or otherwise, with the amount and timing of the repurchases dependent on market conditions and subject to the Company's discretion. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and, subject to compliance with applicable laws, may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice. The Company has $5.6 million in 3Q 2020 rents outstanding for its retail and industrial portfolio, excluding amounts deferred. Conference Call and Webcast Details Kennedy Wilson will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and (412) 717-9616 for international callers. A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed by (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 10145822. The webcast will be available at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/kw201105nbn4Oq6E.html. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company's investor relations web site for three months. About Kennedy Wilson Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit www.kennedywilson.com. 6 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 727.2 $ 573.9 Accounts receivable 50.9 52.1 Real estate and acquired in place lease values (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $805.2 4,786.7 5,080.2 and $703.2) Unconsolidated investments (including $1,114.6 and $1,099.3 at fair value) 1,277.0 1,326.5 Other assets 334.8 271.8 Total assets $ 7,176.6 $ 7,304.5 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13.3 $ 20.4 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 510.6 518.0 Mortgage debt 2,520.1 2,641.0 KW unsecured debt 1,331.3 1,131.7 KWE unsecured bonds 1,284.7 1,274.2 Total liabilities 5,660.0 5,585.3 Equity Cumulative perpetual preferred stock - - Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,025.1 2,049.7 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (122.5) 46.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (413.7) (417.2) Total Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,488.9 1,678.7 Noncontrolling interests 27.7 40.5 Total equity 1,516.6 1,719.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,176.6 $ 7,304.5 7 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Rental $ 102.2 $ 108.3 $ 308.8 $ 336.1 Hotel 3.1 25.1 10.4 62.9 Sale of real estate - - - 1.1 Investment management and property services fees 8.9 9.6 25.2 27.3 Total revenue 114.2 143.0 344.4 427.4 Expenses Rental 33.5 39.0 102.2 113.3 Hotel 2.7 17.3 10.9 47.6 Cost of real estate sold - - - 1.2 Commission and marketing 0.9 1.2 2.5 2.9 Compensation and related (includes $7.6, $6.3, $24.5 and $23.9 of share-based 26.3 35.6 85.1 107.9 compensation) General and administrative 8.6 8.4 26.1 30.2 Depreciation and amortization 44.3 46.4 135.1 141.7 Total expenses 116.3 147.9 361.9 444.8 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization 14.9 84.0 45.0 131.6 Gain on sale of real estate, net 4.0 6.3 47.7 252.4 Transaction-related expenses (0.1) (4.0) (0.6) (5.9) Interest expense (50.8) (51.8) (151.3) (162.8) Other (loss) income 1.6 - 1.7 (0.6) (Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (32.5) 29.6 (75.0) 197.3 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 12.8 (10.2) 10.3 (35.1) Net (loss) income (19.7) 19.4 (64.7) 162.2 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.1) 1.3 0.5 (96.0) Preferred dividends (4.3) - (12.9) - Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common $ (25.1) $ 20.7 $ (77.1) $ 66.2 shareholders Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) (Loss) income per basic $ (0.18) $ 0.15 $ (0.55) $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic 140,119,442 139,947,518 140,181,438 139,669,971 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (Loss) income per diluted $ (0.18) $ 0.15 $ (0.55) $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 140,119,442 140,538,139 140,181,438 141,445,947 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 Includes impact of the Company allocating income and dividends per basic and diluted share to participating securities. 8 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, using Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, $ (25.1) $ 20.7 $ (77.1) $ 66.2 Inc. common shareholders Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Interest expense 57.5 58.4 173.7 182.1 Depreciation and amortization 44.8 46.9 136.7 142.7 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (12.8) 10.2 (9.6) 35.1 Preferred dividends 4.3 - 12.9 - Share-based compensation 7.6 6.3 24.5 23.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.3 $ 142.5 $ 261.1 $ 450.0 See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts. The table below provides a detailed reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (19.7) $ 19.4 $ (64.7) $ 162.2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back: Interest expense 50.8 51.8 151.3 162.8 Kennedy Wilson's share of interest expense included in 7.5 7.7 24.7 23.6 unconsolidated investments Depreciation and amortization 44.3 46.4 135.1 141.7 Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization 1.7 2.1 5.2 6.4 included in unconsolidated investments (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (12.8) 10.2 (10.3) 35.1 Kennedy Wilson's share of taxes included in unconsolidated - - 1.1 - investments Share-based compensation 7.6 6.3 24.5 23.9 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) (3.1) (1.4) (5.8) (105.7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.3 $ 142.5 $ 261.1 $ 450.0 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest includes $1.2 million and $1.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.8 million and $1.1 million of interest, and $0.0 million and $0.0 million of taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest includes $3.6 million and $5.4 million of depreciation and amortization, $2.3 million and $4.3 million of interest, and $0.4 million and $0.0 million of taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share data) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted Net Income, using Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, $ (25.1) $ 20.7 $ (77.1) $ 66.2 Inc. common shareholders Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Depreciation and amortization 44.8 46.9 136.7 142.7 Share-based compensation 7.6 6.3 24.5 23.9 Adjusted Net Income $ 27.3 $ 73.9 $ 84.1 $ 232.8 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 140,119,442 140,538,139 140,181,438 141,445,947 See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts. The table below provides a detailed reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (19.7) $ 19.4 $ (64.7) $ 162.2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (less): Depreciation and amortization 44.3 46.4 135.1 141.7 Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization 1.7 2.1 5.2 6.4 included in unconsolidated investments Share-based compensation 7.6 6.3 24.5 23.9 Preferred dividends (4.3) - (12.9) - Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests, (2.3) (0.3) (3.1) (101.4) before depreciation and amortization(1) Adjusted Net Income $ 27.3 $ 73.9 $ 84.1 $ 232.8 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 140,119,442 140,538,139 140,181,438 141,445,947 Includes $1.2 million and $1.6 million of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $3.6 million and $5.4 million of depreciation and amortization for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 10 Forward-Looking Statements Statements made by us in this report and in other reports and statements released by us that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of our senior management based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts and projections and include comments that express our current opinions about trends and factors that may impact future operating results. Disclosures that use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "may," "could," "plan," "expect," "project" or the negative of these, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events, many of which are outside of our control, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may include the factors and the risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Item 1A. "Risk Factors" sections of each our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as amended by our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this report or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us about our businesses including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise. Common Definitions "KWH," "KW," "Kennedy Wilson," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us" refers to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income before interest expense, our share of interest expense included in income from investments in unconsolidated investments, depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in income from unconsolidated investments, loss on early extinguishment of corporate debt and income taxes, share-based compensation expense for the Company and EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to analyze our business because it adjusts net income for items we believe do not accurately reflect the nature of our business going forward or that relate to non-cash compensation expense or noncontrolling interests. Such items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Additionally, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assist them in getting a more accurate picture of our results from operations. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and when analyzing our operating performance, readers should use Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not remove all non-cash items (such as acquisition-related gains) or consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amount shown for Adjusted EBITDA also differs from the amount calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used to determine 11 compliance with financial covenants and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments. "Adjusted Fees" refers to Kennedy Wilson's gross investment management, property services and research fees adjusted to include Kennedy Wilson's share of fees eliminated in consolidation, Kennedy Wilson's share of fees in unconsolidated service businesses and performance fees included in unconsolidated investments. Our management uses Adjusted fees to analyze our investment management and real estate services business because the measure removes required eliminations under GAAP for properties in which the Company provides services but also has an ownership interest. These eliminations understate the economic value of the investment management, property services and research fees and makes the Company comparable to other real estate companies that provide investment management and real estate services but do not have an ownership interest in the properties they manage. Our management believes that adjusting GAAP fees to reflect these amounts eliminated in consolidation presents a more holistic measure of the scope of our investment management and real estate services business.

"Adjusted Net Income" represents net income before depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in income from unconsolidated investments, share-based compensation, preferred dividends and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, before depreciation and amortization. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com.

share-based compensation, preferred dividends and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, before depreciation and amortization. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com. "Annual Return" is a metric that applies to our real estate debt business that represents the sum of annual interest income, transaction fees and the payback of principal for discounted loan purchases, amortized over the life of the loans and divided by the principal balances of the loans.

