Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kennedy Wilson : Acquires Prime Suburban London Office Campus for $66 Million

06/25/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) and its equity partner have closed the acquisition of The Capitol Building, a Grade A, 173,000 square-foot institutional quality office campus for $66.2 million, reflecting a cap rate of 7.7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005057/en/

The Capitol Building, Bracknell (Photo: Business Wire)

The Capitol Building, Bracknell (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership invested $29 million of equity and Kennedy Wilson’s ownership interest is 51%.

The Capitol Building, in Bracknell, is part of the active Thames Valley submarket. It is 97% occupied by nine tenants across the tech and business service sectors. The four-story building is set within a professionally landscaped environment and offers a range of tenant amenities to drive demand, as businesses look to improve the wellness and access to green space for staff. Amenities include meeting rooms, break out areas, a canteen, bike storage, shower facilities and landscaped grounds with picnic tables.

“This attractive acquisition just outside Greater London is the second acquisition with our joint venture partner of a prime suburban office campus, offering a high-income yield from a quality, well-let asset in a local submarket that we know very well,” said Mike Pegler, Head of UK for Kennedy Wilson. “The Thames Valley thrives on the tech and life sciences sectors, which are very well represented at The Capitol Building, and are contributing to the increasing demand we are seeing for low-rise and suburban office space.”

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. For example, we may not be able to maintain our current acquisition or disposition pace or identify future properties to acquire on terms we consider attractive, and our current property portfolio may not perform as expected. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
03:01aKENNEDY WILSON  : Acquires Prime Suburban London Office Campus for $66 Million
BU
06/21KENNEDY WILSON  : Acquires Three Apartment Communities, Opportunity Zone Develop..
MT
06/21KENNEDY WILSON  : Expands Boise, Idaho Multifamily Portfolio by 880 Units With N..
BU
06/15KENNEDY WILSON  : Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Repo..
BU
06/11KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/07KENNEDY WILSON  : 1Q-2021 Property List
PU
05/06KENNEDY WILSON  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/06KENNEDY WILSON  : Press Release, dated May 5, 2021, and First Quarter March 31, ..
PU
05/05KENNEDY-WILSON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05KENNEDY WILSON  : Earnings Flash (KW) KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 480 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -110x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 3 105 M 3 105 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,32 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.12.02%3 063
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.00%44 148
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.53%34 171
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.44%30 489
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.78%26 668
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.76%25 439