KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KW)
Kennedy Wilson : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

03/03/2021 | 05:59pm EST
4Q-20 Investor Update

(As of December 31, 2020)

Disclaimer/Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by us in this presentation and in other reports and statements released by us that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These for-ward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of our senior management based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts and projections and include comments that express our current opinions about trends and factors that may impact future operating results. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "indicates", "could", "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, actual results or the performance of Kennedy- Wilson Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") or its subsidiaries may differ significantly, positively or negatively, from forward-looking statements made herein. Unanticipated events and circumstances are likely to occur. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks that the Company's business strategy and plans may not receive the level of market acceptance anticipated; disruptions in general economic and business conditions, particularly in geographic areas where our business may be concentrated; the continued volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, higher interest rates, higher loan costs, less desirable loan terms, and a reduction in the availability of mortgage loans and mezzanine financing, all of which could increase costs and could limit ourability to acquire additional real estate assets; continued high levels of, or increases in, unemployment and a general slowdown in commercial activity; our leverage and ability to refinance existing indebtedness or incur additional indebtedness; an increase in our debt service obligations; our ability to generate a sufficient amount of cash from operations to satisfy working capital requirements and to service our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to achieve improvements in operating efficiency; foreign currency fluctuations; adverse changes in the securities markets; our ability to retain our senior management and attract and retain qualified and experienced employees; our ability to attract new user and investor clients; our ability to retain major clients and renew related contracts; trends in the use of large, full-service commercial real estate providers; changes in tax laws in the United States, Europe or Japan that reduce or eliminate our deductions or other tax benefits; future acquisitions may not be available at favorable prices or with advantageous terms and conditions; and costs relating to the acquisition of assets we may acquire could be higher than anticipated. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this report or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us about our businesses including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, change in assumptions, or otherwise.

The information with respect to the projections presented herein is based on a number of assumptions about future events and is subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainty and other contingencies, none of which can be predicted with any certainty and some of which are beyond the company's control. There can be no assurances that the projections will be realized, and actual results may be higher or lower than those indicated. Neither the company nor any of their respective security holders, directors, officers, employees, advisors or affiliates, or any representatives or affiliates of the foregoing, assumes responsibility for the accuracy of the projections presented herein.

The modeling, calculations, forecasts, projections, evaluations, analyses, simulations, or other forward-looking information prepared by Property and Portfolio Research, Inc. (Licensor) and presented herein (the "Licensor Materials") are based on various assumptions concerning future events and circumstances, all of which are uncertain and subject to change without notice. Actual results and events may differ materially from the projections presented. All Licensor Materials speak only as of the date referenced with respect to such data and may have changed since such date, which changes may be material. You should not construe any of the Licensor Materials as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice.

Table of Contents

PageStrategic Review 3

Financial Review 17

Western U.S. Markets 20

European Markets 25

Appendix 32

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