"Cap rate" represents the net operating income of an investment for the year preceding its acquisition or disposition, as applicable, divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable. Cap rates set forth in this presentation only includes data from income-producing properties. We calculate cap rates based on information that is supplied to us during the acquisition diligence process. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, cap rates represent historical performance and are not a guarantee of future NOI. Properties for which a cap rate is provided may not continue to perform at that cap rate.

income-producing properties. We calculate cap rates based on information that is supplied to us during the acquisition diligence process. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, cap rates represent historical performance and are not a guarantee of future NOI. Properties for which a cap rate is provided may not continue to perform at that cap rate. "Consolidated investment account" refers to the sum of Kennedy Wilson's equity in: cash held by consolidated investments, consolidated real estate and acquired in-place leases gross of accumulated depreciation and amortization, net hedge asset or liability, unconsolidated investments, consolidated loans, and net other assets.

in-place leases gross of accumulated depreciation and amortization, net hedge asset or liability, unconsolidated investments, consolidated loans, and net other assets. "Equity partners" refers to non-wholly-owned subsidiaries that we consolidate in our financial statements under U.S. GAAP and third-party equity providers.

non-wholly-owned subsidiaries that we consolidate in our financial statements under U.S. GAAP and third-party equity providers. "Estimated Annual NOI" is a property-levelnon-GAAP measure representing the estimated annual net operating income from each property as of the date shown, inclusive of rent abatements (if applicable). The calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and does not capture the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties. Any of the enumerated items above could have a material effect on the performance of our properties. Also, where specifically noted, for properties purchased in 2020, the NOI represents estimated Year 1 NOI from our original underwriting. Estimated year 1 NOI for properties purchased in 2020 may not be indicative of the actual results for those properties. Estimated annual NOI is not an indicator of the actual annual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. Please also see the definition of "Net operating income" below. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for estimated annual NOI to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimation of each of the component reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact estimated annual NOI, including, for example, the sale of real estate that have not yet 12 occurred and other items and are out of the Company's control. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to meaningfully address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for estimated annual NOI would imply a degree of precision as to its forward-looking net operating income that would be confusing or misleading to investors. "Estimated Forward Yield on Cost" represents the Company's estimate of future net operating income, assuming it has completed its planned value-add asset management initiatives, divided by the sum of the purchase price and additional capital expenditure costs that are expected to be incurred in accordance with the Company's original underwriting at the time of acquisition. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Estimated Forward Yield on Cost is based on management's current expectations and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. For example, Estimated Forward Return on Cost is based in part on data made available to us during the course of our due diligence process in connection with asset acquisitions and assumes the timely and on-budget completion of our value-add initiatives, the timely leasing of all additional capacity and the absence of customer defaults or early lease terminations. Accordingly, the actual return on cost of an investment made by the Company may differ materially and adversely from the Estimated Forward Return on Cost figures set forth in this release, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such figures. This information is not provided for development assets with no current income-producing component.

value-add asset management initiatives, divided by the sum of the purchase price and additional capital expenditure costs that are expected to be incurred in accordance with the Company's original underwriting at the time of acquisition. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Estimated Forward Yield on Cost is based on management's current expectations and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. For example, Estimated Forward Return on Cost is based in part on data made available to us during the course of our due diligence process in connection with asset acquisitions and assumes the timely and on-budget completion of our value-add initiatives, the timely leasing of all additional capacity and the absence of customer defaults or early lease terminations. Accordingly, the actual return on cost of an investment made by the Company may differ materially and adversely from the Estimated Forward Return on Cost figures set forth in this release, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such figures. This information is not provided for development assets with no current income-producing component. "Fee-Bearing Capital" represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint- ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable.

Capital" represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint- ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable. "Gross Asset Value" refers to the gross carrying value of assets, before debt, depreciation and amortization, and net of noncontrolling interests.

"Internal Rate of Return" ("IRR") is based on cumulative contributions and distributions to Kennedy Wilson on each investment that has been sold and is the leveraged internal rate of return on equity invested in the investment. The IRR measures the return to Kennedy Wilson on each investment, expressed as a compound rate of interest over the entire investment period. This return does take into account carried interest, if applicable, but excludes management fees, organizational fees, or other similar expenses.

"Investment account" refers to the consolidated investment account presented after noncontrolling interest on invested assets gross of accumulated depreciation and amortization.

"Investment Management and Real Estate Services Assets under Management" ("IMRES AUM") generally refers to the properties and other assets with respect to which we provide (or participate in) oversight, investment management services and other advice, and which generally consist of real estate properties or loans, and investments in joint ventures. Our IMRES AUM is principally intended to reflect the extent of our presence in the real estate market, not the basis for determining our management fees. Our IMRES AUM consists of the total estimated fair value of the real estate properties and other real estate related assets either owned by third parties, wholly owned by us or held by joint ventures and other entities in which our sponsored funds or investment vehicles and client accounts have invested. Committed (but unfunded) capital from investors in our sponsored funds is not included in our IMRES AUM. The estimated value of development properties is included at estimated completion cost.

"Net operating income" or "NOI" is a non-GAAP measure representing the income produced by a property calculated by deducting certain property expenses from property revenues. Our management uses net operating income to assess and compare the performance of our properties and to estimate their fair value. Net operating income does not include the effects of depreciation or amortization or gains or losses from the sale of properties because the effects of those items do not necessarily represent the actual change in the value of our properties resulting from our value-add initiatives or changing market conditions. Our management believes that net operating income reflects the core revenues and costs of operating our properties and is better suited to evaluate trends in occupancy and lease rates. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com . 13 "Noncontrolling interests" represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson.

"Pro-Rata" represents Kennedy Wilson's share calculated by using our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio. Please also refer to the pro-rata financial data in our supplemental financial information.

represents Kennedy Wilson's share calculated by using our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio. Please also refer to the pro-rata financial data in our supplemental financial information. "Property NOI" or "Property-level NOI" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting the Company's Pro- Rata share of rental and hotel property expenses from the Company's Pro-Rata rental and hotel revenues. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com .

"Property-level NOI" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting the Company's Pro- Rata share of rental and hotel property expenses from the Company's Pro-Rata rental and hotel revenues. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at . "Return on Equity" is a ratio calculated by dividing the net cash distributions of an investment to Kennedy Wilson, after the cost of leverage, if applicable, by the total cash contributions by Kennedy Wilson over the lifetime of the investment.

