Kennedy Wilson : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for Second Quarter 2021

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021 with a payment date of July 8, 2021. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.88 per common share.

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

