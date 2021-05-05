Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   US4893981070

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kennedy Wilson : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for Second Quarter 2021

05/05/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021 with a payment date of July 8, 2021. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.88 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
02:27pKENNEDY WILSON  : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for Second Quarte..
BU
04/30KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Da..
MT
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Da..
MT
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day S..
MT
04/26KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/22KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/07KENNEDY WILSON  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
04/06INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Interrupte..
MT
04/01KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 483 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -162x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 2 928 M 2 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,75 $
Last Close Price 20,79 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Norman P. Creighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.16.21%2 928
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.60%43 871
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.38%38 062
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.31%33 875
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.18%27 363
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.34%26 104