"Same property" refers to properties in which Kennedy Wilson has an ownership interest during the entire span of both periods being compared. The same property information presented throughout this report is shown on a cash basis and excludes non-recurring expenses. This analysis excludes properties that are either under development or undergoing lease up as part of our asset management strategy. Note about Non-GAAP and certain other financial information included in this presentation In addition to the results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") included within this presentation, Kennedy Wilson has provided certain information, which includes non-GAAP financial measures (including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Net Operating Income, and Adjusted Fees, as defined above). Such information is reconciled to its closest GAAP measure in accordance with the rules of the SEC, and such reconciliations are included within this presentation. These measures may contain cash and non-cashacquisition-related gains and expenses and gains and losses from the sale of real-estate related investments. Consolidated non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this report contain income or losses attributable to non- controlling interests. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and Kennedy Wilson's shareholders in their analysis of the business and operating performance of the Company. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measures. Additionally, non- GAAP financial measures as presented by Kennedy Wilson may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Annualized figures used throughout this release and supplemental financial information, and our estimated annual net operating income metrics, are not an indicator of the actual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. KW-IR 14 Supplemental Financial Information 15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Capitalization Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Market Data $ 14.52 $ 22.30 Common stock price per share Common stock and convertible preferred stock Common stock shares outstanding 142,074,132 142,283,109 Shares of common stock underlying convertible perpetual preferred stock(1) 12,000,000 12,000,000 Total Common stock outstanding and underlying convertible preferred stock 154,074,132 154,283,109 Equity Market Capitalization $ 2,237.2 $ 3,440.5 Kennedy Wilson's Share of Debt Kennedy Wilson's share of property debt(2) 3,599.0 3,621.5 Senior notes payable 1,150.0 1,150.0 Kennedy Wilson Europe bonds 1,290.4 1,280.7 Credit Facility 200.0 - Total Kennedy Wilson's share of debt 6,239.4 6,052.2 Total Capitalization $ 8,476.6 $ 9,492.7 Less: Kennedy Wilson's share of cash (793.4) (617.3) Total Enterprise Value $ 7,683.2 $ 8,875.4 Assumes conversion of $300 million convertible perpetual preferred investment based on current conversion price of $25.00 per share. The preferred stock is callable by Kennedy Wilson on and after October 15, 2024. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $83 million and $118 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, based on contractual ownership. 16 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Components of Value Summary As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Below are key valuation metrics provided to assist in the calculation of a sum-of-the-parts valuation of the Company as of September 30, 2020. Please note that excluded below is the potential value of the Company's future promoted interest as well as the value of the Company's team and brand. A sum of the parts can be calculated by adding together KW's share of the value of its investments (#1-#7), the value of KW's services business (#8-#9) and subtracting KW's net liabilities (#10-#11). Kennedy Wilson's Share Investments Description Occupancy Est. Annual NOI(1)(2) Common Valuation Approach Page # Income Producing Assets 1 Multifamily(3) 25,471 units 94.4% $ 189.5 Cap rate 21 2 Commercial 19.1 million square feet 93.8% 206.3 Cap rate 22 3 Hotels 2 Hotels / 337 Hotel Rooms N/A 9.1 Cap rate 23 4 Loans(5) 13 loan investments 5.2 KW Loan Balance of $86.8 million 23 Total Est. Annual NOI $ 410.1 Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets KW Gross Asset Value 5 Lease-up Portfolio(5) (6) Development Projects (5)(6) Residential and other (5) 1,034 multifamily units 45.6% $ 702.8 Multiple of gross asset value 22 2.0 million commercial sq. ft. 3,485 multifamily units 0.8 million commercial sq. ft. N/A 431.9 Multiple of gross asset value 24 One five-star resort 21 investments N/A 312.0 Multiple of gross asset value 23 Total $ 1,446.7 Investment Management and Real Estate Services Fee-Bearing Capital TTM Adj. Fees(7) 8 Investment management Management and promote fees $3,800 $ 34.5 Adj. Fees Multiple 29 9 Property services Fees and commissions 13.5 Adj. Fees Multiple 29 Total $ 48.0 Net Debt Total 10 KW Share of Debt(4) Secured and Unsecured Debt $ 6,527.8 Face Value 11 KW Share of Cash Cash (793.4) Book Value Total Net Debt $ 5,734.4 27 Please see "common definitions" for a definition of estimated annual NOI and a description of its limitations. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for Estimated Annual NOI to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimation of each of the component reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact Estimated Annual NOI, including, for example, gains on sales of depreciable 17 real estate and other items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to meaningfully address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for Estimated Annual NOI would imply a degree of precision as to its forward-looking net operating income that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Based on weighted-average ownership figures held by KW. Includes 7,729 affordable units the Company owns through its Vintage Housing Holdings platform. Kennedy Wilson's equity investment in Vintage Housing Holdings has a fair value of $139.8 million as of September 30, 2020. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $371.0 million, based on economic ownership. See additional detail related to Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets, as of September 30, 2020. KW Share of Debt below is included in the Net Debt amounts within the Components of Value Summary above. KW Gross Asset Value KW Share of Debt Investment Account Lease-up - Multifamily and Commercial $ 702.8 $ 134.4 $ 568.4 Development - Multifamily, Commercial, and Hotel 431.9 79.5 352.4 Residential and other 312.0 29.9 282.1 Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets $ 1,446.7 $ 243.8 $ 1,202.9 Includes $31.3 million of gross asset value related to assets undergoing lease-up and $53.4 million of gross asset value related to assets under development in Vintage Housing Holdings as of September 30, 2020. TTM figures are representative of the trailing 12 months and are not indicators of the actual results that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. 18 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Stabilized Incoming-Producing Portfolio As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) The following information reflects Kennedy Wilson's Pro-rata share of Estimated Annual NOI (from income-producing assets) by geography and property type, as of September 30, 2020, of which 75% is derived from wholly-owned assets. The following summarizes Kennedy Wilson's Pro-rata share of Estimated Annual NOI from its stabilized income-producing portfolio by property type and geography. Pacific Southern Northern Mountain Hawaii U.K. Ireland Italy Spain Total Northwest California California States Multifamily - Market Rate $ 51.3 $ 24.9 $ 25.1 $ 40.4 $ - $ - $ 23.1 $ - $ - $ 164.8 Multifamily - Affordable 16.3 3.0 2.3 3.1 - - - - - 24.7 Commercial - Office 18.4 11.9 9.6 1.6 - 49.7 39.8 9.4 - 140.4 Commercial - Retail 0.3 3.4 - 7.7 - 25.3 10.4 - 7.4 54.5 Commercial - Industrial - - - - - 11.4 - - - 11.4 Hotel - - - - 0.1 - 9.0 - - 9.1 Loans 0.1 1.2 2.7 1.2 - - - - - 5.2 Total Estimated Annual NOI $ 86.4 $ 44.4 $ 39.7 $ 54.0 $ 0.1 $ 86.4 $ 82.3 $ 9.4 $ 7.4 $ 410.1 19 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Investment Summary As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except Fee-Bearing Capital) The following summarizes Kennedy Wilson's income-producing portfolio by segment. Excluded below are lease-up, development, and residential and other investments. Stabilized Portfolio Commercial KW Share Fee-Bearing Balance Sheet Multifamily Loan of Est. KW Gross KW Segment Description Rentable Sq. Hotels Annual Capital(2) Ownership(3) Classification Units Ft. Investments NOI(1) ($bn) Asset Value 1) Consolidated Consists primarily of Consolidated 9,950 9.1 1 - $306.5 $- $4,754.4 98.2% wholly-owned real estate investments 2) Co-investment Portfolio: ~50% owned Consists primarily of Unconsolidated 11,382 0.8 - - 77.3 0.8 1,577.2 44.6% 50/50 investments with partners and our Vintage Housing joint-venture Minority owned Includes fund investments, Unconsolidated 4,139 9.2 1 13 26.3 3.0 443.1 11.7% loans, and other minority- owned investments Co-investment Portfolio 15,521 10.0 1 13 $103.6 $3.8 $2,020.3 26.0% Total Portfolio 25,471 19.1 2 13 $410.1 $3.8 $6,774.7 57.7% Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations, including the inability to provide a reconciliation to its most directly comparable forward-looking

