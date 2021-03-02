Kennedy Wilson : to Redeem its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024

Log in
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.

03/02/2021
Kennedy Wilson, Inc. (“Kennedy Wilson”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), today announced that it has elected to redeem all of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Senior Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100.979% of their principal amount. The redemption date will be April 1, 2021, and accrued interest on the Senior Notes through the April 1, 2021 will be paid, on April 1, 2021, to holders of record of the Senior Notes as of the close of business on the immediately preceding March 15, 2021. As of March 2, 2021, there was $573,134,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes outstanding.

Holders of the Senior Notes will receive a redemption notice through the Depository Trust Company. The name and address of the paying agent for the Senior Notes is Wilmington Trust, National Association, 50 South Sixth Street, Suite 1290, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Corporate Capital Markets—Kennedy-Wilson Administrator.

This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

KW-IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion of the redemption. Forward-looking statements represent Kennedy Wilson’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions and risks relating to Kennedy Wilson’s business, including those described in periodic reports that Kennedy Wilson files from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kennedy Wilson does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
