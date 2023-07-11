Company to hold conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 717-9616 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and +1(412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 1027682.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ovP6xzdV. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company’s investor relations web site for three months.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