GAAP

financial measure. Includes Fee-Bearing Capital related to lease-up, development, and non-income producing assets. Weighted average ownership figures based on the Company's share of NOI and are presented on a pre-promote basis. 20 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Portfolio As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except average rents per unit) # of Consolidated Co-Investment Total Occupancy Occupancy Average Monthly Kennedy Wilson's Share Multifamily # of Units Rents Per Market of Estimated Annual Assets # of Units (Unconsolidated) # of Units (Asset Level) (KW Share) Rate Unit(1)(2) NOI(3) Pacific Northwest 43 3,290 6,831 10,121 95.0 % 95.1 % $ 1,624 $ 67.6 Southern California 10 1,211 1,993 3,204 95.2 94.0 1,948 27.9 Northern California 7 1,728 676 2,404 94.1 94.5 1,975 27.4 Mountain States 27 3,721 3,941 7,662 93.7 94.3 1,245 43.5 Total Western U.S. 87 9,950 13,441 23,391 94.5 % 94.6 % $ 1,591 $ 166.4 Ireland(4) 9 - 2,080 2,080 93.0 93.0 2,493 23.1 Total Stabilized(5) 96 9,950 15,521 25,471 94.4 % 94.4 % $ 1,678 $ 189.5 Lease-up Assets 5 120 914 1,034 See Page 24for more information Development Projects 13 598 2,887 3,485 See Page 25for more information Total 18 718 3,801 4,519 Total Multifamily 114 10,668 19,322 29,990 Average Monthly Rents Per Unit is defined as the total potential monthly rental revenue (actual rent for occupied units plus market rent for vacant units) divided by the number of units, and are weighted-averages based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Average Monthly Rents Per Market Rate Unit for the market rate portfolio based on Kennedy Wilson's share of units. Average Monthly Rents Per Unit for the affordable portfolio are $888, $932, $900, and $782 for Pacific Northwest, Southern California, Northern California, and Mountain States, respectively. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD, and £0.77 = $1 USD related to NOI. Includes 7,729 affordable units the Company owns through its Vintage platform, which the Company has a 36% economic ownership interest in. 21 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Commercial Portfolio As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions, except average rent per sq. ft.) Consolidated Co-Investment Total Physical Physical Average Annual Kennedy Wilson's Share Commercial # of Assets Rentable Sq. Ft. Occupancy Occupancy of Rentable Sq. Ft. (Unconsolidated) Rentable Sq. Ft. (Asset Level) (KW Share) Rent per Sq. Ft.(1) Estimated Annual NOI(2) Pacific Northwest 9 0.6 2.0 2.6 98.3 % 99.6 % $ 23.4 $ 18.7 Southern California(3) 10 0.4 2.3 2.5 85.8 93.5 45.8 15.3 Northern California 4 0.4 0.9 1.3 92.1 88.2 33.3 9.6 Mountain States 11 0.8 1.9 2.9 84.0 86.7 11.6 9.3 Total Western U.S. 34 2.2 7.1 9.3 90.3 % 91.8 % $ 24.9 $ 52.9 United Kingdom(4) 87 4.7 2.4 7.1 91.0 93.2 19.4 86.4 Ireland(4)(5) 14 1.1 0.5 1.6 96.4 96.6 40.5 50.2 Spain(4) 4 0.4 - 0.4 95.5 95.5 23.3 7.4 Italy(4) 7 0.7 - 0.7 100.0 100.0 15.6 9.4 Total Europe(4) 112 6.9 2.9 9.8 92.7 % 94.5 % $ 23.0 $ 153.4 Total Stabilized 146 9.1 10.0 19.1 91.5 % 93.8 % $ 23.5 $ 206.3 Lease-up Assets 16 1.0 1.0 2.0 See page 24for more information Development Projects 6 0.2 0.6 0.8 See page 25for more information Total 22 1.2 1.6 2.8 Total Commercial 168 10.3 11.6 21.9 Average Annual Rent per Sq. Ft. represents contractual rents as in-place as of September 30, 2020 and are weighted-averages based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. The information presented in this row for Southern California commercial assets includes our corporate headquarters wholly owned by KW comprising 58,000 sq. ft., $35 million of debt, 100% occupancy, $3.0 million in Estimated Annual NOI and KW Gross Asset Value of $67.0 million as of September 30, 2020. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD, and £0.77 = $1 USD, related to NOI. The information presented in this row for Ireland commercial assets includes our Irish headquarters wholly owned by KW comprising 16,000 sq. ft., 100% occupancy, $1.1 million in Estimated Annual NOI and KW Gross Asset Value of $30.0 million as of September 30, 2020. 22 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Hotel, Loans, Residential and Other Investment Portfolio As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except ADR) Hotel # of Assets Hotel Rooms Average Daily Rate(2) Kennedy Wilson's Share of Estimated Annual NOI(1) Hawaii 1 72 $ 120.8 $ 0.1 Ireland(3) 1 265 314.8 9.0 Total Hotel 2 337 $ 305.9 $ 9.1 Development 1 150 See page 25for more information Total Hotel 3 487 Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. Average Daily Rate data is based on the most recent 12 months and is weighted based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD, and £0.77 = $1 USD, related to NOI. Loans # of Loans Average Interest Rate Loan Balance (KW Share) Kennedy Wilson's Share of Annual Interest Income Pacific Northwest 1 6.2 % $ 2.4 $ 0.1 Southern California 4 5.5 % 22.2 1.2 Northern California 7 5.9 % 46.5 2.7 Mountain States 1 7.5 % 15.7 1.2 Total Loans 13 6.1 % $ 86.8 $ 5.2 Residential and Other # of Investments Residential Units/Lots Total Acres KW Gross Asset Value Southern California 3 10 638 $ 25.3 Hawaii 5 238 3,242 223.9 Total Western U.S. 8 248 3,880 $ 249.2 United Kingdom(1) 1 - 1 4.3 Total Residential 9 248 3,881 $ 253.5 Other Investments 12 - - $ 58.5 Total Residential and Other 21 248 3,881 $ 312.0 Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD, and £0.77 = $1 USD, related to Gross Asset Value. 23 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Lease-up Portfolio As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Lease-Up Portfolio This section includes the Company's assets that are undergoing lease-up. There is no certainty that these assets will reach stabilization in the time periods shown. In addition, the cost to complete lease-up assets is subject to many uncertainties that are beyond our control, and the actual costs may be significantly higher than the estimates shown below. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. Property Location Type KW # of Commercial MF Units Leased % KW Share Est. KW Est. Costs to KW Gross Asset Ownership % Assets Sq. Ft. Stabilized NOI Complete(1) Value 2021 Old School United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 1 21,000 - 67 % $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 7.5 Capital Dock Ireland(2) Mixed-Use 50% 1 27,000 190 53 4.6 3.1 94.0 Clancy Quay - Phase 3 Ireland Multifamily 50% 1 7,000 266 20 3.3 0.8 70.4 38° North (Santa Rosa) Northern California Multifamily 91% 1 - 120 52 2.1 2.4 33.0 400/430 California Northern California Office 10% 1 263,000 - 88 1.4 3.4 23.3 2021 Subtotal 5 318,000 576 58 % $ 11.9 $ 10.2 $ 228.2 2022 United Kingdom(2) Stockley Park Office 100% 1 54,000 - - $ 2.6 $ 0.5 $ 37.2 Maidenhead United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 1 65,000 - - 2.5 0.2 35.5 The Oaks Southern California Office 100% 1 357,000 - 64 % 6.1 15.0 124.6 Various United Kingdom(2) Retail 100% 3 184,000 - - 2.1 3.1 27.9 Various United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 2 281,000 - 34 8.0 14.1 136.8 2022 Subtotal 8 941,000 - 40 % $ 21.3 $ 32.9 $ 362.0 Total Lease-Up 13 1,259,000 576 47 % $ 33.2 $ 43.1 $ 590.2 Note: The table above excludes fund assets and one assets expected to sell, totaling 0.8 million commercial sq. ft. and KW Gross Asset Value of $82.6 million. Figures shown in this column are an estimate of KW's remaining costs to develop to completion or to complete the entitlement process, as applicable, as of September 30, 2020. Total remaining costs may be financed with third-party cash contributions, proceeds from projected sales, and/or debt financing. These figures are budgeted costs and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to secure the project-level debt financing that is assumed in the figures above. If the Company is unable to secure such financing, the amount of capital that the Company will have to invest to complete the projects above may significantly increase. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD and £0.77 = $1 USD, related to NOI. 24 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Development Projects - Income Producing As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Development Projects - Income Producing This section includes the market rate development or redevelopment projects that the Company is undergoing or considering, and excludes Vintage Housing Holdings and residential investments. The scope of these projects may change. There is no certainty that the Company will develop or redevelop any or all of these potential projects. In addition, the cost to complete development projects is subject to many uncertainties that are beyond our control, and the actual costs may be significantly higher than the estimates shown below. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. If Completed Current KW Est. Est. MF KW Share KW Est. Est. KW Est. Commercial Units / Est. KW Costs Property Location Type Status Ownership Completion Stabilization Hotel Stabilized Total Yield Costs to % Date(1) Date Sq. Ft. Rooms NOI Cost(1) on Cost Incurred(2) Complete(1) 2022-2024 Kildare Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 100% 2021 2022 64,000 - $ 4 $ 62 7% $ 29 $ 33 Hanover Quay Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 60% 2021 2022 69,000 - 3 39 6% 27 12 The Clara Mountain States Multifamily Under Construction 80% 2021 2022 - 277 3 47 6% 34 13 River Pointe Mountain States Multifamily Under Construction 100% 2022 2022 - 89 1 22 6% 3 19 Coopers Cross Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 391,000 - 13 162 8% 49 113 Coopers Cross Ireland(3) Multifamily Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 - 472 6 126 5% 51 75 Grange Ireland(3) Multifamily Planning Received 50% 2023 2024 7,000 287 3 74 5% 17 57 Leisureplex Ireland(3) Mixed-Use Planning Received 100% 2023 2024 20,000 232 7 138 5% 22 116 Kona Village Resort Hawaii Hotel Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 - 150 19-22 336 6-7% 97 239 2022-2024 Subtotal 551,000 1,507 $59-$62 $ 1,006 6% $ 329 $ 677 Note: The table above excludes one fund multifamily development project for 333 units, one fund industrial development project for 0.2 million commercial sq. ft., and one development project where the scope is still being explored, totaling KW Gross Asset Value of $43 million. Figures shown in this column are an estimate of KW's remaining costs to develop to completion or to complete the entitlement process, as applicable, as of September 30, 2020. Total remaining costs may be financed with third-party cash contributions, proceeds from projected sales, and/or debt financing. Kennedy Wilson expects to fund approximately $260 million of its share of remaining costs to complete with cash. These figures are budgeted costs and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to secure the project-level debt financing that is assumed in the figures above. If the Company is unable to secure such financing, the amount of capital that the Company will have to invest to complete the projects above may significantly increase. KW cost to complete differs from KW share total capitalization as the latter includes costs that have already been incurred to date while the former relates to future estimated costs. Includes land costs. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.85 = $1 USD and £0.77 = $1 USD, related to NOI. 25 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Vintage Housing Holdings - Lease-up Assets and Development Projects As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Lease-up Assets and Development Projects - Vintage Housing Holdings This section includes the Company's lease-up assets and development projects or redevelopment projects that the Company is undergoing or considering through its Vintage platform, which the Company has a 36% ownership interest in. The Company expects to have no cash equity basis in these projects at completion due to the use of property level debt and proceed from the sale of tax credits. The scope of these projects may change. There is no certainty the lease-up assets will reach stabilization or the Company will develop or redevelop any or all of these potential projects. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. If Completed Current Property Location Status Est. Completion Est. Stabilization MF Units Est. Cash to KW Share KW Cash Leased Date(1) Date KW(2) Est. Stabilized NOI Basis % 2020-2021 Sky Mountain Mountain States Lease-up N/A 2020 288 0.9 0.7 - 100 % Seatac Pacific Northwest Lease-up N/A 2021 170 1.2 0.7 - 16 The View Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2021 2021 408 0.5 1.1 - NA The Farm Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2021 2022 354 7.0 2.1 4.1 NA Sanctuary Mountain States Under Construction 2022 2022 208 0.4 0.4 - NA Quinn Pacific Northwest In Planning 2022 2023 227 2.8 1.0 - NA Station Pacific Northwest In Planning 2022 2023 197 2.7 0.9 - NA The Point Pacific Northwest In Planning 2022 2023 161 1.5 0.7 - NA Beacon Hill Pacific Northwest In Planning 2023 2023 240 5.8 0.9 5.7 NA 2,253 $ 22.8 $ 8.5 $ 9.8 The actual completion date for projects is subject to several factors, many of which are not within our control. Accordingly, the projects identified may not be completed when expected, or at all. Kennedy Wilson expects to have no cash equity basis in these projects at completion. Represents the total cash Kennedy Wilson currently expects to receive from paid developer fees and proceeds from the sale of tax credits. Payment of the developer fee is contingent on the Company's ability to meet certain criteria as outlined in each project's Limited Partnership Agreement and may vary based on a number of factors. 26 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Debt and Liquidity Schedule As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Consolidated Unconsolidated Maturity Consolidated Secured(1)(5) Kennedy Wilson Europe KW Unsecured Debt Unconsolidated Secured Unsecured Bonds(2) 2020 $ 13.7 $ - $ - $ 79.9 2021 88.9 - - 309.8 2022 309.6 645.6 - 502.9 2023 387.1 - - 477.1 2024 164.0 - 1,350.0 (4) 646.7 2025 537.5 644.8 - 474.7 2026 353.7 - - 279.3 2027 247.4 - - 151.7 2028 327.6 - - 204.5 2029 31.6 - - 323.4 Thereafter 68.0 - - 966.8 Total $ 2,529.1 $ 1,290.4 $ 1,350.0 $ 4,416.8 Cash (187.6) (280.1) (259.5) (263.7) Net Debt $ 2,341.5 $ 1,010.3 $ 1,090.5 $ 4,153.1 Excludes $12.4 million of unamortized loan fees and unamortized net premium of $3.5 million, as of September 30, 2020. Excludes $2.7 million of unamortized loan fees and unamortized net discount of $2.8 million, as of September 30, 2020. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $82.6 million, based on contractual ownership. Represents principal balance of senior notes ($1.15 billion) and credit facility ($200.0 million). Weighted Average Debt Type Annual Interest Rate Years to Maturity Consolidated Secured 3.4% 5.0 Kennedy Wilson Europe Unsecured Bonds 3.5% 3.4 KW Unsecured Debt 5.3% 3.6 Unconsolidated Secured 2.6% 4.4 Total (KW Share) 3.7% 4.2 KW Share(3) $22.3 158.3 1,131.1 490.8 1,773.2 1,359.1 417.9 317.6 401.1 76.4 91.6 $6,239.4 (793.4) $5,446.0 27 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Debt and Liquidity Schedule (continued) As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Kennedy Wilson has exposure to fixed and floating rate debt through its corporate debt along with debt encumbering its consolidated properties and its joint venture investments. The table below details Kennedy Wilson's total consolidated and unconsolidated debt by interest rate type. KW Share of Debt(1) Fixed Rate Debt Floating with Interest Rate Caps Floating without Interest Rate Caps Total KW Share of Debt Secured Investment Level Debt $ 2,436.3 $ 789.5 $ 373.2 $ 3,599.0 Kennedy Wilson Europe Unsecured Bonds 1,290.4 - - 1,290.4 KW Unsecured Debt 1,150.0 - 200.0 1,350.0 Total $ 4,876.7 $ 789.5 $ 573.2 $ 6,239.4 % of Total Debt 78 % 13 % 9 % 100 % Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $82.6 million, based on contractual ownership. KW Share of Secured Investment Debt(1) Multifamily Office Retail Industrial Hotels Residential and Total % of KW Other Share Pacific Northwest $ 638.7 $ 110.8 $ 11.2 $ - $ - $ - $ 760.7 21 % Southern California 276.8 162.9 30.9 - - - 470.6 13 % Northern California 309.4 75.6 - - - - 385.0 11 % Mountain States 444.5 26.6 64.4 - - - 535.5 15 % Hawaii - - - - 24.7 29.9 54.6 1 % Total Western US $ 1,669.4 $ 375.9 $ 106.5 $ - $ 24.7 $ 29.9 $ 2,206.4 61 % United Kingdom $ - $ 162.6 $ 200.2 $ 66.5 $ - $ - $ 429.3 12 % Ireland 400.9 334.2 102.0 - 84.4 - 921.5 26 % Spain - - 41.8 - - - 41.8 1 % Italy - - - - - - - - % Total Europe $ 400.9 $ 496.8 $ 344.0 $ 66.5 Total $ 2,070.3 $ 872.7 $ 450.5 $ 66.5 % of Total Debt 58 % 24 % 13 % 2 % Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $82.6 million, based on contractual ownership. $ 84.4 $ - $ 1,392.6 39 % $ 109.1 $ 29.9 $ 3,599.0 100 % 3 % - % 100 % 28 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Investment Management and Real Estate Services Platform (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Kennedy Wilson's investment management and real estate services platform offers a comprehensive line of real estate services for the full lifecycle of real estate ownership. Kennedy Wilson has approximately $20 billion in IMRES AUM(1)(3) and 50 million square feet under management as of September 30, 2020. Adjusted Fees - Detail 3Q YTD Fee Description 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Management - Base $ 6.3 $ 4.4 $ 16.5 $ 12.7 Investment Management - Performance (1.3) 17.6 (2.6) 40.8 Investment Management - Acquisition/ Disposition - 1.1 - 4.2 Property Services 2.9 4.4 9.4 12.7 Total Adjusted Fees(2) $ 7.9 $ 27.5 $ 23.3 $ 70.4 As defined in "Common Definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Fees to its closest GAAP measure. Includes $2.5 billion related to the Company's property services division, which was sold in October 2020. 29 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Same Property Analysis (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Same Property Analysis By Region - Kennedy Wilson's Pro-Rata Share The Same Property analysis below reflects Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each underlying property and is shown to provide greater clarity of the impact of the Same Property(1) changes to Kennedy Wilson. Three Months Ended September Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) 30, Units 2020 vs. 2019 2020 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Change Change Change Market Rate Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 4,627 95.2 % 93.9 % 1.4 % $ 19.4 $ 19.4 0.2 % $ 12.4 $ 12.5 (0.9) % Southern California 2,500 95.6 95.1 0.5 9.7 9.8 (0.7) 6.1 6.2 (1.8) Northern California 1,728 94.2 92.4 1.9 9.8 10.0 (1.8) 6.0 6.2 (3.4) Mountain States 5,284 94.9 93.9 1.1 13.3 12.7 4.0 8.8 8.4 5.6 Western U.S. 14,139 95.0 % 93.8 % 1.3 % $ 52.2 $ 51.9 0.6 % $ 33.3 $ 33.3 0.1 % Ireland 2,067 93.2 98.3 (5.2) 6.9 7.2 (4.3) 5.4 5.7 (4.9) Total 16,206 94.9 % 94.2 % 0.7 % $ 59.1 $ 59.1 0.6 % $ 38.7 $ 39.0 (0.6)% Affordable Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 4,829 95.4 % 96.4 % (1.1) % $ 5.6 $ 5.5 2.2 % $ 4.0 $ 3.9 2.9 % Southern California 468 95.3 94.4 0.9 0.6 0.6 4.2 0.5 0.4 5.2 Northern California 676 96.5 95.9 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.6 (1.5) Mountain States 714 93.2 95.1 (2.0) 0.7 0.7 (0.5) 0.4 0.4 1.4 Western U.S. 6,687 95.3 % 96.1 % (0.8)% $ 7.7 $ 7.6 2.0 % $ 5.5 $ 5.3 2.5 % Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. 30 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Same Property Analysis (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) Units 2020 vs. 2019 2020 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Change Change Change Market Rate Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 4,627 94.8 % 94.2 % 0.7 % $ 58.4 $ 57.3 1.9 % $ 37.8 $ 37.7 0.2 % Southern California 2,500 95.0 95.1 (0.2) 29.3 28.9 1.3 18.7 18.6 0.3 Northern California 1,728 94.0 93.0 1.1 29.9 29.8 0.1 18.9 19.3 (2.2) Mountain States 5,007 94.6 93.9 0.7 38.9 37.0 5.2 25.9 24.5 5.7 Western US 13,862 94.6 % 94.0 % 0.6 % $ 156.5 $ 153.0 2.2 % $ 101.3 $ 100.1 1.1 % Ireland 2,067 95.8 97.3 (1.5) 21.6 21.5 0.5 17.1 17.0 0.4 Total 15,929 94.7 % 94.3 % 0.4 % $ 178.1 $ 174.5 2.0 % $ 118.4 $ 117.1 1.0 % Affordable Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 4,531 95.8 % 96.6 % (0.8) % $ 15.5 $ 15.0 3.6 % $ 10.8 $ 10.3 4.6 % Southern California 468 95.0 95.0 - 1.8 1.7 7.9 1.4 1.2 9.6 Northern California 676 97.7 94.9 2.9 2.5 2.4 3.7 1.7 1.7 2.8 Mountain States 714 95.7 96.2 (0.5) 2.0 2.0 (0.3) 1.4 1.3 2.6 Western US 6,389 95.9 % 96.3 % (0.4)% $ 21.8 $ 21.1 3.6 % $ 15.3 $ 14.5 4.6 % 31 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Commercial Same Property Analysis (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions) Same Property Analysis By Region - Kennedy Wilson's Pro-Rata Share The Same Property analysis below reflects Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each underlying property and is shown to provide greater clarity of the impact of the Same Property(1) changes to Kennedy Wilson. The analysis below excludes the effects of straight-line rent. Three Months Ended September Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) 30, Square Feet 2020 vs. 2019 2020 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Change Change Change Region: Pacific Northwest(3) 1.1 99.6 % 99.2 % 0.4 % $ 4.6 $ 4.3 6.6 % $ 4.0 $ 3.7 7.1 % Southern California(4) 1.6 91.9 93.0 (1.1) 3.9 4.1 (4.5) 2.7 2.8 (3.4) Northern California 0.4 100.0 81.1 23.4 0.2 0.2 4.4 0.1 0.1 1.3 Mountain States 1.9 89.3 93.4 (4.4) 1.9 1.9 3.0 1.7 1.6 2.8 Western U.S. 5.0 94.1 % 95.2 % (1.1)% 10.6 10.5 1.4 % 8.5 8.2 2.6 % United Kingdom(5) 5.2 96.1 96.6 (0.4) 15.1 17.0 (10.7) 13.9 15.5 (10.5) Ireland(6) 1.5 96.6 97.6 (1.0) 10.9 10.8 0.9 10.5 10.3 2.1 Spain(7) 0.4 95.6 94.7 1.0 1.6 1.7 (4.6) 1.1 1.3 (14.4) Italy 0.7 100.0 100.0 - 2.6 2.6 0.1 2.3 2.3 0.6 Europe 7.8 96.6 % 97.0 % (0.4)% 30.2 32.1 (5.6)% 27.8 29.4 (5.4)% Total 12.8 96.1 % 96.6 % (0.6)% $ 40.8 $ 42.6 (3.9)% $ 36.3 $ 37.6 (3.6)% Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Pacific Northwest Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Southern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 5.6% and 5.0%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, United Kingdom Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 8.3% and 7.9%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Ireland Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Spain Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 27.1% and 42.9%, respectively. 32 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Commercial Same Property Analysis (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions Nine Months Ended September 30, Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) Square Feet 2020 vs. 2019 2020 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Change Change Change Region: Pacific Northwest(3) 0.9 99.8 % 99.2 % 0.6 % $ 13.7 $ 12.9 5.8 % $ 11.5 $ 11.1 4.2 % Southern California(4) 0.8 94.0 94.6 (0.7) 11.6 11.4 1.5 8.1 8.0 1.3 Northern California 0.4 100.0 81.1 23.4 0.7 0.6 2.1 0.5 0.5 3.2 Mountain States 1.9 89.4 92.7 (3.6) 5.8 5.7 2.4 5.0 4.9 3.4 Western U.S. 4.0 94.7 % 95.3 % (0.7)% 31.8 30.6 3.5 % 25.1 24.5 3.1 % United Kingdom(5) 5.2 96.5 96.2 0.4 44.3 51.8 (14.4) 40.5 47.2 (14.1) Ireland(6) 1.5 97.0 97.8 (0.8) 32.6 31.4 3.8 31.6 30.1 4.9 Spain 0.4 96.0 91.1 5.5 4.9 5.0 (0.9) 3.7 3.8 (4.3) Italy 0.7 100.0 100.0 - 7.8 7.8 0.1 6.9 7.0 (0.3) Europe 7.8 96.9 % 96.6 % 0.4 % 89.6 96.0 (6.6)% 82.7 88.1 (6.1)% Total 11.8 96.5 % 96.3 % 0.2 % $ 121.4 $ 126.6 (4.1)% $ 107.8 $ 112.6 (4.1)% Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Pacific Northwest Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 2.2% and 0.0%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Southern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, United Kingdom Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 10.6% and 9.9%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Ireland Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Spain Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 16.1% and 24.7%, respectively. 33 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Investment Transactions (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Listed below is additional detailed information about the acquisitions and dispositions completed during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: 100% Kennedy Wilson's Share Real Estate Cap Loan Purchases/ Annual Real Estate Cap Loan Purchases/ Est. Forward KW Acquisitions Aggregate Aggregate Annual Yield on Purchase Price Rate(1) Originations Return(4) Purchase Price Rate(2)(4) Originations Return(4) Cost Ownership(3) 3Q-20 Western U.S. $ - -% $ 335.2 5.7% $ - -% $ 58.3 7.1% 7.1% 17.4% Europe - -% - -% - -% - -% -% -% Total $ - -% $ 335.2 5.7% $ - -% $ 58.3 7.1% 7.1% 17.4% YTD Western U.S. $ 69.6 7.5% $ 614.0 5.7% $ 12.2 7.5% $ 78.2 6.5% 6.6% 13.2% Europe 29.1 7.8% - -% 4.8 7.8% - -% 7.8% 16.7% Total $ 98.7 7.6% $ 614.0 5.7% $ 17.0 7.6% $ 78.2 6.5% 6.7% 13.4% 100% Kennedy Wilson's Share Dispositions Aggregate Sale Price Cap Rate(1) Pro-Rata Sale Price Cap Rate(2)(4) KW Ownership(3) 3Q-20 Western U.S. $ - -% $ - -% -% Europe 47.2 7.6% 47.2 7.6% 100.0% Total $ 47.2 7.6% $ 47.2 7.6% 100.0% YTD Western U.S. $ 29.5 -% $ 28.4 -% 96.2% Europe 348.9 4.9% 348.9 4.9% 100.0% Total $ 378.4 4.9% $ 377.3 4.9% 99.7% Note: The table above excludes three partial retail sales in the Western U.S. for $7.3 million, of which Kennedy Wilson's share was $1.7 million. For acquisitions and dispositions, the Cap Rate includes only income-producing properties. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were $41.0 million of dispositions of non-performing loan investments. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were $26.5 million of acquisitions and $52.6 million of dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Cap Rate and a description of its limitations. For acquisitions and dispositions, the Cap Rate includes only income-producing properties at Kennedy Wilson's share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were $41.0 million of dispositions of non- performing loan investments. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were $8.3 million of acquisitions and $51.4 million of dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Cap Rate and a description of its limitations. Kennedy Wilson's ownership is shown on a weighted-average basis based upon the aggregate purchase/sale price of each investment and Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each investment at the time of acquisition/ disposition. As defined in "Common Definitions" section of the earnings release. 34 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 102.2 $ - $ - $ 102.2 Hotel 3.1 - - 3.1 Sale of real estate - - - - Investment management and property services fees - 5.5 3.4 8.9 Total revenue 105.3 5.5 3.4 114.2 Expenses Rental 33.5 - - 33.5 Hotel 2.7 - - 2.7 Cost of real estate sold - - - - Commission and marketing - - 0.9 0.9 Compensation and related 9.4 4.5 12.4 26.3 General and administrative 4.8 1.8 2.0 8.6 Depreciation and amortization 44.3 - - 44.3 Total expenses 94.7 6.3 15.3 116.3 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 14.9 - 14.9 Gain on sale of real estate, net 4.0 - - 4.0 Transaction-related expenses (0.1) - - (0.1) Interest expense (32.8) - (18.0) (50.8) Other (loss) income 1.1 - 0.5 1.6 (Loss) income before (provision for) benefit from income taxes (17.2) 14.1 (29.4) (32.5) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (0.8) - 13.6 12.8 Net (loss) income (18.0) 14.1 (15.8) (19.7) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.1) - - (1.1) Preferred dividends - - (4.3) (4.3) Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (19.1) $ 14.1 $ (20.1) $ (25.1) Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 32.0 $ 7.5 $ 18.0 $ 57.5 Depreciation and amortization 43.1 1.7 - 44.8 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 0.8 - (13.6) (12.8) Preferred dividends - - 4.3 4.3 Share-based compensation - - 7.6 7.6 Fees eliminated in consolidation - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 56.8 $ 23.3 $ (3.8) $ 76.3 35 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 308.8 $ - $ - $ 308.8 Hotel 10.4 - - 10.4 Sale of real estate - - - - Investment management and property services fees - 15.2 10.0 25.2 Total revenue 319.2 15.2 10.0 344.4 Expenses Rental 102.2 - - 102.2 Hotel 10.9 - - 10.9 Cost of real estate sold - - - - Commission and marketing - - 2.5 2.5 Compensation and related 30.3 14.0 40.8 85.1 General and administrative 14.6 5.1 6.4 26.1 Depreciation and amortization 135.1 - - 135.1 Total expenses 293.1 19.1 49.7 361.9 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 45.0 - 45.0 Gain on sale of real estate, net 47.7 - - 47.7 Transaction-related expenses (0.6) - - (0.6) Interest expense (99.8) - (51.5) (151.3) Other (loss) income - - 1.7 1.7 (Loss) income before (provision for) benefit from income taxes (26.6) 41.1 (89.5) (75.0) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (8.4) - 18.7 10.3 Net (loss) income (35.0) 41.1 (70.8) (64.7) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.5 - - 0.5 Preferred dividends - - (12.9) (12.9) Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (34.5) $ 41.1 $ (83.7) $ (77.1) Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 97.5 $ 24.7 $ 51.5 $ 173.7 Depreciation and amortization 131.5 5.2 - 136.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8.0 1.1 (18.7) (9.6) Share-based compensation - - 24.5 24.5 Preferred Dividends - - 12.9 12.9 Fees eliminated in consolidation (0.2) - 0.2 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 202.3 $ 72.1 $ (13.3) $ 261.1 36 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 108.3 $ - $ - $ 108.3 Hotel 25.1 - - 25.1 Sale of real estate - - - - Investment management and property services fees - 5.3 4.3 9.6 Total revenue 133.4 5.3 4.3 143.0 Expenses Rental 39.0 - - 39.0 Hotel 17.3 - - 17.3 Cost of real estate sold - - - - Commission and marketing - - 1.2 1.2 Compensation and related 11.4 9.2 15.0 35.6 General and administrative 3.0 2.8 2.6 8.4 Depreciation and amortization 46.4 - - 46.4 Total expenses 117.1 12.0 18.8 147.9 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 84.0 - 84.0 Gain on sale of real estate, net 6.3 - - 6.3 Transaction-related expenses (4.0) - - (4.0) Interest expense (35.1) - (16.7) (51.8) Other income 3.3 - (3.3) - Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (13.2) 77.3 (34.5) 29.6 Provision for income taxes (2.2) - (8.0) (10.2) Net income (loss) (15.4) 77.3 (42.5) 19.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.3 - - 1.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (14.1) $ 77.3 $ (42.5) $ 20.7 Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 34.0 $ 7.7 $ 16.7 $ 58.4 Depreciation and amortization 44.8 2.1 - 46.9 Provision for income taxes 2.2 - 8.0 10.2 Share-based compensation - - 6.3 6.3 Fees eliminated in consolidation (0.3) 0.3 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.6 $ 87.4 $ (11.5) $ 142.5 37 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 336.1 $ - $ - $ 336.1 Hotel 62.9 - - 62.9 Sale of real estate 1.1 - - 1.1 Investment management and property services fees - 15.1 12.2 27.3 Total revenue 400.1 15.1 12.2 427.4 Expenses Rental 113.3 - - 113.3 Hotel 47.6 - - 47.6 Cost of real estate sold 1.2 - - 1.2 Commission and marketing - - 2.9 2.9 Compensation and related 39.4 19.7 48.8 107.9 General and administrative 15.9 6.3 8.0 30.2 Depreciation and amortization 141.7 - - 141.7 Total expenses 359.1 26.0 59.7 444.8 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 131.6 - 131.6 Gain on sale of real estate, net 252.4 - - 252.4 Transaction-related expenses (5.9) - - (5.9) Interest expense (109.5) - (53.3) (162.8) Other (expense) income 1.8 - (2.4) (0.6) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 179.8 120.7 (103.2) 197.3 Provision for income taxes (5.8) - (29.3) (35.1) Net income (loss) 174.0 120.7 (132.5) 162.2 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (96.0) - (96.0) Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ 78.0 $ 120.7 $ (132.5) $ 66.2 Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 105.2 $ 23.6 $ 53.3 $ 182.1 Depreciation and amortization 136.3 6.4 - 142.7 Provision for income taxes 5.8 - 29.3 35.1 Share-based compensation - - 23.9 23.9 Fees eliminated in consolidation (18.1) 18.1 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 307.2 $ 168.8 $ (26.0) $ 450.0 38 NON-GAAP PRO RATA FINANCIAL INFORMATION The following non-GAAPPro-rata information is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Pro-rata financial information reflects our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio that we do not wholly own. The amounts in the column labeled "KW Share of Unconsolidated Investments" were derived on a property-by-property basis by applying to each financial statement line item the ownership percentage interest used to arrive at our share of net income or loss during the period when applying the equity method of accounting to each of our unconsolidated joint ventures. A similar calculation was performed for the amounts in the column labeled "Noncontrolling Interests," which represents the share of consolidated assets attributable to noncontrolling interests. We do not control the unconsolidated investments and the presentations of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated investments generally provide that partners may receive cash distributions (1) to the extent there is available cash from operations, (2) upon a capital event, such as a refinancing or sale or (3) upon liquidation of the venture. The amount of cash each partner receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on factors including the amount of capital contributed by each partner and whether any contributions are entitled to priority distributions. Upon liquidation of the unconsolidated investments and after all liabilities, priority distributions and initial equity contributions have been repaid, the partners generally would be entitled to any residual cash remaining based on their respective legal ownership percentages. We provide this information because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our unconsolidated investments when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results under GAAP. The presentation of Pro-rata financial information has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations include: The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate their pro rata interest differently than we do, which limits the usefulness of the amount in our pro rata financial statements as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the pro rata financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using the Pro-rata financial information only supplementally. 39 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Noncontrolling KW Share of Noncontrolling KW Share of Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Interests (2) Investments (3) Interests (2) Investments (3) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ (6.8) $ 73.0 $ (17.3) $ 60.7 Accounts receivable (1.6) 7.4 (1.3) 4.0 Real estate and acquired in place lease values, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization (1) (104.9) 2,489.9 (189.7) 2,461.5 Unconsolidated investments - (1,277.0) - (1,326.5) Other assets (4.7) 186.4 (7.7) 223.4 Total assets $ (118.0) $ 1,479.7 $ (216.0) $ 1,423.1 Liabilities Accounts payable $ (0.8) $ - $ (1.9) $ - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (24.0) 55.6 (28.9) 85.6 Mortgage debt (65.5) 1,424.1 (144.7) 1,337.5 KW unsecured debt - - - - KWE unsecured bonds - - - - Total liabilities (90.3) 1,479.7 (175.5) 1,423.1 Equity Total Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity - - - - Noncontrolling interests (27.7) - (40.5) - Total equity (27.7) - (40.5) - Total liabilities and equity $ (118.0) $ 1,479.7 $ (216.0) $ 1,423.1 Includes Kennedy Wilson's total share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $25.8 million and $71.2 million relating to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated investments, and $24.3 million and $61.3 million relating to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated investments, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. 40 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 3Q - 2020 3Q - 2019 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Investments(2) Investments(2) Revenue Rental $ (2.3) $ 35.1 $ (3.8) $ 28.8 Hotel - - - - Sale of real estate - 0.4 - 5.4 Investment management and property services fees 0.2 (1.3) 0.3 17.6 Total revenue (2.1) 34.2 (3.5) 51.8 Expenses Rental (0.8) 11.3 (1.9) 9.0 Hotel - - - - Cost of real estate sold - 0.5 - 5.1 Commission and marketing - - - - Compensation and related - - - - General and administrative - - 0.5 - Depreciation and amortization (1.2) 1.7 (1.7) 2.1 Total expenses (2.0) 13.5 (3.1) 16.2 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and - (14.9) - (84.0) amortization Gain on sale of real estate, net (0.1) (6.7) 0.4 51.1 Transaction-related expenses - - 0.7 - Interest expense 0.7 (7.5) 0.9 (7.7) Other income (loss) (1.6) (5.0) (0.3) (2.4) Fair Value/Other Adjustments (3) - 13.4 - 7.4 Income before benefit from income taxes (1.1) - 1.3 - Benefit from income taxes - - - - Net income (1.1) - 1.3 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.1 - (1.3) - Net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. $ - $ - $ - $ - common shareholders Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. Includes the reclassification of cumulative unrealized fair value gains/losses on unconsolidated investments, as realized. 41 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Investments(2) Investments(2) Revenue Rental $ (7.7) $ 109.3 $ (14.2) $ 82.5 Hotel - - (1.1) - Sale of real estate - 3.2 (0.6) 20.8 Investment management and property services fees 0.3 (2.5) 17.9 25.0 Total revenue (7.4) 110.0 2.0 128.3 Expenses Rental (2.9) 32.8 (6.4) 26.7 Hotel - - (0.9) - Cost of real estate sold - 4.3 (0.7) 19.3 Commission and marketing - - - - Compensation and related - - - - General and administrative - - (0.3) - Depreciation and amortization (3.6) 5.1 (5.7) 6.4 Total expenses (6.5) 42.2 (14.0) 52.4 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and - (45.0) (1.3) (130.3) amortization Gain on sale of real estate, net (0.2) (7.3) (116.7) 53.5 Transaction-related expenses 0.1 - 0.8 - Interest expense 2.1 (24.8) 4.2 (23.8) Other income (loss) (1.0) (9.8) 1.0 (6.1) Fair Value/Other Adjustments (3) - 20.1 - 30.8 Loss before benefit from income taxes 0.1 1.0 (96.0) - Provision for income taxes 0.4 (1.0) - - Net income 0.5 - (96.0) - Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.5) - 96.0 - Net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. $ - $ - $ - $ - common shareholders Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. Includes the reclassification of cumulative unrealized fair value gains/losses on unconsolidated investments, as realized. 42 APPENDIX 43 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share Amounts (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest expense - investment (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Interest expense - investment $ 32.8 $ 35.1 $ 99.8 $ 109.5 Interest expense (attributable to noncontrolling interests) (0.8) (1.1) (2.3) (4.3) Kennedy Wilson's share of interest expense included in unconsolidated investments 7.5 7.7 24.7 23.6 Interest expense - investment (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 39.5 $ 41.7 $ 122.2 $ 128.8 Interest expense - corporate (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Interest expense - corporate $ 18.0 $ 16.7 $ 51.5 $ 53.3 Interest expense - corporate (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 18.0 $ 16.7 $ 51.5 $ 53.3 Depreciation and amortization (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Depreciation and amortization $ 44.3 $ 46.4 $ 135.1 $ 141.7 Depreciation and amortization (attributable to noncontrolling interests) (1.2) (1.6) (3.6) (5.4) Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments 1.7 2.1 5.2 6.4 Depreciation and amortization (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 44.8 $ 46.9 $ 136.7 $ 142.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (12.8) $ 10.2 $ (10.3) $ 35.1 Benefit from taxes (attributable to noncontrolling interests) - - (0.4) - Provision for income taxes included in unconsolidated investments - - 1.1 - Provision for income taxes (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ (12.8) $ 10.2 $ (9.6) $ 35.1 44 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in million 3Q - 2020 3Q - 2019 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Rental Revenues $ 102.2 $ 102.2 $ 108.3 $ 108.3 Hotel Revenues 3.1 3.1 25.1 25.1 Rental (Expenses) - (33.5) - (39.0) Hotel (Expenses) - (2.7) - (17.3) Consolidated Total 105.3 69.1 133.4 77.1 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (1.4) (0.7) (2.9) (1.2) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 25.0 17.9 25.8 18.8 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents (1.4) (1.4) (0.3) (0.3) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (7.4) - (6.2) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (4.8) (0.8) (21.3) (10.5) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (6.1) (1.5) (19.0) (5.5) Other Reconciling Items (5) (1.6) (2.1) (0.2) 3.5 Same Property $ 107.6 $ 80.5 $ 109.3 $ 81.9 3Q - 2020 3Q - 2019 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 40.8 $ 36.3 $ 42.6 $ 37.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 59.1 38.7 59.1 39.0 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 7.7 5.5 7.6 5.3 Same Property $ 107.6 $ 80.5 $ 109.3 $ 81.9 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in million Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Rental Revenues $ 308.8 $ 308.8 $ 336.1 $ 336.1 Hotel Revenues 10.4 10.4 62.9 62.9 Rental (Expenses) - (102.2) - (113.3) Hotel (Expenses) - (10.9) - (47.6) Consolidated Total 319.2 206.1 399.0 238.1 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (4.8) (2.5) (10.7) (5.2) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 74.1 54.0 73.9 54.2 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents (8.8) (8.8) (4.0) (4.0) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (18.3) - (23.0) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (15.9) (7.4) (64.5) (29.0) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (21.6) (2.0) (51.0) (13.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (2.6) 2.1 2.5 3.3 Same Property $ 321.3 $ 241.5 $ 322.2 $ 244.2 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 121.4 $ 107.8 $ 126.6 $ 112.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 178.1 118.4 174.5 117.1 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 21.8 15.3 21.1 14.5 Same Property $ 321.3 $ 241.5 $ 322.2 $ 244.2 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 46 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in million 3Q - 2020 3Q - 2019 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Net Income $ (19.7) $ (19.7) $ 19.4 $ 19.4 Less: (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (12.8) (12.8) 10.2 10.2 Less: Income from unconsolidated investments (14.9) (14.9) (84.0) (84.0) Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (4.0) (4.0) (6.3) (6.3) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 0.1 4.0 4.0 Add: Interest expense 50.8 50.8 51.8 51.8 Less: Other (loss) income (1.6) (1.6) - - Less: Sale of real estate - - - - Less: Investment management, property services and research fees (8.9) (8.9) (9.6) (9.6) Add: Rental expenses 33.5 - 39.0 - Add: Hotel expenses 2.7 - 17.3 - Add: Cost of real estate sold - - - - Add: Commission and marketing 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.2 Add: Compensation and related 26.3 26.3 35.6 35.6 Add: General and administrative 8.6 8.6 8.4 8.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 44.3 44.3 46.4 46.4 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (1.4) (0.7) (2.9) (1.2) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 25.0 17.9 25.8 18.8 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents (1.4) (1.4) (0.3) (0.3) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (7.4) - (6.2) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (4.8) (0.8) (21.3) (10.5) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (6.1) (1.5) (19.0) (5.5) Other Reconciling Items (5) (1.6) (2.1) (0.2) 3.5 Same Property $ 107.6 $ 80.5 $ 109.3 $ 81.9 3Q - 2020 3Q - 2019 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 40.8 $ 36.3 $ 42.6 $ 37.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 59.1 38.7 59.1 39.0 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 7.7 5.5 7.6 5.3 Same Property $ 107.6 $ 80.5 $ 109.3 $ 81.9 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 47 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Net Income $ (64.7) $ (64.7) $ 162.2 $ 162.2 Less: (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (10.3) (10.3) 35.1 35.1 Less: Income from unconsolidated investments (45.0) (45.0) (131.6) (131.6) Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (47.7) (47.7) (252.4) (252.4) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 0.6 0.6 5.9 5.9 Add: Interest expense 151.3 151.3 162.8 162.8 Less: Other (loss) income (1.7) (1.7) 0.6 0.6 Less: Sale of real estate - - (1.1) (1.1) Less: Investment management, property services and research fees (25.2) (25.2) (27.3) (27.3) Add: Rental expenses 102.2 - 113.3 - Add: Hotel expenses 10.9 - 47.6 - Add: Cost of real estate sold - - 1.2 1.2 Add: Commission and marketing 2.5 2.5 2.9 2.9 Add: Compensation and related 85.1 85.1 107.9 107.9 Add: General and administrative 26.1 26.1 30.2 30.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 135.1 135.1 141.7 141.7 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (4.8) (2.5) (10.7) (5.2) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 74.1 54.0 73.9 54.2 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents (8.8) (8.8) (4.0) (4.0) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (18.3) - (23.0) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (15.9) (7.4) (64.5) (29.0) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (21.6) (2.0) (51.0) (13.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (2.6) 2.1 2.5 3.3 Same Property $ 321.3 $ 241.5 $ 322.2 $ 244.2 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 121.4 $ 107.8 $ 126.6 $ 112.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 178.1 118.4 174.5 117.1 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 21.8 15.3 21.1 14.5 Same Property $ 321.3 $ 241.5 $ 322.2 $ 244.2 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 48 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc Property-Level NOI Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Property-Level NOI Property-Level NOI Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ (19.7) $ 19.4 $ (64.7) $ 162.2 Less: (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (12.8) 10.2 (10.3) 35.1 Less: Income from unconsolidated investments (14.9) (84.0) (45.0) (131.6) Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (4.0) (6.3) (47.7) (252.4) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 4.0 0.6 5.9 Add: Interest expense 50.8 51.8 151.3 162.8 Less: Other (loss) income (1.6) - (1.7) 0.6 Less: Sale of real estate - - - (1.1) Less: Investment management, property services and research fees (8.9) (9.6) (25.2) (27.3) Add: Cost of real estate sold - - - 1.2 Add: Commission and marketing 0.9 1.2 2.5 2.9 Add: Compensation and related 26.3 35.6 85.1 107.9 Add: General and administrative 8.6 8.4 26.1 30.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 44.3 46.4 135.1 141.7 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (1.5) (1.9) (4.8) (8.0) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 23.8 19.8 76.5 55.8 Property-Level NOI (KW Share) $ 91.4 $ 95.0 $ 277.8 $ 285.9 Rental revenues and operating expenses and hotel revenues and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company's share of unconsolidated investment net operating income. 49 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Total Debt Exposure As of September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Kennedy Wilson has exposure to fixed and floating rate debt through its corporate debt along with debt encumbering its consolidated properties and its joint venture investments. The table below details Kennedy Wilson's total consolidated and unconsolidated debt by interest rate type. (Dollars in millions) Fixed Rate Debt Floating with Interest Rate Caps Floating without Interest Rate Caps Total Debt Secured Investment Level Debt(1) $ 3,973.7 $ 1,636.1 $ 1,336.1 $ 6,945.9 Kennedy Wilson Europe Unsecured Bonds 1,290.4 - - 1,290.4 KW Unsecured Debt 1,150.0 - 200.0 1,350.0 Total $ 6,414.1 $ 1,636.1 $ 1,536.1 $ 9,586.3 % of Total Debt 67 % 17 % 16 % 100 % Represents $2,529.1 million of consolidated investment debt and $4,416.8 million of unconsolidated investment level debt. 100% of such investment level debt is non-recourse to the Company. 50 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Fees (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Adjusted Fees 3Q YTD 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment management, property services and research fees $ 8.9 $ 9.6 $ 25.2 $ 27.3 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back: KW share of fees eliminated in consolidation(1) 0.3 0.3 0.7 18.1 Performance fees included in unconsolidated investments (1.3) 17.6 (2.6) 25.0 Adjusted Fees $ 7.9 $ 27.5 $ 23.3 $ 70.4 Represents fees recognized in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests relating to portion of fees paid by noncontrolling interest holders. 51 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Investment Account - September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) The investment account represents the total carrying value of our equity, before depreciation and amortization. Below is a summary of our investment account by product type and geography: September 30, 2020 Real estate and acquired in-place lease values, gross of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $805.2 $ 5,591.9 Investment debt (2,520.1) KWE unsecured debt (1,284.7) Cash held by consolidated investments 467.3 Unconsolidated investments, gross of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $71.2(1)(2) 1,272.9 Net hedge liability (43.2) Other 85.2 Consolidated investment account 3,569.3 Add back: Noncontrolling interests on investments, gross of depreciation and amortization of $25.8 (53.5) Investment account $ 3,515.8 Excludes $56.3 million relating to accrued performance fees relating to carried interest in unconsolidated investments. Excludes $19.0 million related to our investment in a real estate service and research company. Investment Account Detail at September 30, 2020 Multifamily Commercial Residential and Hotel Total Other Western U.S. $ 942.3 $ 550.8 $ 315.3 $ 78.8 $ 1,887.2 United Kingdom - 1,172.2 4.2 - 1,176.4 Ireland 376.9 588.6 7.3 106.0 1,078.8 Italy - 142.8 - - 142.8 Spain - 72.9 - - 72.9 Non-Real Estate Investments 21.4 Cash and net hedge liability 421.0 KWE unsecured debt (1,284.7) Total $ 1,319.2 $ 2,527.3 $ 326.8 $ 184.8 $ 3,515.8 52 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:43:09 UTC 0 All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. 12:44p KENNEDY WILSON : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial PU 11/05 KENNEDY WILSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 11/04 KENNEDY-WILSON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Expands Existing $250 Million Share Repurchase Program to $500 .. BU 11/04 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F.. AQ 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results BU 11/04 KENNEDY WILSON : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for Fourth Quarter.. BU 10/30 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits .. AQ 10/30 KENNEDY WILSON : Acquires Western U.S. Multifamily Portfolio in Off-Market Trans.. BU 10/30 KENNEDY WILSON : Sells Baggot Plaza Office in Dublin, Ireland for $165 Million BU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 514 M - - Net income 2020 -61,4 M - - Net Debt 2020 4 877 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x Yield 2020 6,10% Capitalization 2 066 M 2 066 M - EV / Sales 2020 13,5x EV / Sales 2021 12,5x Nbr of Employees 318 Free-Float 86,3% Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 18,88 $ Last Close Price 14,54 $ Spread / Highest target 51,3% Spread / Average Target 29,8% Spread / Lowest Target 6,60% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mary L. Ricks President & Director Justin Enbody Chief Financial Officer Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director Kent Y. Mouton Director, Executive VP & General Counsel Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. -34.80% 2 086 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED -14.59% 38 075 LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.63% 36 333 CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED -9.41% 32 318 COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -12.50% 30 619 POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. -1.61% 28 839